Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Western Sonador shows promise

Riverina trainer Ellen Bartley, who trains the smart youngster Forever Yin, has another up- and-coming star in the four-year-old Western Sonador, who has won four times recently and is a likely qualifier for the rich NSW Regional Championships.

A fine stayer, Western Sonador was sired by the Western Hanover horse Western Terror , and one of his largest Australian crop. Western Terror has been most successful in this country. His stock include the top racemare Vertigal, Vicbred champion Pistol Abbey and Gumdrops.

Western Sonador is out of Refresh Me, by the colonial bred sire Classic Garry , from Ailsa, a Victorian bred mare by Muckalee Strike from Nicamond, by Nicotine Prince, a champion juvenile in the early 1970’s.

Refresh Me was the dam of a handy pacer in The Brazen Jasper (1:54.6), winner of 16 races and $93,828. Bridge Player, a sister to Refresh Me, was the dam of the ‘Cups King’ San Carlo 1:54.6 ($570,700) and others in Cullen’s Ace 1:58.9 ($128,539) and Magic Spark (1:57.4).

Nicamond was a half-sister to the prolific Moonee Valley winner Motolivia, being out of Margaret Brigade, by Bold Brigade from the Radiant Robert mare Atahua, the grand-dam of the top South Australian pacer Lerston Lad and the third dam of Vicbred champion Jettrail Lass.

WA Easter Cup winner

Beaten a nose in last year’s Easter Cup, As Happy As Larry became the latest member of the ‘$200,000 Club’ when he won the Group 3 $40,000 feature at Gloucester Park, rating 1:59.9 for the marathon 2900 metres trip.



As Happy As Larry --Hamilton Content Creators photo

By the Die Laughing horse Live Or Die , As Happy As Larry is out of Smart Shelley, by the champion Australian sire Fake Left . Smart Shelley left others in Happy Heidi 1:57 (9 NZ wins) and Jazzy Jess. Smart Shelley was out of Smilen At Ya, by Talk About Class (by Niatross) from Donna Dear, a Sly Yankee mare from the noted First Water family.

Smilen At Ya was a half-sister to the good Perth winner Anvil James, Doncaster (Traralgon Cup), the Menangle winner Our Doubloon and to the Surmo Hanover mare Mighty Dear, dam of Giddyupandgobaby 1:56 (WA Golden Girls Mile) and the prolific Gloucester Park winner Lavros Cam (1:56.7).

Blue blooded colt

Drain The Swamp, who scored a runaway victory at only its second start at Melton, is a two-year-old colt who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Somebeachsomewhere , he is out of the Bettor’s Delight mare Vickymurphy, whose dam, Vicky Hanover, ranked as a half-sister to Miss Clevedon, dam of the Inter Dominion champion Mark Hanover and NZ Derby winner Mark Roy.

Vicky Hanover, by Vance Hanover, left nine individual winners including the dual Vicbred champion Dee En Ay Macray 1:57.5 ($254,140), the Australian Pacing Gold winner Same Old Macray 1:58.2 ($302,375) and Bomber Macray 1:53.2 ($224,540).

Drain The Swamp was bred by Dennis and Brenda Bice, of Yorkshire Park Standardbreds, Emu Creek, near Bendigo.

Sweet Maddison unbeaten three-year-old

Perth three-year-old Sweet Maddison, is rated a top WA Oaks prospect. She won one race as a two-year-old and is unbeaten in five appearances as a three-year-old including two at Gloucester Park.

Sweet Maddison is a filly by Sweet Lou from the Bettor’s Delight mare Maddison’s Delight, who was also responsible for the two-year-old American Dealer, a winner of the recent Young Guns heat at Auckland in 1:56.9. She has since produced a yearling colt by Sweet Lou and a weanling colt by him and carries a positive test to Downbytheseaside.

American Dealer winning a Young Guns heat at Auckland in 1:56.9

Maddison’s Delight is a half-sister to two high class pacers in All U Need Is Faith 1:49.8 ($326,11) and Pacing Major 1:52 ($621,436), Our Amazing Art 1:57.4 ($165,363) and Grace Way (1:56.8), the dam of the VHRSC 3YO Cup winner Three Ways 1:54.1 ($219,949), Make Way 1:51.7 (Redcliffe Derby) and last week’s WA provincial winner Forgotten Highway (1:55.6).

Their dam, Pacing Grace (1:57.7), was an In The Pocket mare from Jessie Grace, one of the many grand producing daughters of a champion sire in Vance Hanover. She left eleven individual winners from 14 foals including the WA Derby heat winner Pazam 1:55.4 ($136,113), Nad 1:53.2 ($236,210), Chatham Grace 1:54.4 ($123,157) and others.

Egodan is well bred

The widely travelled gelding Egodan, a most impressive winner at the Melton Easter meeting, is not short of rich relations.

One of the first crop sired by Sportswriter (son of Artsplace ), he is out of Full Pleasure (2:00.8), a Group 1 winning mare by Armbro Operative from Play The Field, by Kentucky from Saunders Sapphire, by Hilarious Way.



Egodan --Stuart McCormick photo

Egodan ranks as a half-brother to the dual Oaks winner and Breeders Crown champion Kept For Pleasure 1:56 ($542,343), the dam of the dual Derby and Auckland Cup winner Vincent 1:50.2 ($598,803), now at Alabar Stud in Victoria, and the exported My Mackenzie 1:52.4 ($520,161).

Others from Full Pleasure include the WA Golden Nugget winner Nowitski 1:54 ($237,967), the prolific Menangle winner Don Boston 1:49.8 ($318,458) and the Albion Park free-for-all victor Lebron 1:52.9 ($250,550).

Full Pleasure was a half-sister to six winners including a smart racemare in Intoxicating (1:57.7), dam of the Group 1 two-year-old placegetter Jorg Is Best.

This was the family founded by the American-bred mare Brenda. From the Saunders Sapphire branch of it and to which Egodan belongs, other top performers in Self Denial 1:57.6 (2YO Filly of the Year), the Vicbred champion Our Femme Fatale, Married To The Mob (NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO) and Mister Jay Cee 1:52.4 ($209,390) and other fine pacers belong.

Crack colt by Sunshine Beach

Watts Up Sunshine is proving himself a smart two-year-old – he has won two of his three starts to date – and could develop into one of the best his age this season.

Trained by Rickie Alchin, he downed older, more experienced rivals at the Penrith midweek meeting, winning by open lengths with something in hand.

He is a colt by the Somebeachsomewhere horse, Sunshine Beach , from Cheeky Cheeky, the best of whose several progeny has been Watts Up Letsplay (2:00.9).

Cheeky Cheeky ranked as a sister to the Menangle winner Roseart (1:56.3) and a half-sister to the Group 2 winner Left To Luck 1:57.8 ($85,848), being by Art Major from Rosie Maree, by Fake Left from the good Albion Park winner Bold Babe (1:59.8), by Speed King.

Star four-year-old by A Rocknroll Dance

A bright future is being predicted for the A Rocknroll Dance four-year-old The Bird Dance NZ, whose success at the Easter meeting at Gloucester Park was his ninth winning run in 10 starts on Australian soil.



--Gloucester Park photo

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by A Rocknroll Dance, and one of his first crop, The Bird Dance is out of the Christian Cullen mare This Bird Has Flown, a half-sister to a smart pacer in Oh Jonny B Good 1:50.4 ($355,196), being out of Maikona (2:01.6), by Soky’s Atom from the Lordship mare Paperback Writer, whose family today is one of the best in the NZ stud book.

It includes classic winners in Lennon 1:52 ($519,846), Dizzy Miss Lizzy 1:52 ($270,266) and Glenferrie EJ (1:55.1) and others such as Crocket’s Cullen 1:51 ($330,820), Band On The Run (1:57.4), Bungalow Bill (1:51.6) and Our Lady Madonna (1:55.6).

Gold for Ghost Gum

Ghost Gum, who won the $25,550 Goldstrike Series Final, main race of the Marburg club’s season, is a grey Jet Laag gelding from the same family as that which produced the dual Inter Dominion champion Gammalite.

Ghost Gum, who took his stake earnings over the $100,000 plateau recently, is trained by Lola Weidemann and was bred by her sister, Julie. She is out of the Karalta Eagle mare Eagle Street (1:58.5), a sister to the Albion Park winner Streetem 1:57.9 ($116,354) and a half- sister to Street Blaze (17 wins).

Their dam, Return Street (2:00.9), was by Vintner (son of Storm Damage ) from the Arrival mare Kyrie Eleison, whose dam, Furbish, was a half-sister to Gammalite, Australia’s first million dollar standardbred, the Victoria Derby winner Alphalite, Betalite, Omega Valley and a top ranking West Australian pacer in The Rogue.

Lost 50 metres – and won!

Highlight of the Bendigo club’s Easter meeting was turned on by the trotter Zarem, who began poorly and gave the leaders 50 metres start.

With a mile to run he was still 30 metres from the leaders, and his chance could have been written off. But Zarem joined the field at the bell, was tipped four wide on the home turn and reached the front in the closing stages. Zarem’s performance was an amazing one in every respect.

He is a son of the Conway Hall horse Wishing Stone, a top trotter himself and who was originally at the stud in America and is now located in Italy.

Broadacrossthebeam, the dam of Zarem, was a Keystone Salute mare from a fine straight- out trotter in Thunder Thighs, by Chiola Hanover from the Tuft mare Hayley Patricia, the second dam of cup class trotters in Exuberant, Posimistic, Got It Show It and Gluteus Maximus.

Broodmare double

The Bettor’s Delight mare Anna Finn NZ bookended the Easter Saturday meeting at Globe Derby Park.

Regal Scribe, a four-year-old gelding by Sportswriter, won the opening race in 1:58.7, while the two-year-old filly Dancing Finn (by A Rocknroll Dance) completed a hat trick in the last.

Anna Finn left earlier winners this season in Regal Lager (by Stonebridge Regal ), who won three at Globe Derby, and Mo Chara (by Sportswriter), a winner in 1:57.5 at Bathurst.

Anna Finn ranks as a half-sister to the exported Sand Hill 1:51.6 ($319,168) and the NSW Linden Huntley Little Memorial winner Our Molly Finn (1:58.5), being by Bettor’s Delight from Angel In New York, by New York Motoring from Just Send Me An Angel, by Soky’s Atom.

This is the family of the NSW Renshaw Cup winner Gifted Angel, Vladimir The Great (NSW Mount Eden Championship, Mollywood 1:56.2 (Melton), the Gloucester Park winner White Eagle, and others.

Tony Bermingham passes

Queensland enthusiast Tony Bermingham, whose death is reported, was a successful hobby breeder and owner.

The best horse he was associated was the bonny Butler B G mare Penny The Pussycat.

Among her four wins as a two-year-old were the NSW Pink Bonnet and Queensland Paleface Adios Classic. She won five races at three years, including the J. L. Raith Memorial at Harold Park, and, in all, she totted up 17 wins from 32 starts and $85,571 in stakes.

At the stud Penny The Pussycat left eight winners including the Breeders Crown champion Marty Monkhouser 1:50.4 ($389,779), Just Watch Me, Gwenda Baker, Sylvester The Cat and Emm Harvey.