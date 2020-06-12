Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Won Watts Memorial

Pocket Of Terror, who won the Group 3 $30,600 J. D. Watts Memorial at Menangle, is a NSW bred gelding with an interesting and successful family background.

Bred and raced by Kevin Hayes, Pocket Of Terror, who has now won 19 races and $167,945, is a five-year-old by the Western Hanover horse Western Terror , who shuttled between North America and Victoria and is now at the stud in Ohio.

Western Terror has been most successful in Australia and New Zealand. His stock include the champion Terror To Love , winner of three NZ Cups, and the Miracle Mile winner Baby Bling.

Pocket Of Terror is out of a capable racemare in Onedin’s Pocketgirl, who took a record of 1:56, won eight races and $34,344 and became the dam of metropolitan winners in Sams The Master 1:52.4 ($233,591), Norm’s Desire (1:54.7) and two-year-old This Ones For You (1:56.8).

Onedin’s Pocketgirl was a half-sister to a top ranking pacer in Iam Mr Brightside 1:50.8 ($445,007), the Harold Park winner The Spurs A Flyin 1:56.5 ($113,296) and Just Read My Mind (1:55.4).

Their dam, Onedin Spur, was a Jaguar Spur mare from Miss Shona (2:00), by Majestic Chance from Shona Way, by Lordship. Besides Onedin Spur, Miss Shona, a winner of three, left a cup class pacer in Onedin Pick Pocket 1:52.2 ($235,582), the prolific Albion Park victor Onedin Commander (1:55.4) and the unraced Onedin Miss, dam of the double Gloucester Park winner Washington Seattle 1:59.8 ($96,474) and Miss McIvor (1:55.6).

Up and coming youngsters

Two of Western Australia’s star youngsters at present, and both recent winners at Gloucester Park who promise to be a force in the forthcoming classics, are the close relatives Carabao and Intheskyrocket.

Both bred by Bryan Cousins are by American Ideal from daughters of the prolific Lordship broodmare Cerebrano.

Carabao, who won a heat of the Pearl Classic, is out of the Western Terror mare Escovedo, who produced earlier winners in Galante (1:57), a double winner at Gloucester Park, and Oakhart (1:58).

Intheskyrocket, who has won six races and holds a record of 1:55, is from Sienna (1:56.6), a sister to Escovedo, the dam of Carabao.

Their dam, Cerebrano, a winner of four races, became the dam of eleven individual winners including four in 2:00 and really established the Topsy family to real purpose in WA. She was the dam of the glamour filly Innocent Eyes 1:57.6 ($421, 875), winner of the Victoria and Australian Oaks and Chariots of Fire, the WA Solid Gold Bracelet winner Lady Maryclaire and Valero (1:56.5) and the grand-dam of The Legends and Ballarat Cup winner Restrepo 1:52.4 ($527,118), Innocent Affair 1:55.5 (WA Bob Humphries Memorial) and the Northam Cup winner Major Rush 1:58.3 ($167,596).

Ragnarr in top form

One of the stars of the regional-based racing in Victoria is Ragnarr, a NZ bred four-year-old who has won three races in quick time and has graduated to a NR 68 mark.



Ragnarr --Stuart McCormick photo

He is Bettor’s Delight entire from a handy racemare in Regret (1:59.6), by In The Pocket from Going Royce (2:00), by El Patron from Good Going, by Smooth Hanover from Goody Good, by Goodland from the U Scott mare Scotomy, who has founded an outstanding family of winners.

Others from Regret have been the Tontine winner Mister Mundaka 1:54.1 ($160,284), Bedtime 1:56.5 (9 wins) and the trotter Natural (Tr 2:00.3).

Dancing With Mach is well bred

The Mach Three mare Dancing With Mach, who won the $30,000 Westbred 4YO and 5YO Mares Classic at Gloucester Park, is a five-year-old half-sister to a cups winning mare in Bettor Party 1:53.5 ($317,007) and to a former top juvenile in Rocknroll Whitby 1:57.2 ($162,436).



Dancing With Mach --Jodie Hallows photo

They are out of a top racemare and Victoria Ladyship Cup winner in Party Date 1:56 ($256,003), by Panorama from Boom Or Bust, by Kawartha Robust from the Pure Steel mare Boom Boom Baby.

Party Date had the rare distinction of having four of her stock racing on the same night in Dancing With Mach (1st), Pierre Whitby (2nd), Bettor Party (4th) and Rocknroll Whitby (10th).

Other members of this family have been Red Hot Date 1:56.5 (WA Breeders Stakes), General Dodge (E. K. Bray Country Clubs Cup), Nomore Forusir 1:57.8 ($198,663), Play The Boys (WA Sales Classic 2YO), Rockin The Boys (1:50.2) and Hello Boys (1:57.5Z), dam of Gangbuster, a winner on the same card as Dancing With Mach.

A Star from Paintball

A star two-year-old in Victoria so far this season is Holi Starzzz, who has won three races with a placing from four starts for $13,020.

A filly by Four Starzzz Shark , she is out of a talented racemare in Paintball 1:54.4 ($100,508), who left earlier winners in The Pantheist (1:56) and Ballterra. Paintball ranks as a half-sister to the Vicbred 3YO champion Out To Play 1:53.3 ($169,727), being by Presidential Ball from Secret Life, by Safely Kept from Lifeline, by Classic Garry from the noted producer Larrakeyah Lady.

Holi Starzzz, who won twice at Bendigo in the space of nine days, looks a youngster with the potential one would expect of her breeding.

Foundation winner by Sebastian K

On Advice, who won the NSW Foundation Final for two-year-old trotters at Menangle, is a gelding by the Swedish bred Sebastian K , a world champion trotter who is slated to stand at Niota Bloodstock in Victoria this season.

Bred and raced by Sydney identity John Starr, On Advice is out of the unraced Pegasus Spur mare Sunny Imperial, and the first of her produce to race. She ranks as a sister to Pegasus Elegance Tr 1:54.6 ($128,060), who numbered among her 15 successes the Bathurst Gold Coronet and the Foundation series in 2016.

Sunny Imperial is out of a cup class trotter in Sunny Elegant Tr 1:57.2 ($102,330), a daughter of Sundon and the outstanding NZ racemare Merinai, a winner of 19 races including four at Group level and $244,155 in stakes.

Besides Sunny Elegant, Merinai was also the dam of Miss Pegasus (9 wins and $86,391), Madam Spur (Tr 2:00.9), Wingsonghai (7 wins) and the Armbro Invasion mare Classic Armbro, dam of the NZ Sires Stakes 2YO champion Tailored Elegance (Tr 2:00.1), Sertorius Tr 1:58.6 ($111,378) and this season’s two-year-old winner I See Fire.

Another two daughters of Merinai bred on with marked success. Sun Mist became the dam of the Melton winners Pretty Sunday Tr 1:57.4 ($175,182), Sonofanearl Tr, 2:00.6 ($117,798) and Rosemma Tr 1:59.9 ($82,994), while Sundon’s Babe left the Maori Legend winner Aldebaran Shelly.

Sixth on end

Bernie Winkle, a seven-year-old New Zealand bred gelding, won his sixth race on end since transferring to the Sunraysia area in April. He is by the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven , sire of the top racemare Rocknroll Magic.

Bernie Winkle is out of Dolly McD, by Mach Three from the Panorama mare Panodoll, a half-sister to the Wyndham Cup winner Joyfulbelle (1:56.3), dam of the high class pacers Our Bettor Joy 1:50.8 ($567,680) and Joyfuljoy 1:51.6 ($480,442).

Dolly McD also produced the Invercargill Summer Cup winner Statham 1:50.2 ($137,709) and is a member of the same family as the WA Diamond Classic Majorpride.

Smart filly by Follow The Stars

A two-year-old to take high ranking in Western Australia is Black Jack Baby, one of the second crop of sired by former NZ and Australian 2YO of the Year Follow The Stars , who is standing at Allwood Stud near Perth.



Black Jack Baby --Jodie Hallows photo

She has won five two-year-old races with a placings from six starts for $37,222. She came from last to win at Gloucester Park last weekend and appears every bit as good as the Sandgropers rate her.

She is the first foal of What A Card NZ (1:58.8), by McArdle from Lady Butler, by Butler B G from the Mark Lobell mare Deborah Lobell, a half-sister to Advance Debra, the dam of the champion Courage Under Fire.

Victorian trotter has strong bloodlines

One of the most promising young trotters racing in Victoria at present is Araignee Flair, who has won twice at Ballarat recently.

She has a wealth of blood to back up her claims to further promotion, being by the Muscles Yankee horse Yankee Spider out of the S J’s photo mare Petite Flair (Tr 2:04.1), the dam of the SA Hambletonian winner Mister Pepe and the useful racemare The Girls Gotflair.

Petite Flair, bred in Victoria by Kevin and the late Faye Waller, was out of the Entrepreneur mare Fiona’s Flair (Tr 2:02.8), who won a string of races including the E. B. Cochran Cup and Kilmore Trotters Cup.

At the stud Fiona’s Flair produced the Derby winners A Touch Of Flair Tr 1:52.6 ($569,197) and Son Of Flair Tr 1:56.2 ($257,909), the Vicbred champion Mighty Maori Tr 1:55.2 ($256,305) and the cups winner and successful sire Down Under Muscles Tr 2:01.1 ($216,925), all trotters of some worth.

Other descendants of Fiona’s Flair have been Andover Sun (Tr 1:57.8), runner-up in last year’s Breeders Crown and Vicbred Finals, the dual Vicbred finalist Our Flash Girl and recent Terang winner The Summer Cat.

Blue blooded filly

Mostpeculiarmumma, who won the SA Ladyship Stakes at Globe Derby Park, is a two-year-old filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.

One of the second crop sired by He’s Watching (1:46.8 son of American Ideal), she is out of the Armbro Operative mare Jane Crothers, whose dam Memories Galore, ranked as a sister to the SA Sires Stakes 2YO Final winner Tora Tora Rose and Smile Please (2:00.1), their dam, the Sires Stakes winner Smile On Me, being a half-sister to the Kapunda Derby victor With Or Without.

Jane Crothers, the dam of Mostpeculiarmumma, had a record of 2:00.7 and won four races at Globe Derby Park.

Siblings win at Invercargill

It was no mean feat for the siblings Rydgemont Milly and Rydgemont Son to win on the same card at Invercargill last weekend.

Both bred by the Scott family are by Monarchy and Majestic Son respectively.

Domination (Tr 2:04.1), the dam of Rydgemont Milly and Rydgemont Son, was by Sundon out of a capable trotter in Syndication who took a record of 2:05.6 over 3200 metres. Besides Domination, she was also the dam of the exported Duplication (Tr 1:59.4) and the Menangle and Albion Park winner Distribution.