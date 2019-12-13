Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Half-brothers win at Cambridge

It was no mean feat for the half-brothers The Lone Ranger and Cruzee Mach to win consecutive races at Cambridge Raceway last week.

The Lone Ranger, a six-year-old gelding by Sportswriter , won for the fifth time, while Cruzee Mach, a three-year-old Mach Three gelding, notched his maiden success.

Cruzee Lass, the dam of The Lone Ranger and Cruzee Mach, was a smart racemare in her own right, winning nine races, earning $99,544 and taking a mile record of 1:58.4. At the stud she has left eight individual winners – six inside 2:00 – from nine foals of racing age including Rocknroll Princess 1:54.6 ($94,153), Sweet Art (1:56.6) and Ace Strike, who won at Manawatu last Tuesday in 1:57.8.

By Christian Cullen , Cruzee Lass was out of the Holmes Hanover mare Shivna (1:57.2), the winning dam of the exported Freespin 1:52.2 ($253,744) and the Gloucester Park winner Cruzee Princess (1:57.4).

Shivna, who won the Great Northern Breeders Stakes at Auckland, was a half-sister to five winners including the Hannon Memorial winner Derby (1:58.1), being out of Anna Pavlova, by Armbro Del from the grand producing mare Coo Doo.

Other members of this family have been the NZ Derby winner Captain Peacock, Life Of Luxury (1:51), a Stakes winner in America, Extender (1:49.2), Moscow (Bunbury Cup), Elegant Christian (WA Western Gateway) and Shoobee Doo (NSW Tatlow).

The Lone Ranger winning at Cambridge



Inter Dominion lineups

Bettor’s Delight will be represented by five runners in the 12-horse field for next Saturday’s $500,000 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Grand Final.

The quintet are Ultimate Sniper, Thefixer, Ashley Locaz, On The Cards and My Kiwi Mate.

Mach Three is the only other sire with multiple representation – Mach Shard and San Carlo.

Five other stallions have a single runner.

In the trotters’ section, Majestic Son has three runners including the two leading pointscorers, Winterfell and Majestic Man. His third rep is Valloria.

Monarchy, Love You, The Pres and Muscle Mass all have two finalists, while Sundon has a single entrant, Marcoola.

Treble for Woodlands Stud

Woodlands Stud bred the first three winners on the third night of the Auckland Inter Dominion carnival in Some Do ( Bettor’s Delight -Dream Offer) and the three-year-olds Need You Know ( Bettor’s Delight -Lady Antebellum) and Copy That ( American Ideal -Lively Nights).

Some Do winning at Alexandra Park

Country Cups King

A double winner on the Victorian Country Cups circuit this season is the Ballarat pacer Phoenix Prince, who is expected to be Grand Circuit material.

Only a six-year-old, he showed up last season as a five-year-old above average when he won twice in Free-for-all company at Melton.



Phoenix Prince photo by Stuart McCormick Phoenix Prince photo by Stuart McCormick

Phoenix Prince is by a champion American pacer in Somebeachsomewhere from Classic Cathy, by Classic Garry from the broodmare gem Sans Pareil. This is the family that left a grand juvenile in Part Of Glory, a cups class pacer in Swishinon and an Oaks winning filly in Doug’s Courage.

The 10th foal and sixth winner of his dam, Phoenix Prince was bred by Bacchus Marsh enthusiasts Shannon and Meaghan Nixon, who part-own him.

Gabbana the top banana!

Gotta Go Gabbana, a grand looking Gotta Go Cullect mare, is rated Western Australia’s top female pacer this season, particularly after her success in the Group 1 $125,000 Westral Mares Classic, one of the season’s major feature races.



-- photo by Jodie Hallows -- photo by Jodie Hallows

She has now won 13 races with 19 placings from 49 starts for $228,614 in stakes.

In the Mares Classic, Gotta Go Gabbana was never really extended in running out the 2536 metres in a 1:57.3 rate, the last 800 in 56.1 and the final 400 in 27.5 – figures which she could have sharply improved.

She is a six-year-old by Gotta Go Cullect, a top colt pacer in NZ by Christian Cullen out of Elect To Live, a champion filly who won 19 races – five at Group 1 level – and a record $535,800.

On her dam’s side, Gotta Go Gabanna has a good deal in her favour than most. She is out of Lady Gabbana (2:02), a WA Sires Stake 2YO Final placegetter, by Kinney Hanover from Whitby’s Beachbabe, by Beach Towel from Whitby Bay, by Tarport Adios from Appro Bay.

Gotta Go Gabbana is the best winner from this family in recent years but in an earlier decade it produced a top flight youngster in Henry Te Whitby, who won nine races.

Noted family of trotters

Maorishadow, who has won four races this season including two at Melton, was bred in Victoria and is a member of Australia’s most successful family of trotters.

By Pegasus Spur , Maorishadow could well have distinguished herself as a pacer as her dam, Maoris Lass, was out of the Romeo Hanover mare Lauretta, who won as both a pacer and trotter.

Lauretta’s dam, Maori Mia, a daughter of leading pacing sire Kentucky, left five winners including the Group 1 winning square-gaiters Maori’s Glory ($109,366) and Maori Demon, and was the ancestress of top trotters Broke As Usual, Kyvalley Kyrie, Master Maori, Vincennes, Kinvara Sue and others.

Maori Mia, who was only lightly raced, was out of Maori Miss, a dual-gaited mare who left eight individual winners including the legendary Maori’s Idol and was awarded Broodmare of the Year on three occasions.

Bettor’s Delight trifecta

The Group 3 Northern Breeders Stakes, run at Auckland, was a triumph for Bettor’s Delight as the sire of the first three placegetters, Belle Of Montana 1 st , Wainui Creek 2 nd and Bettor’s Heart 3 rd – rather a notable siring feat.

Bettor’s Delight was also the sire of the dam of the fourth placegetter, Havtime.

Tiffany Rose is classics material

The New Zealand bred filly Tiffany Rose is proving herself a smart three-year-old – she is unbeaten in four starts on Australian soil – and could develop into one of the best her age this season.

A filly by Somebeachsomewhere , Tiffany Rose ranks as a half-sister to a top flight pacer in Code Black 1:50.8 ($338,235), who ran a close third in the Cranbourne Cup last Saturday, the exported Lovin Miss Daisy 1:50.4 ($199,695) and Nakuru (1:55.2), a winner of three races in NZ to date.

Their dam, Christian Watch, who was only lightly raced, was by Falcon Seelster from the Christian Cullen mare Turkana 1:58.3 ($112,148), whose six successes included the 2004 Queensland Oaks and the Nevele R DB Filly Series. At the stud Turkana became the dam of four winners – three in 2:00 – headed up by the recent NSW provincial winner Dark Side 1:57.6 ($93,554).

Turkana was out of Kisumu, a NZ Sires Stakes 2YO champion by Nero’s B B from Kinshasha, by Armbro Del from Hindu Star, a daughter of the NZ Oaks winner Petro Star.

Bred by Graeme Iggo, Tiffany Rose looks a three-year-old with the potential one would expect of her breeding.

First winner for Franco Jamar

Franco Jamar , a well performed Courage Under Fire horse from a strong NZ family, and who is standing in Bridgetown (WA), was represented by his first winner in the three-year-old gelding Keptain Courageous.

The gelding had been placed in five of his previous eight starts. Franco Jamar has only eight foals of racing age.



Franco Jamar -- James Jubb photo Franco Jamar -- James Jubb photo

Keptain Courageous is the fourth foal of his dam, Switch Me On (2:01.9), a Safely Kept half- sister to the prolific Gloucester Park winner Black As Knight (1:58).

Last foal of Our Sir Vancelot

The six-year-old Pensare Princess, who notched her second win at Wagga, is the last foal of the triple Inter Dominion champion Our Sir Vancelot .

The mare was bred and is raced by the Junee-based Allamby family who owned Our Sir Vancelot throughout his stellar racetrack career.

Pensare, the dam of Pensare Princess, is a granddaughter of champion racemare Sabilize, who twice won the NSW Ladyship Mile and was twice placed in the Miracle Mile.

Our Sir Vancelot, who died in 2017, sired 244 individual winners and almost $11 million inprogeny earnings.

By Peter Wharton