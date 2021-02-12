Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Max Delight’s breeding background

Max Delight, who won the Group 3 Pure Steel on the final night of the Summer Of Glory carnival at Melton, is a five-year-old entire expected to graduate far beyond his present rating.

A member of David Aiken’s Avenel team, he has a good deal more in his favour on the score of blood than most. By Bettor’s Delight , Australia’s leading sire for the last nine years, Max Delight is out of the five-time Group 1 winner Lady Euthenia (1:53.3), by Art Major from Reggae Miss, by Maple Lanes Strike from Girl Next Door, by What’s Next.



Max Delight --Stuart McCormick Photo

Lady Euthenia proved herself in the top flight as a racemare, taking a mile record of 1:53.3, winning 21 races and $461,285 in stakes including the NSW Oaks, Bathurst Gold Tiara and Kay Seymour Nursery. Besides Max Delight, she has left others in the Menangle winner Sunset Zeus (1:53.4) and Lady Shakira (1:55.4).

Reggae Miss, the dam of Lady Euthenia, was also a top racemare. She took a record of 2:00.3 and registered 18 successes. She won the NSW Sires Stakes Four-year-old Final and qualified for the two and three-year-old finals.

At the stud Reggae Miss, one of several outstanding racemares and broodmares by Maple Lanes Strike, left the NSW Sapling winner Reggae Cowboy (1:59.4), San Domino 1:49.2 ($326,754), who is now racing successfully in America, Tears To Maple (2:06.9) and Swantastic (7 wins).

Tears To Maple, an Albert Albert mare, left the NSW Breeders Challenge Regional winner Gracie Taljuice 1:53 ($140,615), Mymatethomo (SA Whyalla Cup), Fifteen Aces (1:53.8) and Hit The Track (1:56.9).

Another daughter of Reggae Miss in the unraced Leslie Jay (by Grinfromeratoear) became the dam of the Bathurst Gold Crown and Rod Fitzpatrick Memorial winner Castalong Shadow 1:54.6 ($155,241).

Million dollar winner

When she won the $100,000 Ladyship Cup at Melton recently, Our Princess Tiffany became the 12th Australasian bred millionaire pacing mare joining a list that includes Adore Me, Tailamade Lombo, Blossom Lady and Dream About Me.



Our Princess Tiffany --Stuart McCormick Photo

Bred and raced by Braedon and Caroline Whitelock, Our Princess Tiffany is a five-year-old Art Major mare from the top racemare Dancing Diamonds 1:57.8 (winner of $343,276), by Bettor’s Delight from Asabella, by In The Pocket from Mio Bellisimo, by Smooth Fella.

This family has produced some useful pacers over the years including Ohoka’s Bondy, Miss Sangrial, Sangue Reale and The Cavalier. Dancing Diamonds also produced Rock Diamonds 1:50 ($435,016), a winner at Group level in Western Australia and Canada.

Star four-year-old by Bettor’s Delight

The winner of the Group 2 Hondo Grattan Stakes at Menangle was the Bettor’s Delight entire Zeuss Bromac NZ, who is expected to make open grade.

Only a four-year-old, he showed up last season as a three-year-old above average when he won the Breeders Crown at Melton and finished third in the NSW Derby.

Zeuss Bromac, by Bettor’s Delight , is the first foal out of Zeta Bromac, who took a record of 1:55.5. She was a Mach Three mare from the Victorian-bred mare Zante Beach, by Fake Left from Gemfire, by Torado Hanover from Gold Mistress, by Golden Money Maker from the Bachelor Hanover mare Madame Han, who established a great winning line for Helen and the late Graham Head.

She left 10 winners including a cup class pacer in Chipmunk and the Moonee Valley winners Gold Mistress, Moonshine Mistress, Cocky Benz and Botlar.

Zante Beach, the second dam of Zeuss Bromac, won 16 races and $115,160 in stakes and at the stud left the metropolita winners Zorro Bromac (1:56.6) and Savvy Bromac (1:57.2), Zion Bromac (1:56.1) and the exported My Zach Bromac (1:52).

Zeuss Bromac is the best winner from this family in recent years but in an earlier decade it produced a top flight pacer in Safari, who won 28 races.

Close relatives win at Shepparton

Boy From Bondi and Kissmelvis, who both won at the Shepparton midweek meeting recently, are members of the same family.

Boy From Bondi, a seven-year-old Somebeachsomewhere gelding is out of the Safely Kept mare Awakemecate, while Kissmelvis, a seven-year-old gelding by Rocknroll Hanover , is from Kissmecatie (1:56.5), a daughter of Awakemecate.

Both were bred and are raced by Avenel horseman Ian Montgomery.

Kissmecatie, by the triple Inter Dominion champion Our Sir Vancelot, won 16 races including the Albury and Gunbower Cups and $125,344 in stakes and at the stud, has left winners from her only two foals of racing age.

Her dam, Awakemecate, was only lightly raced but she left four winners. She was out of a capable racemare in Cathanda, who took a record of 2:01.4 and won 12 races. Besides Awakemecate, she was also the dam of Armbro Andie (2:01.8), who won three.

Other members of this family have been the Victoria Breeders Plate winner Son Of Chris, Navy Way (NE & GV Breeders Plate), Standing ovation (Bendigo Guineas) and a top Tasmanian pacer in Saint Tulloch.

From Bessie B family

Lochinvar Art, the commanding winner of the A. G. Hunter Cup at Melton, became only the second winner – Preux Chavelier (1985) was the other - from the noted Bessie B tribe to win Victoria’s signature race.





Lochinvar Art --Stuart McCormick Photo

Bred by Peter and M. Green, M. A. Morris and Daniel Cordina, Lochinvar Art is a five-year-old entire by the Artsplace horse Modern Art out of Ponder In Paris (1:56.5), by Ponder from Alive In Paris, by Live Or Die from Zora Paree, by Torado Hanover from the Hilarious Way mare Paree Beauty, dam of the Victoria Oaks winner My Cherie.

This branch of the family has produced such winners as Kaboom (20 wins), All Hotted Up (NSW Derby heat), Ned Pepper, Mind The Wire (1:51.9), Katie’s Secret, Drunken Desire (1:51.8) and What’s The Catch.

First winner

The Bettor’s Delight horse Betting Line , the former USA 3YO Colt of the Year and now available a member of Empire Stallions’ frozen semen roster, was recently represented by his first two-year-old winners in Australia.

Comet Crusader, a New Zealand-bred colt, and Whataretheodds, a gelding bred in WA, both won on debut at Newcastle and Pinjarra respectively. Both had shown up strongly at the trials.

Bred by Chatsworth Lodge, Auckland, Comet Crusader is out of the Badlands Hanover mare Shimmering Star, whose dam, Electrify, left the Treuer Memorial winner Lochinver 1:52.2 ($302,448) and Miss Tanaka, the dam of the Gloucester Park winners Tanaka Eagle 1:54.7 ($266,166) and Advance Your Dream (1:57.5).

Whataretheodds, who was bred by Kody and Kevin Charles, is the second foal of the Group 3 winner Generally Outspoken (1:59.4), a sister by Mach Three to Mach’s Gold (1:54.3) and a half-sister to the dual NZ Group winner Spellbound 1:56.8 ($126,230) and Missinmemate (1:54.5).

Canberra Cup winner

Benalong Valley, who won the $25,000 Canberra Cup, after being required to overcome a difficult barrier draw and a wide passage, has now won 13 races and $137,537 in stakes and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class.

By The Panderosa horse Shadow Play , who sired top pacers the calibre of Shadow Sax and Our Triple Play, Benalong Valley is a six-year-old gelding out from Cedar Valley (1:55.1), by Island Fantasy from Tricky Valley, by Tricky Dick (son of Lordship) from Red Valley, by Brutus Blue Chip from Totara Valley, by Regal Yankee – a pedigree with some real background with a strong staying influence behind it.

Cedar Valley, a Harold Park and Moonee Valley winner, was a half-sister to the cup winning pacer Dontfencemein 1:57.2 ($272,760) and Larado 1:54.7 ($179,178).

The champion WA pacer of the 1980’s, Village Kid, is the best known member of this family.

Up-and-coming trotter

One of the most improved trotters racing in Victoria is Aldebaran Poppy, bred by Aldebaran Park, Nagambie. A seven-year-old, Aldebaran Poppy has won four of her last five starts including the Group 2 $30,000 Vicbred Platinum Trotting Mares Sprint Championship at Melton.



Aldebaran Poppy --Stuart McCormick Photo

Aldebaran Poppy has a background of trotting blood second to none. Her sire, Skyvalley , has left the great Australian trotter Tornado Valley and other top trotters in Pink Galahs, Sky Petite, Kyvalley Finn and Aldebaran Eve. Her dam, Aldebaran Revenue, is by Revenue, a former leading trotter in Europe and America.

Aldebaran Poppy ranks as a half-sister to a talented trotter in Keayang Ignite, a winner at Group 1 level at Melton.

Aldebaran Revenue, who was unraced, is a half-sister to Aldebaran Maori (10 wins), the dam of two high class trotters in Fear Not 2:01.6b ($179,495) and Kyvalley Kyrie Tr 1:59 ($100,251).

The family, which traces to the Lincoln Yet mare Dot, produced a champion trotter in Maori’s Idol (1:59.3), who won 40 races, including 24 on end, and other top trotters in Maori Time (1:51.5), the fastest trotting mare ever bred in Australasia, Noopy Kiosk, Sumthingaboutmaori and Danny Bouchea.

Close relative of Beautide

Kikkimi, who won at Launceston last weekend, is a Roll With Joe mare from the same family as that which produced the dual Inter Dominion champion Beautide.

A four-year-old, Kikkimi has not raced a great deal. She had only start at two, and from eight lifetime appearances has won twice and been three times placed.

Kikkimi is a well developed mare and was bred by Barrie and Denise Rattray, who bred and raced Beautide. She is out of the Jereme’s Jet mare Delmi, a moderate performer herself but who is proving a successful broodmare having left others in Lancelot (2:00.1) and Invil, both good winners.

Delmi ranks as a half-sister to Beautide, being out of Gorse Bush (2:02.1), by Ticket To Heaven from the noted producer Barrington Lass, the dam of a record 15 individual winners.

Tasmanian Yearling Sale on Saturday

The Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sale, to be conducted by Tasracing, will be held at the race meeting at Carrick Park on Saturday.

The sale features youngsters by exciting, young sires such as Betting Line , Downbytheseaside , Sweet Lou , A Rocknroll Dance , Hes Watching and Lincoln Royal and the established sires Sportswriter and Stonebridge Rega l.

Progeny of the smart racemares including the Granny Smith winner Tisu Holly, Angel Or Demon (Mother of Pearl and Matron Stakes), Iden Countess (Killarney Stud Bouquet) and the Belmont winners Mon Soie and Iden Princess are listed in the catalogue.

Yearlings closely related to the outstanding pacers Beautide, Ignatius, Lombo Pocket Watch, Devendra, Astral Francais and Chip And Gale are also among the offering.