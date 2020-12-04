Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Up and coming stars - Two emerging young harness racing horses to win features races last weekend were Perfect Major, from Perth, and the Victorian pacer Somewhere Secret, who are both members of the same family.

Perfect Major, who won the Group 2 $50,000 RWWA Cup at Gloucester Park, beating Chicago Bull, and has won five of his seven starts since shipping to WA, is a four-year-old gelding by the champion sire Art Major .

Perfect Major looks certain to take a tight mark and as a stayer he has a bright future. He ranks as a brother to the Southern Cross winners That’s Perfect and Perfect Look and a half-sister to promising filly Rogue Wave, being out of Perfect Life (1:58), by Live Or Die from Secret Life.

Somewhere Secret, who captured the Claiming Masters at Melton, has won 13 races including nine this season. He is a six-year-old by Somebeachsomewhere from the Safely Kept mare Secret Life (1:58.6), the dam of the NSW Derby winner Major Secret 1:55.1 ($464,872), now at the stud in SA, the Victoria Oaks and Breeders Crown champion Beauty Secret 1:52.4 ($425,921) and Perfect Life, the dam of Perfect Major.

This family has consistently produced a number of classic winners over the years. A close relative of Perfect Major and Somewhere Secret in Victoria is the Vicbred champion Out To Play, also by Art Major. Out To Play’s dam Play Ball, is a half-sister to Somewhere Secret and Perfect Life.

Majestuoso bred to be a top trotter

One of the most outstanding young trotters racing in Victoria is Majestuoso, a NZ bred gelding trained by Andy Gath. A four-year-old, Majestuoso downed the top trotters in commission in the $50,000 Australasian Trotting Championship last Saturday night, one of the season’s major features for square-gaiters.

As a three-year he captured the Victoria Derby and The Holmfield and finished third in the Breeders Crown.

Majestuoso is a member of the same family as an earlier top Kiwi trotter in Easton Light, who won 36 races and was 59 times placed for $130,420 in stakes. He won the Dominion Handicap and NZ Trotting Free-for-all twice.

Majestuoso is by Majestic Son from Rosemaryz Luck, by Monarchy, a Balanced Image horse and a brother to the USA Breeders Crown champion Duke Of York. Rosemaryz Luck, who was only lightly raced, was out of Howz Lucky (2:00.3), winner of five races and by Sundon from Great Memories, by Great Heights (son of Great Evander) from Mighty Mir, by Gerry Mir, a dual-gaited son of Rodney.

Rosemaryz Luck was a half-sister to nine trotting winners including Tuiz Luck (1:58.4) and the Australian winners Lanez Luck and Primz Luck.

Majestuoso was bred by Alabar Bloodstock.

Majestuoso winning at Melton last Saturday

Group success for Enchanted Stride

Enchanted Stride, winner of the Group 3 Vicbred Platinum Pace at Melton, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the female pacers.

She is a member of one of New Zealand’s most successful families, being a four-year-old Bettor’s Delight mare from a useful racemare in Lenola Stride (1:53.7), a Christian Cullen mare half-sister to the NZ 2YO Colt of the Year Krug 1:54.4 ($253,420), the winner of nine races to date, the exported Prince McArdle (1:49.6), Jay Dub (1:57.6) and the trotter Champagne Prince (10 wins).

Their dam, Champagne Princess 1:56.9 ($143,484), won 12 races including the Southland Oaks and left five winners. A full sister to Champagne Princess in the unraced Champagne N Diamonds figures as the dam of the prolific Gloucester Park winner McArdle’s Gem 1:56 ($140,280), Sparkling 1:56.4 (Melton) and the three-year-old American Colt 1:59.2 (five wins to date).

Champagne Princess was a Soky’s Atom mare from Champagne Royal (1:59.7), by Smooth Fella from the Lordship mare Regal Guest (1:58.2), a half-sister to a champion racemare in Hilarious Guest.

Other members of this family, which was founded in North America by the imported mare Estella Amos, were the Harness Jewels winners Lancome 1:54.9, Jack’s Legend (1:49) and Fiery Falcon (1:54.6), Lumos (1:50.9), The Phantom’s Guest (1:53), Lightning Magic (1:55), In Monaco (Shepparton Gold Cup) and others.

Enchanted Stride winning at Melton last Saturday

Balcatherine top WA mare

Balcatherine, a good looking American Ideal mare, is rated Western Australia’s top female pacer of the season, particularly after her success in the $125,000 Westral Mares Classic, one of the season’s major features. She has won six and been three times placed from 12 starts for $148,664 in stakes.

Balcatherine has not raced a great deal. She did not race as a two-year-old, while at three she raced on only five occasions for three wins and a placing.

Balcatherine ranks as a half-sister to the metropolitan winners Glenisla (1:54.8), Levi Jade (1:55) and Tyler Bromac (1:58.7), being a four-year-old by the Western Ideal horse American Ideal from Touche Franco (2:07.7), by Holmes Hanover from the American-bred mare Trilogy Franco.

Touche Franco, a three-year-old winner in NZ, was a half-sister to the Menangle and Albion Park winner Franco Talon (1:57) and to the Badlands Hanover mare Triple Franco, dam of the good Albion Park winner Speedie McArdle (1:54.6) and the Melton winner Our Warwick Lad (1:55.6).

Another daughter of Trilogy Franco was Twice Again Franco, a sister to Touche Franco, who figures as the dam of the Perth winner Nomore Mr Niceguy (1:57.4), Showtime Prince (1:58.6) and others.

Trilogy Franco, a lightly raced placegetter in NZ, was by Jate Lobell from Tropez Lobell, by Storm Damage from the champion Albatross mare Three Diamonds, whose family today is one of the best in the American stud book.

It includes the Little Brown Jug winner and highly successful sire Life Sign (1:50.6), the millionairesses Eternal Camnation (1:49.4), Caviart Ally (1:48) and American Jewel (1:48.4), the 2019 USA 3YO Colt of the Year Bettor’s Wish (1:47.6), the Breeders Crown champions Luck Be Withyou (1:47.8) and All Speed Hanover (1:49.8), and American Ideal (1:47.8), the sire of Balcatherine.

Balcatherine was bred by Macca Lodge, of Brent and Sheree McIntyre, Gore, in NZ’s Southland district.

Well related three-year-old

Torque Onetwothree, a Hurrikane Kingcole three-year-old and a winner of the Group 3 Garrard’s QBred For Life at Albion Park, is out of Torque In Motion, a top racemare with a record of 1:52.5, who is proving a successful broodmare.

Torque In Motion is also the dam of Justalittle Torque 1:51.6 ($146,894), a Listed winner at Albion Park, Torque Is My Girl (1:56.2) and the two-year-old Let’s Torque A Deal (1:56.8). Torque In Motion is a P B Bullville mare from Ella Palms, by Speed King from Thelma Palms, by Palm’s Romeo from the Password mare Thelma Pass.

Torque In Motion is a half-sister to the Albion Park winners My Secret Torque (1:55.4), Its All Torque (1:57.4) and Torque Of Page (1:57.8). Their dam, Ella Palms, was only lightly raced but she left four winners. She was a half-sister to a grand warrior in Turbo Torque (1:54), a winner of 73 races and ($369,914), and to the Albert Albert mare Leica Torque, dam of the Menangle winner Torque Lively (1:52), who won 14 races, and Torque Feels Good (1:56.2).

Torque Onetwothree was bred and is raced by Queensland enthusiast Ian Corazzol.

Torque Onetwothree

Fifth on end

Sir Lucas won his fifth race on end in a heat of the Southern Cross, for three-year-old colts and geldings, at Globe Derby Park last Saturday. The chestnut has won 10 races so far this season.

Sir Lucas is by the Christian Cullen horse, Cullen’s Legacy , a Harold Park and Globe Derby winner a decade ago.

Sir Lucas is out of Metrorama (1:57.9), a winner of 10 races and by Metropolitan from Jessicarama, by Panorama from the Kawartha Robust mare, Dusty Squaw (six trotting wins), a daughter of Dusty Princess, the dam of the Moonee Valley winner Ayr Rowan, Prince Halayr (Globe Derby Park) and others.

Dusty Princess was a half-sister to the Globe Derby winner Big Dough and a member of the same family as the SA Sapling Stakes winner Captain Rama.

A star from Lagoon Lady

A star three-year-old in Victoria so far this season is Soextra, who was bred and is raced by Western District identity Richard Matthews.

A gelding by Bettor’s Delight , he is out of a fine racemare in Lagoon Lady 1:57.3 ($203,183) and the fourth of her produce to win. He won the Group 3 Breeders Crown Silver at Bendigo and looks a three-year-old with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

Trotting yearling sale produces winners

When Utopia won the Group 3 Breeders Crown Silver, for two-year-old trotters, at Bendigo recently, he became the 13th winner which had been sold at the 2019 Australasian Premier Trotting Sale.

Utopia was sold for $30,000 at the sales to Tom Hogan, who syndicated the Trixton colt.

Aldebaran Ursula, the fastest two-year-old trotter ever in Australasia, Sweet On You, Dont Care, Aldebaran Zeuss, Illawong Moonbeam, Eva’s Image, Aldebaran Selena, Bromwich, Quick Quaker, Sunsup, Maestro and My Mate Yankee are other winners from the sale.

Petacular’s brother

Idyllic, a brother to the former glamour racemare Petacular, is proving himself a two-year-old of some worth in Victoria.

He won the Group 3 Breeders Crown Silver at Bendigo and was placed in the Victoria Sapling Stakes and Bathurst Gold Crown earlier in the year.

Idyllic was an Australian Pacing Gold purchase in 2019 in Melbourne, and is a colt by the Mach Three horse Somebeachsomewhere from the American-bred Ideal Priority (1:54.6), by Western Ideal from Priority Overnite, dam of the metropolitan winners Uncle Peter (1:54.6) and Itcan Happen (1:55).

Death of celebrated broodmare

Maori Acacia, whose death is reported, was one of the most successful trotting broodmares in the past decade. She was aged 26.

She was the dam of nine winners including the Group 1 winning trotters Skye Rocket (Vic. Trotters Oaks and Vicbred 4YO Final) and the Wagon Apollo mare Aftanoondelite (SA Trotters Derby and Oaks).

Others from Maori Acacia were the Vicbred heat winner Posseidon (1:59.8), Nerveracking and the CR Commando mare Sparks Ignite (TT1:56.5), who, in turn, is the dam of the Vicbred 2YO Final winner Powderkeg and Muscle Hillbilly 1:55.3 (SA Parker Classic).

Another daughter of Maori Acacia was the Sundon mare Sundonna, who became the dam of Austrasia’s fastest ever trotting mare in Maori Time 1:51.5 ($421,301), winner of 12 Group races, and the cup class trotters Maori Law (1:58.7) and Happy Maori (1:59.6).

A half-sister to the Derby winners Noopy Kiosk and Tennotrump, both successful sires, Maori Acacia was got by Smooth Fella from the Broodmare of the Year Maori Trump, by Overtrick from the noted producer Maori Miss.

Maori Acacia was owned and bred from by Geoff Easom, of Wyndown Stud, One Tree Hill, near Adelaide. Mr Easom has retained five daughters of Maori Acacia for breeding in Aftanoondelite, Sparks Ignite, Maori Mischief, Nervracking and a two-year-old Peak filly currently in work.

Peter Wharton