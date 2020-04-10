Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Treble for prominent breeders

Sahara Sirocco, Sahara Tiger and Sahara Storm, who emerged successful at the Cranbourne club’s twilight meeting, all belong the same family. The trio are all expected to graduate far beyond their present rating.

Sahara Sirocco, a three-year-old colt by Courage Under Fire , and the four-year-old Sahara Tiger (by Art Major ) are both out of the Village Jasper mare Sahara Miss (1:54.4), a capable racemare who won three at Melton.

Sahara Storm, who is undefeated in two starts, is a two-year-old filly by Captaintreacherous from the Art Major mare Sahara Sunrise (1:59.9), a daughter of Sahara Miss, who left an earlier winner in Starofsahara (1:56.2), whose eight successes included the Vicbred Platinum Homegrown 2YO Classic.

The Sahara Miss tribe is being bred from by Harness Racing Victoria board member Peter Watkinson and Bruce Paul.

WA Derby winner’s family tree

Patronus Star, looks certain to uphold the good record of American Ideal’s stock.

Trained by Greg and Skye Bond, he won the $200,000 Western Australian Derby coming from worse than midfield and outfinishing a top field of three-year-olds.

Patronus Star has not raced a great deal. He did not race as a two-year-old and from nine starts at three he has won four and been three times placed.

Patronus Star, by American Ideal , is out of the In The Pocket mare Star Command, the dam of others in Billies A Star 1:55.6 ($145,263), a prolific winner at Gloucester Park, the exported Heroic Star (1:57) and Perfect Circle.

Unraced, Star Command was a half-sister to the Bendigo Cup, NZ Flying Mile and Interdom heat winner Anvil’s Star 1:54.8 ($470,115) and the Harold Park winner Soky’s Special (1:57.8), being from Venetian Star, by Lordship from Star Nurse, by the NZ Derby winner Good Chase and tracing to the imported mare Norice.

Earlier WA Derby winners in Saab (1998) and his brother Talladega (2000) both belong to this family.

Cash N Flow in 1:49.6

Cash N Flow gave a further taste of his class when he easily won the $30,600 Multiquip Pace, a Group 3 race at Menangle in a new lifetime mark of 1:49.6. He was not in danger of defeat over the last 800 metres.

A seven-year-old gelding by Mach Three , he ranks as a half-sister to the champion racemare Katy Perry 1:51.1 ($517,733), being out of Karen Donna, an In The Pocket mare from a top flight juvenile in Megaera 1:56.8 ($250,646), by Butler B G from Aberfeldy, by Mark Lobell from the noted producer Black Watch.

Aberfeldy founded a good winning branch of this family.

Half-brothers win

It was no mean feat for the half-brothers Thats How Weroll and Do Not Surrender to win on consecutive nights at Albion Park and Shepparton recently. A half-sister in Well Said won in 1:50.9 at Menangle a few days earlier.

Thats How Weroll is a seven-year-old gelding by Rock N Roll Heaven , while Do Not Surrender is a three-year-old gelding by Bettor’s Delight .

Top Tempo, the dam of Thats How Weroll and Do Not Surrender, was one of the many grand producing daughters of a champion sire in In The Pocket (1:49.6), being out of the good racemare and producer Kliklite (1:56.7), by Holmes Hanover from Jessica Macfaber, by El Patron.

Top Tempo (1:56.5), the winner of 11 races and $225,513, was the dam of eight individual winners, three of whom won Group races in Speak No Evil 1:50.9 ($253,400), Queen Of Pop 1:55.6 ($204,527) and Musical Delight 1:53.1 ($248,910), who, in turn, is the dam of the multiple Group placegetter Young Rooster 1:58.3 (8 wins to date).

Top Tempo was a half-sister to a smart pacer in McKay 1:55.7 ($236,445), the Tasmanian Breeders Plate winner Winewomenandsong, Marlon Brando (2:01.1), and others.

A star from Petousa

A star four-year-old in Victoria so far this season is Our Road To Mecca, who was bred by Wayne Honan and trained by Freddy Taiba.



Our Road To Mecca --Stuart McCormick photo

A mare by Art Major , she is out of a crack racemare in Petousa (1:57.3) and the fifth of her produce to win. She overcame a difficult draw and a torrid passage to down a strong field of mares at Melton last Saturday and looks certain to take a tight mark.

Petousa was a half-sister to the Breeders Crown champion and successful sire Flightpath 1:55.9 ($291,564) and the NSW Oaks and Breeders Challenge winner For Dear Life 1:55.8 ($322,331).

This family has consistent produced a number of good winners over the years. A close relative of Our Road To Mecca is Pelosi, last season’s top ranking two-year-old filly and the winner of seven of her nine starts to date.

Crack filly by A Rocknroll Dance

A two-year-old to take high ranking in South Australia is Dancing Finn, one of the third crop sired by A Rocknroll Dance , who is now at Nevele R Stud in Christchurch.

Dancing Finn has won two two-year-old races with a third from four starts for $15,664. She won the Sapling Stakes after racing wide throughout and appears every bit as good as the South Australians rate her.

She is out of Anna Finn NZ, an unraced Bettor’s Delight mare who was also responsible for Regal Lager 1:55.8 (22 wins), Regal Scribe (1:57.8) and recent Bathurst winner Mo Chara (1:57.5). Anna Finn is a half-sister to the exported Sand Hill 1:51.6 ($319,168), the NSW Linden Huntley Little Memorial winner Our Molly Finn (1:58.5), dam of the Melton winner Mollywood (1:56.2), and to the Beach Towel mare Shy Angel, dam of the NSW Mount Eden Championship winner Vladimir The Great (1:56.2).

Their dam, Angel In New York, also unraced, was a New York Motoring mare from Just Send Me An Angel, by Soky’s Atom from the American-bred mare Lindy’s Tabella, by Escort (son of Meadow Skipper) and tracing back to the world champion Adios Betty.

For higher Honours

Always An Honour, the winner of eight races this season and a most impressive winner at Gloucester Park last Friday, is one of the best four-year-olds in WA at present.

He has won 11 of his 22 lifetime starts to date and $83,107 in stakes. By the Artsplace horse Art Major , the gelding is out of the Village Jasper mare Shy Annie, the dam of the top Queensland pacer Alleluia 1:53.1 ($581,412) and Soldier Of Fortune (1:55).

Always An Honour belongs to an American family and one that has been most successful.

His grand-dam, Sudden Urge (1:53.6), a Stakes winning daughter of Albatross , ranked as a sister-in-blood to the world champion Trenton (1:51.6), being out of the Overtrick mare Tempted, who was imported to NZ in 1988.

Tempted, a half-sister to the millionairess Caressable (1:55.8) and Shirley’s Beau ($499,010), founded a strong branch of the Shy Ann family ‘down under’ including the WA Derby winner In The Force, Pure Power, Onlyforyou (NZ 2YO Filly of the Year), Only The Brave (Redcliffe Cup), Milliondollar Wave, and others.

From top family

Somewhere Secret, a very impressive winner at Melton recently and the winner of six races this season, is another member of the celebrated Larrakeyah Lady family.



Somewhere Secret --Stuart McCormick photo

By Somebeachsomewhere , he ranks as a half-brother to two high class pacers in Major Secret 1:55.1 ($464,872), a Derby winner now at the stud in SA, and Beauty Secret 1:52.4 ($425,921), being out of a handy racemare in Secret Life (1:58.6), by Safely Kept from Lifeline, by Classic Garry from Larrakeyah Lady.

Secret Life was a sister to the Moonee Valley winner Royal Crime 1:55.7 ($100,753) and a half-sister to the Southern Cross winner Punch Line (1:54.2), Don Alvaro (1:59.5) and the Breeders Crown champion Lovelist 1:53.2 ($222,889), who, in turn, is the dam of this year’s Group 1 Allwood winner Treachery.

Other recent winners from this fine family have been Ride High, Out To Play, Major Times, Always Fast, The Pantheist and Beachboy Butch.

Fifth on end

Edie Jaccka won her fifth race on end when she led throughout at Newcastle last Saturday.

She is by the In The Pocket horse Changeover , a grand pacer himself and who stands at Burwood Stud in Queensland.

Edie Jaccka is out of Esprit Jaccka (2:02.7), by Live Or Die from Elle Jaccka, by Falcon Seelster from the Lordship mare Empresso (2:01.4), a daughter of Lobella Rose, the dam of the New Brighton Cup winner OK Oscar (1:50.4).

Lobella Rose was a half-sister to the Whyalla Cup winner Our Hurry Back and a member of the same family as the world’s fastest ever mare Shartin (1:46.8) and the Miracle Mile winner Locarno.

Leading sire’s absence a loss

The results of racing during the past month have further demonstrated the loss of Alta Christiano to breeders.

With only three crops racing, he sired the Western Crown winner Mighty Ronaldo, the Gloucester Park victors La Suleiman, Fake News (1:52.7), While They Pray (1:55.6), Al Guerrero (1:55.3), Master Leighton and Aly Shar, the Melton winner Im Sir Blake (1:54.3) and Alta Downs.

In all, Alta Christiano has left 41 individual winners this season and they have won more than $580,000.

For Western Australia

The Bettor’s Delight horse, Caribbean Blaster , has been relocated to Western Australia, where he is to do stud duty at Mike Hackett’s Global Breeding Farms.

Caribbean Blaster has stood at Yirribee Pacing Stud in the Riverina since he finished racing, and the oldest of his stock are currently four-year-olds. They include the Victoria Premiere Stakes winner Scheu Creek, Boulder City (Albion Park) and the recent Gloucester Park winner Caruba.

A superbly bred horse, Caribbean Blaster is by Bettor’s Delight from a handy racemare in Kalypso, the dam also of good winners in Protikori 1:59 ($212,109) and War Dan 1:52.4 ($174,173).

Kalypso was by Safely Kept from Willing Greek, by Golden Greek from the Group 1 winning mare Willing Whiz (1:57.5), who established a very successful family.

Caribbean Blaster proved himself a top flight pacer on his day, winning 24 races including the Victoria Cup, SA Cup and Chariots of Fire, and amassing $1.1 million in stakes.

Last foal a winner

The four-year-old Squatter Shannon, who broke maiden ranks at Bathurst on Sunday, is the last foal of the Tyler B horse Miles McCool .

A brother to the Little Brown Jug winner Magical Mike, Miles McCool was a top racehorse in his own right, numbering the Adios, Fox Stakes and Jersey Cup among his nine successes. He sired more than 200 winners in NZ and Australia including the Franklin Cup winner Napoleon 1:50.2 ($605,833) and the NZ 3YO Flying Stakes winner Hunka Hickling.