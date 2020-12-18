Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Siblings win Group races

Two of Australasia’s star pacers at present, and both Group 1 winners last weekend who promise to be a force in the summer racing, are the siblings King Of Swing and Bettor Twist.

King Of Swing, a five-year-old Rocknroll Hanover entire, won the $175,660 Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship at Albion Park, while Bettor Twist, a three-year-old Bettor’s Delight filly, took out the $95,000 Caduceus Club Fillies Classic at Alexandra Park.



King Of Swing --Dan Costello photo



Twist And Twirl, the dam of King Of Swing and Bettor Twist, is an Artsplace mare out of Giveitawhirlgirl, by Jenna’s Beach Boy from the fine racemare Impish (1:54.9), by Falcon Seelster from a noted producer in Smarty Pants (1:58.6), by El Patron.

Twist And Twirl won seven races including the Great Northern Oaks and NZ Sires Stakes 3YO Championship, took a record of 1:56 and earned $283,258 and was a top racemare in her own right. She ranks as a sister to the NSW Group winner Feels Like Magic 1:51 ($261,728) and a half-sister to the Blossom Lady winner Bettor Give It 1:57.4 ($138,061), dam of this year’s SA Derby and NSW Breeders Challenge winner Mach Dan 1:51.7 ($204,892).

Other members of this family have been the NZ Caduceus Club Classic winner Am Opulent 1:54.9 ($269,515), Dibaba 1:53.4 (NZ Southland Oaks), Idealindiamonds 1:56.2 (WA The Warwick), The Fascinator 1:53.9 ($155,162) and the Rangiora Cup victor Imola.

Ninth on end

Magnificent Storm, a New Zealand bred three-year-old, extended his unbeaten winning sequence on Australian soil to nine at Gloucester Park last Friday. He is by the Western Ideal horse, American Ideal , sire of the top pacers Bling It On and Soho Tribeca.



Magnificent Storm winning at Gloucester Park – photo by Paceway Photos



Magnificent Storm is out of the Gold Coast Oaks winner Splendour 1:56.2 ($142,217), by Bettor’s Delight from Splendid Deal, by In The Pocket from the Dream Away mare, Splendid Dreams, a daughter of Scuse Me, the dam of the million dollar winners Have Faith In Me (1:47.5) and Adore Me (1:47.7).

Scuse Me was a half-sister to the prolific Albion Park winner Supabet (1:53.8) and a member of the same family as the 2019 NZ 2YO Filly of the Year Sweet On Me (1:55.2), Imagine Me 1:56.9 ($241,972), Bare Knuckle 1:51.5 (NSW Raith Memorial) and Megabucks (1:49.6).

Magnificent Storm is a member of Ray Williams’ team.

For A Reason’s half-brother

Straddie, who won The Bill Dixon at Albion Park, after appearing to be hopelessly out of it at one stage, has now won 10 races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class. He ranks as a four-year-old half-brother by Somebeachsomewhere to the brilliant pacer and national mile record holder For A Reason 1:49.4 ($1.1 million), who is standing at Cobbitty Equine stud in NSW.

Straddie has not raced a great deal. He did not race at two and from 36 starts he has been in the money on 21 occasions for $74,797 in stakes.



Straddie --Dan Costello photo



Their dam, Left For Me (1:59), was a Fake Left mare from Our Lady Delwin, by Lordship from Del’s Dream, has proved a most successful broodmare. Besides For A Reason and Straddie, others of her progeny have been Left Tennant 1:51.5 ($134,485), Lettucereason 1:55.9 ($180,073), Deadly Woman (1:55.6) and Projectile (1:58.8).

Left For Me, a Harold Park and Albion Park winner, was a sister to Deputy Dan (1:54.4, winner of 26 races and $125,666) and a half-sister to Delectable Dolly (1:56.7, winner of 29 races and $136,788), Derringer (22 wins) and Lord Delwin (12 wins).

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Eastern Lady family, Our Lady Delwin being a half-sister to This Time Del 1:59.5 (4 NZ wins) and Lotliker (1:59), a capable racemare who has produced an outstanding family of winners in Australia, including the NSW Derby winner Beach Fighter 1:51.8 ($366,883).

This filly IS tough!

Tough Tilly is proving herself a smart two-year-old – she won a heat of the Vicbred Super Series at Shepparton and has been twice placed in Group company – could develop into one of next season’s top three-year-olds.

Tough Tilly, who has now won three races, is a filly by the Somebeachsomewhere horse Captaintreacherous , a member of Empire Stallions’ frozen semen roster.

Captaintreacherous has been most successful with his first crop in Australia. His stock include the top filly Treachery, a winner of two Group races, and a smart colt in Lochinvar Chief who finished second in the Bathurst Gold Crown.

Tough Tilly is out of Beninjurd, by Art Major from My Liberty Belle 1:57.5 ($185,333), a Queensland bred mare by Fake Left from Sweet Liberty, by Gatwick from the NZ mare Sue Adios, winner of the NSW Ladyship Mile and founder of one of Queensland’s greatest classic winning families.

Beninjurd, who was unraced, is also the dam of the brilliant but ill-fated Centenario 1:53.4 ($332,520), the winner of eight two-year-old races, and Somedan 1:55.9 ($121,098).

Beninjurd is a sister to the dual Inter Dominion heat winner and Breeders Crown champion Philadelphia Man, who took a record of 1:52.6, won 24 races and $559,135 and is now at stud in the Riverina.

At the last Australian Pacing Gold yearling sales a brother to Tough Tilly was purchased by Melbourne owner Danny Zavitsanos for $80,000.

A star from Spidergirl

A most promising two-year-old trotter in Victoria this season is Love Gun, who was bred by Kevin Riseley and trained by David Aiken.

A colt by Love You , he is out of a champion racemare in Spidergirl Tr 1:56.8 ($17,657) and the first of her produce to race. He came from near last to win at Maryborough recently and looks a two-year-old with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

Maestro Bellini in tune

Maestro Bellini, a Queensland bred son of Bettor’s Delight , has been one of the stars of the summer racing at Melton. He won on the first two nights – over 2240 metres in a 1:58 rate and over 1720 metres in 1:54.6, winning a heat of the Gordon Rothacker Memorial Championship.

Maestro Bellini is closely related to a top Queensland racemare in The Archduchess (1:55.2), who won 12 races including the Kay Seymour Nursery and $281,319 in stakes.



Maestro Bellini --Stuart McCormick photo



A six-year-old gelding, Maestro Bellini is by Bettor’s Delight from Santuzza (1:58), by Safely Kept, a Jate Lobell horse from the same family as Panorama, Grinfromeartoear, Strike Out and so on.

Santuzza, who won twice at Albion Park, was out of Jesse (1:56.5), winner of three NZ races and by New York Motoring from Scotch Jess, a mare by the legendary Kiwi pacer of the 1970’s, Noodlum.

Besides Santuzza, Jesse is also the dam of Thywillbedone (8 wins), Siracusa (2:00.8, who won six), Miss Catania (5 wins) and Sheez Not Perfect, a lightly raced mare who became the dam of The Archduchess, the dual Redcliffe Sales Classic winner Regulus 1:52.8 ($163,096), Ifoundthebeach 1:54.1 ($105,615) and Aristaeus (1:55.9).

Changeover Girl impresses

The three-year-old Changeover Girl is proving a splendid advertisement for the In The Pocket horse Changeover , a grand pacer himself and who stands at Burwood Stud in Queensland.

Changeover Girl has won at her only two appearances including a heat of the Vicbred Super Series at Ballarat. Shorty’s Treasure, the dam of Changeover Girl, took a record of 1:58.8 and was a Falcon Seelster mare from Shorty’s Girl 1:56.5 ($223,276), a New Zealand bred mare by New York Motoring.

Shorty’s Girl, a dual NZ Breeders Stakes winner, ranks as the dam of the top young WA stayer J B Mauney, the 1:51.2 Menangle winner Shorty’s Mate and Shorty’s Chance (1:54.8).

Eleventh winner from broodmare

When the Bitobliss two-year-old My Classy Mate won at Newcastle recently, he credited his dam Left Town with her eleventh individual winner.

My Classy Mate, one of the second crop by Bitobliss, had shown handy form in the coal mining area. Others from Left Town to win have been the SA Derby winner Lively Exit 1:56.2 ($215,617), You Two Bono (1:54.8), Lively Lily (1:57.1), Arlege Bay (1:58.1), Phil’s Grinning (1:59), Sunny Town (1:59.4), Captain George (2:00), Early Exit, Quinzel, Mach In Town and now My Classy Mate.

Left Town, who is now in her 21st year, has since produced a colt foal by Modern Art.

Left Town is a Fake Left mare from London Town, by Vance Hanover from Crystal Palace. This may not have been one of the most successful branches of the Renown family, but for all that Left Town has made a worthwhile contribution.

Up-and-coming trotter

One of the most promising trotters racing in Victoria is Kyvalley Hotspur, bred by Breckon Farms. A two-year-old, he has won twice including the Group 2 Tatlow Stakes at Melton and been twice placed in seven starts.



Kyvalley Hotspur --Stuart McCormick photo



Kyvalley Hotspur has a background of trotting blood second to none. His sire, Muscle Hill , has left the great Australian trotting mare, Dance Craze, and other top trotters in Glenferrie Burn, Elite Stride, La Grange and Tickle Me Pink. His dam, Love Ya Doosie, is by Love You, the leading sire of trotters in France for many years.

Kyvalley Hotspur ranks as a brother to Kyvalley Chief (1:56.4), the winner of seven races this season including the Group 3 Breeders Crown Graduate, and Kyvalley Senator (4 wins).

Love Ya Doosie, a useful trotter herself, was a half-sister to the dual Inter Dominion Trotting champion I Can Doosit 1:55.5 ($1.4 million), the winner of 18 races in succession, and the NZ City of Sails Free-for-all winner Sno’s Big Boy 1:58.4 ($215,308) and to Yankeedoosie, dam of the promising young NZ trotters Forget The Price Tag and American Pride.

The family, which traces to the American mare Ab, produced a champion American trotter in Aviano 1:54.6 ($823,228), the winner of 18 races including the 3YO Breeders Crown, and the good NZ and Australian trotters in Golden Blend 1:55 ($305,911), Aldebaran Ay M (1:58.8), who won nine races, including the 4YO Breeders Crown, and Aldebaran Southland.