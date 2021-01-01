Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Up-and-coming youngsters

Three promising young pacers to win at Boxing Day meetings on the eastern seaboard were Pelosi, Letterkenny Boy and Our Road To Mecca, who all belong to the same family.

Pelosi, who won at Albion Park and has now won 12 of her 24 starts, is a three-year-old filly by American Ideal from the Life Sign mare For Dear Life 1:55.8 ($322,331), a thrice Group 1 winner.





Pelosi --Dan Costello photo

Letterkenny Boy, also a winner at Albion Park, is a four-year-old by Art Major from Postmark (2:00.3), dam of the Victoria Derby heat winner Major Post 1:52.6 ($177,026) and Missing Letters 1:53.7 ($123,410). Postmark was a Fake Left mare from the Monarch Hanover mare Irish Mail, the dam of the top flight filly Express Post (1:57.6) and the grand-dam of Our Road To Mecca, who scored at Ballarat on the same night as Pelosi and Letterkenny Boy won.

Our Road To Mecca, the winner of eight races and $128,230, is a four-year-old Art Major mare from the crack Western Hanover mare Petousa 1:57.3 ($180,217), a half-sister to the dam of Pelosi and a close relative of Letterkenny Boy.

Siring feat to American Ideal

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the Western Ideal horse American Ideal at Gloucester Park on Christmas Eve, when he left five winners on the 10-race card.

They were Balcatherine, the convincing winner of the Christmas Belles, Patronus Star, American Brave, Magnificent Storm and the two-year-old filly American Arma.

American Ideal, who stands at Northern Rivers Equine in Victoria for Woodlands Stud, has a very impressive record with his New Zealand and Australian crops.

Won Vicbred Silver

Jacks Hawk is proving himself a two-year-old of some worth in Victoria and over the holiday period he numbered the $25,000 Vicbred Super Series Silver Pace among his successes.

Jack Hawks failed to reach the $18,000 reserve placed on him when offered at the 2019 Australian Pacing Gold sale by Wagga breeder Jessica Francis. He has now earned $52,350.

By the Artsplace horse Art Major , he is out of Rotkara Stella (1:57), by Mach Three from Rotkara, by D M Dilinger from Crown Velvet.

Jacks Hawk is the bets winner from this family in recent years but in an earlier decade it produced a champion juvenile in Croesus, who won 13 races including the APG two and three-year-old finals and Edgar Tatlow Memorial.

Howard Hughes five on end

Howard Hughes, who has won 11 races in quick time this season – including his last five in a row – and has graduated to a NR 103 mark, is regarded as one of the best young pacers in WA.

He ranks as a half-brother to the Melton and Menangle winner Vandanta 1:50 ($229,955), being a colt by the Cam’s Card Shark horse, Bettor’s Delight , from Heavenly Franco (2:00.9), by Falcon Seelster from the Caprock mare Hilary Franco, a daughter of Heather Franco, the dam of the NSW Derby winners Franco Hat Trick 1:52 ($659,210) and Franco Heir 1:56.4 ($392,272), a smart pacer in Franco Hoover and others.

Heather Franco was a half-sister to Franco Highlight 1:55.9 ($140,047) and a member of the same family as Group 1 winning mares in Our Sixpence (1:51.6), Threepence (1:57.3) and Miss Halfpenny (1:55).

Howard Hughes was bred by Christchurch breeders Paul and Pauline Renwick.

Top three-year-old by American Ideal

Winner of the WA Derby as a three-year-old earlier in the season, Patronus Star downed the leading open class pacers in a Free-for-all at Gloucester Park on Christmas Eve, including the WA Pacing Cup winner Vultan Tin, who finished fourth.

Patronus Star has only been sparingly raced, but from 16 starts he has won 10 and been four times placed for $251,543 in stakes.

By American Ideal , and one of his five winners on the night, Patronus Star is out of Star Command, by In The Pocket from the Lordship mare Venetian Star, dam of the Bendigo Cup, NZ Flying Mile and Inter Dominion heat winner Anvil’s Star 1:54.8 ($470,115).

Patronus Star ranks as a brother to the good Gloucester Park winner Billies A Star 1:55.6 ($145,263) and a half-brother to the NZ and USA winner Heroic Star (1:57).

Siblings win in Penrith

The unusual feat of half-brothers winning consecutive races occurred at the Christmas Eve meeting at Penrith with Navua Star (by Art Major ) and Lucky Beach Boy (by Somebeachsomewhere ).

Both were bred by well known Sydney identity John Starr.

Ohyouluckything, the dam of Navua Star and Lucky Beach Boy, was a capable racemare with a record of 1:54.7 and a stake tally of $78,995. She was by the Western Hanover horse Jereme’s Jet from the Christian Cullen mare Cadillac Cully, the dam of the exported Prince Of Flight (1:53.4), the thrice Albion Park victor Lady Royal Sue (1:55.7) and the Globe Derby Park winner Cool Queen (2:01.9).

Well related three-year-old

A smart three-year-old in Queensland this season – he has won five and been five times placed in 18 starts – is Good As It Gets, a close relative of Colt Thirty One.





Good As It Gets --Dan Costello photo

A gelding by Mr Feelgood (son of Grinfromeartoear ), he is out of the dual Group 1 winner Good Lookin Girl 1:53.7 ($361,445), who ranked as a half-sister to Girl From Ipanema (1:57.6), dam of the QBred Triad winners Guitarzan 1:56.9 ($216,956) and Forever After 1:56.2 ($172,808).

Good Lookin Girl, a winner of 25 races including the NSW Ladyship Mile and Queen of the Pacific, has left four winners from five foals. She was a Perfect Art mare from a fine racemare in Goldrush Girl TT 1:55.3 ($151,619), by Transport Chip from the Tempest Hanover mare Call Girl, who established a great winning line for leading Brisbane breeder Kevin Seymour.

Other members of this family have been the dual Oaks winner Cherry Cheer (1:56.7), Rhapsody in Red (Kay Seymour Nursery), Fame Assured (1:50.8), Rich Heritage (1:56.6) Forever After (1:56.4), Leo’s Best (1:50.7) and Get In The Groove (1:54.5), all Group winners.

American Brave bred to be good

American Brave, who his fourth race at the Christmas Eve meeting at Gloucester Park, is a five-year-old gelding expected to graduate far beyond his present rating.

A member of Gary Hall Senior’s Serpentine team, he has a good deal more in his favour on the score of blood than most. By American Ideal , who sired five winners at the meeting, American Brave is out of the Christian Cullen mare Shez Spicey 1:57.9 ($179,984), whose dam, Sly Soky (1:59.4), was by Soky’s Atom from Sly Tabella, by the Strike Out horse Saigon.

Others from Shez Spicey, a Listed winner in NZ, were Afterburn 1:54.7 (18 wins), the Menangle victor Cilantro (1:52.4), Ashton K (1:56.6) and Pepper Potts (1:58.4).

Shez Spicey was a half-sister to the NZ Free-for-all and Inter Dominion heat winner Sly Flyin 1:53.6 ($903,705) and the Panorama mare Sly Shard, the dam of Smiling Shard 1:53.7 ($1,089,831), a former NZ 2YO of the Year and now at the stud in northern Tasmania, Mach Shard 1:52.7 ($351,713) and Pemberton Shard 1:55.2 ($229,411), all Group winners.

Other daughters of Sly Soky to breed on were Kit Star, the dam of Drumfire 1:49 ($635,209) and a talented trotter in Picasso Star ($123,847), and Lady Gaga, who left winners in Nicol Shard 1:50.2 ($137,450) and Major Shard (1:54).

13th winner from broodmare

When the Bettor’s Delight two-year-old Koby’s Delight won at Junee recently, he credited his dam Macrandra with her 13th individual winner.

Koby’s Delight, who was bred by Wagga couple Denis and Jo Howe, was making his debut. Others from Macrandra to win have been Distant Memory (1:55.1), an outstanding juvenile pacer, the Melton winner Sahara Miss (1:54.4), The Reverend Black (1:57.2), Joannie Pony (1:57.5), Necropolis (1:57.9), Senor Banderas (1:58.6), The Mach Army (1:59.6), Next To Reign (2:00.1), Bigjohnwalton, Cinnamon Carter, Fuller Vee Em, Tru Blu Classic and now Koby’s Delight.

Macrandra, who is now in her 26th year, has since produced a yearling gelding by Roll With Joe.

Macrandra is a Classic Garry mare from the Listed winner Melanie (2:00.5), by Nero’s B B from Port Melody. This branch of the Parisienne family produced such winners as Dazed And Confused (APG 3YO Final), Roll With It (Vicbred Home Grown 3YO Classic)), the NZ Great Northern Derby winner Mel’s Boy and Poppy Cee (1:52.7).

Heritage Lady impresses

Heritage Lady, who cleared novice ranks at her fourth start at Shepparton recently, is two-year-old filly by Major Bronski (a son of Art Major ) from the same family as that which produced a top Victorian pacer in Gallagher.

Heirloom Angel, the dam of Heritage Lady, won a heat of the Vicbred Super Series and was a Gotta Go Cullect mare from the Jet Laag mare Wendy Anne, and tracing to the great Victorian racemare of the 1960’s, Angelique.

Angelique won 18 races at the Melbourne Showgrounds including the Victoria Oaks and numerous free-for-alls and at the stud left the prolific cups winner Gallagher and the brilliant Archibald.

Heritage Lady was bred and is raced by Judy Rothacker, a daughter of decorated Victorian horseman Gordon Rothacker.

Bathurst winner bred by NSW boss

A two-year-old to make a good impression in NSW over the holiday period was Lyrical Genius, one of the second last commercial crop sired by the great Somebeachsomewhere . He won the prelude and final of the Graeme Board & Co Sale Graduate Pace at Bathurst.

Bred by Harness Racing NSW boss John Dumesny, he is out of My Lively Lass (1:58.5), by Life Sign from a useful racemare in Moi Attack (1:59.2), by Fake Left from the noted producer Down The Catwalk, by Vanston Hanover and tracing to the imported mare, Norice.

My Lively Lass, an Albion Park winner, left an earlier winner in Sophie Brown (1:58.3), who won five. She was a half-sister to four winners including the Albion Park winners Make No Promises (1:57.8) and Dolce Bella (1:58.2), who became the dam of the APG heat winner Roscommon Rose (1:55.8).