Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday

Double Expresso top WA three-year-old filly

There was never much doubt that Double Expresso was the season’s top rating three-year-old filly as she was the previous season at two years, and she duly confirmed her class by winning the $50,000 Dainty’s Daughter Classic at Gloucester Park.

Actually she was a class above her rivals, and was not seriously tested in running out the 2130 metres in a 1:56 mile rate.

From 12 starts Double Expresso has won nine and been three times placed for $214,579 in stakes

By the world champion Sweet Lou , and one of his first crop, Double Expresso is out of Here For The Money, by Rich And Spoilt (a Group 1 winner and son of Million To One) from Regal Castle, by Safely Kept from Duel Queen, by Seahawk Hanover.



Double Expresso --Scott Hamilton photo Double Expresso --Scott Hamilton photo

Here For The Money, a winner of seven races and $81,874, is also the dam of this season’s WA Golden Nugget winner Shockwave 1:54 ($298,704).

This is the family which produced such winners as Kingstar, Chariot King, Emjayem Grand (1:49.6), Its Only Rocknroll, Duel Prince and others.

Double Expresso was bred by Kevin and Annette Charles.

‘Beach’ colt wins Premiere

The Premiere Stakes, the first classic race for two-year-olds in Victoria, and run at Melton, was won in cavalier fashion by Soho Lanikai, a colt by Somebeachsomewhere from the smart racemare Obahma Joy (by American Ideal), who took a mile record of 1:53.2 at Menangle.

After sitting parked most of the trip, the colt careered away in the closing stages to win untouched by 65 metres – one of the biggest margins ever put up by a juvenile in this country.

Obahma Joy, the dam of Soho Lanikai, won 12 races including the NSW Breeders Challenge 4YO Final and $180,618 in stakes and at the stud has produced three foals of racing age for three winners - all inside 2:00.

By American Ideal , Obahma Joy was a half-sister to the APG Final placegetter Kingofthestars 1:55.9 ($111,139) and Make Mine Joe (1:56.3), being out of Kirrilee Joy, by Safely Kept from the Fake Left mare Intrude, dam of the champion racemare Make Mine Cullen.

Bettorthanyou, a half-sister to Kirrilee Joy, ranks as the dam of the recent Echuca Pacing Cup and Pure Steel winner Sicario.

Soho Lanikai, who is raced by Robert Watson and trained by Michael Stanley, looks a top colt.

Cup winner by Western Ideal

Pat Stanley, who won the $60,000 South Australian Pacing Cup – Rackemup Tigerpie, Somewhere Secret and Stroke Of Luck filled the placings behind him – has made smart progress through the classes.

He is a grand stayer and one of the best of the Australasian stock of the Western Hanover horse Western Ideal, who sired top pacers of the calibre of Rocknroll Hanover, Vintage Master, Always A Virgin and others in America.

Pat Stanley is a five-year-old gelding from Jaz Tanner, by Artiscape from Sly And Stylish, by New York Motoring from Sly Soky, by Soky’s Atom from Sly Tabella, by Saigon – a pedigree with some real background with a strong staying influence behind it.

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Harold’s Rest family, Sly And Stylish being a half-sister to the NZ Free-for-all winner Sly Flyin 1:53.6 ($903,705) and to Sly Shard, a capable racemare who has produced an outstanding family of winners including the millionaire Smiling Shard and the Casey Classic winner Mach Shard.

First Australian winner for ‘Captain’

Captaintreacherous , the former USA 2YO and 3YO of the Year and now leading sire, was credited with his first Australian winner when the two-year-old Captain Braveheart won on debut in 1:53.3 at Menangle.

The colt had shown up impressively in several trials at Menangle recently.

Bred by Lauriston Bloodstock, Captain Braveheart is the third foal and winner out of Scottish Glamour NZ (1:55.9), the dam also of last year’s Leeton Breeders Plate winner The Tiger Army (1:59.1).

Since producing Captain Braveheart in 2017, Scottish Glamour has left a filly foal by Yankee Rockstar but failed to get into foal this season.

In New Zealand, Captaintreacherous has sired the Young Guns heat winners It’s All About Faith (1:56.4) and Platinum Stride from three starters.

From Derby winning family

Mach Dan, winner of the $30,000 South Australian Derby at Globe Derby Park and winner of five of his eight lifetime starts, has the breeding to develop into a top class colt. He is by Mach Three from Bettor Give It NZ, by Bettor’s Delight from Giveitawhirlgirl, and is related to some top Australian pacers.

Mach Dan was bred by Shannon and Meaghan Nixon, of Bacchus Marsh (Vic.), and is the second foal of Bettor Give It (1:57.4), a dual Listed winner of almost $140,000 in stakes.

Bettor Give It ranks as a half-sister to a fine racemare and NZ Sires Stakes champion in Twist And Twirl 1:56 ($283,258), the dam of the WA Derby and recent A. G. Hunter Cup winner King Of Swing 1:48.7 ($793,196).

Tenth winner from broodmare

When the Mach Three three-year-old Bonski Macarena won at Albion Park last Friday, she credited her dam Bronski Gorgeous with her tenth individual winner.

Bronski Macarena had previously been placed on four occasions at the Brisbane headquarters’ track.

Others from Bronski Gorgeous to win have been Admiral Bronski 1:51.6 ($294,362), a very smart three-year-old, Brigadier Bronski 1:51 (265,932), the Group 2 winner General Bronski 1:53.7 ($160,729), Major Bronski (Vic. Derby heat and sire), Bronski Mackenzie (1:53.2),

Sombronskisomwhere (1:54.4), Private Bronski (1:55), Breeze On Bronski (1:56.8), La Pistola and now Bronski Macarena.

Bronski Gorgeous, who is now in her 20 th year, has since produced a yearling colt by Somebeachsomewhere and has a positive test to Sweet Lou.

A top racemare in her own right, Bronski Gorgeous ranked as a half-sister to the Derby and cups winner Sir Galvinator 1:56.8 ($516,723) and Esprit De Kayjay 1:51.6 ($586,976), being out of Promise, by Land Grant from the noted producer Blythbank Del.

Tenth on end

Ryley Major won his tenth race on end in the $25,000 Hobart Pacing Cup, one of the feature events on the Tasmanian calendar. He is by the Artsplace horse, Art Major , sire of the one- time fastest ever NZ bred pacer, My Field Marshal.

Ryley Major is out of a top flight racemare in Shez Rylemak 1:56.2 ($270,688), by Totally Western from Rosary, a Granny Smith winner by Ticket To Heaven from Rosewood Treasure, by Out To Win from the Bachelor Hanover mare Rosewill

Rosary was a half-sister to the Matron winner Rosewood Robust and a member of the same family as the Auckland Cup winner Burlington Bertie and Good Chase (NZ Derby and sire).



Ryley Major --tasracing.com.au photo Ryley Major --tasracing.com.au photo

Ryley Major is a member of Rohan Hillier’s team.

First winner for Bonavista Bay

Bonavista Bay, a multiple Group 1 winning son of Rustler Hanover from a smart racemare in Our Lady Rena, by Troublemaker, and who is now at the stud in Western Australia, was represented by his first winner when the three-year-old gelding Bonavista Boy was successful recently at Melton.

He led throughout and scored by open lengths in a 1:54.2 rate over 1720 metres.

Before going to WA, where he stands at Spurrs Stud, Wagin, Bonavista Bay was only lightly used at the stud in Victoria and he has had very few runners.

Bonavista Boy, a half-brother to winners in Franco Jolto (1:56.9) and Franco Brien, is a well developed gelding and promises to be a very good stayer.

Their dam, Bianca Jasper, was a Village Jasper mare from Our Lady Bianca (by Classic Garry), who left several useful winners including Serenas A Hit 2:00.4 (Moonee Valley) and Compare Bianca (1:58.7).

Breeders land treble

South Australian breeders Peter and Lesley Medhurst led in three winners at their home track Mount Gambier on Tuesday. And they came within a nose of completing a quadrella.

Their winners, Crown Royale, Pebble Sands and Sea Lover, all belong to the same family, that tracing back to the Kentucky mare Roses In Paris.

A smart racemare in her own right, Roses In Paris, who took a mark of 1:58.9, left 12 winners from 13 foals, three of which won at Group level in Pete’s Elect 1:51.6 ($118,085),

Thorninmyside 1:58.9 ($160,666) and King Grin 1:56.7 ($132,436).

Tasmanian yearling sale on Saturday

A total of 21 yearlings have been nominated for the Tasmanian Harness Sale to be held at Carrick Park, near Launceston, on Saturday.

The draft includes youngsters by the well-credentialled sires Rock N Roll Heaven, Sweet Lou, Racing Hill, Betting Line, Well Said, Sunshine Beach, Modern Art and the ill-fated Hurrikane Kingcole.

The on-line catalogue with photos of the yearlings can be viewed at tasracingcorporate.com.au