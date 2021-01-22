Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

WA 4YO Championship to Magnificent Storm

One of Western Australia’s premier races for four-year-olds, the Group 2 $50,000 WA 4YO Championship, run at Gloucester Park, was won by Magnificent Storm, and although Patronus Star, rated the top three-year-old last season, failed to finish due to a punctured tyre, this fact could not detract from the merit of Magnificent Storm’s success.

He has now won at his last 11 starts; Patronus Star has won eight of his last 11.

Bred by Pukekohe horseman Todd MacFarlane, Magnificent Storm is a member of one of New Zealand’s most outstanding standardbred families.



Magnificent Storm --Daryl Hallows, Paceway Photos



His sire, American Ideal , was one of the best performed sires to come to Australasia, being by Western Ideal, a son of Western Hanover. American Ideal had a record of 1:47.8 and was one of America’s leading three-year-olds of his year. His ‘down under’ stock include Bling It On, Soho Tribeca, My Hard Copy, Ideal Scott and others, and in America he sired the winners of more than $110 million including American Jewel (1:48.4) and Heston Blue Chip (1:48).

Splendour, the dam of Magnificent Storm, was a Bettor’s Delight mare from Splendid Deal, by In The Pocket from Splendid Dreams, by Dream Away from Scuse Me, by B G’s Bunny.

Splendour won eight races including the Gold Coast Oaks and $148,990 in stakes and took a record of 1:56.2 and was an above average mare. She was a sister to a fine pacer in Maxim 1:53.8 ($494,436), whose 12 successes included the Victoria Derby and NZ Sires’ Stakes 2YO Championship and a half-sister to the Rotorua Cup winner Hartofdixie (1:58.3).

Most distinguished member of this family was a champion racemare in Adore Me, who held the Australasian records for one mile and two miles at one stage of her career. Adore Me was a champion in her own right – she took a record of 1:47.7, won 26 races including 12 Group 1’s and earned $1,667,029 in stakes.

Others from this family included Have Faith In Me (1:47.5), who won 32 races and $1,753,164 including the Miracle Mile, Auckland Cup and NZ Derby, Imagine Me, Pick My Pocket, The Dip and the 2019 NZ 2YO Filly of the Year Sweet On Me.

Stamford, a younger brother to Magnificent Storm, won at its second start at Pinjarra last Monday in 1:55.1.

Chicago Bull joins select list

When the Bettor’s Delight gelding Chicago Bull won the Free-for-all at Gloucester Park last Friday, he became the tenth richest Australasian bred pacer in history, according to the classicfamilies.net website.

The win boosted the eight-year-old’s earnings to $2,323,956, the result of 61 wins and 25 placings in 92 starts, an average of a massive $25,260 per start.

One of three Bettor’s Delight winners on the same program, Chicago Bull has won a record 55 races at the Perth headquarters’ track - including 23 at Group level - highlighted by the WA Pacing Cup, Fremantle Cup twice, WA Derby, Mount Eden Sprint twice and the WA 4YO Championship.

Bred by the Price family, of Winton, in New Zealand’s Southland district, Chicago Bull is the first foal of the Christian Cullen mare Chicago Blues (1:58.1), who produced others in Perfect Stride 1:51.7 ($233,415), winner of the Cobram Pacing Cup five days earlier, and Rockabilly Blues (1:55.6).

Rockin Marty in form

Rockin Marty, a son of the American sire Pet Rock , whose frozen semen is now available at Niota Bloodstock, has been one of the stars of NSW racing in January.

He has won at his only two appearances – at Goulburn in a 1:54.9 rate over 2240 metres and Menangle in 1:55.5 over 2300 metres.

A NSW Breeders Challenge Final winner at three defeating Lochinvar Art, Rockin Marty is closely related to a champion racemare of the 1980’s in Jasmarilla, who won 50 races and $503,000 and took a mile mark of 1:55.2.

Rockin Marty is by Pet Rock from Hava De Grace, by Jaguar Cam, a Cam Fella horse from the family of Lonestar Legend (1:49.6), who held the distinction of winning feature races in both hemispheres.

Hava De Grace, the dam also of the Menangle winner Sand Blast (1:52.1), Freason and Shadow Son, was out of Grace Robinson, dam of nine sub 2:00 winners and by Perfect Art from Jasmarilla, a mare by Tarport Low.

Grace Robinson was the dam of Kevin Seymour Nursery winner Two Eye Cee 1:52.4 ($306,703), the NSW Breeders Challenge winners Eye See Diamonds 1:51.6 ($284,875) and Hardhitter 1:51.4 ($175,430), Oh Eye Cee 1:54.5 ($101,705) and Hava De Grace, the dam of Rockin Marty. Oh Eye Cee left a top rating three-year-old in Private Eye (1:50.3), winner of the George Croxford Tribute at Gunbower and a semi-final of the NSW Breeders Challenge.

Another daughter of Grace Robinson to breed on was the unraced Fake Left mare Zoeyzoey, dam of the good Menangle winners Seeuinnashville 1:51.1 ($127,172) and Zoes Boy (1:54.6).

Gloucester Park winner from good broodmare

Jack William, a Bettor’s Delight eight-year-old and a winner at Gloucester Park in consecutive weeks, is out of the American-bred mare Whos Sorry Now, a capable racemare with a record of 1:59, who is proving a successful broodmare.





Jack William --Daryl Hallows, Paceway Photos

Whos Sorry Now is also the dam of Reactor Now (1:52.2), the Kilmore track record holder and a finalist in the Vicbred 4YO Series, and his half-brother Bettor Be Sorry (1:53.1), who won seven on end last season.

Whos Sorry Now is a Western Ideal mare from Art’s Touch (1:55.6), by Artsplace from Sweet Affection (1:56.4), by Direct Scooter from the fine Big Towner mare Sweet Reflection

Other members of this family include Whosurboy 1:49 ($1.6 million), the New Jersey Classic winner Sweet Rock (1:48.2), Upfront Hoosierboy (1:49), Artache Hanover (1:49.2) and the New Jersey Futurity winner Arockin Hanover (1:49.4).

Closely related to Smolda

Set Ablaze, who scored in runaway fashion in a slick 1:55.7 at Maryborough recently when making only his third appearance, is an American Ideal three-year-old colt closely related to the Inter Dominion champion Smolda.

An Australian Pacing Gold purchase in 2019 in Melbourne, Set Ablaze is a colt by the Western Ideal horse American Ideal from the Real Desire mare Smouldering Desire, a half-sister to a grand pacer and Horse of the Year in Smolda 1:50.6 ($2.4 million).

Their dam, Under The Mattress (1:58), a Listed winner at Moonee Valley, was by Safely Kept from Lotsa Wealth, by Entrepreneur from the Golden Wealth mare Tara Wealth, who established a great winning line for Victorian breeders Bernie and Margaret Blackshaw. She left 11 winners including the Gloucester Park winner Balthazar (2:00.5) and the thrice Moonee Valley winner Lotsawealth (1:59.8), the third dam of Set Ablaze.

Up-and-coming trotter

Revy Jay, who has won three of her last five starts at Menangle, and has graduated to an NR84 mark, is a six-year-old trotter of some potential.

Bred by Scott Withers, Revy Jay has a background of trotting blood second-to-none. Her sire, Revenue , has left the NSW Trotters Cup winner Dead Cat Bounce and other smart trotters in Hey You, Matatoki and Our Revenue Maker. Her dam, Steffi Jay, is by S J’s Photo, a successful sire of trotters in both America and Australia.

Revy Jay ranks as a half-sister to the cup winners Majestic Ess Jay 1:58.4 ($178,727) and Valley Ess Jay 1:57.7 ($113,668) and the Melton winner Jaden Gil.

Steffi Jay, a useful trotter herself, won 12 races including two at Moonee Valley. She was a half-sister to Midnight Rush, the dam of the Vicbred Platinum Home Grown 3YO Classic winner Midnightatpinevale.

The family, which traces to a Blackwood Abdallah mare, Cass, produced a talented square-gaiter in Alta Rihannah, who won 16 races including 14 at Menangle, and others in Alta Soleil, who won 12, and Stephen Patrick.

Bettor’s Delight top sire

Bettor’s Delight is Australia’s top sire for the ninth year on end. During the extended 2019/20 season his stock won 1,438 races and secured 2,586 placings for a record $14,568,341 in stakes.

The Woodlands Stud flagship was also the leading sire of three-year-olds and finished second on two-year-old list behind Mach Three.

The champion WA pacer Chicago Bull, top NSW mare Bettor Enforce, dual Derby winner Line Up, Victoria Oaks winner Dr Susan and the Breeders Crown champion Hurricane Harley were among his best winners last season.

The leading first-season sire was Captaintreacherous , who finished fourth on the overall two-year-old sire premiership.

Majestic Son topped the trotter’s section for the fifth consecutive year with a record $2,751,053, almost $1.6 million ahead of the runner-up Skyvalley. He was also the leading sire of two-year-olds for the second time and the top sire of three-year-olds for the fourth time.

Of the top 10 stakemoney sires, four are deceased while Bettor’s Delight is 23 and Art Major is 22.

The Australian sires’ list for the season is as follows:

Winners Stakes $

Bettor’s Delight 460 14,568,341

Art Major 420 11,121,590

Mach Three* 281 8,611,208

American Ideal 188 5,921,751

Rock N Roll Heaven 220 5,824,329

Somebeachsomewhere* 196 5,463,773

Sportswriter 224 4,575,690

Rocknroll Hanover* 72 3,491,177

Courage Under Fire* 141 3,090,298

Mr Feelgood 173 3,060,867

Death of Aldebaran Eagle a tragedy

The death of the American import Aldebaran Eagle (1:52.2) last weekend was a huge blow to the Australian breeding industry.

Aldebaran Eagle succumbed to a long battle with illness at Aldebaran Park, Nagambie in northern Victoria. The promising, young sire, who stood alongside Tornado Valley’s sire Skyvalley, will have his first crop racing as two-year-olds this year.





Aldebaran Eagle -- Ken Weingartner photo

A son of the great Muscle Hill and the Self Possessed mare Letsjustalkabout Me (1:56.2), Aldebaran Park was purchased as a yearling by Aldebaran Park principal Duncan McPherson at the 2013 Harrisburg Sale.

As a two-year-old he won a $76,000 division of the International Stallion Stakes at The Red Mile in 1:55.2 defeating Centurion ATM, while he took his lifetime mark of 1:52.2 at three years winning at The Meadowlands. He qualified for the 2015 Hambletonian Final and was placed in the Colonial Trot and New Jersey Sire Stakes Final and finished up with a stake tally of $240,926.

He was later exported to the southern hemisphere where he qualified in NZ before an injury forced his early retirement.

Aldebaran Eagle will be represented by three colts and two fillies at the Australasian Premier Trotting Sale at Oaklands Junction on February 7.