Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Chicago Bull’s brother

Perfect Stride is proving himself a three-year-old of some worth in NSW and on the opening night of the Carnival of Miracles at Menangle he defeated the Victoria Derby winner Line Up and runner-up Governor Jujon.

From 17 starts he has won six times and been placed on eight occasions for $116,685 in stakes.



Perfect Stride --Stuart McCormick photo Perfect Stride --Stuart McCormick photo

Perfect Stride was a $190,000 purchase at the National Yearling Sale in 2018 at Christchurch, and is a colt by Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight from the Christian Cullen mare Chicago Blues (1:58.1), the dam of champion West Australian pacer Chicago Bull 1:51.6 ($1.7 million) and Rockabilly Blues 1:55.6 (4 NZ wins).

A star from Distant Memory

One of the best mares in NSW so far this season is Hows The Memory, who was bred and is raced by Wagga couple Denis and Jo Howe and trained by Craig Cross.



Distant Memory --Stuart McCormick photo Distant Memory --Stuart McCormick photo

A five-year-old by Mach Three , she is out of a top flight racemare in Distant Memory 1:55.1 ($173,155) and the first of her progeny to race. Her second issue, the three-year-old Delightful Angel, scored in 1:57.7 at Penrith earlier this month.

Hows The Memory won the Group 2 $50,000 Garrard’s Sibelia Stakes at Menangle last Saturday in a career-best 1:51.2 and looks a mare with the potential one would expect of her breeding. She has won 13 races to date and $116,224 in stakes.

A Somebeachsomewhere three-quarter sister-in-blood to Hows The Memory will go under the hammer as Lot 663 at the Australian Pacing Gold Sydney sale on March 8.

Pacifico Dream on top

Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart has another up-and-coming star in Pacifico Dream, who soundly trounced older, more experienced rivals in the Central Victorian Pacing Championship at Wedderburn and is a likely contender for the NSW Derby.

Despite sitting parked throughout, the colt won by open lengths and slashed 0.7 off the track record.

Pacifico Dream has a wealth of blood to back up his claims for further promotion, being by Mach Three from Mint Julep, by Presidential Ball from the champion racemare Jadah Rose, who later competed successfully in America taking a then Australian record of 1:49.6.

At the stud Jadah Rose has produced five winners including a dual Vicbred champion and Grand Circuit winner in Guaranteed 1:50.4 ($856,316), now at Goodtime Lodge stud in Victoria, and a capable pacer in Jadahson 1:53.9 ($277,390).

Jadaah Rose, who won $465,424, was by Totally Ruthless (son of Walton Hanover) from the noted producer Karamea Toastime, by Armbro Aussie from the American-bred mare Toast To Missy.

Broodmare treble

The Christian Cullen mare Mainland Banner, the former NZ Cup and Oaks winner, left three winners in two different countries on the same day.

Island Banner, a five-year-old Rock N Roll Heaven mare, and Bustling Barney, a six-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding, scored at Menangle (in 1:51.4) and Young respectively, while Return To Sender, a nine-year-old Mach Three gelding, won in 1:55.8 at Miami Valley Raceway, Ohio.

Mainland Banner, who is rising 19 years, threw other winners in the NZ Harness Jewels and Victoria Ladyship Cup winner Rocker Band 1:51.8 ($360,354) and the Menangle winner Stunin Banner 1:56.2 ($128,134).



Mainland Banner --Race Images photo Mainland Banner --Race Images photo

Since producing Island Banner in 2014, she has left a two-year-old filly by the fast Yirribee Stud import Warrawee Needy and yearling colt and colt foal by him.

Promising three-year-old trotter

The Best Dream is proving herself a smart three-year-old trotter – she has won twice and has been placed four times in eight starts to date – and could develop into one of the best her age this season.

A filly by the French stallion The Best Madrik (son of Coktail Jet), she is out of the Muscles Yankee mare Lasting Beauty, who ranks as a half-sister to a standout trotter in National Interest (33 wins and $350,863), the Derby winner Astrud and the Breeders Crown winners Magic Interest ($142,063) and Right Interest Tr 1:59.7 ($202,096), the dam of Group 1 winner Aimforthemoon (Tr 1:59.3).

Their dam, the unraced Late Withdrawal, was a pacing bred mare by Magnus Apollo, a Tar Heel horse who left several useful trotters including the Moonee Valley winner Bright Apollo and was the maternal sire of a champion trotter and later successful sire in Wagon Apollo.

Late Withdrawal was out of Bay Goola, a mare by Scottish Bret (sire of Scotch Notch) from the Gay Reveler mare Goola’s Pride, the dam of eleven winners including a top flight pacer in Opera House.

The Best Dream was bred and is raced by retired Melbourne businessman Kevin Riseley.

Brothers win at Albany

It was no mean feat for the full brothers My Carbon Copy and Copy N Pace to win on the same card at Albany (WA) recently.

Both are by the Western Ideal horse American Ideal , a leading sire in both hemispheres.

Readallaboutit, the dam of My Carbon Copy and Copy N Pace, also ranks as the dam of the million dollar winner My Hard Copy. He won 27 races including the WA Pacing Cup twice, the Fremantle Cup and a heat of the Inter Dominion.



My Hard Copy --Jodie hallows photo My Hard Copy --Jodie hallows photo

Readallaboutit, who was only lightly raced, was by Presidential Ball from a classic-winning mare in Natalia’s Joy (2:00.6), by Butler B G from the American-bred mare Natalia Lobell, the grand-dam of the former 3YO of the Year and Chariots Of Fire winner Manifold Bay.

Other members of this family have been the dual Inter Dominion heat winner Run Oneover 1:50.8 ($577,363), Miss Nickels (NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO Regional Final), the prolific Albion Park winner Outlaw Fella 1:53.2 ($150,582) and Secret Rendezvous 1:51 ($109,772).

Broke Bendigo track record

Belittled, who hoisted a new track record of 1:51.9 at Bendigo last week, is a Western Terror gelding from the same family as that which produced a top New Zealand pacer in Iraklis.

Bred, part-owned and trained by Maree Campbell, of Maiden Gully, the four-year-old has only been sparingly raced but he has shown up as a very useful pacer.

By Western Terror , Belittled is out of Ah Dinnae Ken, by Art Major from the NZ bred mare Braeside Dream, by Soky’s Atom from the outstanding racemare Tuapeka Star, who established a great winning line for the Cummings family in NZ.

Tuapeka Star was the dam of the NZ Cup and Miracle Mile winner and sire Iraklis 1:54.2 ($1million), a top Kiwi juvenile in Ermis 1:57.6 ($191,568), the NSW Carousel winner Blue And Royal 1:51.6 ($235,856) and the talented Victorian pacer Braeside Seel Star 1:58.7 ($169,541).



NZ Cup winner Iraklis NZ Cup winner Iraklis

Lavros Star, a dual Derby and NZ 3YO Championship winner, Galactic Star, winner of two Inter Dominion heats, Its Written In The Stars, Caesar’s Folly and the NZ Sires Stakes 2YO champions O Baby and Kayla Marie, and others, all trace directly to Tuapeka Star.

Well related three-year-old

Bettor Back Louey, a three-year-old colt who broke maiden ranks at his fourth attempt at Penrith recently, has the breeding to develop into a top class pacer. He is by Bettor’s Delight from Luda, by Christian Cullen from Come Together, by Western Hanover from Miss Chevious.

The first three dams of Bettor Back Louey won 38 races between them including three Group events.

Luda, his first dam, won 13 races including the NSW Breeders Challenge 4YO Final and $216,653 in stakes and took a mile record of 1:52.5, Come Together won 11 and went in 1:58.5, while his third dam, Miss Chevious, won 14 including the NSW Sires Stakes 2YO Final.

Come Together was the dam of four winners including the Menangle winner Nothin Bettor (1:56) and is the second dam of Hot Rod Heaven 1:52.6 (11 wins to date) and the promising Backintown (1:53.8).

Miss Chevious left five winners including the Harold Park and Menangle winner Hold The Aces 1:56.8 ($136,448) and founded a strong branch of the noted Rawene tribe. Other ‘black type’ performers belonging to it have been Astride 1:53.6 $194,960), winner of the Bathurst Gold Crown, Spicy Stride 1:52.8 ($184,635), winner of the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Final, and the recent Melton winner Steel Screens (1:53.7).

Won Albury Cup

The Crimson Prince, bred in New Zealand and trained by Amanda Turnbull, won the Albury Pacers Cup last Friday and has now won seven of his starts on Australian soil. He has won four races this season and looks ready to graduate far beyond his present rating.

The Crimson Prince, one of the second crop sired by Betterthancheddar , is a four-year-old from the Spirit Of Zeus mare Crimson Trail, a four-win mare who left others in Chain Reaction (1:57.1), who has won three races this year, Crimson Glory (2:00.9) and a smart racemare in Sudden Change (1:51.4), who won nine in Australia including the Tasmanian Oaks. She is now racing in America where she has increased her stake tally to $325,000.



Sudden Change winning the Tasmanian Oaks Sudden Change winning the Tasmanian Oaks

Crimson Trail was a half-sister to a cups class pacer in Our Chain Of Command 1:55.4 ($297,094), being out of Cam’s Key (2:06.4), by Cam’s Trickster from the Keystone Provider mare Keyword (2:06.9), and tracing eventually to the noted foundation mare Purple Patch.