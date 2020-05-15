Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

New two-year-old trotting sensation

Victorian trainer Brent Lilley, who has a grand record in producing star juvenile trotters and pacers, has a top two-year-old trotter in Aldebaran Zeus racing at present. He has won twice and been placed once from four starts – a mistake putting him out of contention at his other appearance at Kilmore.

At his latest appearance – at Kilmore – he won by 39 metres under a hold and ran out the 2150 metres from the stand in 2:49.8, a mile rate of 2:06.5 with the middle half in 59.9.



Aldebaran Zeus winning at Kilmore – Claire Weston photo



By Muscle Hill , and one of the second largest ‘down under’ crop of the Muscles Yankee horse, Aldebaran Zeus is out of the Swedish bred mare Zoia Boko, a lightly raced mare by the champion Italian trotter Viking Kronos ( American Winner -Conch) from Ouzo Boko, and thus a member of the Minnehaha family which has produced numerous champion trotters including Speed Bowl, Duenna, Speedy Somolli and Hoot Mon.

Zoia Boko ranks as a sister to the dual Swedish Breeders Crown winner Yield Boko Tr 1:54.9 ($814,032), who has an amazing score of winners from only small frozen semen crops in Australia.

Aldebaran Zeus was bred and is part-owned by Aldebaran Lodge stud, Nagambie (Vic.), of one of Australia’s leading trotting breeders Duncan McPherson.

Sirletic IS smart

Sirletic, who won the main event at Shepparton last weekend and is the now winner of more than $100,000, is a Rocknroll Hanover gelding from the same family as that which produced a top New Zealand pacer in Elsu.

Sirletic, who won the Vicbred Platinum Homegrown Classic as a three-year-old, has been a difficult horse to produce at his peak, but he has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a handy field he beat at Shepparton.

By Rocknroll Hanover , and one of the last commercial crop of the Western Ideal horse, Sirletic is out of the Falcon Seelster mare Indigo Breeze NZ and the first of her produce to race.

Indigo Breeze was out of Indigo Beach, by Beach Towel from Interchange, a noted producer by New York Motoring from Zenover, by Bachelor Hanover. Besides Elsu, Interchange was also the dam of Revonez 1:56.1 ($264,670), a top colt pacer in NZ and who won in cup class in Victoria, the exported Falcor 1:53 ($228,231), Mombassa (NZ Sales Graduate Pace) and the Payson’s Brother mare Les Payzen Star, the dam of the dual Oaks winner Copper Beach 1:58.6 ($179,794), who, in turn, left the outstanding racemare De Lovely 1:54 ($613,355).





Albion Park treble

Bombadier Jujon, Talent To Spare and Venus Jujon, who won on the same card at Albion Park last Friday, are all members of the same family.

All bred by Kevin Seymour, Bombadier Jujon and Talent To Spare are siblings, the former a three-year-old gelding by Rock N Roll Heaven and the latter a two-year-old filly by Hurrikane Kingcole .

Talent To Spare

Both are out of the Grinfromeartoear mare Talented Tess (2:00.1), whose dam, Tycoon Tess (2:00.6), is a half-sister to Truly Famous, the dam of three-year-old Venus Jujon (by Hurrikane Kingcole ).

The next dam, Trendy Brooke (1:58.1), won 16 races and left eight individual winners including the dual Qbred Triad winner Trend Setter 1:55.6 ($199,414), the dam of Heavens Trend 1:52.1 ($385,683), one-time holder of the national two-year-old mile record and a dual Group 1 winner.

NSW Trotters Derby winner

The Sydney colt, Elite Stride, who firmly clinched his claim to being the best three-year-old trotter of the season when he won the NSW Trotters Derby at Menangle in national record time, is all-American bred.

Elite Stride, who has won seven of his eight starts, is a colt by the Muscles Yankee horse Muscle Hill , who has been a leading sire of trotters in America for the past four years.

Muscle Hill has been most successful in Australia. His stock include the champion Dance Craze, rated the champion trotting mare in Australia today and a strong contender for the Inter Dominion.

Elite Stride is out of Real Babe USA Tr 1:52.4 ($386,103), by Donato Hanover from the Breeders Crown winner Housethatruthbuilt Tr 1:52.8 ($1.1 million), a half-sister to the Breeders Crown champion and successful sire Master Lavec.

Elite Stride being by Muscle Hill (son of Muscles Yankee ) also claims a second strain of Muscles Yankee through his grand-dam Housethatruthbuilt, by Muscles Yankee .

Won WA Breeders Stakes

Arma Indie, who won the Group 2 $40,000 WASBA Breeders Stakes at Gloucester Park, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the female pacers.

She holds a mile record of 1:54.7, and is a member of one of NZ’s most successful families, being a four-year-old Well Said mare from the handy racemare Arma Courage (1:58.9), by Courage Under Fire, and the first of her produce to race.



Arma Indie winning the WASBA Breeders Stakes at Gloucester Park



Arma Courage was a half-sister to the exported Coopers Creek 1:52 (323,756), Titanium 1:51.6 ($114,547), the Melton winner Arma Augustus and to the Holmes Hanover Arma Antoinette, the dam of the champion juvenile Arma Xpress 1:56.5 ($279,890), the winner of seven Group and Listed races at two years.

Another half-sister in Arma Dominator (by In The Pocket ) became the dam of the NSW Derby, NSW Breeders Challenge and Inter Dominion heat winner Excel Stride 1:50.3 ($769,464).

Their dam, Arma Class (2:00.6), who left 10 winners, was by Talk About Class from the breeding and racing influence Ar Miss, the winner of the NZ Oaks and whose descendants include top horses the calibre of Spankem (Miracle Mile), the Derby winners Ohoka Punter and Majestic Mach, Armalight (NZ Cup) and None Bettor (1:48.8).

Im Sir Blake is well bred

Im Sir Blake, who has won five races in quick time in this season, and has graduated to an NR99 mark, is regarded as one of the best young pacers in the country.

Im Sir Blake is a four-year-old gelding by the Christian Cullen horse Alta Christiano , a grand pacer himself and who died recently when at the height of his stud career. He is out of a capable racemare in Jupiter’s Darling, a Dream Away mare from the same family as the Victoria Derby winner Smooth Falcon.

Jupiter’s Darling (2:00.4), who won 14 races including two at Group level and $142,720 in stakes, also ranks as the dam of the Gloucester Park winner Soho Daytona (1:59.7).

Jupiter’s Darling was out of the Soky’s Atom mare Mercury Power (2:02.6), a sister to the NZ Great Northern Breeders Stakes winner Achy Breaky Heart (1:58.5) and a half-sister to the Moonee Valley winner Wolf Whistle (2:01.3), the dam of four winners and grand-dam of Bonnie Mahoney (1:55.8) an Art Major mare who won nine races including the NSW Breeders Challenge. She was something of a pocket battleship and at the stud her first produce, Cherry Mahoney (1:51.7) has been a good winner at Menangle.

Other members of this family, which was founded in NZ by the Berlin mare Regina, have been Hot Shoe Shuffle (1:57.9), the Breeders Crown champion Glenferrie Shuffle, Jivin Cullen, Mainland Key 1:49.4 ($902,118), Vanyana (Redcliffe Oaks) and Shesachristian.

Rocknroll Ronnie not short of rich relations

Rocknroll Ronnie, who won his seventh race from only 13 starts at Melton last Saturday, is a five-year-old Always A Virgin entire from Influential expected to graduate far beyond his present rating.

He is a member of an old time Victorian family, which was represented by the winner of last year’s Gordon Rothacker Memorial at Melton in Fake Smile.

Influential, the dam of Rocknroll Ronnie, was a Safely Kept mare from the noted producer Counterfeit Girl (1:58.1), by Fake Left from Lisa Nicole, by Windshield Wiper from Apollo Kutie, by Magnus Apollo.

Counterfeit Girl, who won 14 races and $118,769 in stakes, was the dam of a top flight racemare in Artificial 1:58.7 ($209,723), winner of the Queen of the Pacific and a sub 2:00 producer, the Vicbred champion and cups winner Devilish Smile 1:57.6 ($282,091) and the Hobart Cup winner Em Maguane 1:56.6 ($110,259).

Lady Lisa, a half-sister to Counterfeit Girl, was a useful racemare, winning 16 races including the Hamilton Cup and $97,235. She became the dam of the good Tasmanian winner Warrior Mac.

Blue blooded filly

Beautiful Woman, who broke maiden ranks at her second start at the historic Saturday morning meeting at Melton, is a three-year-old filly who is expected to go on develop top-ranking firm.

She has an all-American breeding background and one which has been most successful. By Art Major (son of Artsplace ), she is out of the Western Terror mare Kabbalah Karen B 1:52.8 ($285,098), who ranks as a half-sister to a top flight racehorse in Cammibest 1:50 ($1m), now standing stud in Queensland.

Kabbalah Karen B, who was bred in America, is also the dam of the Victoria Derby and dual Breeders Crown champion Our Little General ($685,795), who took a record of 1:49.8 in USA last year, and Kasbah Kid 1:54.3 ($156,820), a winner in Free-for-all company at Melton in March.

Kabbalah Karen B was out of Mib Hanover (1:55.6), by Tyler B from the Harold J mare Mighty Impressive (1:56.6), whose descendants include the Canadian Derby winner and sire Noble Ability 1:49.2 ($1.7 million), Not Enough 1:49 ($1.3 million), Hawaiian Drink (1:51.6) and so on.

At the last APG Melbourne sales a filly by Bettor’s Delight from Kabbalah Karen B was purchased by Ballarat owner Tim Bunning for $38,000.

Half-sisters win in NSW

Two of NSW’s star pacers at present, and both very impressive winners last weekend, are Molly Kelly (by Four Starzzz Shark) and Jacquelyn Anne (by Bettor’s Delightful). Molly Kelly won in a career-best 1:52.1 at Menangle, while Jacquelyn Anne scored in 1:55.7 at Wagga.



Molly Kelly​ --Stuart McCormick photo



Both bred by Bernie and Dianne Kelly are out of Jackie Kelly, a winner herself, and who left a champion racemare in Frith 1:50.1 ($1.1 million) and others in the exported Stening 1:51.7 ($176,060), Jack Hall (1:59.8) and recent winner Delightful Jackie (1:56.7).

Jackie Kelly was by the Abercrombie horse Albert Albert from the multiple Group winner Miss Paula 1:59.5 (159,395), a Tompkins Hanover mare who is one of the gems of the Australian stud book. She is the dam of 12 individual winners, eight of whom took records of better than 2:00, including the Derby winners Greg Kelly (1:56.4) and Albert Kelly (1:57.2), McRaes Mate (1:51.8), Macca Kelly (1:51.1) and Lorna Kelly (1:57.4).

Miss Paula was out of Rich Sister, by Richmond (son of Tar Heel) from Bernie’s Sister, by Gay Reveler from the celebrated matron Illinois, the dam of 11 winners and who established the Lady Ostic family to some purpose.

From the Illinois branch of it and to which Molly Kelly and Jacquelyn Anne belong, others in Lady Waratah (2YO and 3YO Filly of the Year), Von Trap (Edgar Tatlow Mem.), Kirlian (NSW Pink Bonnet), Sandy Bay (Fremantle Cup), Intoxicated, recent Melton winner Mirragon and other fine pacers belong.