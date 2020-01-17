Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Star Of Venus eyes title

When the Betterthancheddar five-year-old Caviar Star outfinished his rivals in the $300,000 Fremantle Cup, he credited his dam Star Of Venus with her third Group winner this season and she is a firm favourite for the NZ Broodmare of the Year award.

Caviar Star, one of the first crop by Betterthancheddar, had shown good placed form during the Summer Carnival at Gloucester Park.

Star Of Venus also ranks as the dam of emerging champion Self Assured, winner of the $245,000 Auckland Cup, and Star Of Memphis, winner of The Gammalite at Melton.

Others from Star Of Venus to win have been Vega Star and Star Of Dionysis, both Group winners in Australia.

Star Of Venus, who died 15 months ago, has since produced a three-year-old colt, a two year-old filly and a yearling colt, all by Bettor’s Delight , the grandsire of the Fremantle Cup victor. Star Of Venus was a Christian Cullen mare from Starlitnight, by Tuapeka Knight from Star Of

Bethlehem. This family traces back to the foundation mare Mona R, the ancestress of Lazarus, Stars And Stripes, Light And Sound, Star Galleria and so on.

Chase Auckland’s family tree

Chase Auckland, the brilliant winner of the Group 2 Cambridge Flying Mile and who won the NZ Free-for-all and New Brighton and Methven Cups earlier in the season, has a pedigree of more than usual interest in that he represents a combination of the blood of two of New Zealand’s outstanding winning families – that of Flora and Mary Wood.

Chase Auckland winning the Cambridge Mile

A five-year-old gelding, Chase Auckland is one of the first crop of a top colt pacer and cups winner in Auckland Reactor , a Mach Three horse now at Alabar Bloodstock’s Victorian branch.

Auckland Reactor is building up a good siring score with the Victoria Chalice winner Soho Burning Love and the Group winners Gold Reactor and Shining Oro from his first crops.Auckland Reactor is one of several members of the Flora family to enjoy success at the stud – others being Leyoro (a leading sire in Western Australia), Renaissance Man, and in an earlier era, Admiral Wood.

Chase Auckland’s dam, Delicata (2:01), was a Falcon Seelster mare from the noted producer Dreaming Spires (dam of 6 winners), by Dream Away from Danse du Feu, by New York Motoring from the Tay Bridge mare Border Coral.

This branch of the Mary Wood family produced a NZ Sires Stakes champion in Hug The Wind (1:49) and the top West Australian juvenile Sprinter (1:48.6). The Mary Wood family is today as extensively represented in Australia as it is in NZ.

Well related three-year-old

Dr Susan, who won the Group 2 $50,000 Garrard’s Raith Memorial at Menangle, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she was placed in a heat of the Young Guns series.

Dr Susan winning the Garrard’s Raith Memorial at Menangle

She has opened her three-year-old season on a winning note and will be well in line for the remaining major juvenile classics. She is a filly by the Cam’s Card Shark horse, Bettor’s Delight , from the Southland Oaks winner Safedra (1:56.3), the dam of an earlier winner in Buzinga (1:56.8).



Safedra in action Safedra in action

Safedra ranks as a half-sister to a grand pacer and Inter Dominion heat winner in Bettor’s Fire 1:50.2 ($966,417) and My Alpha Rock (1:49.5), being by Mach Three from the Sands A Flyin mare Sparks A Flyin 1:52 ($510,133), winner of 21 races including the NSW Oaks and Breeders Crown.

Broodmare double

The American-bred Victorian-owned Western Terror mare Kabbalah Karen B left winners in two different countries last weekend.

Kasbah Kid, a five-year-old Art Major gelding, grabbed a last-stride win at Melton in a career-best 1:54.3 on Friday, while Our Little General (by Mach Three ), a Derby winner and dual Breeders Crown champion, won in 1:53.4 at Yonkers, New York the following night.

Kabbalah Karen B has a striking Bettor’s Delight yearling filly as Lot 153 at the Australian Pacing Gold Melbourne sale on February 2. The youngster is part of the eight-strong Lauriston Bloodstock consignment which includes an Art Major half-brother to last Sunday’s impressive Hamilton Pacing Cup winner Hurricane Harley.

Half-brother to Derby winner

Tanabi Falcon, a most impressive winner at the Melton midweek meeting, is a half-brother to the Victoria Derby winner and Country Cups king Tanabi Bromac.

A seven-year-old gelding by Falcon Seelster , Tanabi Falcon is out of the unraced Tanabi, a Village Jasper mare from Sinba, by Torado Hanover from the Lordship mare Black Debate, who established a great winning line for Helen and the late Graham Head.

Black Debate was the dam of the Tasmanian Oaks winner Indigenous, the Moonee Valley winner Mabo (1:57.5) and the exported Satan’s Dispute 1:55.6 ($234,192) and the grand dam of the Queen Of The Pacific winner Life Inthefastlane.

Tanabi Falcon was bred by the late Bob McArdle.

Blue blooded mare

Goodtime Grace, who won the Vicbred Platinum Country Series Final at Melton, is a four- year-old mare who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Mach Three, by Matt’s Scooter from All Included, by Abercrombie, she is out of the Art Major mare Art De Triomphe (1:58.8), whose dam, the American-bred Smyrna Duruisseau, left the NZ and Australian 2YO of the Year Follow The Stars (1:53.8 ($707,237), now at Allwood Stud in Western Australia and Stefsbest 1:54.7 ($143,511), runner-up in the APG Final.



Goodtime Grace --Stuart McCormick photo Goodtime Grace --Stuart McCormick photo

Smyrna Duruissea, a 1:56 winner, was a half-sister to seven winners including Texas Shootout, a Little Brown Jug heat winner and second in the final to Mr Feelgood.

Leeton Breeders Plate heat winners

Rocknroll Runa, a gelding by Rock N Roll Heaven , and Im Lady Madeleine, a filly by A Rocknroll Dance , took out their respective heats of the time-honoured MIA Breeders Plate for two-year-olds at Leeton. The Group 3 $30,6000 final will be held on January 24.

Rocknroll Runa winning heat one of the Breeders Plate

Rocknroll Runa is the first foal out of the smart racemare Shes A Runa (1:55.5), a Jereme’s Jet mare who won 19 races including the NSW Oaks and Bathurst Gold Bracelet and $291,126 in stakes. He belongs to the immediate family of the Bathurst Sales Classic winner Lamorak 1:52.6 ($165,715) and the Rowleyalla Sprint winner Albert’s Charm 1:57.2 ($100,665).

Im Lady Madeleine is the third foal and third winner from Confetti (2:02.6), a race-winning mare by Jenna’s Beach Boy from Chenille, by What’s Next from the good Armbro Hurricane mare Dicio, the dam of 10 winners including the Victoria Sires Stakes 2YO champion Fragrance.

A star from Lagoon Lady

A star three-year-old in Victoria so far this season is Soextra, who was bred and is raced by Richard and Pauline Matthews and trained by Chris Lang.

A gelding by Bettor’s Delight , he is out of a champion racemare in Lagoon Lady (1:57.3) and the fourth of her produce to race, the best of whom is the thrice Melton winner Beach Surge (1:51.8).

Soextra is undefeated in two starts at Kilmore and Bendigo (in 1:53.1) and looks a three year-old with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

La Lola shows promise

A bright future is being predicted for the Rock N Roll Heaven four-year-old mare La Lola, who is unbeaten in three appearances in Victoria to date.

She has a good deal in her favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Rock N Roll Heaven, she is out of a capable racemare in Predict (1:56.6), by Grinfromeartoear from Erase, by Classic Garry from Wipe Clean, by Windshield Wiper from Once More, winner of the NSW Ladyship Mile and one of the best mares in the country in the 1980’s.

This family has been bred from successfully over five generations by Ballarat enthusiast Pat Prendergast. Other smart performers further back in her pedigree have been Mode Of Action (Tatlow Memorial and Vis. Sires Classic), Collect Again and Predict (9 wins from 14 starts).

Convert Denario impresses

The six-year-old Convert Denario is proving a splendid advertisement for the In The Pocket horse Changeover , a grand pacer himself and who stood for a time at stud in Christchurch. He is now based at Burwood Stud near Brisbane.



Covert Denario Covert Denario

Convert Denario won consecutive races at Gloucester Park recently and is an emergency for this week’s WA Pacing Cup. All told, he has won 13 races and $134,242 in stakes.

Ergo Denario, the dam of Convert Denario, is a half-sister to the Melton winner Last Flight In 1:53.8 ($134,866), being by Bettor’s Delight from Orse M Denario, by Washington VC from Royaler, an American bred mare by Tyler B.

Nelson winner’s Aussie relations

Glenledi Chief, a double winner at the Nelson Summer Festival meeting, has close breeding links with Australia.

A three-year-old by the Western Hanover horse Well Said, the gelding is out of the classic winner Forever Now, who was bred from originally in Victoria and is now owned in New Zealand by Grant Enterprises.

Glenledi Chief winning at Nelson

Forever Now, who won seven races including the Bathurst Gold Tiara, has produced six winners – all in 2:00 – from eight foals of racing age. Besides Glenledi Chief, she is also the dam of John Paul Jones (1:54.4), the Melton and Gloucester Park winner Anna Faye (1:57.9) and Now And Forever (1:58.2).

By Presidential Ball, Forever Now is a half-sister to the exported Anescape (1:50.6) and Pulsation (1:53.2), being out of Anna Matao, by Holmes Hanover from Annabel Scot, by Bo Scot’s Blue Chip from the celebrated matron Black Watch.

Clint Westwood, the winner of the Gore Cup and numerous races at Harold Park, and the WA Oaks runner-up Bettor Boa, are members of the same family of Glenledi Chief.