Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Treachery leading two-year-old

When she won the $100,000 The Allwood at Globe Derby Park Treachery proved herself the top two-year-old filly of the current season.,

It was her second success from as many starts, and she soundly trounced the best two-year-olds in South Australia in The Allwood after losing 30 metres in an early scrimmage. She is the first filly to win The Allwood.

The winner of $63,612, Treachery is a daughter of the champion colt pacer Captaintreacherous , and one of the first crop of the American horse to race in Australia. She is out of a top racemare in Lovelist (1:53.2), who won 18 races including the Southern Cross 3YO Final and the Breeders Crown 4YO and $222,889 in stakes.

By Always A Virgin , Lovelist ranked as a half-sister to the Southern Cross 3YO winner Punch Line (1:54.2), Royal Crime 1:55.7 ($100,753) and Secret Life (1:58.6), being out of Lifeline, by Classic Garry from the noted producer Larrakeyah Lady.

Two close relatives of Treachery to win on the same night at Melton were Out To Play and Major Times.

Treachery was bred by Peter Gleeson and Bruce and Craig Cameron.

Star four-year-old by Mach Three

One of the most capable young pacers racing in Western Australia at present is the Mach Three entire Shockwave, the winner of the two plums on the WA four-year-old calendar, the Golden Nugget and 4YO & 5YO Championship.

He has a wealth of blood to back up his claims to further promotion, being by Mach Three from the useful racemare Here For The Money 1:57.9 ($81,874), the dam also of the outstanding three-year-old filly Double Expresso 1:55.4 ($272,179).



Shockwave winning the WA 4YO & 5YO Championship at Gloucester Park --Jodie Hallows photo

By Rich And Spoilt (a Group winning grandson of Falcon Seelster), Here From The Money is out of Regal Castle, a Safely Kept mare from the Seahawk Hanover mare Duel Queen, a half-sister to the NSW Carousel winner Gold King ($216,186), being out of Serene Queen, by Gammalite from the Ovetrick mare Taurus Lady, whose family today is one of the best in the Australian stud book.

It includes the Bathurst Crown winners Chariot King, Emjayem Grand and Royal Chef, the dual derby winner Kingstar and others such as Its Only Rocknrolland (NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO), Replaced Eye, Golden Spur, Morgan Abby and Lynniemach.

Three-quarter sisters win in NSW

Two of New South Wales’s star mares at present, and winners on consecutive nights at Young and Menangle last weekend, are Molly Kelly (by Four Starzzz Shark) and Delightful Jackie (by Bettor’s Delight ).

Both bred and raced by Bernie and Dianne Kelly are out of Jackie Kelly (2:01.6), who was also responsible for the outstanding racemare Frith 1:50.1 ($1.1 million) and the exported Stening 1:51.7 ($176,060).



Molly Kelly --Stuart McCormick photo

Jackie Kelly was by the Abercrombie horse Albert Albert from the Tompkins Hanover mare Miss Paula, a NSW Sires Stake champion and dam of 12 winners including the derby winners Albert Kelly and Greg Kelly and a Vicbred champion in McRaes Mate.

Molly Kelly has won 18 races including the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Final and $321,624 and is undefeated in three starts this season, while Delightful Jackie (by Bettor’s Delight ) has won three of her 10 starts to date.

From Derby winning line

Micton Mouse, the third Tasmanian bred pacer to win the Tasmanian Derby in the last 30 years, belongs to the same family as the triple derby winner The Sentry.

Micton Mouse’s Derby win was his third success from nine starts. He raced only twice at two for a win and a second.

Bred and part-owned by Michael Laugher, the gelding was sired by the Artsplace horse Stonebridge Regal , who stands at Elderslie Horse Care and Spelling near Hobart.

Micton Mouse is out of the Presidential Ball mare Maisie Mouse (1:59.3), the dam of an earlier winner in Metro Mouse (1:56.7), a winner of 13 races and $85,194. Maisie Mouse was a half-sister to the Sunraysia winner Welsh Beauty, being out of Bellina Franco, by Ok Bye from the Scottish Hanover mare Belle Reign, the dam of eleven winners including the NZ Morrinsville Juvenile Stakes winner Surmo’s Reign.

Belle Reign also figured as the grand-dam of Pacific Reign 1:50.6 ($249,975), the Franklin Nursery winner Vance Reign, The Sentry 1:57.9 ($452,452) and Bulldozer 1:54.6 ($118,884). Dilinger’s Reign ($265,658), winner of the WA Oaks, the Inter Dominion heat winner Wrappers Delight 1:51.1 ($414,224), Happy Together (Cambridge Futurity), the dual SA Southern Cross winner Endeared 1:56.7 ($244,650) all belong to the family which produced Micton Mouse.

Stonebridge Regal, the sire of Micton Mouse, landed a second winner at the Tasmania Cup meeting in Shesa Tricky Bridge, winner of the George Johnson mares’ feature.

Fides in top form

Fides, a winner of five of his six starts this season and a runaway winner at Melton last weekend, is one of the most promising four-year-olds in Victoria at present.

Bought as a yearling for $55,000, he has won $59,125 in stakes and looks certain to be a force in the autumn racing.

By the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven (whose first Australian crops have been most impressive and have run up a particularly good record), he is out of the Christian Cullen mare Localize, whose dam, Sabilize, a fine racemare was by No Nukes from the American mare Sable Hanover.

Localize left a top flight racemare in Our Golden Goddess 1:53.1 ($442,410), a Group 1 winner in both New Zealand and Australia and who is now being from by Benstud Standardbreds in Victoria.

Won Tasmanian Oaks

Winner of the Tasmanian Sweepstakes as a two-year-old last season, A Spanish Dance downed the top three-year-old fillies in the $30,000 Tasmanian Oaks on Hobart Cup night, and she firmly clinched her claim to being the best of her age and sex in the Apple Isle.

Earlier in the season she won the 3YO Fillies Championship, and she has won four of her last five – a scrimmage putting her out of the race at her other appearance at Devonport.



A Spanish Dance --Stacey Lear photo

A Spanish Dance ranks as a half-sister to Albayzin (1:57.7), being by A Rocknroll Dance out of Guernica, a lightly raced mare by Modern Art from Giverny, by Walton Hanover from the Holly Sand mare Turandot.

This is the family which also produced Lucyna (9 wins), dam of a useful racemare in Days Like This and Palmisano, who won the Dandy Patch and was placed in the Golden Slipper.

Cup win for Atomic Red

Atomic Red, winner of the $30,600 Young Cup, continues to prove himself in the top bracket among New South Wales’s pacers. He holds a mile record of 1:50.3 and has won 15 races – including three at Group level – and $352,002 in stakes.

Atomic Red is a member of one of Australia’s most successful families, being a six-year-old Rocknroll Hanover gelding from a handy racemare in Shoutaloud (1:58.9), an Armbro Operative mare who has produced others in Runaway Red 1:53.5 ($332,892), Power Of Red 1:50.4 ($250,515) and My Dandy 1:54.4 ($118,819), all cup class pacers.

Shoutaloud was out of the champion racemare and Oaks winner In A Whisper 1:56.4 ($218,055), by Big Band Sound from Larmoyer, by Menges Hanover from Toulais, and tracing back to the Lawn Derby mare New Memory, who established a great winning line for the late Bill Wise, of the Carlton Stud, Picton (NSW).

She left six winners including a talented filly in New Way and a top colt in Woodley’s Best and was the ancestress of winners such as the NSW Sires Stakes champion Flite Dynasty, Stylish Time and Pleasant Speed, both winners of the Queensland Breeders Classic, the cups winner Tricky One, Whispering Lass and Albert Aralar.

Live streaming of Bathurst sale

The Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale, to be held at the Gold Crown Paceway on Sunday starting at 11am, will be live streamed on the Bathurst Harness Racing Club’s Facebook page.

The sale has attracted 92 lots including stock by the champion sires Bettor’s Delight, Art Major, Mach Three, American Ideal and Rock N Roll Heaven and emerging sires Always B Miki, Betting Line, A Rocknroll Dance, Bling It On, Changeover, He’s Watching and For A Reason.

Yearlings are eligible for the Sale Graduate Pace with heats and finals for colts and fillies in April 2021.

Blue blooded filly

Joanna, who blitzed her rivals in a heat of the Bathurst Gold Tiara, is a two-year-old filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Somebeachsomewhere (by Mach Three), she is out of the former crack racemare Repelem (1:52.9), by Dream way from Lombo Limelight, by Classic Garry from the Windshield Wiper mare Lombo Boucheron, a sister to former 2YO of the Year Mazzini Magic 1:56 ($367,140) and a half-sister to the Australian Pacing Gold winner Smooth Sensation ($249,419).

Repelem, the dam of Joanna, totted up 41 wins including the Southern Cross Finals at two and three and $266,346 and at the stud has left two winners from two foals – the brilliant but ill-fated Revolt (1:55.6) and Joanna. She is being bred from by former Harness Racing South Australia chairman Mark Carey.

Well related youngster

Rocknroll Runa is proving himself a smart two-year-old – he has won two of his three starts to date – and could develop into one of the best his age this season.

A gelding by Rock N Roll Heaven (son of Rocknroll Hanover) he is out of the NSW Oaks winner Shes A Runa (1:55.5), by Jereme’s Jet from the Christian Cullen mare Runacullen, a half-sister to the NSW Rowleyalla Sprint winner Albert’s Charm 1:57.2 ($100,665), Win Or Die (1:58), who won 19 races and $90,512, and Lady Cherokee (Bathurst Sales Classic).

Rocknroll Runa is the first foal of his dam.