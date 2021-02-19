Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Paleface Adios Stakes winner

Expensive Ego, who has won three races in quick time this season highlighted by his success in the Group 2 $60,000 Paleface Adios Stakes, and has graduated to a NR90 mark, is regarded as one of the best young pacers in the country.

Expensive Ego is a four-year-old by the Rocknroll Hanover horse, Rock N Roll Heaven (sire of Heaven Rocks, etc), from Art Start, who took a record of 1:58.2 and won 14 races. She produced earlier winners in Arts Treasure 1:50.9 ($152,542), a winner at Group 1 level, Bohdi Tree 1:52.1 ($192,854) and Golightly (1:55.3).

Art Start is by the American bred sire Perfect Art from Sweet Clementine (1:59.6), an Oaks winner by Land Grant from the Jerry Adios mare Sue Adios, dam of the QBred Triad winner Sweet Liberty 1:57.9 ($102,706), Vanston Adios, Sir Galahad and Sweet Sue.

This is a long-established NZ family and earlier top youngsters belonging to it include My Liberty Belle, Philadelphia Man and Centenario.

A half-brother by Betting Line to Expensive Ego will be offered at the Nutrien Equine Standardbred Yearling Sale at Oaklands Junction in April.

WA Golden Nugget to Minstrel

Western Australia’s premier race for four-year-olds, the $200,000 Golden Nugget, run at Gloucester Park, was won by Minstrel, and although Magnificent Storm, rated the top four-year-old of his year, finished second after coming from last, this fact could not detract from the merit of Minstrel’s success.





Minstrel --Jodie Hallows Photo

He has now won four of his seven starts in WA and eight of his 17 lifetime starts for $208,803 in stakes.

His sire, Rocknroll Hanover , was one of the best performed sires to come to Australia, being by Western Ideal , a son of Western Hanover . Rocknroll Hanover had a record of 1:48.6 and was one of America’s greatest ever three-year-olds. His ‘down under’ stock include King Of Swing, Foreclosure, Rockstar Angel, Yankee Rockstar, The Storm Inside and others, and in America he sired 84 in 1:50 including Rock N Roll Heaven (1:47.6).

Ovaride, the dam of Minstrel, was a Mach Three mare from a capable racemare in Top Gear (1:55.9), by Falcon Seelster from Fill The Purse, by Holmes Hanover from Village Rose, by Clever Innocence.

Ovaride (2:00.2), a three-year-old winner, left earlier winners in The Achiever (1:57.6) and Rollova (1:57.4), who won at Melton the day after Minstrel won.

Top Gear was a half-sister to Fill The Bank (1:53.2), Vanilla Rose (1:57.5), Bank Raider and to Magic Marg, the dam of the prolific Menangle winner Magic Oats 1:51.5 ($225,278).

The most distinguished member of this family was a top flight three-year-old in City Rogue (1:49.6), who won 27 races in NZ, Australia and America and $502,734 in stakes. His successes included the Australian Derby, Redcliffe Derby, NZ Kindergarten Stakes and NZ Rising Stars 3YO Championship.

Others from this family included Raukapuka Ruler (1:50.4), winner of the NZ Great Northern Derby and Ashburton Cup, the NZ Sapling and Kindergarten Stakes winner War Dan Delight, Atom Of Courage 1:52.2 (Parkes and Tamworth Cups) and the Addington free-for-all winner Village Chief (1:57.9).

Delightful Jazz is top mare

Bought for $75,000 and now a winner of $126,660, Delightful Jazz continues to prove herself in the top bracket of pacing mares in Victoria.



Delightful Jazz --Stuart McCormick Photo



She is a member of one of New Zealand’s top ranking standardbred families, being a five-year-old Bettor’s Delight mare from a handy racemare in Hotinthecitytonite (1:58.8), a Christian Cullen mare who has produced others in Dancintothebeat (1:56.5), who won twice at Albion Park recently, and Major Hippie (1:57.5).

Hotinthecitytonite was out of Hot Shoe Shuffle 1:57.9 ($295,011), a Group winning mare by Falcon Seelster from Off Beat, by Vance Hanover from the Lordship mare Broken Drum and tracing to the taproot Regina (by Berlin).

Hot Shoe Shuffle produced two high class pacers in Glenferrie Shuffle (1:57), a winner of 13 races and $279,839 including the Breeders Crown 2YO Final, and Jivin Cullen (1:54), a winner of 14 races and $190,713. Others from Hot Shoe Shuffle were the exported Joshua Mac 1:57.8 ($107,760) and the NZ Sales Graduette winner Sem’s Delight (1:57).

Hot Shoe Shuffle figures as the second dam of the Menangle winner Zanadu (1:55), Kezzamac (1:56.5) and the promising NZ filly Passion And Power (1:58.6), a heat winner of the Young Gun Series.

Act Now is Derby material

Act Now, who comfortably won in restricted age company at Melton and is regarded as Derby material of the highest order, is a three-year-old colt by Somebeachsomewhere from Molly’s Ideal, an American-bred mare.



Act Now --Stuart McCormick Photo



Act Now is a member of the an-old time family, which was represented by the winner of the Graham Head Memorial at Shepparton recently in Patsbeachstorm. He was placed at his next start in the $100,000 Caduceus Club Classic.

Molly’s Ideal is an American Ideal mare from Molly’s Lucky Star (1:54.4), by Bettor’s Delight from Pacific Destiny, by Artsplace from One More Kiss, by Big Towner. One More Kiss was the dam of the million dollar earner Pacific Fella (1:48.4), who sired winners in Australia.

Molly’s Ideal ranks as a half-sister to the WA Diamond Classic winner Askmeilltellya 1:54.8 ($136,136), War Dan Star (1:59.3) and Pin Stripes (1:53.7).

Well related three-year-old

Cheyella, who won the String Of Pearls at Albury, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she was twice placed in five attempts. She has opened her season on a winning note and will be well in line for the major juvenile classics.

Cheyella is a filly by the American Ideal horse, Heston Blue Chip, from Chiquita Bromac (1:58.7), the dam also of Celerina (1:57.5), a winner of five races and a placegetter in Group company.

Chiquita Bromac ranks as a sister to the Victoria Derby heat winner Crown Bromac 1:54.1 ($139,878) and a half-sister to the Franklin Cup winner Attorney General 1:48.4 ($323,098) and the Victoria Youthful winner Cullen Bromac (1:55.1), being by McArdle from Classic Blue Jeans, by Camluck from the American-bred Oh Please, by Albatross.

This is the family which produced such winners as the NZ Cup and Free-for-all winner Cruz Bromac (1:50.1), Falcon’s Blue Jean 1:51.8 ($442,232), Our Cullen’s Crown 1:52 ($491,044) and the top Tasmanian pacer The Majority.

Cheyella was bred and is raced by Ballarat breeder Verna El-Khishin.

Siblings win at Melton

It was no mean feat for the half-brothers President Roydon (by The Pres ) and Majestic Hurricane (by Majestic Son ) to win on the same night at Melton last weekend.

Both bred by Roydon Lodge Stud are from Dear Diedre, a trotter herself, and who has left other straightout trotting winners in Duchess Diedre, The Earth Moved and Lord Roydon.

Dear Diedre was by the Arndon horse Sundon (nine-time Group winner) from a fine racemare in Diedre’s Pride, by Game Pride from Roydon Diedre, by Arndon.

Other members of this family have been the Breeders Crown champions Conon Bridge (1:56.6), Im Ready Jet (1:55.6) and Hurricane Flyer, Destiny Jones (Ordeal Trotting Cup), Sunny Ruby 1:54.7 (Harness Jewels), Wee Man Trouble, the dual Vicbred champion Aldebaran Eve and Sunoflindenny.

On their best form, President Roydon and Majestic Hurricane are both expected to graduate far beyond their present rating.

Eighth on end

Papinik won his eighth race on end at Gloucester Park recently when he soundly trounced intermediate grade rivals, rating a career-best 1:54.5 for 2130 metres. He is by the In The Pocket horse, Advance Attack, a full brother to the great Courage Under Fire .



Papinik --Jodie Hallows Photo



Papinik is out of Artist’s Impression, by Perfect Art from Rakamo, by Admiral Halsey from the Lumber Dream mare Sentimental Belle, a daughter of Sentimental Lass, the dam of the free-for-aller Mister Fallacy 1:57.3 ($142,212), a high class pacer in Master Scamp and others.

Papinik is a brother-in-blood to the Westbred 2YO Classic winner Heez On Fire 1:54.7 ($287,607) and the Western Crown victor Brush With Courage (1:58.9) and a member of the same family as outstanding young pacers in Mitemptation and Rakarolla.

Half-brother to De Lovely

Zadaka, who came from last to win the $30,000 Ararat Pacing Cup, is an eight-year-old half-brother by Mach Three to the champion New Zealand racemare De Lovely 1:54 ($613,355), the Menangle winner Coppagoodone (1:57) and Le Girl (1:58).

They are out of a dual Oaks winner in Copper Beach 1:58.6 ($179,794), by the American import Beach Towel who was out of Les Payzen Star, by Payson’s Brother from Interchange, by New York Motoring .

Interchange was a most successful broodmare, being also the dam of the Inter Dominion champion and dual Auckland Cup hero Elsu 1:53.6 ($2 million), the NZ 2YO Championship winner Revonez, Falcor (1:53) and Mombassa.

Copper Beach was a half-sister to the exported Metekhi (1:54), CC Star (1:57.1) and to Rose Vear, the dam of Elias Bromac (2:00.8).

Four winners by Rock N Rock Heaven

The Rocknroll Hanover horse, Rock N Roll Heaven , a grand pacer himself and now a leading sire, left four winners on the one night at Albion Park last weekend.

His winners were Cardlesfromheaven (1:53.5), Thats How Weroll (1:54), Clarry (1:54.9) and Rockita (1:56.9).

First winner by Bling It On

Bling It On , a well performed American Ideal horse from a champion broodmare in Alldatglittersisgold, by Caprock, was recently represented by his first winner in the two-year-old filly Finery, who led throughout at Bathurst.

Finery had shown up strongly at the Menangle trials prior to her debut.

Bred by Glenn Wilmont, Finery is out of the Bettor’s Delight mare, Dazzle N Daze, whose dam, Amboseli (1:58.7) was by Christian Cullen from the New York Motoring mare Rafiki (2:00.8), who left several useful winners including the Perth and USA winner The Freedom Fighter 1:52 ($147,036) and Our Friend (1:53).