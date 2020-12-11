Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Pacifico Dream is top three-year-old

A top colt in Victoria this season – he has won eight races and been twice placed in 14 starts for $137,630 – is Pacifico Dream, a close relative of Guaranteed. He gave a taste of his class with a dominant win in the Group 3 VHRC Caduceus 3YO Cup at Melton last Saturday.

Earlier in the season he won the VHRC Sires Classic at Melton and the Central Victorian Pacing Championship at Wedderburn.

Pacifico Dream has a background of blood to back up his claims to further promotion, being by Mach Three out of the unraced Mint Julep, by Presidential Ball from Australia’s first sub 1:50 mare Jadah Rose 1:49.6 ($465,424).

Pacifico Dream -- Stuart McCormick photo

Jadah Rose became the dam of Guaranteed 1:50.4 ($856,316), now at the stud in Victoria, and the prolific Melton winner Jadahson 1:53.9 ($277,390).

Pacifico Dream ranks as a half-brother to Momentslikethese, who finished second in the Victoria Youthful Stakes on the same night, and Sharing The Love (1:58.4).

Breeding of WA Pacing Cup winner

Vultan Tin, the upset winner of the WA Pacing Cup and now the winner of more than $860,000, is an eight-year-old gelding by the Western Ideal horse Dawn Ofa New Day (now at the stud in Tasmania) from Ellevarrac, who took a record of 1:59.3.



Vultan Tin winning the WA Pacing Cup at Gloucester Park - Paceway Photos

Ellevarrac was a Pacific Fella mare from Carravelle, a Group placegetter by Armbro Intercept (son of Direct Scooter) from Toy Shop, by Windshield Wiper from Leroy’s Toy, by Kentucky from the Grand Monarch mare Grand Hisperia, dam of the Victoria Emerald 2YO Classic winner Western Circle and the dual-gaited Chief Guy.

The family traces back to the Rapid Bay (thoroughbred) mare Town’s Minnie, who was foaled in NSW in the 1870’s and founded an outstanding tribe of winners. She left only three foals including Truth (by Honesty), a winner in 2:18.8.

Truth’s branch of the family contributed such winners as the dual A. G. Hunter Cup winner and sire Sheffield Globe, King Frost (Vic. Winfield Cup), Popular Port (Kilmore Cup), Mark Radium (Moonee Valley Cup), Bold Alabar (Mildura Cup), Hanover Schell (NSW Waratah), Acropolis (NZ Great Northern Derby) and the Rowe Cup winner Ritch Hill.

Vultan Tin was bred and is raced and trained by Phil Costello.

Southern Cross winner by Restrepo

Urbadboy, who downed the top three-year-olds in South Australia in the $50,000 Southern Cross Final at Globe Derby Park, is proving a splendid advertisement for the Art Major horse Restrepo , who stands at Goodtime Lodge, Colac in western Victoria.

Urbadboy has not been the most reliable, but has proved himself a young pacer of great ability. He has now won seven races and $55,780 in stakes.

By Restrepo, and one of his first crop of the former ‘Cups King’, Urbadboy is out of Dulcie’s Dilemma (1:58.7), by Jet Laag (grey son of Laag) from Dazzling Dulcie, by What’s Next from the Classic Garry mare Winger, who left the Bathurst Gold Chalice winner Northern Frontier 1:56.6 ($136,248) and Swooper, dam of Riley Run (1:55.7), a winner of 41 races and $188,163.

Siblings win

Two of Australia’s most talented mares at present, and both winners at the weekend, are Waltzingwithsierra (by Always A Virgin ) and Rockingwithsierra (by Sportswriter ).

Both bred by Kay and Craig Hoban, are out of Sierra Tango, a handy racemare herself, and who has left other winners in Tangoingwithsierra 1:53.1 ($174,130) and Dancingwithsierra 1:54.3 ($161,544), both multiple Group winners.

Sierra Tango is by the Jate Lobell horse Village Jasper from a fine racemare in Twinkletoes 1:57.3 ($159,135), by Tip Top Prince (Vic. Legends and Italian Cup winner) from Merry Dance, by Victory Sarnel.

Youthful Stakes to Drain The Swamp

Drain The Swamp is proving himself a two-year-old of some worth in Victoria and last weekend he numbered the Youthful Stakes among his successes, beating Three Summas’ brother Spring In His Step.

Drain The Swamp was an Australian Pacing Gold purchase in 2019 at Melbourne, and is a colt by the Mach Three horse Somebeachsomewhere from the Bettor’s Delight mare Vickymurphy, the dam also of Masterkova (1:55.7).



Drain The Swamp --Stuart McCormick photo



Vicky Hanover NZ, the dam of Vickymurphy, was one of the gems of the Australian stud book. She left nine individual winners, four of whom took records of better than 2:00, including the dual Vicbred champion Dee En Ay Macray 1:57.5 ($254,140), the APG winner Same Old Macray 1:58.2 ($302,375) and Bomber Macray 1:53.2 ($224,540).

Vicky Hanover was by Vance Hanover (son of Albatross) from the noted producer Pat Hanover, by Emory Hanover from Plead, by Flying Song from the Jack Potts mare Bonny Potts, whose family is widely and successfully spread today.

The Inter Dominion champion Mark Hanover, Mark Roy (NZ Derby), Safin (Harness Jewels), Foreclosure (1:48.8), the top Queensland mare Joyable, My Surdon, Motu Gatecrasher (1:51.6), Carpenter’s Daughter (Breeders Crown) and others all belong to Plead’s branch of the family.

Drain The Swamp was bred by Dennis and Brenda Bice, of Yorkshire Park Standardbreds, Emu Creek (Vic.).

Artillery’s breeding background

When he won the $50,000 Southern Cross Final at Globe Derby Park recently, Artillery scored his sixth success, and he is entitled to be rated the season’s top two-year-old colt in SA.

Earlier in the season, Artillery won the Lordship Stakes and finished second in the Golden Nursery. From 10 starts, he has won six times and been four times placed for $48,385 in stakes.

Artillery ranks as a brother to a capable pacer and SA St Leger winner in Culture King 1:53 ($123,791), being a gelding by the Artsplace horse, Art Major , from the dual NSW Sires Stakes finalist Tessace, by Aces N Sevens from Tessa Franco (1:59.2), by Holmes Hanover from the Nero’s B B mare Tenisha.

Tessace, the dam of Artillery, took a record of 1:56.6, won 19 races and earned $97,935 and was an above average mare. She was a half-sister to the Moonee Valley winner Mascarpone (1:58.8), who won six races and became the dam of Big Time Hustler (1:56.1), the winner of nine races to date.

Another half-sister in Vantessa left the prolific Albion Park victor The Next Star 1:56.4 ($102,736).

This family has consistently produced a number of good winners over the years. A close relative of Artillery in WA is In The Perfect Storm 1:53.8 ($227,128), a Group 3 winner at Gloucester Park. In The Perfect Storm’s dam, Tenisha, is the third dam of Artillery.

Diego on top

Diego, a winner at the Cup meeting at Gloucester Park and who is undefeated in three starts on Australian soil, is one of the most promising four-year-olds in WA at present.

He is a Bettor’s Delight gelding from the Christian Cullen mare Sakura, dam of earlier winners in Mister Bushido 1:55.4 ($164,175) and The Bachelor (1:52).

Sakura, who was only lightly raced, was a half-sister to the Australian winners Capri (1:57.8) and Misaki (1:58.9A), being out of Mika (2:01.3), by What’s Next from Wakana, by Soky’s Atom from the Lordship mare Deidre Ann, a half-sister to the NZ Listed winner Carbine.

This is the family which produced such winners as the Miracle Mile winner My Field Marshal 1:46.9 ($1.4 million), the dual Oaks winner Foreal 1:55.8 ($623,872), the NZ 2YO of the Year Bogan Fella 1:53 ($701,358), Regal Dash (Bendigo Cup), Im Rocknroll Magic (1:51.2) and Madiba Magic (1:51.4).

Leading sire’s absence a loss

Feature racing at the weekend further demonstrated the loss of Somebeachsomewhere to breeders.

With only a few representatives racing, he sired the winners of the two divisions of the Victoria Youthful Stakes at Melton in Drain The Swamp (colt) and Beach Music (filly) and the winner of the VHRC Caduceus Classic, Sicario.

And in Adelaide, Sir Roman, a three-year-old gelding, took out the Southern Cross Consolation.

In all, Somebeachsomewhere progeny has earned more than $4.9 million in Australia this season.

Honolua Bay shows promise

A star three-year-old in Victoria so far this season is Honolua Bay, who was bred and is raced by Bill and Anne Anderson and trained by David Aiken. The gelding has won four of his five starts including a 1:53.6 effort at Shepparton and is being regarded as a genuine candidate for the Vicbred Super Series.

He is a Somebeachsomewhere gelding from a capable racemare in National Gallery (1:54.4), by Artsplace from Lil’s Dream, by Smooth Fella from Miss Denover, by Boyden Hanover from the Armbro Del mare Ar Miss, an Oaks winner, who has founded an outstanding family of winners.

Others from National Gallery have been the Listed winner Rocknroll Icon 1:53 (136,883), Mach Up (1:55.1) and the Vicbred Final placegetter Looking Fabulous (1:56).

Well related youngster

Miss Boudica, who broke maiden ranks at only her third start at Gloucester Park recently, is a two-year-old half-sister by Mach Three to the Victorian Winter Championship and Traralgon Cup winner Bettor Rock On (1:50).

Bettor Rock On, a Bettor’s Delight gelding, was sold to America and has won 40 races and $538,789 in stakes.

Their dam, Our Jingle Belle Rock, a Caprock mare from Belle Glade, by Clever Innocence from Florida, has proved a most successful broodmare. She is also the dam of the NZ Westport Cup winner J D Fortune (1:58.2), the Perth winner Snowballs A Flyin (1:59.6) and the Menangle winner Losta Armbro (1:56.7).

Our Jingle Belle Rock was not of much account herself but she was a half-sister to the champion racemare The Sparks A Flyin 1:52 ($510,133), dam of the multiple Group winners Bettor’s Fire 1:50.2 ($1 million) and My Alpha Rock 1:49.5 ($241,388), the Victoria Derby heat winner Art Union 1:55.6 ($208,913) and Safedra 1:56.3 (NZ Southland Oaks).

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Brown Duchess family, Belle Glade being a sister to the Waikato Oaks winner Sweet Innocence and a half-sister to Head Above Water (4 NZ wins), Raging Glory (TT1:58.4) and to Boca Raton, an unraced mare who produced the WA Marathon and August Cup victor Ghost 1:51.4 ($171,789).

Close relatives win in Hobart

The two-year-olds Helikaon and Sharmey, who won by wide margins on the same card at Hobart, are both by Rock N Roll Heaven from the same maternal family.

Helikaon, who has now won three races, is a gelding out of the Group 1 winner Dazed And Confused 1:56.8 ($172,444), by Troublemaker from Melissa Charm (2:00), by Walton Hanover from the Nero’s B B mare Melanie (2:00.5), a winner of 11 races including the NSW Queen of the Paceway at Harold Park.

Sharmey, a winner in consecutive appearances, is a black gelding from the dual Vicbred finalist Glory Daze (1:55.7), a Bettor’s Delight daughter of Dazed And Confused.

Others from Dazed And Confused were the Vicbred Platinum Home Grown winners Roll With It 1:53.9 ($123,028) and Marylebone (1:57) and Trouble Looming (1:55.6).