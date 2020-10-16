Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Lochinvar Art – the best

Lochinvar Art achieved yet another moment of glory in a brilliant career when he outstayed a star-studded field in track record time in the $300,000 Victoria Cup at Melton. He now holds two records at the Melbourne headquarters’ track – 1:48.6 for 1720 metres and 1:51.4 for 2240 metres.

Bought for $29,000 at a Sydney ready-to-run sale, Lochinvar Art has earned $885,376 from 21 wins and 18 placings in 42 starts. He has won six races at Group level.

By the Artsplace horse Modern Art (now in NSW), Lochinvar Art is out of Ponder In Paris, by the world champion Ponder. Ponder In Paris, who took a record of 1:56.5, is also the dam of Roseuponher (1:55.5), who won four races.

Ponder In Paris was out of Alive In Paris, by Live Or Die from Zora Paree, a Torado Hanover mare tracing to the noted taproot Parisienne.

Ponder In Paris was a half-sister to a capable pacer in Art In Paris (1:56.2), who won 11 -races, and the NSW provincial winners Petite Paree (2:00) and Pictures Of Paris (2:01.5).

Their dam, Alive In Paris, was a half-sister to the Queensland Lord Mayor’s Cup winner Mind The Wire 1:51.9 ($259,658), the prolific Albion Park victor Drunken Desire 1:51.8 ($377,513), the Perth winner Zaguar 1:56.9 ($121,718) and Private Sector (1:56.9). The Parisienne family had a terrific influence on NZ and Australian breeding through several branches.

Star trotter by Skyvalley

Pink Galahs, who defeated the best trotters in commission in the $50,000 Aldebaran Park Bill Collins Trotters Sprint at Melton in 1:54.3 – only 0.6 outside the track record - is a three-year-old trotter of some potential.



Pink Galahs --Stuart McCormick photo

She has an all colonial breeding background and one which has been most successful. By Skyvalley , who sired the top trotters Tornado Valley and Sky Petite, Pink Galahs is out of the Tennotrump mare Sweetasay (Tr 2:00.8), whose unraced dam Maoridona was a Sundon mare who also left the Globe Derby Park winner Sweetasis.

Maoridona was out of a fine trotter in Maori’s Glory Tr 2:02.9 ($109,366), who ranked as a half-sister to the Vicbred and Tatlow winner Maori Demon. This was the family founded by the Grand Monarch mare Maori Miss.

From the Maori’s Glory branch of it and to which Pink Galahs belongs, other top trotters in Spidergirl Tr 1:56.8 ($317,657), the winner of three Vicbred Finals, the Breeders Crown champions Illawong Armstrong and Kyvalley Kyrie, the Vicbred winners Master Maori, Kinvara Sue and Vincennes and Pretty Majestic (Vic. Trotters Oaks) also belong.

Two-year-old mile record

A fresh Australian mile record for a two-year-old was established by the A Rocknroll Dance colt Bar Room Banta of 1:50.3 – bettering the previous record of 1:51.3 held by Ignatius by one second – when he won a semi-final of the NSW Breeders Challenge at Menangle.

Bar Room Banta, who has now won four of his five starts – he finished second at Kilmore at his first attempt – is a member of the same family as San Carlo.

Bar Room Banta ranks as a half-brother to a multiple Group placegetter in Jeradas Delight (1:54.5) and Jerada Gotta Major (1:55.2), being by A Rocknroll Dance from the Christian Cullen mare Jerada Ace (1:56.4), whose dam Bridge Player was by Classic Garry (a top classic colt) from Ailsa, by Muckalee Strike from Nicamond, by Nicotine Prince, a former Australian two-year-old mile record holder.



Bar Room Banta --StuartMcCormick photo

Jerada Ace was a sister to the Group 1 placegetter Cullen’s Ace 1:58.9 ($128,539), dam of the Vicbred 3YO Silver winner Heherecomes 1:56.9 ($128,690), and a half-sister to the Kilmore Cup and Inter Dominion heat winner San Carlo 1:54.6 ($574,300) and the APG heat winner Magic Spark (1:57.4).

Ailsa, the third dam of Bar Room Banta, left a top racemare in Staccato (1:58.2), who won 13 races including the Breeders Crown 2YO and Vicbred 3YO Finals and $393,216, Golden Goal 1:57.6 ($120,031) and the Classic Garry mare Refresh Me (2:00.7), dam of the Albion Park winner The Brazen Jasper (1:54.6) and the promising Riverina gelding Western Sonador (1:55.2), the winner of seven of his 13 starts to date.

Fifth on end

Some Waratah, who won his fifth race on end in the Group 3 $30,600 Radio Final at Menangle and has now won 11 races, is a five-year-old gelding by Somebeachsomewhere from Lady Waratah, a top racemare who won a record $332,955 as a two-year-old.

He is a member of an old time Victorian family, which was represented by a winner at Newcastle in Spock the night before Some Waratah won.

Lady Waratah was a Walton Hanover mare from Waratah Way, by Tompkins Hanover from Yankee Leanne, by Select Yankee from Bernie’s Sister, by Gay Reveler. Bernie’s Sister was the dam of a useful pacer in Texas Ranger, the NSW Challenge Stakes winner Wee Sister and Paul’s Chance (Wangaratta Cup).

Rich Sister, a Richmond mare from Bernie’s Sister, left Miss Paula (by Tompkins Hanover) and Amber Spree (by Sometime Lobell), both of whom founded good winning families.

Miss Paula became the dam of the derby winners Albert Kelly and Greg Kelly and the Vicbred winner McRaes Mate and the grand-dam of the champion racemare Frith, Molly Kelly and others and to whom Amber Spree, Sir Julian 1:52.6 ($213,131), Alotofwhite (18 wins) and Aloof Bliss trace.

Some Waratah ranks as a half-brother to The Baggy Green 1:57 ($108,700), winner of 17 races and dam of the very promising Commander Kirk (1:49.7).

Ladies In Red unbeaten two-year-old

Ladies In Red, a good looking Mach Three filly, is rated Victoria’s top two-year-old filly to date this season, particularly after her record-breaking success in the $50,000 Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic Final, one of the season’s major two-year-old classics. She is now unbeaten in three starts.

In the Group 2 Home Grown, she overcame a difficult draw and a wide passage, running out the 1720 metres in 1:59.6, a mile rate of 1:51.9 with the last 800 in 547 and the final quarter in 26.9.

Ladies In Red ranks as sister to the Victoria Derby and Breeders Crown winner Our Little General 1:49.8 ($712,852) and a half-sister to Kasbah Kid 1:53.1 ($184,320), being a filly by the Matt’s Scooter horse, Mach Three, from the Canadian-bred Kabbalah Karen B 1:52.8 ($285,098), by Western Terror.

This is the family that left champion colts in Noble Ability ($1.7 million), Carnivore (1:50.6) and Cammibest (now at the stud in Queensland) and top flight fillies in Not Enough ($1.3 million), Warrawee Koine (1:50) and Hawaiian Drink (1:51.6).

Bracken Sky is well bred

A bright future is being predicted for the Rock N Roll Heaven five-year-old Bracken Sky, whose success in the $30,000 The Kersley at Gloucester Park recently lifted his stake tally beyond the $150,000 mark.

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Rock N Roll Heaven, and one of his third crop, Bracken Sky is out of the Live Or Die mare Redemption (1:56.6), a Harold Park winning half-sister to a capable pacer in Yes Hezanoperator (1:54.5), being out of Shezanoperator, by Armbro Operative, and tracing to the King Harold mare Harold’s Rest, whose family today is one of the best in the NZ stud book.

Bracken Sky ranks as a half-brother to the metropolitan winners Absolution 1:55.1 ($113,933), Mister Performance (1:55.6) and The Redeemer (1:57.7).

Top two-year-old

One of the best Victorian two-year-olds this season is Act Now, a recent Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic winner and who is expected to go on and develop top-ranking form.

One of the second last commercial crop sired by Somebeachsomewhere (son of Mach Three), he is out of Molly’s Ideal, by American Ideal from the USA mare Molly’s Lucky Star, by Bettor’s Delight from Pacific Destiny, by Artsplace from One More Kiss, dam of the top American racehorse and sire Pacific Fella.

Molly’s Ideal, who was unraced, is a sister to the NSW provincial winner Our Jaguar Star (1:57.4) and a half-sister to the WA Diamond Classic winner Askmeilltellya 1:54.8 ($132,400), the smart Tasmanian pacer War Dan Star (1:59.3) and Pin Stripes (1:53.7).

Their dam, Molly’s Lucky Star (1:54.4), was a half-sister to eight winners including Pacific Okey Dokey 1:53.4 ($408,040), Spirit Of The West 1:51.8 ($142,241) and Pet Shark (1:51.2).

Act Now was bred and raced by Bruce and Vicki Edward, trading as Durham Park Standardbreds, and is the first foal of his dam.

Won Yearling Sales Final

Winner of the Harness Jewels as a two-year-old, Bolt For Brilliance downed the top four-year-olds in the NZ Yearling Sales Final at Auckland last Friday, including a top ranking four-year-old in Ultimate Stride, who finished third.

Bolt For Brilliance has only been sparingly raced, but has proved himself a young trotter of great ability. He has won seven of his 13 starts for $168,479 and holds the NZ 2200 metres record from both the mobile and stand.

By Muscle Hill , the leading sire of trotters in America, Bolt For Brilliance is out of the NZ Canterbury Park Trotting Cup winner Toomuch To Do Tr 1:59.2 ($153,021), by Britewell (son of Super Bowl) from Game Key, by Game Pride from the Keystone Way mare Spangled Key, a half-sister to a top NSW trotter in Frosty Junior.

Bolt For Brilliance was bred by the NZ Standardbred Breeders’ Association executive manager Brad Reid.

Twelfth winner from broodmare

When the Mach Three three-year-old The Mach Army emerged successful at Newcastle last weekend, he credited his dam Macrandra with her twelfth individual winner.

The Mach Army, who was bred by Denis and Jo Howe, had shown good placed form in the Newcastle area. Others from Macrandra to win have been the Bathurst Gold Tiara and Vicbred champion Distant Memory 1:55.1 ($173,155), Sahara Miss (1:54.4), The Reverend Black (1:57.2), Joannie Pony (1:57.5), Necropolis (1:57.9), Senor Banderas (1:58.6), Next To Reign (2:00.1), Cinnamon Carter, Tru Blue Classic, Bigjohnwalton, Fuller Vee Em and now The Mach Army.

Macrandra is also the second dam of the top NSW racemare Hows The Memory 1:50.1 ($154,424), the Vicbred Home Grown 2YO Classic winner Starofsahara (1;56.2), Sahara Sirocco (1:53.8) and Our Money Rocks (1:53.2).

Macrandra, who is now in her 26th year, has since produced a two-year-old colt by Bettor’s Delight and a yearling colt by Roll With Joe.