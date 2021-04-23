Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound.

Two-year-old fillies’ record

A fresh track record for a two-year-old filly at Gloucester Park was established by the Always B Miki filly Taking The Miki of 1:54.2 when she won the $50,000 APG WA Gold Bullion Final.

Taking The Miki, who has now won three of her six starts – she finished second to Wonderful To Fly in the heat – is a member of the same family as the prolific Perth winner Atomic Cruiser.





Taking The Miki winning the APG Gold Bullion Final for two-year-old fillies at Gloucester Park – Paceway Photos



On the score of blood Taking The Miki lacks nothing. Apart from being by the world champion Always B Miki (1:46), and one of his first crop, she is out of the Bettor’s Delight mare All American Dream (1:58.7), a half-sister to the promising WA pacer Trois Fontaine, being out of River Valley Dream, by Artsplace from the Holmes Hanover mare Maheer Queen (1:57.6), and tracing eventually to Polly (Hood), whose family today is one of the best in the NZ stud book.

It includes the NZ Cup winners Lord Module, Inky Lord and Gold Bar, the Hunter Cup winner Another Party, top flight juveniles in Testing Times, Cowgirls N Indians and Party Party and others such as Burrows, Waylade, Champagne Party, Classy Colt and Master Kane.

Taking The Miki was bred by John and Trish Coffey, of Patrician Park (WA).

Boots Electric wins SA Cup

The most important race of the South Australian calendar, the $60,000 SA Pacing Cup at Globe Derby Park, was won by the Somebeachsomewhere gelding Boots Electric, who downed the favourite Perfect Stride.

Boots Electric, who is trained by Anthony Butt and Sonya Smith, has not done a great deal of racing and from 20 starts he has won 10 and been four times placed.

A four-year-old gelding, Boots Electric is out of Glenburn Jewel (1:59.3), a winner of five races, by Live Or Die , a leading sire in NZ for many years and a member of the noted Belle Mahone family.

Glenburn Jewel was a half-sister to a smart pacer in Chesterton 1:56.1 ($136,984), being out of Glenburn Rose, by Stand Together (son of Cam Fella) from Bretella, by Knowing Bret from the Newport Chief mare Newella.

This is the family which produced such winners as Young Mister Charles and Tiger Tara, both Inter Dominion champions, the Fremantle Cup winner Power Of Tara, A G’s White Socks (Ballarat Cup), Salty Robyn (1:49.2), Matthew Lee (NZ Easter Cup), Lachie Maguire (1:50.4) Sammy Maguire (Bendigo Cup) and Vita Man.

Well related three-year-old filly

Island Fire Dance is proving herself a smart three-year-old – she has won two of her three starts to date including the Group 3 Fairfield Golden Easter Egg – and could develop into one of the best her age this year.

One of the third crop sired by A Rocknroll Dance (son of Rocknroll Hanover ), she is out of Island Under Fire (1:59.3), by Courage Under Fire from Island Sailor, by Live Or Die from Bye Bye Sailor, by Hilarious Way.

Bye Bye Sailor, a winner at Moonee Valley and Harold Park, became the dam of the multiple Melton winner Island Tango (1:54.9) and the Albion Park victor North West Sailor and the second dam of Leaky’s Smokin (1:54.1) and the Menangle winner Deejay Dilinger (1:54.6).

Bye Bye Sailor ranked as a half-sister to two high class pacers in Butler’s Love 1:57.4 (winner of 23 races and $226,951) and Love To Spare 1:57.8 (31 wins and $281,860), being out of Hanover Love, by Toliver Hanover from Ulove, by U Scott from Sailor’s Love, by Light Brigade from the Auckland Cup winner Navy Blue.

In the back removes of Island Fire Dance’s pedigree are horses of the calibre of the NZ and NSW Derby winner Blue, Blue Gamble (two Inter Dominion heats), Petty Officer (NSW Summer Cup), Aksarben and others.

Jumpingjackmac is Derby material

Jumpingjackmac, who won his fifth race from only seven starts at Gloucester Park last Friday and is regarded as Derby material of the highest order, is a three-year-old gelding by Mach Three from Jumpforjoy, a useful racemare who took a record of 1:55.8.



Jumpinjackmac winning at Gloucester Park – Paceway Photos



He is a member of an old time New Zealand family, which was represented by the winner of the Victor Harbour Pacing Cup in Arco a fortnight earlier. Arco is undefeated in three starts on Australian soil.

Jumpforjoy, a Southlands Oaks winner, was a Bettor’s Delight mare from Joyfulbelle (1:56.3), the Wyndham Cup winner by Road Machine from the Rockne Lobell mare Rockne Dell. Joyfullbelle was the dam of the high class racemares Bettor Joy 1:50.2 ($613,164) and Joyfuljoy 1:51.6 ($480,442), both winners at Group level, Verge Of Greatness (1:54.2) and Alexsjoy (1:59.6).

Pride N Joy, a Mach Three mare from Joyfullbelle, left the dual WA Diamond Classic winner Majorpride 1:58 ($139,245) and Giftofjoy (1:58.3), runner-up in the Tasmanian Oaks.

Jumpingjackmac ranks as a half-brother to the good NZ winners Somejoy (1:53.2) and Allaboutjoy (1:56.4).

Near cup class

General Dodge, who won the Captain Sandy Free-for-all, main race at the metropolitan meeting at Geelong, is a Courage Under Fire gelding from the same family as that which produced a top WA pacer in Golden Gears.

General Dodge, the winner of the Bray Country Clubs Cup at Melton as a four-year-old, has been a difficult horse to produce at his peak owing to a series of health problems, but he has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong field he beat at Geelong.

Bred by Alabar Bloodstock, General Dodge is by the In The Pocket horse Courage Under Fire, from Sheza Keeper, dam also of handy winners in Kurai Kage (1:56.1) and Heza Warhorse. Sheza Keeper ranks as a half-sister to a fine racemare and Victoria Ladyship Cup winner in Party Date, being by Safely Kept from Boom Or Bust, by Kawartha Robust from Boom Boom Baby, by Pure Steel.

Boom Boom Baby left a smart pacer in Follow The Stairs (1:53), Pleasedontstop (dam of a useful pacer in Nomore Forusir), Queen Matilda (dam of Feel The Courage), Slam Bam (11 wins) and others.

Close relatives win at Geelong

Honolua Bay and the two-year-old filly Irish Black Label, who both won on the same card at Geelong, are very close relatives. Both were bred and raced by Bill and Anne Anderson, of Launceston Bloodstock.

Honolua Bay, who set a fresh track record of 1:51.9, is a four-year-old gelding by Somebeachsomewhere from National Gallery (1:54.4), a Group winner by Artsplace from the Smooth Fella mare Lil’s Dream (TT1:55.7).

Irish Black Label, winner of the Geelong 2YO Classic, is a filly by Bettor’s Delight from Rosie O’Reilly (1:56.5), by Art Major from Limerick Star, a half-sister by Christian Cullen to National Gallery, the dam of Honolua Bay. Limerick Star produced others in None Bettor 1:48.8 ($567,075), a prolific winner in Queensland and now racing successfully in America, and the Victoria Sapling Stakes winner Abouttime (1:52.9).

National Gallery is also the dam of Rocknroll Icon, an impressive winner at Albion Park on the same night as Honolua Bay and Irish Black Label won.

Top WA juvenile

Rock On Top, a good looking A Rocknroll Dance gelding, is rated WA’s top male youngster, particularly after his success in the $50,000 APG Gold Bullion Final, one of the year’s major two-year-old classics. He has now won three of his four starts.



Rock On Top winning the APG Gold Bullion Final for two-year-old colts and geldings at Gloucester Park – Paceway Photos



In the Gold Bullion, he was never really extended in running out the 1730 metres in a 1:55.3 rate, the last 800 in 57.8 and the final 400 in 28.9, figures which he could have easily improved.

Bred by leading WA breeder Steve Johnson, Rock On Top is a product of the Rocknroll Hanover horse A Rocknroll Dance, the sire of Australia’s fastest ever two-year-old colt Bar Room Banta (1:50.3) and a top ranking filly in No Win No Feed (1:50.8).

Rock On Top’s dam, Harper Grace, belongs to a noted Victorian family. She was by Grinfromeartoear from Tiz Herself, by Exotic Earl from the Dale’s Gift mare Laurick’s Pride, and tracing eventually to Jessie (by Osterley II).

Harper Grace, who won six races and took a record of 1:55.5, is also the dam of the multiple Group-winning juvenile Just For Love 1:57.5 ($100,224). She was a half-sister to the Australian Pacing Gold Final winner Bus To Harland 1:55.6 ($317,869) and to Majestic Cruiser 1:54.5 ($115,894), a winner of 14 races to date.

Laurick’s Pride, the third dam of Rock On Top, really established this branch of the family to some purpose. She was the dam of 14 individual winners including the Vicbred 3YO champion Her Sparky Self, Victorian country cup winners in Robric Jonboy and Send Me A Dream and the Gawler Cup winner Robyn’s Boy.

Laurick’s Pride figured as the second dam of the SA Oaks winner Gem Of Reibey and the Vicbred 2YO Final winner Yejele Hammer.

Kindergarten winner from SA yearling sale

When Monsieur Steel won the Kindergarten Series Final, for two-year-olds, at Globe Derby Park last Saturday, he came the fourth winner which had been sold at the 2020 SA Yearling Sale.

Monsieur Steel was sold for $5,000 at the sale to prominent Adelaide owner Peter Holder. A colt by former NZ 2YO of the Year Smiling Shard , now at the stud in Tasmania, he is out of the Gloucester Park winner French Fashion (1:58.3), a half-sister by Rich And Spoilt to the WA Diamond Classic winner Cool Adda 1:56.2 ($160,839).

The Kindergarten heat winners Trigger and Partyatthebeach and the SA Sapling Stakes victor Major Lincoln were other winners from the sale.

Kyvalley Pierro bred to be top trotter

Kyvalley Pierro, a brilliant winner on debut at Kilmore recently, is a two-year-old trotter expected to go on and develop top ranking form.

A member of Brent Lilley’s Bolinda team, he has a good deal more in his favour on the score of blood than most. By Muscle Hill , the leading sire of trotters in America for many years, Kyvalley Pierro is out of the Angus Hall mare Kyvalley Kyrie 1:59 ($100,251), who won eight years including the Breeders Crown.

Kyvalley Kyrie ranks as a half-sister to the cup class trotter Fear Not 2:01.6 ($189,145), being out of a capable racemare in Aldebaran Maori (the winner of 10 races) from the Lindy Lane mare Maori Lindy. This was the family founded by the Grand Monarch mare Maori Miss.

From the Maori Lindy branch of it and to which Kyvalley Pierro belongs, others in Keayang Ignite (Vicbred Homegrown 3YO Classic), the Vicbred Platinum Mares Series winner Aldebaran Poppy and Aldebaran Rambo (1:59.7) and other fine trotters belong.