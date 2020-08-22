Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Notable siring feat

The Group 1 $104,200 Albion Park Gold Final for two-year-olds was a triumph for He’s Watching as the sire of the winner Hes Sweet and the third placegetter Chamonix – rather a notable siring feat.

He’s Watching’s oldest stock are three-year-olds, and they include Blockjorg (one the best fillies in WA), the unbeaten Private Eye, Star Hunter and the star Tasmanian Watchmylips.

He’s Watching was one of the first sons of American Ideal imported to Australia, and his early crops have been most impressive. A second son of American Ideal in Heston Blue Chip has made rather a spectacular start as a sire, having been represented by two Group winners from his first crop.

He’s Watching, who stands at Tipperary Equine, Young (NSW), is closely related to the Inter Dominion winner and sire Mr Feelgood, the ill-fated Queensland sire Rob Roy Mattgregor and Western Ideal, the grandsire of He’s Watching.

Smart As Camm Be is well bred

A bright future is being predicted for the Cammibest four-year-old Smart As Camm Be, a dual QBred Triad winner whose success at Albion Park recently was her 13th from only 16 starts.



Smart As Camm Be --Dan Costello photo

She has a good deal in her favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Cammibest, a millionaire son of Cambest , Smart As Camm Be is out of a champion racemare in Too Smart For You 1:55.2 ($149,684), by Famous Forever (a Fake Left horse from Girl From Ipanema) from the OK Bye mare Be OK (2:01.3), a half-sister to the top NZ racemare Its Ella 1:56.4 ($291,639).

Too Smart For You, a former Australian two-year-old mile record holder, left earlier winners in Too God For You (1:57.5), a winner of 13 races, and Gest As Smart 1:55.3 (5 wins). She ranked as a half-sister to the Albion Park winner Little Okay (1:58).

Just Ella, the dam of Too Smart For You, was by Son Of Afella from Exmoot, by Hi Lo’s Forbes from the Hal Tryax mare Tacwyn, a daughter of the prized matron Tactics, dam of seven winners including the multiple Derby winner Tactile and whose family is widely and successfully spread today.

Among others from the Tactics tribe have been the four-time Inter Dominion champion Blacks A Fake, Uncle Lile (NSW Tatlow), Tact Hayley’s Delight, Tact Tate (1:50.6), Royal Story (NSW Breeders Challenge), Taxing Times and many others.

Bao Nien shows promise

Bao Nien, a smart end-to-end winner at Melton last weekend, has now won nine races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class. He ranks as a four-year-old half-brother by Artistic Fella to a former brilliant youngster in Concealment (1:55.3), who won the Breeders Crown Silver.



Bao Nien --Stuart McCormick photo



Bao Nien belongs to one of Australia’s top families, being by Artistic Fella from Trojan Fire, by Bettor’s Delight from the Tatlow Memorial winner Gemfire (2:00.5), by Torado Hanover from Gold Mistress, by Golden Money Maker from the Bachelor Hanover mare Madame Han, who established a great winning line for Helen and the late Graham Head.

She left a very smart pacer in Chipmunk, winner of the Nyah Pacing Cup, the Moonee Valley winners Easymark, Cocky Benz, Gold Mistress, Moonshine Mistress and Botlar and the Gloucester Park winner Cam’s Torado.

Bao Nien’s dam, Trojan Fire, was a half-sister to the Derby winner Garnet River, winner of $555,822 and who took a record of 1:50 in America, the NSW Tatlow winner The Godine Machine 1:58.5 ($107,295), the prolific Albion Park winner Western Blaze 1:53.7 ($171,220) and Zante Beach 1:59 ($115,160).

Another half-sister to Trojan Fire was Braeview Express, who figures as the dam of the Vicbred and Breeders Crown winner Dont Hold Back 1:53.7 ($259,295), the exported Machiatto 1:51 ($139,709) and Braeview Bomber 1:55.8 ($110,667).

Group winner by Renaissance Man

My Prayer, winner of the $30,000 WASBA 4 and 5YO Mares Classic at Gloucester Park, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the female pacers in Western Australia.

She has won $116,242 in stakes, a worthwhile return for the $9,000 paid for her as a yearling. By the Art Major horse Renaissance Man, and one of his first crop, My Prayer is the member of an old time WA family, which was represented by last year’s WA 4YO Championship winner Theo Aviator.

My Prayer’s dam, Mystery Oro, was by Mystical Prince from Orogenic, a noted producer by Captain Hook from Oro Travis, by Bintravis from the King Oro mare Wild Oro and tracing to the Ribbonwood mare Tartan Ribbons.

Orogenic was the dam of a useful pacer in Levit To Travis 1:59.9 ($117,964) and of Madison Avenue (1:57.5), who won eight.

The next dam, Oro Travis, left 10 individual winners and really established the family to some purpose. She produced two high class pacers in Vermilion (2:00.2), a winner of 14 races including a WA Derby heat and $111,748 in stakes, and Travis Arania, winner of the WA Sires Produce at 2 and 3.

But the second generation of Oro Travis’s family has bred on with the same distinction as she did. She figures as the grand-dam of the dual Kilmore Cup winner and Inter Dominion placegetter Game Oro 1:58 ($244,920), the WA Pacing Cup heat winner Scanio 1:57.8 ($208,495), the WA Oaks winner Alfa Dyna (1:59), the WA Triple Crown 2YO winner Alfa Freeway 1:57.9 ($102,636), Bold Ruler (1:58.7) and Stylish Hooker ($92,232).

My Prayer ranks as a half-sister to the good Gloucester Park winner Lovers Prayer (1:58), now being bred from in Perth.

New sire for Victoria

The Somebeachsomewhere horse Soho Lanikai is to do stud duty at one of Victoria’s top studs – Goodtime Lodge, Colac – where Guaranteed (1:50.4) and Jilliby King Fu (1:48.8) head a select sire list.



Soho Lanikai --Stuart McCormick photo

Soho Lanikai had only one start as a two-year-old in February, spreadeagling his rivals in the Victoria Premiere Stakes at Melton at a 1:54 rate over 1720 metres.

A particularly well bred horse, Soho Lanikai is by Somebeachsomewhere from a top racemare in Obahma Joy 1:53.2 ($180,618), the dam also of good winners in Major Obahma (1:56.5) and the ill-fated Mirissa Beach (1:58.1).

A Group 1 winner, Obahma Joy was by American Ideal from Kirrilee Joy, by Safely Kept from the Fake Left mare Intrude, who established a good winning family. Intrude was the dam of the outstanding racemare Make Mine Cullen 1:53 ($874,178) and the classic winners Bella Joy 1:55.8 ($109,849) and Roger’s Passion 1:56.6 ($136,446).

She was the second dam of pacers the calibre of Sicario 1:53.8 ($427,125), Supersonic Miss 1:52.6 ($373,722), Jukebox Music 1:53.6 ($334,301), Goodtime Heaven 1:52 ($236,087) and College Chapel 1:52.6, all Group 1 winners.

Soho Lanikai will stand for a service fee of $1,650.

Smart filly by Alta Christiano

A Victorian two-year-old to make a good impression has been Eva Mateo, a bay filly by Alta Christiano from Lady Lucy Lou, by Armbro Operative, who has won two races and been three times placed from five starts.

She is one of the third crop of the defunct Christian Cullen horse Alta Christiano, who also sired a smart two-year-old colt in Mighty Ronaldo, who won three races including the WA Golden Slipper.

Eva Mateo’s dam, Lady Lucy Lou, an Auckland three-year-old winner in 1:57.8, was by Armbro Operative from Lady Sistine (2:00.7), by Soky’s Atom from the Lumber Dream mare Lucy Lumber, dam of the NZ Easter Cup winner Insutcha 1:58.8 ($363,541) and the NZ Oaks winner Iman 1:56.6 ($105,855).

Eva Mateo ranks as a half-sister to the Victoria Silver Vase victor Afro Samurai (1:55.5), the Albion Park winners Night Ninja (1:55.5) and Mr Bosley (1:57.1) and the Victorian winner Our Shanghai Noon (1:57.1).

Eva Mateo was bred and is raced by Brisbane couple Dr Pat and Rhonda Aldons.

Closely related to Terror To Love

Mach Da Vinci, a double winner at Menangle earlier this month, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when he won a heat of the NZ Young Guns at Auckland.

He has continued his consistent form in his three-year-old season – he has won six and been four times placed – and will be well in line for the remaining juvenile classics.

Mach Da Vinci is a colt by the Artsplace horse Art Major from Mach’s Love (1:58), the dam also of the six-time NZ winner Stun Gun (1:56.4).

Mach’s Love ranks as a half-sister to a grand pacer and thrice NZ Cup winner in Terror To Love, being by Mach Three from Love To Live, by Live Or Die from Michael’s Magic, by Michael Jonathan.

First winner by Johny Rock

The Rocknroll Hanover horse Johny Rock , a Stakes-winning three-year-old in America and later a winner at Menangle and now at the stud in Christchurch, was represented by his first winner when Steph’s Boy was successful recently at Addington.

Having only his third start, Steph’s Boy sprinted sharply along the passing lane at a 1:57 rate over 1980 metres.

Bred by Terry McDonald, Steph’s Boy is out of the McArdle mare, Have A Look, whose dam, Private Encounters was by Presidential Ball from the Soky’s Atom mare Lavish, who left several useful winners including a top class racemare in Pacific Playgirl (1:51.8), the dam of the recent Victorian winner Rock On Playboy.

He Aint Fakin in 1:52.7

He Aint Fakin, who came within a tenth of a second of the Albion Park two-year-old record with his 1:52.7 winning effort last Friday, is an Art Major gelding from the same family as that which produced a champion pacer in Blacks A Fake.



He Aint Fakin --Dan Costello photo

The winner of two of his five starts and a finalist in the Bathurst Gold Crown, He Aint Fakin is out of the Fake Left mare She Aint Fakin, who left others in Mondo Sports 1:55.6 (15 wins), Uroc Skinny Jeans (1:56.7) and Fake Art (1:59.9).

She Aint Fakin, who was only lightly raced, was a sister to the four-time Inter Dominion hero Blacks A Fake, being out of Colada Hanover (2:01.9), by Vanston Hanover from Pina Colada, by H T Luca from the Young Charles mare Young Charlene.

He Aint Fakin looks a two-year-old with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

New website

Former champion NZ pacer and successful sire Auckland Reactor , who is now standing at Tony Peacock’s St Fort Stud, Moama (NSW), has a new website www.aucklandreactor.com

The site feature news and details of Auckland Reactor’s progeny and his outstanding race record.