Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Breeding of NZ Cup winner

Self Assured, who won the NZ Trotting Cup, main race of the NZ Cup carnival at Addington, is a Bettor’s Delight gelding from the same family as that which produced the dual NZ Cup winner Lazarus.

Self Assured, who was an Auckland Cup winner as a four-year-old, has only been sparingly raced, but he has shown up as a brilliant pacer, and it was a top field he beat at Addington.

Bred by Wellington businessman Reg Caldow, the five-year-old gelding is out of Star Of Venus (TT1:53), by Christian Cullen from Starlitnight, by Tuapeka Knight from the Soky’s Atom mare Star Of Bethlehem.

Lazarus , also sired by Bettor’s Delight, is from the Christian Cullen mare, Bethany, whose dam, Spirit Of Beth is a sister to Star Of Bethlehem, the third dam of Self Assured.

Aussie winners at NZ Cup carnival

Two promising young horses to win at the NZ Cup carnival were the three-year-old Riveered and the four-year-old Jawbreaker, both very closely related and both bred in Victoria by Glenn Taylor.

Riveered, who has won two of his last four starts, is a striking colt by Bettor’s Delight out of a capable racemare in Arivee (1:59.3), by Safely Kept from Willing Greek, by Golden Greek (a free-legged son of Abercrombie) from a fine racemare in Willing Whiz, by Armbro Whiz.

Arivee, who won 13 races and $83,953, left earlier winners in Fighting Fire (1:53.9), Im Very Willing (1:59) and the Presidential Ball mare Eye Like Candy (1:55.8), the dam of Jawbreaker (by Art Major), who has won two.

Arivee ranks as a sister to Kalypso (2:00.8), who became the dam of the Victoria Cup winner Caribbean Blaster and the exported War Dan (1:50), and a half-sister to the NSW Breeders Challenge winners Grand Stride 1:52.4 ($324,658) and Sapphire Stride 1:52.2 ($134,115).

This family has had an association of some 110 years in Australia, and it has been responsible for a long line of winners such as the Fremantle Cup and Inter Dominion heat winner Willadios, Charlaval (NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO), Rohan Home (Breeders Crown Open), Zaneden (NSW Hondo Grattan Sprint), Katasopos (Tatlow Memorial), Lachlan Missie (Queensland Oaks) and The Night Pearl (SA Derby).

Brother to My Hard Copy

Copy N Pace, who won the opening race at Gloucester Park, after racing wide most of the way, has now won six races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class. He ranks as a three-year-old brother by American Ideal to the dual WA Pacing Cup winner My Hard Copy 1:51.6 ($1.2 million), now at the stud in WA.





Copy N Pace --Jodie Hallows photo

Their dam, Readallaboutit, a Presidential Ball mare from Natalia’s Joy (2:00.6), by Butler B G from the American-bred Natalia Lobell, has proved a most successful broodmare. Besides My Hard Copy and Copy N Pace, others of her progeny have been the Group 3 winner My Carbon Copy 1:54.6 ($116,468), Our Front Page (1:58.1) and Press Release (1:59.5).

Readallaboutit was not of much account herself but she was a half-sister to Money In The Pocket (1:58.8, 10 wins) and to the dam of Secret Rendezvous 1:51 ($109,772) and the Presidential Ball mare Presidential Belle (1:57.6), who, in turn, is the dam of the dual Inter Dominion heat winner Run Oneover 1:50.8 ($584,119).

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Lettie family, Natalia’s Joy being a half-sister to the dam of the former Australian 3YO of the Year and Chariots of Fire winner Manifold Bay 1:58.1 ($538,604).

Techy’s Angel is tops

The most improved three-year-old in recent weeks is Techy’s Angel, from Emma Stewart’s Ballarat stable, and she will be among the leading fancies for tomorrow night’s $200,000 Breeders Crown Final.

She won a semi-final last weekend in a new lifetime mark of 1:55.5 for 2240 metres after being required to overcome a difficult barrier.





Techy’s Angel --Stuart McCormick photo

The winner of six races, Techy’s Angel is a grand type of filly by the defunct Alta Christiano (a Derby winner and son of Christian Cullen) from a capable racemare in Venus Williams (1:55.3), a half-sister by Washington VC to Giddyupandgobaby 1:56 (WA Golden Girls Mile) and the metropolitan winners Lavros Cam (1:56.7) and Motoring With Marty.

Mighty Dear (2:00.6), the second dam of Techy’s Angel, was a sister to the Traralgon Cup winner Doncaster and a half-sister to Major Rae (1:58), Cut The Cake (1:58.4) and to the Noodlum mare Dear Donna, dam of OK Ado 1:54.1 (Invercargill and Timaru Cups).

Techy’s Angel was bred and is raced by Goulburn Valley breeder Mario Cirillo.

Zeuss Bromac’s maternal line

The three-year-old Zeuss Bromac, who won a semi-final of the Breeders Crown, was bred and originally raced in NZ but has a breeding background with deep roots in Victoria.

By Bettor’s Delight , he is out of the Mach Three mare Zeta Bromac (1:55.5), who won five races, including a Breeders Crown heat in the North Island. Zeta Bromac, who was bred in Canterbury, was out of Zante Beach, by Fake Left from the Tatlow winner Gemfire, by Torado Hanover from Gold Mistress, by Golden Money Maker from Madame Han, who established a great winning line for Helen and the late Graham Head. She left the Nyah Cup winner Chipmunk and five Moonee Valley winners including Easymark, Good Mistress and Cocky Benz.





Zeuss Bromac --Stuart McCormick photo

Zante Beach, who won 16 races and $115,160 in stakes and took a record of 1:59, became the dam of the exported My Zach Bromac (1:52), the NSW Country Series winner Zorro Bromac (1:56.6) and recent Gloucester Park three-year-old winner Savvy Bromac (1:57.9), a sister to Zeta Bromac.

Zante Beach was a half-sister to the Derby winner Garnet River 1:50 ($555,822), the NSW Tatlow winner The Godine Machine (1:58.5), Mota Mate (SA Sires Produce) and Western Blaze (1:53.7 (a winner of 25 races and $171,220).

Let’s Katchmeifucan in 1:51.8

Let’s Katchmeifucan gave a taste of his class when he easily won the Group 3 $30,600 Pace, the main event at the weekend meeting at Menangle running out the 1609 metres in a sparkling 1:51.8.

He was not in danger of defeat over the last 800 metres. By Panspacificflight , a son of The Panderosa, Let’s Katchmeifucan is out of the McArdle mare McKenzie Jaccka (1:59), whose dam, Marianna Jaccka (1:59.9), was by Holmes Hanover from the Admiral Halsey mare Miss Priscilla, a half-sister to the NZ Oaks winner Josephine Bret.

McKenzie Jaccka left a capable pacer in Fairy Tinkabell (1:51.6), a winner at Menangle earlier this year.

Panspacificflight, the sire of Let’s Katchmeifucan, has produced the Group 1 winner Arden’s Choice, Little Rascal (1:50.2), Last Flight In (1:52), Wattlebank Flyer and Wick (1:51) from his NZ crops, and in America, has left nine in the 1:50 list.

Granny Smith winner

The Brighton mare Still Hungover, who firmly clinched her claim to being the best four-year-old mare in Tasmania when she won the $50,000 Granny Smith at Devonport, is a member of one of Tasmania’s top ranking standardbred families.

Still Hungover, who has now won 10 races and $110,654, is a mare by the Dragon Again horse Sutter Hanover, who stood his early seasons at the stud in Victoria and has been located at Elderslie near Hobart while at the stud in Tasmania.

Sutter Hanover has enjoyed moderate success from restricted stud chances. His stock include the top WA filly Blacknsweet Adda and the smart Tasmanian pacer Fortino.

Still Hungover is out of Crystal Still, by the Canadian bred sire Time Stands Still, from Crystal Gold, a Tasmanian bred mare by the A. G. Hunter Cup winner Golden Alley from Golden Mood, by Light Mood from Brown Cobber, by Cobber O’Mine and tracing to the taproot Blue Eyes.

Crystal Gold was the dam of a top ranking pacer in Simply Electric 1:58.4 ($248,664), winner of 38 races including the Hobart Pacing Cup and the Tasmanian Gold Mile twice, and Seddon Mitch (1:58), who won the Globe Derby Stakes. Clear Gold, a sister to Crystal Gold, won 18 races including the Tasmanian Sires Produce and St Mary’s Cup.

The champion Tasmanian mare Jane Ellen, a triple Oaks winner, is a member of this family.

From family of Donna Who

Sweet Louise, who won a semi-final of the Breeders Crown at Melton, is a Sweet Lou filly from the same family as that which produced a top Queensland racemare in Donna Who.



Sweet Louise --Stuart McCormick photo



Sweet Louise, who won a heat of the Crown at Bendigo, has only been sparingly raced, but she has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong field she beat at Melton.

She has a good deal in her favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Sweet Lou, and one of his second crop, Sweet Louise is out of the Modern Art mare Artistic Dancer, who has proved a very successful broodmare. Others of her progeny have been Plain Baby (1:57), Black Derby (1:56) and Dance Of Fire (1:57.4).

Artistic Dancer, who was unraced, from the NZ bred mare Whola Dancer (2:00.9), a good winner at Globe Derby Park, by Holmes Hanover from Donna Who (1:57.1), a winner of 19 races and $244,668 in stakes including the APG Final.

At the stud Donna Who became the dam of five winners including Wholigan (1:57.2) and is the grand-dam of the Southland Oaks winner Smokin Bird (1:55.1), High Courage 1:53.2 ($143,950), the Menangle winner Whos Escaped 1:52.7 ($127,377) and the Bettor’s Delight mare Slick Bird (1:55.7), the dam of the high class WA pacers Slick Artist 1:52.2 ($204,557) and While They Pray 1:54.7 ($120,088).

Sweet Louise was bred and is raced by Melbourne enthusiast John Dorrington.

Victorian trotter has strong bloodlines

Peregrine Phoenix, who won her fourth race from her last five starts at the Geelong midweek meeting, is a four-year-old trotter of some potential.

A member of Chris Svanosio’s Romsey team, she has a good deal more in her favour on the score of blood than most. By Muscle Hill , who sired top trotters in Dance Craze and Elite Stride, Peregrine Phoenix is out of the Malabar Maple mare Maple Eve Phoenix whose dam,

Dodo Rocket, was a Wagon Apollo mare who left trotters of the calibre of Princess Phoenix (1:55.5), the winner of 12 races including the Vicbred 2YO Final, and Hadrian’s Phoenix (2:00), who won five.

Dodo Rocket was out of a good producer in Jolabyrd, who ranked as a sister to the cups winning trotter Joseph Boppard and a half-sister to the Moonee Valley winners Supreme Gent and Kinnoul.

Peregrine Phoenix is a half-sister to the former brilliant juvenile trotter Eljaykay Phoenix 1:58.6 ($256,877), who won five Group races.

Three winners from the same family

The three-year-olds Dance Class and Star Rocker and the six-year-old Somewhere Secret, who all won at the recent Kilmore meeting, are all members of the same family.

Dance Class, a filly by A Rocknroll Dance , ranks as a half-sister to the Vicbred champion Out To Play 1:53.3 ($215,627), Paintball 1:54.4 ($100,508) and Stay And Play (1:55.5), being out the Presidential Ball mare, Play Ball, whose dam, Secret Life, is the dam of Somewhere Secret (by Somebeachsomewhere).

Star Rocker, a son of A Rocknroll Dance, is from the Silver Chalice winner Starburst Girl 1:53.6 ($143,670), an Art Major mare from Celebrity Ball, by Presidential Ball from the noted producer Larrakeyah Lady, the third dam of Somewhere Secret and the fourth dam of Dance Class.

Other members of the immediately family have been the Victoria Oaks and Breeders Crown winner Beauty Secret, Major Secret (NSW Derby), the dual Southern Cross winner That’s Perfect, Perfect Major (WA The Preux Chevalier) and the smart two-year-old Rogue Wave.