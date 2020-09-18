Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Close relatives win at Bendigo

Two of Victoria’s star youngsters at present, and both winners at the Bendigo midweek meeting who promise to be a force in the upcoming classics, are Treachery and Roquefort Cheese.

Both bred by Peter Gleeson are members of the same maternal family.

Treachery, a two-year-old filly bred by Gleeson in partnership with Bruce and Craig Cameron, is by Captaintreacherous from the thrice Group winner Lovelist (1:53.2), by Always A Virgin from Lifeline, by Classic Garry from Larrakeyah Lady.

Roquefort Cheese, a three-year-old Betterthancheddar filly, is out of Feel The Magic (1:59.6), by Fully Loaded from the What’s Next mare Dreams, a half-sister to Lifeline, the grand-dam of Treachery.

This is the family which produced such winners as Ride High (1:48), a Breeders Crown champion and rated the best pacer in Australia today, the A. G. Hunter Cup winner Safe And Sound, Major Secret (NSW Derby), Beauty Secret (Vic. Oaks), The Good Times, Out To Play and so on.

Star four-year-old by Well Said

A bright future is being predicted for the Well Said four-year-old The Buckeye Bullet, whose success at Gloucester Park last Friday was his seventh winning run from his last nine starts.

He ranks as a half-brother to a capable pacer and Melton Cup winner in Toulouse Lautrec 1:53.1 ($257,126) and the SA Sires Produce winner Lady Taras Bulba (1:55.1), who, in turn, is the dam of Lady Flora 1:57.7 (4 wins).

Their dam, Titan Bloss (1:59.9), a Son Of Afella mare from Young Royalty, by Lordship from Pruedence, has proved a most successful broodmare. She is also the dam of the Harold Park winner Tinship (1:55.9), Tagataese 2:00.4 (5 NZ wins) and the Perth winner Tour King (2:00.8).

Titan Bloss, who won five races, was a half-sister to the good Harold Park winner Titan Vic, Titan Sioux (9 wins) and to the Lumber Dream mare Titan Crest, dam of the Gore Cup and Moonee Valley winner Titan Abel.

Treble for breeders

Prominent New South Wales breeders the Xerri family, trading as Sloy’s Company, had a red-letter night at the recent Penrith meeting with a winning treble.

They were the three-year-olds Smoothe Style ( Bettor’s Delight -Miss Brazilian) and Flying Scribe ( Sportswriter -Jet’s Girl) and the five-year-old Jay’s Cash ( American Idea l-Far Apart).

Smoothe Style is one of four winners produced by the Mach Three mare Miss Brazilian this season, the others being Let’s Go To Brazil, Benicio and Mister Brazil. Flying Scribe ranks as a half-brother to the promising Victorian stayer Struve (9 wins from 17 starts), while Jay’s Cash is a half-brother to recent winners in Backintown and Far Out Bro.

Tasmanian Sweepstakes winning line

Paul Hill, who brought out classy juveniles in Feelin Dusty, Chica Bella and Hillview Jake, has a top two-year-old in Rocknovertime racing at present.

He downed a smart field in a heat of the Tasmanian Sweepstakes at Hobart last Sunday and has now won two of his three outings by a combined margin of 42 metres.

Rocknovertime ranks as a half-brother to the Sweepstakes winner Chica Bella (1:58.7) and Cesta La Vie (2:00.5), being a gelding by the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven from Time Moves On, by Time Stands Still from Evening Jay, by Cognac Hanover from Jay Firth, by Bye And Large. This is the family that left a top flight juvenile in Hillview Jake 1:57.8 ($107,045), who won six races as a two-year-old including the Dandy Patch, Sweepstakes, Golden Slipper and Breeders Plate.

Well related three-year-old

Amelia Rose, who easily accounted for older rivals at Terang, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she finished second to Maajida in the Vicbred Super Series final.

She has opened her three-year-old season on a winning note – she has won four and been twice placed from her last seven starts – and will be well in line for the major juvenile classics.

Amelia Rose is a filly by the Artsplace horse Art Major from Bennies Daughter, the dam of an earlier winner in Sporty Ben.

Bennies Daughter ranks as a half-sister to the Bathurst Gold Crown winners Soho Valencia and Yrubla and the Victoria Oaks winner Niki No No, being by Falcon Seelster from Benelise, by Vintner from Dorrie’s Daughter, by Keystone Scotch.

A half-brother to Bennies Daughter in Majordan (by Art Major) was a winner in 1:49.6 at Scioto Downs, Ohio on the same night that Amelia Rose won at Terang. Both were bred by Benstud Standardbreds, who bred a second sub 1:50 winner at Scioto Downs in Stars Align (also by Art Major), who won in 1:48.8.

The feat of breeding two sub 1:50 winners on the same card in North America is believed to be a first for Australian breeding.

Albion Park winner from good broodmare

Dina Bolt, a Bettor’s Delight three-year-old and a double winner at Albion Park recently, is out of Pullover Brown, a triple Oaks winner with a record of 1:56.7, who is proving a successful broodmare.

Pullover Brown is also the dam of In Runaway Bay, a Melton and Menangle winner who later took a mark of 1:52.6 in America, and Dina Brown (1:57.4), winner of the NZ Sires Stakes 3YO Graduette.

Pullover Brown was an Armbro Operative mare from Dinavinetto, by Fitch II from Precious Dina, by Mercedes from the Estes Minbar mare Precious Nandina. She was a sister to the exported Montecito 1:49.4 ($522,723) and a half-sister to Im Against The Wind (1:59), dam of the Cobram Cup and US winner Pass Them By 1:51.8 ($419,261), Neon Sky 1:53 ($158,481), Irak M Up (1:56) and the Melton winner Like A Wildfire (1:54.3).

Other members of this family, which was founded in Australia by the Ajax mare Lady Ajax, were the Auckland Cup winner Flight South (1:56.3), Whittaker (1:50), the Inter Dominion heat winner Where Eagles Dare (1:51.8) and Three Jewels (1:57.6).

Dina Bolt

Son of Beach Shack

A two-year-old to make a good impression in Victoria this week was Sayitaintso Joe, who was bred and is raced by Brendan and Anne James and trained by Michael Stanley. He won at second start at Ballarat in the smart time of 1:59.5 and looks every inch the blood he represents.

A gelding by Roll With Joe , he is out of a fine racemare in Beach Shack 1:53.2 ($148,702) and the first of her produce to race.

Beach Shack, a Listed winner at Melton, is by Somebeachsomewhere from the grand producer Arty Alice NZ, by Artiscape from the Bo Scot’s Blue Chip mare Pleasant Franco, dam of the great Christian Cullen.

Besides Beach Shack, Arty Alice is also the dam of Rockstar Angel 1:51 $406,258), a multiple Group winner at Melton and now competing successfully in America, Angel Of Arts 1:55.5 ($100,600), Earth Angel (1:54.7) and Tarin Kowt (1:56), all metropolitan winners.

Andover Sun bred to be top trotter

Andover Sun, who won his fourth race from his last six starts at Melton last weekend, is a three-year-old trotter expected to graduate far beyond his present rating.

A member of John and Maree Caldow’s Melton team, he has a good deal more in his favour on the score of blood than most. By Andover Hall , who sired the Group 1 winners Jaxnme and Is That A Bid and is a brother to champion sires Angus Hall and Broadway Hall, Andover Sun is out of the Sundon mare Solar Flash (Tr 2:01), who also produced this season’s two-year-old winner Sangreal.

Solar Flash, who was only lightly raced, was out of Flash And Flair, by S J’s Photo from a fine racemare in Fiona’s Flair, whose 15 successes included the E. B. Cochran Cup and a string of country cups. Besides Solar Flash, Flash And Flair was also the dam of the Vicbred and Breeders Crown finalist Our Flash Girl, a winner of six races and The Summer Cat (4 wins to date) and the grand-dam of recent winner Pickles Magee.

Flash And Flair was a sister to a top trotter in A Touch Of Flair Tr 1:52.6 ($569,197) and a half-sister to the high class trotters Down Under Muscles Tr 2:01.1 ($216,925), now a successful sire, Son Of Flair Tr 1:56.2 ($257,909) and Mighty Maori Tr 1:55.2 ($256,305), all Group winners.

In all, Fiona’s Flair’s progeny won 130 races and a staggering $1.35 million in stakes.

In the back removes of Andover Sun’s pedigree are pacers of the calibre of the Breeders Crown and Vicbred champion Oscar Le Vant, Lynmont (Victoria and SA Oaks), Danny Strike, Bubba’s A Fake (Tas. Granny Smith) and Barkurrei. For all that, strains of Sundon, S J’s Photo and Super Bowl would tend to give an influence in later removes producing trotters of the calibre of Andover Sun.

Andover Sun

Crack colt by Bettor’s Delight

A top colt in Victoria this season – he has won five and been placed once in six starts – is Soho Bollinger, a close relative of the former top NZ sprinter The Suleiman.

Bred by Robert Watson, who also races him, Soho Bollinger is a colt by Bettor’s Delight from Soho Champagne, by Artsplace from Miss Maddy Jay, by In The Pocket from Highland Park 1:58.5 ($173,032), a winner of 11 races including the Queen of the Pacific and NZ Yearling Sales 3YO Series.

Soho Champagne, the dam of Soho Bollinger, left earlier winners in Soho Angel 1:53.3 ($168,430), whose 10 successes included the Tatlow Memorial, and Soho All Shook Up (1:56.8), who are both being bred from.

The family descends through mares by Tuapeka Knight, Armbro Hurricane, Lordship, Young Charles, Red Shadow and Logan Pointer to Prudish (by Principal), foaled in NZ in 1903. Other members of this family have been The Cornishman (Gawler Cup), The Phoenician (Vic. E. K. Bray Country Clubs Cup), Black And Tan (NZ Franklin Nursery) and the NZ country cup winners Saucy Jack, Ginger Megs and Master Michael.

Ninth winner from broodmare

When the Mr Feelgood two-year-old Ringos A Star won at the Redcliffe midweek meeting, he credited his dam Rhapsody In Red with her ninth individual winner.

Ringos A Star, who overcame a chequered passage to win, had shown good placed form in the Brisbane area. Others from Rhapsody In Red to win have been the Group winners Red Charmer (1:55.2), Rani Major (1:55.7), Raring To Go (1:56.1) and Rich Heritage (1:56.3) and the handy performers Reds Good To Go (1:55.4), Reds Jet Star (1:55.6), Caesar Rules, Red Hot And Ready and now Ringos A Star.

Rhapsody In Red is a Fake Left mare from Charming Reminder, by Vanston Hanover from the Tempest Hanover mare Call Girl, who established a great winning line for prominent Queensland breeder-owner Kevin Seymour. She left a top racemare in Goldrush Girl (TT1:55.3) and Destiny Calls, a winner of 19 races.

