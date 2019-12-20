Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

First NZ winner by Captaintreacherous

Captaintreacherous , the former outstanding US colt pacer and leading juvenile sire and whose frozen semen is available through Empire Stallions in Victoria, was represented by his first New Zealand winner in the two-year-old colt It’s All About Faith.

A member of the Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen barn, the colt looked very impressive leading most of the way in the first heat of the Breckon Farms Young Guns in a slick 1:56.4 at Alexandra Park.

Captaintreacherous had three runners in the nine-horse field in It’s All About Faith first, Platinum Stride fourth and Captain Nemo eighth.

Veste, the dam of It’s All About Faith, won three races in a brief career including the Group 1 Caduceus Club Classic and $106,023 and was well above average. At the stud she has left four winners from four to race – all inside 1:58 – including Yorkshire (1:55.5), a winner of

three of his five starts, and the thrice Gloucester Park winner Purest Silk (1:57.5).

By Christian Cullen , Veste was a half-sister to the Cheviot Cup winner Callenburg, being out of Coburg 1:56.8 ($205,176), a crack racemare by Falcon Seelster from Vicario, by Soky’s Atom from the Noodlum mare Burgundy Lass.

This is the family of the dual NZ Cup winner Il Vicolo, Stunin Cullen (A. G. Hunter Cup) and Gotta Go Cullen (Auckland Cup), all million dollar earners and successful sires.

Red letter night for Bettor’s Delight

Champion sire Bettor’s Delight stole the show on the final night of the IRT Inter Dominion carnival in Auckland.

The Woodlands Stud flagship sired six of the seven winners of pacing events, highlighted by a 1-3 finish in the $500,000 Interdom Pacing Grand Final with Ultimate Sniper and Thefixer.

Bettor’s Delight produced the trifecta in the $94,000 Queen Of Hearts with Belle Of Montana, Bettor’s Heart and Wainui Creek, the quinella in the $98,000 Caduceus Club Stakes with Amazing Dream and Stylish Memphis and the quinella in the Interdom Classic with Another Masterpiece and Classie Brigade.

He was also represented by winners on the undercard in Self Assured and Dina Bolt.

Bettor’s Delight has now sired five of the last seven winners of the Interdom Pacing Final in Beautide (2014 and 2015), Lazarus (2017), Tiger Tara (2018) and now Ultimate Sniper.

Meanwhile, Alabar Bloodstock’s Majestic Son sired the quinella pair, Winterfell and Majestic Man, in the $147,000 Interdom Trotting Grand Final.

Inter Dominion winning families

On the subject of the Inter Dominion, Ultimate Sniper is a member of the Bonnie Belle tribe who produced the inaugural Grand Champion in Logan Derby (1936), while Winterfell traces back to Pride Of Lincoln, who was also responsible for the Interdom trotting champions Take

A Moment (2001 and 2003), True Roman (1988) and Tussle (1987).

Shockwave is best in the west

The Group 1 $200,000 WA Golden Nugget, one of the major four-year-old classics of the season, was won by Shockwave, an entire by Mach Three from Here For the Money, trained by Ryan Bell.

Shockwave belongs to one of Australia’s most successful winning families, that tracing to the Overtrick mare Taurus Lady who established a great winning line for the late Ray Wisbey.

Here For The Money (1:57.9), the winning dam of Shockwave, also ranks as the dam of last season’s top WA filly Double Expresso (1:55.7), the winner of seven of her nine starts and $169,598 in stakes including the Group 1 Westbred Classic and WA Sales Classic.

By Rich And Spoilt (Group winning son of Million To One), Here For The Money was out of Regal Castle, by Safely Kept from the Seahawk Hanover mare Duel Queen (2:02.7), the dam of the dual NSW Watts Memorial winner Duel Prince 1:57 ($163,902).

The next dam, the Gammalite mare Serene Queen (2:02.5), a winner of seven races, really established this family to some purpose. She became the dam of five winners including the Carousel winner Gold King 1:58.4 ($216,186) and the grand-dam of the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Final winner Its Only Rocknroll 1:50.8 ($374,102), Morgan Abby 1:55.7 (Vic.Gold Chalice) and the Bathurst Gold Crown winners Chariot King 1:51.3 ($643,405) and Emjayem Grand 1:49.6 ($431,697).

Shockwave was bred by Perth enthusiasts Kevin and Annette Charles and was sold for $46,000 at the 2017 Australian Pacing Gold sale.

Broodmare double

The Mach Three mare Charm Thee NZ produced winners on either side of Australia on Saturday night.

Montana Chief, a four-year-old gelding by Art Majo r, won at Albion Park in a career-best 1:54.5, while Ideal Charm, a five-year-old mare by American Ideal prevailed at Albion Park in 1:56.9.



Montana Chief -- Dan Costello photo Montana Chief -- Dan Costello photo

Charming Major, a full brother to Montana Chief, won at Albion Park earlier in the month. The trio were bred by Victorian breeders Neville Cranston and Barry Robinson.

Bacardi Lindy’s siring record

Bacardi Lindy , a well performed S J’s Photo horse from a top racemare in Rum Boogie, by Valley Victory, who was first at the stud in Victoria and is now based in Christchurch, has been represented by some promising trotters in Australia this season.

Bacardi Lindy, who took a record of 1:52.8 and won over $200,000 in stakes, has jumped to fourth place on the All aged sires’ money-winning list and is equal third on the winner’s list.

Among his Australian winners this season have been Cruisin Around, winner of the Kilmore Trotters Cup, Sammy Showdown (Tr 1:56.4), who has won twice at Melton, Kano Imogen, a winner of three at Globe Derby Park, Mar Pacifico, A Nip Will Do, Don Abrasco and the three-year-olds I Choose (2 nd in Homegrown Classic), Ser Patrick and Rum Junction.



Cruisin Around -- Stuart McCormick photo Cruisin Around -- Stuart McCormick photo

All told, Bacardi Lindy has sired 82 winners from 121 starters in Australia for progeny earnings of $4.2 million, an average of $34,600 per starter.

Victorian winner from good broodmare

Major Delico, an Art Major four-year-old and who broke maiden ranks at Yarra Valley following seven minor placings, is out of Mendelico, a Group winning racemare with a record of 1:56.1, who is proving a successful broodmare.

Mendelico is also the dam of the exported Heaven Rocks 1:49.6 ($554,529), a dual NZ Jewels and NZ Easter and Ballarat Cups winner, and his half-brother Jackdel, a Victorian winner.

A Pacific Fella mare, Mendelico was a half-sister to the George Johnson winner No More Trouble 1:57.2 ($132,944) and the Youthful Stakes winner Gipsy Belle, being out of Mini Maverick, by Maverick Almahurst from Can Opener, by Danny Hanover from the Canny Scot mare Dustcan.

Other members of this family, which was founded in NZ by Kate (by Bundoora), were Canny’s Choice (Wedderburn Cup), Alessa 1:54.9 (Princess Of Wimmera) and Mandy’s Nipper (11 wins).

Blue blooded filly

Blue Ivy, a New Zealand bred three-year-old filly, looks certain to uphold the good record of Sweet Lou’s stock.

Bred by Tim and Anthony Butt, she won her first race at only her third start at Newcastle recently, carving out her last 800 metres in 56.8.

A filly by Sweet Lou , Blue Ivy is out of the race-winning Mach Three mare Strathtara, who ranked as a half-sister to the top flight NSW pacer Monifieth 1:50.5 ($622,283), Ohoka Jimmy (1:52.7) and the Tasmanian Guineas winner Cool Water Paddy.

Their dam, Glentara (2:08.3), was by Village Jasper from the NZ Marlborough Cup winner Rose Ayr, by Noodlum from the Smooth Fella mare Montrose (2:02.2), the dam of eight winners including the Ashburton and Geraldine Cups winner Blairgowrie (2:01.1), the Southland Oaks winner Barrosa (1:58.4), and others in the exported Strathblair (1:53.6) and Glencair 1:58.8 (Albion Park).

Dublin Chubb is Derby material

Dublin Chubb, who is proving himself a star juvenile trotter, has won five of his 15 starts including four wins as a two-year-old.

He is a three-year-old by Lawman , sire of a top trotter in Maori Law, out of Pocket Fantasy, a capable trotter who is proving a great broodmare. Besides Dublin Chubb, she is also the dam of My Skypocket Tr 1:59.4 ($99,698), winner of the St Arnaud Trotters Cup, the Melton and Menangle winner Edge Hill Tr 1:55.6 ($110,161), Zephiane (Tr 1:57.1) and Garston Girl (Tr 1:57.3).