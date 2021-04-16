Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound.

WA Oaks winner

Benesari Lane, who won the $150,000 WA Oaks, is a WA bred filly with an interesting and successful family background.

Bred by Dr Ed Dewar, of Meelon she was got by Mach Three from Terrifying, a WA bred mare by the Western Hanover horse Western Terror. Benesari Lane, who took a record of 1:57.8 in the Oaks, has run up a tidy score of four successes and six placings from 23 starts for $135,749 in stakes.

Benesari Lane’s dam, Terrifying (1:55.3), the winner of 19 races and $131,200, was by Western Terror, a Breeders Crown champion from the Medio family, and who proved a successful in North America, NZ and Australia.





Benesari Lane --Paceway Photos

Terrifying was out of Whitby’s Rhapsodie (2:04.7), an Astreos mare from a capable racemare in Typhoon Whitby 1:59.7 ($163,751), who won 17 races including the WA Sires 2YO Final and became the dam of winners in Bronzwhaler Whitby (1:55.6, the winner of 19 races and $135,652), Mach Destroyer (2:01, who won three) and Decima’s Whitby and the unraced Island Life, dam of Delightful Mandy (1:56.7) and Ideal Life (1:59.2).

Typhoon Whitby was a sister to the WA Pearl placegetter Tempestuous Whitby (1:59.4) and a half-sister to Tempt Me Whitby (2:02) and Pipes Of Whitby (2:00.3), who both bred on with marked successes. Tempt Me Whitby ranks as the dam of the WA Sires Stakes placegetter Go On Tempt Me (2:00.2) and the second dam of the two high class pacers Kimba Bay 1:56.8 ($219,382) and Scot Bay 1:56.5 ($134,886).

Pipes Of Whitby left the WA North East Derby winner Time Passenger (1:56.4) and Top Gun Whitby (1:59.5).

Tempting Franco, the fourth dam of the WA Oaks winner, was a half-sister to the Miracle Mile winner and Grand Circuit hero Franco Tiger.





Mach Dan wins Mildura Cup

The most important race in Victoria’s Sunraysia district, the $60,000 Mildura Pacing Cup, was won by the Mach Three four-year-old gelding Mach Dan, who downed a top field including Silent Major, Like A Wildfire and Malcolm’s Rhythm.

Mach Dan, who was bought for $100,000 as a yearling, has now earned $304,072 from 14 wins and six placings in 24 starts. He has won at Group level as a two, three and four-year-old.

Mach Dan, who was bred by Shannon and Meaghan Nixon, of Nixon Bloodstock, was sired by Mach Three from the Bettor’s Delight mare Bettor Give It 1:57.4 ($138,061), whose dam, Giveitawhirlgirl, was by Jenna’s Beach Boy from Impish (1:54.9), by Falcon Seelster from the noted producer Smarty Pants (1:58.6), by El Patron from the Lordship mare Smart Doll.

Bettor Give It, a dual Listed winner, ranks as a half-sister to the NZ Great Northern Oaks winner Twist And Twirl 1:56 ($283,258), dam of the dual Miracle Mile winner and 2020 Horse of the Year King Of Swing 1:48 ($2.2 million) and to the thrice Group 1 winner Bettor Twist 1:52.1 ($284,300), winner of the GN Oaks recently.

Mach Three , the sire of Mach Dan, sired the 2019 Mildura Cup winner San Carlo.

Aladdin is Derby material

Aladdin, who won the Mildura Guineas in runaway fashion and is regarded as Derby material of the highest order, is a three-year-old gelding by Sweet Lou from Pacing Delight, an unraced mare who is proving a successful broodmare.



Aladdin --HRV Photo

A $140,000 purchase at the NZ Yearling Sale at Auckland in 2019, Aladdin has earned $163,769 from four wins and seven placings in 18 starts.

He is a member of an old time NZ family, which was represented by the recent Tamworth Gold Nugget winner Marty Major and the SA Fred Jones Trotters Cup winner Milly’s Magic. Marty Major won again at Menangle in 1:51.6.

Pacing Delight was a Bettor’s Delight mare from Pacing Grace (1:57.7), by In The Pocket from the noted producer Jessie Grace, by Vance Hanover. Pacing Grace was the dam of a top NZ juvenile in Pacing Major 1:52 ($636,036), a cup class pacer in All U Need Is Faith 1:49.8 ($386,877) and Our Amazing Art 1:57.4 ($165,363) and to Grace Way (1:56.8) and the unraced Maddison’s Delight, who both bred on with distinction.

Maddison’s Delight (by Bettor’s Delight) left the NZ Sires Stakes 2YO Final winner American Dealer 1:53.3 ($200,978) and the star WA filly Sweet Maddison (1:57), while Grace Way became the dam of the VHRSC 3YO Cup winner Three Ways 1:54.1 ($243,434), the Redcliffe Derby winner Make Way 1:51.7 ($150,495) and Forgotten Highway 1:55.6 ($150,540).

Aladdin ranks as a brother to the Group 2 winner Virgil 1:52.3 ($137,405) and a half-brother to the Menangle victor Mason’s Delight (1:51.9).

Ignatius in 1:50.9

Ignatius gave a further taste of his class when he easily won the Group 3 Free-for-all, the main event at Menangle last Saturday.

He was not in danger of defeat over the last half mile, running out the mile in a brisk 1:50.9. By Roll With Joe , and one of the second crop of the Cam’s Card Shark horse, he is out of Ashkalini 2:00.2 ($124,338), winner of the Tasmanian Sires Stakes as a two and four-year-old.

Ashkalini was by Art Major from Gorse Bush (10 wins), by Ticket To Heaven from the Holly Sand mare Barrington Lass, who founded a good winning batch of the Black Annie family.

Ashkalini, who produced earlier winners in Goggo Gee Gee 1:58.2 ($137,010) and Harshali, ranked as a half-sister to the Miracle Mile winner and dual Inter Dominion champion Beautide.

Ignatius was bred by the Rattray family in northern Tasmania.

Siring feat to Bettor’s Delight

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight at Addington recently, when he had five runners in the 14-horse field in the NZ Pacing Derby.

Three of his stock, Krug, a good type of colt, The Falcon and Shan Noble finished first, third and fourth respectively, while his other runners were Yorokobi (9th) and Pace N Pride (13th).

Krug became the seventh NZ Derby winner sired by Bettor’s Delight, whose earlier winners included Ultimate Sniper (2019), Sherrif (2018), Lazarus (2016), Have Faith In Me (2015), Border Control (2013) and Gold Ace (2011).

Petillante is promising

Petillante, a most impressive winner on debut at the recent Melton midweek meeting, is a two-year-old filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.



Petillante winning at Melton – Stuart McCormick Photo

Petillante was an Australian Pacing Gold purchase in 2020 in Melbourne, and is a filly by the Mach Three horse Somebeachsomewhere from Art De Triomphe (1:58.8), who ranks as a sister to a champion juvenile in Follow The Stars 1:53.8 ($707,237), now a successful sire in WA, and a half-sister to the APG runner-up Stefsbest 1:54.7 ($148,527).

Their dam, Smyrna Duruisseau (1:56), an American-bred mare, won two races but left five winners. She was by Cam’s Card Shark from Secret Date, by Abercrombie from the Race Time mare Dateable, who has founded an outstanding family of winners. They include the Metro Pace winner Historic, a top racemare in Seven O Clock, Dontgetinmyway (Woodrow Wilson) and the Breeders Crown champion Digger Almahurst.

A star from Beaudiene Bad Babe

A star four-year-old in NSW so far this year is Bad To The Bone, who was bred in NZ’s Southland by Todd and Fleur Anderson and is trained by Paul Fitzpatrick.

A gelding by Bettor’s Delight , he is out of a top flight racemare in Beaudiene Bad Babe 1:55.7 ($404,898) and the first of her progeny to race. A younger sister to Bad To The Bone in Five Bangles won at her second start at Pinjarra earlier this month.

Bad To The Bone won the Waikato Guineas at three and a Group 3 race at Menangle and looks a four-year-old with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

Mirragon on top

A bright future is being predicted for the Art Majo r four-year-old Mirragon, whose success at Gloucester Park last Friday was his fourth winning run from nine starts since being shipped to WA.



Mirragon winning Gloucester Park – Paceway Photos

The entire has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Art Major , a leading sire in Australia for many years, Mirragon is out of the Mach Three mare The Waratah (1:57.9), a half-sister to a champion racemare in Lady Waratah, being out of Waratah Way, by Tompkins Hanover from the Select Yankee mare Yankee Leanne, and tracing back to Miss Tommy, whose family today is one of the best in the Australian stud book.

It includes the million dollar winners Lennytheshark and Frith, the Derby winners Greg Kelly and Albert Kelly and others in McRae’s Mate, Miss Paula, Von Trap, Midnight Dylan, Sandy Bay, Blacksweet Adda and Intoxicated.

Mirragon was bred in Victoria by former leading studmaster Ross Gange.

First winner by Guaranteed

The Artsplace horse Guaranteed , a dual Vicbred champion and now at Goodtime Lodge stud in Victoria, was represented by his first winner when the two-year-old Pas Guarantee was successful on debut at Shepparton.

Bred and raced by Sue-Ellen Thompson, who also owned Guaranteed, Pas Guarantee is out of the Live Or Die mare Dieing Secret, whose dam, Secret Bonus was by Barnett Hanover from the What’s Next mare What Bonus, who left several useful winners including the Moonee Valley winner Golden Czar, who later competed successfully in America.

Dieing Secret, the dam of Pas Guarantee, won nine races and $68,688 in stakes and took a record of 1:57.1 and at the stud, left the Tasmanian Matron winner Gone And Forgotten.

Victorian trotter has strong bloodlines

Peregrine Phoenix, a double winner at Melton this year, who had been placed in Group 1 company as a three-year-old, is rated one of the most capable young trotters racing in Victoria at present.



Peregrine Phoenix winning at Melton – Stuart McCormick Photo

Peregrine Phoenix has a wealth of blood to back up her claims to further promotion, being by the great American sire Muscle Hill from Maple Eve Phoenix, by Malabar Maple from Dodo Rocket, by Wagon Apollo.

Her dam, Maple Eve Phoenix, who was unraced, left an outstanding juvenile trotter in Eljaykay Phoenix 1:58.6 ($256,877), who won eight races as a two-year-old including the Breeders Crown, Vicbred Final and The Redwood.

Maple Eve Phoenix was a half-sister to the Vicbred 2YO champion Princess Phoenix 1:55.5 ($167,515), Veruckte Phoenix (1:59.1) and Hadrian’s Phoenix (2:00) and to Fortunate Phoenix, the unraced dam of last year’s Breeders Crown and Vicbred placegetter Ofortuna.

Other trotters further back in this pedigree have been the cups winner Joseph Boppard, Justa Phoenix (Vic. Princess of Speed), Supreme Gent, Go Ahead Makemyday and Aldebaran Eastwood.