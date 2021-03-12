Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Miracle double

The Artsplace mare Twist And Twirl, a multiple Group 1 winner herself, produced Group 1 winner in both sides of the Tasman last weekend.

King Of Swing, a six-year-old Rocknroll Hanover entire, captured his second Garrard’s Miracle Mile when he comfortably defeated a star-studded field in the $1 million event in 1:49.2 at Menangle.

It was his 33rd success and sent his stake tally over the $2 million plateau.

One night earlier, the Bettor’s Delight three-year-old filly Bettor Twist led for the last two laps to annex the $120,000 Great Northern Oaks at Alexandra Park, Auckland. She emulated the deeds of her dam who won the feature in 2012.

Bettor Twist was bred and is raced by Ken and Karen Breckon, of Breckon Farms, who also bred King Of Swing.

Twist And Twirl is by the American bred sire Artsplace from Giveitawhirlgirl, by Jenna’s Beach Boy from Impish, a half-sister by Falcon Seelster to the brilliant pacer Smart Son 1:49.6 ($347,805) and to others in Vanderel 1:58.3 ($163,963) and Franco Sensation (1:56.8).

A colt by A Rocknroll Dance out of Twist And Twirl was sold for $90,000 at the NZB National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka last month.

Mach Shard is Inter Dominion material

Mach Shard, who won the $100,000 Ainsworth Free-for-all at Menangle and is regarded as Inter Dominion material of the highest order, is a six-year-old gelding by Mach Three from Sly Shard, a useful racemare who took a record of 2:00.3.

He is a member of an old-time NZ family, which was represented by the winner of the Cheviot Cup at Addington in Deus Ex (by Changeover) the day after Mach Shard won.

Sly Shard was a Panorama mare from Sly Soky (1:59.4), by Soky’s Atom from Sly Tabella, by Saigon from Sly Kiwi, by Sly Yankee. Sly Tabella was the dam of the NZ Sapling winner Knight Fox (1:59.7), the Gloucester Park winner Knight Stormer (1:58.7) and Cunning Atom, a Moonee Valley winner who became the dam of the speed merchant Mister Grizzly 1:55.3 ($207,346).

Sly Soky, the grand-dam of Mach Shard, left the NZ Free-for-all and Inter Dominion heat winner Sly Flyin 1:53.6 ($903,705) and a fine racemare in Shez Spicey 1:57.9 ($179,984). Other top performers tracing to Sly Soky include Drumfire 1:49 ($635,209), the SA Pacing Cup winner Pat Stanley 1:51.9 ($170,232), Isaac (Devonport Cup) and Our Regal Ideal (1:50.8).

Mach Shard ranks as a half-brother to the NZ 2YO of the Year Smiling Shard 1:53.7 ($1 million), now at successful sire in Australia.

Derby winner’s breeding background

Patsbeachstorm, the winner of the $200,000 NSW Derby, and who has now been successful in six of his eight starts, has a pedigree of more than usual interest in that he represents the blood of two of North America’s leading families.

Patsbeachstorm is one of the second last commercial crop of a champion colt pacer and sire in Somebeachsomewhere , a Mach Three horse who died at the height of his siring career three years ago. He was a champion sire in both America and Australia and his influence is being carried on by his sons at the stud.

Charissa Tee, the dam of Patsbeachstorm, was sired by a fine pacer in Sportswriter (1:48.6), a North America Cup and Metro Pace winner. An Artsplace horse from the Miss Duvall family, Sportswriter has built up a good siring score in Australia, including a Grand Circuit pacer in Our Uncle Sam.

Charissa Tee’s dam, Alta Calypso (1:59.4), was a Village Jasper mare from the American-bred mare Ballie Hanover (1:56.6), by Kentucky Spur. Alta Calypso, a thrice Moonee Valley winner, left a Vicbred champion and cups winner in Milly Perez 1:52.7 ($343,882) and Changing Code 1:53.9 ($129,516).

Alta Vista, a Soky’s Atom half-sister to Alta Calypso, produced two high class pacers and Cup winners in Five Star Anvil 1:51.5 ($779,733) and Let’s Elope 1:55.3 ($596,029).

Patsbeachstorm was bred by Peter and Craig Judd, of Benstud Standardbreds, and Phillip Walshe.

Grand Circuit prospect

One of the stronger 2021 Inter Dominion candidates, particularly among the youthful brigade will be Malcolm’s Rhythm, who has proved himself in the top flight and has won his down to open class with a string of good performances during the summer racing.



Malcolm’s Rhythm --Stuart McCormick Photo

His latest winning run in the Markovina Free-for-all at Melton at a 1:54.9 rate over 2240 metres further underlined his potential.

A tough customer, Malcolm’s Rhythm is a five-year-old entire, being by Art Major from She’s Got It All (1:58.6), dam also of a capable pacer in Be Major Threat 1:55 ($115,199). She’s Got It All was sired by McArdle (a 1:49 son of Falcon Seelster) from Gliding By (1:57.4), by Vance Hanover from Significant, by Out To Win from the Scottish Command mare Black Watch, whose family today is one of the best in the NZ stud book.

Gliding By left a smart pacer in Raptorial 1:50.2 ($316,088), Seaward 1:59.2 (who won nine) and the Gloucester Park winners Face Your Fears (1:58.6) and Millwood Delight (1:57), a Bettor’s Delight mare who left last year’s top WA juvenile Mighty Ronaldo 1:54 ($139,482).

Another daughter of Gliding By was Zwish, a Dream Away mare who became the dam of the good Melton winner Phil Monty 1:54.3 ($130,216) and the NSW Derby heat winner Dee Zana (1:54.6).

Malcolm’s Rhythm was bred by Gary Hawthorn and Jenny Gallagher, of Galthorn Farm, Congupna, near Shepparton.

Mykorona is some youngster

Mykorona, a grand looking Four Starzzz Shark filly, is rated Victoria’s top two-year-old this year, particularly after her success in the Premiere Stakes, one of the season’s major two-year-old classics. She has won twice and been once placed from three starts.





Mykorona --Stuart McCormick Photo

In the Premiere Stakes, she was never really extended in running out the 1720 metres in a 1:56.4 rate, the last 800 in 57.4 and the final quarter in 29.4, figures which she could have sharply improved.

Mykorona’s dam, Madazhell (2:00.7), was a handy racemare, being by Albert Albert from Ballistic Gold, by Northern Lights from the Captain Hook mare Orogenic, a half-sister to the WA Derby heat winner Vermilion and the WA Sires Produce winner Travis Arania, who, in turn, left a cup class pacer in Scanio 1:57.8 ($208,495) and the WA Oaks winner Alfa Dyna (1:59).

Another half-sister, Oro Nelson (by Frosty Nelson), left the Inter Dominion heat winner and Grand Final placegetter Game Oro 1:58 ($244,920).

Mykorona was bred and is raced and trained by Horsham horseman Aaron Dunn.

Majestic Man the top trotter

Majestic Man gave a taste of his class when he easily won the $50,000 Trotters Mile, New South Wales’ premier event for straight out trotters at Menangle.

He was not in danger of defeat over the last 800 metres. The time of 1:53.5 was a fresh lifetime mark.

It was Majestic Man’s third Group 1 success from six starts in his Australian campaign.

By Majestic Son , the leading sire of trotters in both NZ and Australia, Majestic Man is out of Love Hate Revenge, a NZ winner and who was twice fourth at Group level. Love Hate Revenge was by Holdonmyheart from a capable racemare in Gee’s Pride (9 wins), by Pernod Eden from the Rowe Cup winner Gee du Jour Tr 2:00.4 ($252,027), by Plat du Jour from the Johnny Gee mare Geena.

There are some notable winners in almost every remove of this family. Gee du Jour was the second dam of the Albion Park winner Makarewa Monarch (Tr 1:59), while Miss Whizz, another daughter of Geena, became the dam of a champion Victorian trotter in I Didnt Do It 1:58.9 ($455,554).

Bunbury Cup winner

Major Times, who won the $50,000 Bunbury Cup, main race of the season at the southern WA track, is an Art Major entire from the same family as that which produced the top Victorian pacers Ride High and Safe And Sound.

Major Times, who won the Tontine Series in Victoria in 2019, has not raced a great deal, but he has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong field he beat at Bunbury.

The Good Times, the dam of Major Times, proved herself in the top flight as a racemare, taking a mile record of 1:54.4, winning 17 races and $201,024 in stakes including the Tatlow Memorial.

Besides Major Times, she has left others in the ill-fated Melton winner Rock Classic (1:55.4) and the recent Sunraysia winner Wild Man (1:57.5).

Larrakeyah Lady, the dam of The Good Times, was also a top racemare. She took a record of 2:02.5 and registered 11 successes. She was the 1989 Vicbred champion as a four-year-old and was placed in the Tatlow at two.

At the stud Larrakeyah Lady, one of several outstanding racemares and broodmares by Windshield Wiper, became the dam of a grand pacer and Hunter Cup winner in Safe And Sound, the exported Gold Rocket 1:51 ($393,387), Massarua 1:55.8 ($282,962), Safeguard 1:55.8 ($112,165) and others.

Ninth winner from broodmare

When the Major Bronski four-year-old Miss Twinkle won at the Boort Trotting Club’s Cup meeting, she credited her dam Twinkletoes with her ninth individual winner.

Miss Twinkle, one of the third crop by Major Bronski, had shown good placed form in the Sunraysia area. Others from Twinkletoes to win have been the outstanding WA racemare Leda McNally 1:54 ($422,323), Dance For Glory 1:52 ($209,870), Dance To The Stars (1:57.2), Trembita (1:58.9), Hansover Toes (1:59.1), All Aussie Star (1:59.4), Sierra Tango (dam of the Group winners Dancingwithsierra and Tangoingwithsierra), Modern Kozak (1:59.9) and now Miss Twinkle.

Twinkletoes, who is now in her 25th year, has since produced a two-year-old filly by Follow The Stars and a yearling filly by him.

Twinkletoes was a Tip Top Prince mare from Merry Dance, by Victory Sarnel from Merry Mandy. This is the family which produced such winners as Lady Mandy (NSW Waratah), Chief Spring (Inter Dominion Cons. and sire), Adalia (Vic. Italian Cup), Shamrock Sorrel (NSW Spring Cup), the Derby winner Thomas Magnum and Schedule (Vic. Breeders Plate).

By Allawart Ray

Allawart Bob, a winner at Melton and Ballarat recently, may be unfashionably bred but he has proved himself a capable trotter. He has now won five races and $35,000 in stakes.

Allawart Bob, who was bred by Mabel and the late Geoff Foreman, of Horsham, was sired by Allawart Ray from the Yentl’s Image mare, Cathrin’s Image, whose dam, Miss Catherine, was by Keystone Gondola from Purple Pride, by Mt Everest from the Good Report mare Purple Robe, dam of the dual Trotters Derby winner Purple Note and the McNamara Memorial Cup winner Brigette Brigade.

Allawart Ray, the sire of Allawart Bob, left other handy trotters in Allawart Ugo and Allawart Toby.

The family traces back to the True Blue mare Trick, whose daughter Royal Lady and granddaughter Stylish Girl (by All Style) were both bred at the Adelaide Hill stud near Bendigo. It is a long-established Victorian family and an earlier top trotter belonging to it was Garden Star, who won 10 races at the Melbourne Showgrounds.