Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Boots Electric’s Group success

Boots Electric, who won the Group 3 Metropolitan Pace Final at Melton, after carving out the last 800 metres in 55.3 seconds, has now won seven races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class. He ranks as a four-year-old brother by Somebeachsomewhere to The Honey Badger (1:57.9) and a half-brother to Glenburn Joy (1:58.8) and Smokin Annie (2:00).

Their dam, Glenburn Jewel (1:59.3), a Live Or Die mare from Glenburn Rose, by Stand Together from Bretella, was a capable racemare who won five races and $51,981 in stakes. She was a half-sister to the Listed winner Chesterton 1:56.1 ($136,984), the Melton and Albion Park winner Novena Rose (1:55) and Debnita Rose (1:57.4), winner of four races in NZ.



Boots Electric --Stuart McCormick photo



This has been one of the most successful branches of the Dolly (by Young Irvington) family, Glenburn Rose being a half-sister to the metropolitan winners Glenburn Prince and Glenburn Flame and to the Admiral Halsey mare Glenburn Lass, dam of the exported Glenburn Comet (1:54).

Cups double for half-brothers

Two of Victoria’s star trotters at present, and both winners last weekend who promise to be a force in the land in the trotters’ section of the Grand Circuit, are McLovin and Havehorsewilltravel.

McLovin, an eight-year-old by Monarchy , won the $50,000 Aldebaran Park Maori Mile in 1:54.2 at Bendigo, while Havehorsewilltravel took out the Trotters Cup at the Cobram Cup meeting.





McLovin --Stuart McCormick photo

Both trained by Andy Gath are out of Winfield Invasion, a trotter herself, and who has left another straightout trotting winner in Say Your Pres.

Winfield Invasion was by the Speedy Crown horse Armbro Invasion from Egnal, by Noodlum from the Armbro Del mare Winfield Del, a sister to the Dominion Handicap winner and successful sire Alias Armbro.

By Roll With Joe

A bright future is being predicted for the Roll With Joe six-year-old The Croupier, whose success in the Group 3 feature at Menangle last Saturday was his second winning run from five starts on Australian soil.

On the score of blood The Croupier lacks nothing. Apart from being by Roll With Joe, and one of his second crop, The Croupier is out of the Beach Towel mare Sam’s Beach Babe, the dam also of the high class NSW pacer Freyberg 1:51 ($422,590) and Vanhalem (1:58.4), a winner of 12 races in NZ and $102,548 in stakes.

Sam’s Beach Babe (2:01.5), who won twice, ranks as a half-sister to the Globe Derby Park winner Im The Last Samurai (2:01.4) and to the In The Pocket mare Knot A Patch (2:01.1), the grand-dam of the prolific Gloucester Park winner Jimmy Mack 1:56.5 ($143,635) and Kinky Boots (1:59.9), who won eight.

Sam’s Beach Babe was out of Most Happy Patch, by Smooth Fella from Moody Patch, a good producer by Light Mood from First Despatch (by Dillon Hall) and tracing to the Harold Rothschild mare First Water, whose family today is one of the best in the NZ stud book.

From the First Despatch branch of it and to which The Croupier belongs, others in Karter Brown 1:54.3 (QBred Triad 4YO), Hy Commissioner 1:55 ($190,894), the NZ Sapling Stakes and Southern Supremacy winner Malaz, Model Hardcraft (Timaru Nursery) and other fine pacers belong.

Village Kid Sprint winner from good broodmare

Bletchley Park, an American Ideal five-year-old and the winner of the $50,000 Village Kid Sprint at Gloucester Park in a new lifetime mark of 1:52.4, is out of Alldatglittersisgold, an unraced Caprock mare who is proving a champion broodmare.



Bletchley Park --Paceway Photography

Alldatglittersisgold is also the dam of Bling It On 1:50.2 ($1.8 million), winner of six Group 1’s including the A. G. Hunter Cup and Victoria Cup, and his half-sister Baby Bling 1:50.5 ($854,490), the Miracle Mile winner. Others from Alldatglittersisgold are Blingittothemax (1:55.3), Hectic (1:56.7), Show Me The Bling (1:53.1) and The Code Breaker (1:57.9).

A full brother to Bling It On and Bletchley Park will be offered as Lot 205 at the Nutrien Equine Standardbred Sale at Oaklands Junction in April.

Alldatglittersisold is a half-sister to the Group 3 winner Our Graedy 1:52.8 ($307,713) and Sparks Will Fly 1:54.8 ($225,186), who is being bred from successfully in America, and to the Vance Hanover mare Fleet Vance (1:55.2), the dam of the NSW Golden Mile winner Place Of Glory 1:56.6 ($200,412) and Passion N Glory 1:55.9 ($150,501) and the grand-dam of the Caduceus Club Classic and Breeders Crown winner Flying Pocketlands 1:52.6 ($442,423), Mighty Flying Thomas 1:54.6 ($354,622), Mighty Flying Mac 1:55.7 ($265,837) and so on.

Krafty Bart’s Championship

Krafty Bart, who won the time-honoured Central Victorian Pacing Championship at Boort, is a four-year-old expected to graduate far beyond his present rating.

A member of Emma Stewart’s Ballarat team, he has a good deal more in his favour on the score of blood than most. By Betterthancheddar , who sired Group winning performers in Caviar Star, My Sweetchilliphilly and Jenden Strike, Krafty Bart is out of the Badlands Hanover mare Incendio (1:56.7), whose dam Dawn Bromac (by Ok Bye), was a very successful broodmare.

Besides Incendio, a thrice winner at Gloucester Park, she was also the dam of the Abion Park winner Dixie Bromac (1:57), Dougie Bromac (1:58.4) and the Victorian winner Bromac Del Mara (1:56.5).

Dawn Bromac was out of Desero, a Nero’s B B mare from Desette, by Adover Rainbow from Desitudor, a half-sister by Tudor Hanover to the NZ Messenger winner Josias and the cup winners Elias and Matthias.

Other members of this family, which was founded in New Zealand by the Bellman mare Rita Bell, were the Inter Dominion heat winner Buck The Odds, Stabilizer (1:51.2), Northern Assassin (1:51.8), Eden Paige (1:52.6), Abdias (NZ 4YO of the Year), Drew Bromac and the J. D. Watts Memorial winner Machtavish (1:52.9).

Well related three-year-old

Bondi Lockdown, who hoisted a fresh track record of 1:55 at Charlton, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when he finished second to Jacks Hawk in the Vicbred Silver Pace.

He has opened his three-year-old season on a winning note and will be well in line for the major juvenile classics.

Bondi Lockdown has not been the most reliable, but has proved himself a young pacer of great ability. By Somebeachsomewhere , and one of the second last commercial crop of the American horse to race in Australia, Bondi Lockdown is out of the Art Major mare Without Guile, a daughter of the former glamour racemare Innocent Eyes 1:57.6 ($421,875), by Safely Kept from the grand Lordship mare Cerebrano, the dam of eleven winners and grand-dam of the Victorian ‘Cups King’ Restrepo 1:52.4 ($527,118), also by Art Major.

A half-brother to Bondi Lockdown in Joey’s Hangover (by Well Said) won at Cranbourne recently, while Cordero (Western Terror-Innocent Eyes) won in 1:56.9 at Pinjarra on the same day as Bondi Lockdown won.

Siblings win at Albion Park

It was no mean feat for the siblings Just Joshin and Jiggle And Jive to win on the same night at Albion Park recently.

Both are by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight (Australasia’s leading sire).

Versace Woman, the dam of Just Joshin and Jiggle And Jive, was out of a capable racemare in Caesar’s Woman (1:59.5), who won the NZ Yearling Sales Series as a two-year-old. Besides Versace Woman (2:01.4), she was also the dam of Roman Ruler 1:55.5 ($114,020), who won 14 races including three at Albion Park.

Caesar’s Woman was out of the Holmes Hanover mare Fine Cut, who proved a very successful broodmare. She was the dam of the Gloucester Park winner Seelster Cut, Rennie (1:59.2) and the dual Moonee Valley winner Universal First (TT1:58.8), who, in turn, became the grand-dam of the prolific Perth winner Braeview Bondi 1:55.1 ($198,793), Flaming Courage (1:55.2) and Manly Mach (1:58.2).

A half-sister to Fine Cut in Michele Bromac 1:57.8 ($155,500), was a top flight racemare who numbered the Kaikoura Cup and NZ Junior Free-for-all among her eleven successes. She became the dam of the Canberra Cup winner High Finance (1:59.2) and the NZ Queen of Hearts victor Holly Golightly (1:58.9).

Bettor’s Delight tops USA sires’ list

Bettor’s Delight has headed the North American sires’ list for the fifth time. His stock in 2020 earned $17.1 million, almost $350,000 more than the second placed Somebeachsomewhere ($16.8), the leading sire of two-year-olds.

Captaintreacherous , who topped the three-year-old list for the second time, finished third on the all aged list with $10.6 million, followed by American Ideal ($9.1 million), Mach Three ($8.2 million), Art Majo r ($7.9 million) and Sweet Lou ($5.9 million).

Always B Miki was the leading first crop sire with $2.3 million, followed by Betting Line ($1.4 million) and JK Endofanera ($1 million).

Muscle Hill again topped every category of the trotters’ section. During 2020 his progeny earned $9.7 million, of which his two and three-year-olds won $7.3 million.

Bar Hopping ($1.4 million) and Southwind Frank ($1.1 million), both sons of Muscle Hill, were the two leading first season trotting sires.

Broodmare double

The Armbro Operative mare Tori Miss left winners in consecutive races at Mount Gambier recently with Smart Play (by Shadow Play) and Auckland Miss (by Auckland Reactor ).

Both bred, raced and trained by Glencoe horseman Graeme Howard are the first two foals of their dam.

Tori Miss, a race-winning mare, is out of To Ri Ray, by To Ri Daon (son of Nero) from Raydonist, by Hedonist, a son of Gallant Knight who won 14 races at Wayville including the SA Labour Day Cup and Gawler Cup.

This family has strong breeding links to south-east South Australia, Raydonist being the dam of nine winners including Border Prospect 2:00 (14 wins).



