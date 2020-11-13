Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Star four-year-old by Shadow Play

To Fast To Serious, a winner of the Westbred 2YO Classic and recently winner of the Group 3 Im Themightyquinn, is one of the best four-year-olds in WA at present.

He has won $131,737 in stakes, a worthwhile return for the $10,000 paid for him as a yearling. By The Panderosa horse Shadow Play (a leading sire in Victoria and now at the stud in America), he is out of the multiple Gloucester Park winner Smile With Me (1:57.7), by a top colt pacer in McArdle (son of Falcon Seelster) from Luscious Franco, by Badlands Hanover from Looks The Part.





To Fast To Serious --Jodie Hallows photo

To Fast To Serious is the best winner from this family in recent years but in an earlier decade it produced a top Queensland pacer in Franco Liberty, who won 25 races.

Sahara Tiger is tops

Sahara Tiger, who won in metropolitan company last weekend at Melton, after appearing to be hopelessly out of it at one stage, has now won 11 races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class. He ranks as a four-year-old half-brother by Art Major to the APG 2YO Championship winner Sahara Sirocco (1:53.8).





Sahara Tiger --Stuart McCormick photo

Sahara Sirocco, a Courage Under colt, has won five of his nine starts this season and was placed in a Breeders Crown heat recently.

Their dam, Sahara Miss, a Village Jasper mare from Macrandra, by Classic Garry from Melanie, has proved a most successful broodmare. Besides Sahara Tiger and Sahara Sirocco, others of her progeny have been the Vicbred Platinum Homegrown 2YO Classic winner Starofsahara (1:56.2) and the APG heat winner Sahara Sunrise, dam of promising youngster Sahara Storm (1:58.1).

Sahara Miss, who won 13 races and took a mile record of 1:54.4, was a half-sister to the Bathurst Gold Tiara winner and Vicbred champion Distant Memory 1:55.1 ($173,155), dam of the Group 2 winner Hows The Memory 1:50.1 ($154,424), and others in Joannie Pony (1:57.5), winner of 13 races, The Reverend Black (1:57.2) and Senor Banderas (1:58.6), who won 10.

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Bessie B family, Macrandra being a half-sister to the Harold Park winner Mel Cee (1:59.7) and to Melissa Charm, a capable racemare who has produced an outstanding family of winners in Victoria, including Dazed And Confused 1:56.8 ($172,444) and Roll With It 1:53.9 ($123,028), both Group winners.

Siblings win at Globe Derby

It was no mean feat for the siblings Dancing Finn and Regal Lager to win on the same card at Globe Derby Park last Saturday.

Dancing Finn is by the Rocknroll Hanover horse A Rocknroll Dance , while Regal Lager is by the Artsplace horse Stonebridge Regal.

Anna Finn, the dam of Dancing Finn and Regal Lager, was out of Angel In New York, an unraced mare by New York Motoring. Besides Anna Finn, she was also the dam of Sand Hill 1:51.6 ($319,168), the Gloucester Park winner Duncan Finn and the NSW Linden Huntly Little Memorial winner Our Molly Finn (1:58.5), who, in turn, is the dam of the good Melton winner Mollywood (1:56.2).

Other members of this family have been Gifted Angel (NSW Renshaw Cup), the NSW Mount Eden Championship winner Vladimir The Great and the Gloucester Park winner White Eagle.

Well related three-year-old

A three-year-old filly to make a good impression in WA is Star Fromthepalace, one of the first crop sired by former crack youngster Follow The Stars , who is now at the stud in Victoria.

Star Fromthepalace has won nine two and three-year-old races and been twice placed at Group level for $108,306 in stakes. She won at Gloucester Park last Friday in the smart time of 1:57.3, and is a three-year-old expected to graduate far beyond her present rating.

She is a filly by the Art Major horse, Follow The Stars, out of From The Palace, the best of whose several progeny has been Troopingofthecolour (1:55.8).

From The Palace ranks as a half-sister to a useful racemare in All Over Tan (1:58.1), being by Royal Mattjesty from Lady Mulan, by Pacific Fella from Mulan NZ, by Falcon Seelster.

Star Fromthepalace was bred and is raced by Bob Fowler, of Allwood Stud Farm.

Silver Chalice winner

Miss McGonagall, winner of the Garrard’s Silver Chalice at Melton, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the pacing females.

The winner of 10 races and $121,615 in stakes, she is a member one of New Zealand’s most successful families, being a four-year-old Modern Art mare from a capable racemare in Fleur Delacour (1:57.4), dam also of Isabelle Delacour (1:54.3), who won 10.



Miss McGonagall --Stuart McCormick photo

Fleur Delacour, a Moonee Valley winner, ranks as a half-sister to the smart trotter Its Not Dark Yet (22 wins and $176,838), Dustndiesel (10 trotting wins) and the pacer Brown Direct (6 wins).

Their dam, Agincourt, was by the WA pacing standout Pure Steel from the Springflex mare Jane Flex, a half-sister to the Inter Dominion trotting champion Bay Johnny and a top flight NSW pacer in Toliver Bay.

Jane Flex, who left six winners, was out of Snow Jane, by U Scott from Pleasure Bay, the grand-dam of harness racing first million dollar winner, Cardigan Bay.

Won Globe Derby

One of the major three-year-old classics of the Tasmanian calendar, the $50,000 Globe Derby, was won by Kohanah, a colt by Sweet Lou from Benediction, by Bettor’s Delight .

Kohanah belongs to one of Tasmania’s leading maternal families, that tracing to the What’s Next mare Draw Card, who established a great winning line for the Rattray family. She left nine winners including a cup class mare in Queen Carey (1:56.3) and high class colts in King Carey (1:57.1), Bettor Draw (1:51.9) and Diva’s Delight (1:53.5), all $100,000 winners.

Queen Carey, who won 18 races, became the dam of the dual Inter Dominion heat winner and WA Pacing Cup placegetter Devendra 1:52 ($483,544), Estevao (1:55.2) and Benediction (1:57.8), the winner of 19 races and $161,235 including the Tasmanian Sweepstakes, Evicus and Hobart Pacing Cup.

Among others from the Draw Card family have been the Granny Smith winner Faithful Gabby 1:57.3 ($101,914), Public Persecution (Bandbox Stakes), Hafter (winner of 14), Double Dee (1:56), Guenevereslancelot (Tas. Crystal Stakes) and the Evicus and Tasmanian Sweepstakes winner Fawzia.

Top Tasmanian three-year-old filly

The Big Jim filly, Blame It On Me, firmly established herself as the top Tasmanian three-year-old filly of the season when she won $50,000 Bandbox at Launceston.

The winner of the Sweepstakes Final and Belmont as a two-year-old, Blame It On Me fractured a hind leg earlier this year and was sidelined for almost nine months, but has recaptured her form and is now undefeated in four appearances since resuming.

Blame It On Me is trained by southern Tasmanian horseman Doug Nettlefold, who also bred and part-owns her.

Blame It On Me is by the Western Ideal horse Big Jim (sire of Like A Wildfire, etc), from Shake Me Up, a lightly raced half-sister by Dream Away to the Tasmanian winners Just Dance Baby (six wins) and Baby Smiles (Crystal Stakes).

Their dam, Shake Me Baby, was by Soky’s Atom from Rainbow Star, a half-sister by Midshipman to an Australian Derby winner in Newsbreaker 1:59.1 ($340,339) and to others in Tabac (2:00.6), Brother In Arms and Jazzbo, a successful broodmare in Australia.

This is a long-established NZ family and an earlier top two-year-old belonging to it was Etoile, who won the Australian Pacing Gold Final at Moonee Valley in 1994.

From family of Lochinvar Art

Petite Paree, a smart winner at the Albion Park midweek meeting, is a Western Terror mare from the same family as that which produced the champion Victorian pacer Lochinvar Art.

A five-year-old, Petite Paree has only been sparingly raced but she has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong performance to win at Albion Park.

Petite Paree’s dam Alive In Paris, was only a moderate, but she has left four winners from five foals including Art In Paris (1:56.2), a winner of 11 races, Pictures Of Paris (2:01.5) and the Ponder mare Ponder In Paris (1:56.5), who figures as the dam of Lochinvar Art.

By Live Or Die, Alive In Paris was out of Zora Paree, by Torado Hanover from the noted producer Paree Beauty (by Hilarious Way), the dam of My Cherie (Victoria Oaks and Sires Stakes 2YO), a high-class pacer in Kaboom and others.

Paree Beauty was a half-sister to Drastic Action (18 wins) and a member of the same family as Inter Dominion winners in Preux Chevalier and Parisienne.

Up-and-coming trotter

One of the most promising trotters racing in Victoria is Cover Of Darkness, trained by Emma Stewart. A three-year-old, Cover Of Darkness is in his first season of racing, but from five starts he is undefeated.



Cover Of Darkness --Stuart McCormick photo



Cover Of Darkness has a background of trotting blood second to none. His sire, Majestic Son , has left the outstanding Victorian gelding, Glenferrie Typhoon, and other top trotters in Majestic Man, One Over Da Moon, Majestic Player, Im Stately and Majestuoso. His dam, Illawong Moonshine, is by Yankee Spider, a son of champion American sire Muscles Yankee.

Cover Of Darkness ranks as a half-brother to a promising young trotter in Illawong Moonbeam.

Illawong Moonshine (1:58.1), a useful trotter herself, won 10 races and was a triple Vicbred finalist. She ranked as a sister to a champion trotting mare in Spidergirl and a half-sister to the Breeders Crown winner Illawong Armstrong and the talented Illawong Stardust.

The family, which traces back to the Grand Monarch mare Maori Miss, produced a champion trotter in Maori’s Idol (1:59.3), who, at one stage, won 24 races on end, and other fine trotters in Sumthingaboutmaori, who won 31 races, including the Inter Dominion Final, Noopy Kiosk, Maori Time and Danny Bouchea.

Boost for SA yearling sale

The 2021 SA Yearling Sale, to be held at Magic Millions in March, received a terrific boost with the results of racing at the Globe Derby Park on Monday.

The Queen Of Heart, who won in 1:58.2, has a half-brother by Major Secret nominated for the sale by rookie breeders Michelle and Shane Collins.

While So Jack, a winner on the same card, has a half-brother by Shadow Play being offered by Dr Richard Noble. The colt’s dam, So Deep, won the SA Oaks and finished second in the NSW Oaks.