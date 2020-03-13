Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Breeding of Miracle Mile winner

When he won the $1 million Miracle Mile last weekend King Of Swing proved himself the top pacer of the current season.

It was his fourth success on end, and he safely held the best open class pacers in Australasia in the Miracle Mile after working to the front in the middle stages and running out the 1609 metres in a stunning 1:48.

In 14 starts this season King Of Swing has now won five and been five times placed for $932,186 in stakes.

Bred by Breckon Farms, in New Zealand’s Waikato district, he was got by Rocknroll Hanover from Twist And Twirl, an Artsplace mare who took a record of 1:56, won seven races including the NZ Sires Stakes 3YO Championship and Great Northern Oaks and $283,258.

King Of Swing is her first foal.

Twist And Twirl was out of Giveitawhirlgirl, a lightly raced mare who became the dam of six winners including Feels Like Magic 1:51 ($261,728), a good winner in NZ, NSW and America, Spandau Ballet (1:58.9), Flying Loose, Double Twist and a fine racemare in Bettor Give It 1:57.4 ($138,061), who, in turn, is the dam of this year’s SA Derby winner Mach Dan (1:52.9).

Giveitawhirlgirl was Jenna’s Beach Boy mare from Impish, by Falcon Seelster from Smarty Pants, by El Patron. Besides Giveitawhirlgirl, Impish, who won in 1:54.9, left a good racemare in The Fascinator 1:53.9 ($155,162), My West End Girl (2:01.1, who won 10 races), Simon (1:55.9, winner of four), Crackabella (1:56.7), I Know The Rules (1:57.7) and also Imprint (1:58.4), a Life Sign mare who became the dam of winners in Am Opulent 1:54.9 ($269,515), the winner of 18 races including the NZ Caduceus Club 2YO Classic, the NZ Southland Oaks winner Dibaba 1:51.6 ($127,759), Idealindiamonds (1:56.2) and Carbon Zero (1:55.8).

King Of Swing carries three strong strains of the blood of Abercrombie , two each of Albatross and Most Happy Fella and a dose of Lordship and U Scott .

Up and coming youngsters

Two smart young pacers to win classic races at the weekend were Krug, who won the $96,000 Cardigan Bay Stakes at Auckland, and Tasty Delight, who captured the $50,000 NSW Sapling Stakes at Menangle.

Both were sired by Bettor’s Delight , again the leading sire in Australasia.

Krug has won three of his four starts including two at Group level. He ranks as a half-brother to Prince McArdle (1:57.5), being out of the Southland Oaks winner Champagne Princess 1:56.9 ($143,484), by Soky’s Atom from Champagne Royal, by Smooth Fella from Regal Guest, by Lordship from New Guest.

This family has consistently produced a number of good winners over the years. A close relative of Krug in Australia is the Tasmanian Oaks winner Enchanted Stride, also by Bettor’s Delight. Enchanted Stride’s dam, Lenola Stride (1:53.7), is a Christian Cullen half-sister to Krug.

Tasty Delight, who outfinished his rivals in the Group 2 Sapling in 1:52.4, was bred in NZ by Croon Bloodstock and is raced by Charlie Cordina. Tasty Delight looks to have terrific potential.

He is a two-year-old gelding by Bettor’s Delight from the American mare Gentle Audrey, dam of a top USA pacer of a few years back in Jeremy’s Successor 1:48.6 ($889,435). Gentle Audrey was an Artsplace mare from the US Breeders Crown champion and millionairess Caressable 1:55.8, a Niatross mare from the noted Shy Ann family.

A Star from Vertigal

A smart young pacer in NSW this season is Star Major, bred by Brooklyn Lodge, Adrian Molloy and Ben Astill and trained by James Rattray.

A gelding by Art Major , he is out of a crack racemare in Vertigal 1:55.8 ($317,380) and the third of her produce to race. He won in 1:53.4 at Menangle last week following three minor placings at Sydney headquarters and looks a four-year-old with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

A Victor, a winner of 10 races and $55,485 in stakes, is also out of Vertigal.

Beat Petacular’s brother

Ideal Dan proved too seasoned for his two-year-old rivals in the Victoria Sapling Stakes at Melton. He led from end to end and at the line had a length to spare over Petacular’s brother Idyllic, who made up a lot of ground from the 600 metres.

Ideal Dan was bred and is raced by prominent Melbourne owner Danny Zavitsanos.

A colt by American Ideal , Ideal Dan is out of a useful racemare in Jodila (1:57.5), a Jereme’s Jet who ranked as a half-sister to the Melton winner Jodan 1:52.9 ($146,769) and the Menangle winner Walkabout Creek (1:52.7).

Their dam, Trudee 1:58 ($167,757), a prolific winner at Harold Park, was by Albert Albert from the noted producer Avonali, by Toliver Hanover. This is the family that left a grand racemare in Make Mine Cullen, the cups winner Sicario, Whirily School, Leonidas and recent two-year-old classic winner Soho Lanikai.

First two-year-old trotting winner

Aldebaran Zeus, the season’s first two-year-old trotting winner, in beating a useful field at Bendigo, gives the impression he could develop into one of the best of his age and gait.



Aldebaran Zeus winning at Bendigo – Claire Weston photo

Failing to reach the reserve when offered at the 2019 Australasian Premier Trotting Sale, Aldebaran Zeus is a well developed colt by Muscle Hill from the Swedish bred mare Zoia Boko (by Viking Kronos), a sister to the dual Swedish Breeders Crown champion Yield Boko, the sire of recent Gawler Hambletonian winner Godofthunder.

Their dam, Ouzo Boko, was a Victory Dream mare from Chatty Hanover, by Super Bowl from Chickasaw, by Speedy Crown. It is an interesting fact that there is a double strain of Star’s Pride in Chatty Hanover (third dam of Aldebaran Zeus), through both Super Bowl and Somolli, his fifth dam.

Somolli was the dam of the Hambletonian winner Speedy Somolli, the sire of Grant Our Wishes, who has had a fine score of trotting winners in New Zealand.

Major Martini top WA 3YO colt

There was never much doubt that Major Martini was the season’s top rating three-year-old colt in Western Australia as he was the previous season at two years, and he duly confirmed his class by winning the $50,000 WA Sales Classic.

Actually he was a class above his rivals, and was not seriously tested in running out the 2130 metres in 2:34.3, a mile rate of 1:56.6.



Major Martini wins WA 3YO Sales Classic at Gloucester Park – Jodie Hallows photo

Bred by Steve Johnson, Major Martini is by Art Major from Gaetana Nicole, by Sutter Hanover from Hold Tight, by Embrace Me from a top racemare in Stormy Port, dam of the dual Derby winner Albuquerque.

Gaetana Nicole, the dam of Major Martini, was a half-sister to the WA Sales Classic 2YO winner Fake Embrace 1:53.4 ($240,249), Go By Jet ($91,746) and the Golden Greek mare Like A Dame (2:02), dam of the WA pacing standout David Hercules 1:52.7 ($1.2 million) and the metropolitan winners Hugh Victor 1:54.9 ($144,034) and Kerrin Joseph 1:53.8 ($111,849).

Other daughters of Hold Tight to breed on with marked successes were Hotniten Georgia and Endless Journey. Hotniten Georgia (by Albert Albert) left the WA Sires Stakes 2YO champion Supreme Royalty, while Endless Journey (by Die Laughing) produced the WA Pearl winner Isaiah Artois ($117,351) and Mandy Joan (1:57.3), winner of the WA Dainty’s Daughter.

Frith’s sister

An interesting member of Craig Cross’s Cobbitty team is the five-year-old Molly Kelly, a full sister to the champion racemare and million dollar winner Frith.

Molly Kelly, who did most of her early racing in Victoria and the Riverina, is undefeated in two starts for Cross at Menangle – 1:52.6 and 1:53.6 – and looks capable of taking a mark far beyond her present rating.

She has won 17 races to date and $313,344 in stakes.

Molly Kelly, by Four Starzzz Shark , is out of Jackie Kelly (2:01.6), by Albert Albert from the outstanding racemare and broodmare Miss Paula 1:59.5 ($159,395), by Tompkins Hanover from the Richmond mare Rich Sister, and tracing back to the noted foundation mare Miss Tommy.

Jackie Kelly, who won three races, ranks as a sister to the Derby winner Albert Kelly 1:57.2 ($322,320) and the Vicbred champion McRaes Mate 1:51.8 ($482,053) and a half-sister to the Derby and APG winner Greg Kelly 1:56.4 ($345,150) and Macca Kelly 1:51.1 ($311,397).

Brothers win in two States

It was no mean feat for the full brothers Im Compliant and Comply Or Die to win on the same night in two different States last weekend. Im Compliant scored at Newcastle and Comply Or Die at Albion Park.

Both are by the Die Laughing horse Live Or Die (a champion sire in NZ and Australia).

Mood Indigo, the dam of Im Compliant and Comply Or Die, was out of Trixster, a Holmes Hanover mare from Big Song, by Nevele Bigshot. Besides Mood Indigo, Trixster was the dam of the exported Tawny Reserve 1:52.4 ($254,159), Ok Toddy (1:54.2) and Corrigal (1:56.2) and Itsa Trick (1:59.2), dam of the recent Melton winner Shesa Tricky Bridge 1:55.2 ($101,631).

Trixster was a half-sister to the SA Sires Produce winner Big Shot Franco (1:55.6), the Moonee Valley winner Breakdance and the Nero’s B B mare Bold Note, dam of eight winners and grand-dam of the Menangle winner Major Escape 1:53.4 ($140,264).