Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

WA Pearl 3YO Classic winner

Gardys Legacy, who won the $50,000 Pearl Classic for three-year-old colts and geldings at Gloucester Park, is a member of one of Western Australia’s top ranking standardbred families.

A gelding by Bettor’s Delight , he is out of the WA Oaks placegetter Southern Legacy (1:56.7), who ranked as a half-sister to the prolific Gloucester Park winners Scram Jet 1:55.8 ($2235,076) and Pride Of Colorado 1:55.1 ($153,867) and to Bright Legacy (2:00.7), dam of Big Ben Lombo (1:57).



Gardys Legacy --Jodie Hallows photo

Southern Legacy, by Northern Luck (son of Camluck ), is out of Lady Legacy (TT1:57.5), by Northern Lights from Fiscal Miss (1:59.6), by Captain Hook from the smart Out To Win mare Remit (2:01.6), who established a great winning line for prominent WA breeder-trainer Dr Ed Dewar.

Remit left the dual Inter Dominion heat winner Whitby Timer 1:56.9 ($314,899), a top flight racemare in Whitby Heritage 1:58.8 ($201,758) and the WA Pearl and Golden Slipper winner Whitby’s Merit 2:00.3 ($168,598) and Fiscal Miss, the third dam of Gardys Legacy.

Fiscal Miss, who won 15 races and was twice named Australian Broodmare of the Year, really established the Nora (by Glencoe) family to some purpose. She was the dam of the outstanding racemare Whitby’s Miss Penny (TT1:55.2), the winner of six Group 1 races and $568,289 in stakes, and the dual Derby winner Ace Of Whitby 1:58.8 ($317,247).

There are some notable winners in almost every remove of this family. Whitby’s Solitaire, another daughter of Fiscal Miss, became the dam of the fine racemares Delightful Jade and Bettor Bling.

Ima Spicey Lombo, the Australian Pacing Championship and Oaks winner, is also a member of this tribe.

Regional Championship winner’s family background

Bought for $800 and now a winner of $74,995, Terryrama became the latest Group 1 winner when he won the $100,000 Western Region Championship Final at Bathurst.

Terryrama, who has won three races and holds a record of 1:57.4, is a member of one of Australasia’s most successful families, that founded by the thoroughbred mare Topsy. Foaled in 2014, he is a gelding by Western Terror (now in America) from Nellirama, by Panorama from Nellie Robins (2:01.3), a Victoria Oaks winner by the Albatross horse Telemon Hanover from Helen Martha, by Courvoisier from the Armbro Del mare Armbro Averil, a half-sister to the NZ Cup winner True Averil.

Besides Terryrama, Nellirama, who was only lightly raced, left the high class Tasmanian pacers Tenirama 2:00.1 ($110,830), Artarama (1:57.9), Cody Maverick (1:58.9) and Tippedintoomuch (1:58.1) and Amarillen, a Fake Left mare who left an outstanding pacer in Villagem 1:52.1 ($626,585), the Victoria Oaks winner Miss Graceland 1:54 ($244,658), Nostra Beach 1:53.5 ($266,190) and Manellira (1:56.9).

Another of Nellirama’s daughters in Pixel Perfect left the WA Pacing Cup and dual Inter Dominion heat winner Soho Tribeca 1:53.8 ($1.1 million), now at the stud in Victoria, a top racemare in Carlas Pixel (1:49.5), the APG winner Soho Nolita, Birdy Mach and Perfect Mach. All were pacers of some worth.

Eureka a real find

Eureka, who is proving one of the finds of the season in Victoria, is a four-year-old Washington VC gelding from the same family as that which produced a top Australian pacer in Jay Bee’s Fella.

A member of Andy Gath’s Long Forest team, Eureka has won five of his seven starts on Australian soil – including three at Melton - and has graduated to a NR72 mark.



Eureka --Stuart McCormick photo



He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Washington VC, a well performed son of Presidential Ball, Eureka is out of the Elsu mare Bryleigh Jewel (2:06.8), a half-sister to the exported Jay Bee’s Trump 1:50 ($473,795) and Jay Bee’s Flush 1:52.6 ($223,154), being out of Jay Bee’s Miss (1:58.9), by Preux Chevalier from Key Miss, and tracing to the foundation mare Rosalie (by Wildwood).

This is also the family of the Miracle Mile winner My Field Marshal (1:46.9), Bogan Fella (NZ Derby), the dual Oaks winner Foreal, Money Magnet (Fremantle Cup), Easy On The Eye, Bettor Joy, and many others.

Star four-year-old by Auckland Reactor

A four-year-old to take high ranking in Victoria this season is Reactor Now, one of the second crop sired by Auckland Reactor , who is now at Tony Peacock’s Moama property.

He has won six of his nine starts to date – including his last four on end - for $25,990. He equalled the track record of 1:53.4 at Kilmore recently, and appears every bit as good as the Victorians rate him.

Watch Reactor Now equal the track record of 1:53.4 at Kilmore.

A tall, rangy gelding, Reactor Now is out of the American-bred mare Whos Sorry Now (1:59), who left earlier winners in Jack William 1:55.2 ($96,665), a good winner at Gloucester Park, and Bettor Be Sorry (1:54.5), who has won five of his seven starts in Victoria.

Whos Sorry Now, who was imported to Australia by Ballarat breeder Bruce Edward, is by Western Ideal from the Artsplace mare Art’s Touch (1:55.6), a sister to Artaffection 1:51.2 ($698,488) and to the dam of the New Jersey Classic winner Sweet Rock 1:48.2 ($799,990).

Sweet Rock is the best winner from this family in recent years but in an earlier decade it produced a champion filly in Sweet Reflection, who won 26 races including the US Breeders Crown.

Ninth winner from broodmare

When the Bettor’s Delight four-year-old Polar Lights won at the Globe Derby Park midweek meeting recently, she credited her dam Bella Aurora with her ninth individual winner.

Polar Lights, who was bred and is raced in Victoria, won again at Globe Derby earlier this week. Others from Bella Aurora to win have been the crack racemare Bella’s Delight 1:54.3 ($442,523), a dual Breeders Crown and Vicbred champion, Rockabella Starz 1:54.3 ($112,645), Heza Modern Guy (1:53.3), Bella Sainz (1:56.2), Seaya Laterbella (1:55.8), Good Guy Mack (1:57.1), Hayabusa Flyer (1:59.2), El Bella and now Polar Lights.

Bella Aurora, who died a few years ago, has since produced a two-year-old colt by Bettor’s Delight . She was a Northern Lights mare from Precious Milly, by What’s Next from Sheza Beauty, a dual Harold Park winner.

Up and coming trotter

Aldebaran Ursula broke the national two-year-old mile record when she won a NSW Foundation heat at Menangle recently when she trotted the mile in 1:59.1, and soundly trounced a handy field covering the last 800 metres in 57.5.

Bought for $8,000 at the 2019 Australasian Premier Trotting Sale in Melbourne, Aldebaran Ursula is a grand type of filly by Yield Boko (a Swedish bred son of Viking Kronos) from the Continentalman mare Ushuka Bromac NZ (Tr 1:59.3), a winner of 16 races and $144,985 in stakes.

Ushuka Bromac was out of the Live Or Die mare Ursula Bromac, who ranks as a sister to the NZ Group winner Una Bromac, the dam of Inter Dominion Trotting champion Winterfell Tr 1:58.1 ($423,180), the NZ Oaks and dual Derby winner Escapee Tr 1:57.4 ($263,115), cups winner Needle Tr 1:57.4 ($122,481) and Caligula, holder of the Australian trotting gelding mile record of 1:54.4.

A half-sister to Una Bromac is the Union Guy mare Ulrica Bromac, a good pacing winner in Victoria and NSW and who later took a record of 1:49.6 in America.

Their dam, Universal Kim, was by Holmes Hanover from Kim Bromac, by Bo Scot’s Blue Chip from Kenton Hanover, by Boyden Hanover from Bachelor’s Advice, by Bachelor Hanover from the noted producer Petulus, by Stormyway.

The family, which traces to the NZ bred taproot Pride Of Lincoln, produced a champion trotter in Stig, who won 23 races, including five at Group 1 level, and other good trotters in Oscar Bonavena, Quite A Moment (NZ National Trot), Alpha Male, Aleppo Midas and Earl Of Mot.

Aldebaran Ursula was bred by Duncan McPherson, of Aldebaran Lodge, Nagambie (Vic.).

Siblings win at Pinjarra

It was no mean feat for the siblings Unconditional and Ultimate Offer to win on the same card at Pinjarra (WA) recently. Both won again with Unconditional scoring at Gloucester Park and Ultimate Offer at Bunbury.

Both were bred by Woodlands Stud and are by their flagship stallion, the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight .

Dream Offer, the dam of Unconditional and Ultimate Offer, was only lightly raced but she has proved a very successful as a broodmare. She is also the dam of a talented pacer in Cant Refuse 1:54.5 ($255,736), a winner at Menangle last Saturday, Delightful Offer 1:51.4 ($336,928), the cups winner Bettor Dream 1:57.3 ($224,334) and Bettor Offer 1:53 ($207,614), all by Bettor’s Delight.

By Dream Away , Dream Offer was out of New Offer (1:58.3), by Surmo Hanover (son of Albatross) from Maria Abbe, by Scotch Abbe and tracing to the foundation mare Mavis Wood.

Other members of this family have been Havago, winner of the WA Pacing Cup, Captain Peacock (NZ Derby), Schinzig Buller, the top flight racemares Heavens Trend and Lombo Rapido and the star trotters Jo Anne, Dependable, Valmagne and Ima Gold Digger.

From family of Christian Cullen

Gobsmacked, who outstayed a handy field at Bendigo on Monday, and who has won seven races this season, is a four-year-old pacer of some potential.

He has an all-NZ breeding background and one which has been most successful. By Auckland Reactor ( Mach Three -Atomic Lass), he is out of the Art Major mare Respected (2:02.3) and the first of her produce to race.

Respected, who was bred in NSW, was out of Special Ball NZ (by Presidential Ball ), a half-sister to the champion Christian Cullen , and to the Auckland Cup winner Kate’s First and the Artiscape mare Arty Alice, who was exported to Victoria where she became the dam of Rockstar Angel 1:51 ($406,258), Beach Shack 1:53.2 ($148,702) and others.

In the back removes of Gobsmacked’s family are trotters of the calibre of True Roman, Tuffarin and Hammerhead – all Group 1 winners – and the top pacers Frosty Imp, Spare Beau and Valda’s Lad.

Changeover four-year-old impresses

The four-year-old Tiz A Sizzler NZ is proving a splendid advertisement for the In The Pocket horse Changeover , a champion pacer himself and who stands at Burwood Stud in Queensland.



Tiz A Sizzler --Dan Costello photo



Tiz A Sizzler has won five of his nine starts at Albion Park to date and has graduated to a NR73 mark. He holds a mile record of 1:54.

She Sizzles, the dam of Tiz A Sizzler, was an unraced Badlands Hanover mare who was also responsible for the NZ Kindergarten Stakes winner Le Sol 1:54.3 ($164,095) and the multiple Albion Park winner Oasis Dream 1:53.5 ($90,349).

Changeover’s progeny has earned in excess of $1.5 million in Australia and NZ this season.