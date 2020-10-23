Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Two-year-old trotters mile record

A fresh Australian mile record for a two-year-old trotter was established by the Yield Boko filly Aldebaran Ursula of 1:56.8 – bettering her own national record of 1:59.1 by 2.3 seconds – when she won at Menangle recently.

Aldebaran Ursula, who has now won four of her six starts – she finished second in a heat of the NSW Foundation Series and an unlucky fourth in the Final – is a member of the same family as the Inter Dominion champion Winterfell.

Bred by Aldebaran Park stud, Aldebaran Ursula is a second foal, being by Yield Boko from the Continentalman mare Ushaka Bromac Tr 1:59.3 ($144,985), whose dam Ursula Bromac was by Live Or Die, a champion sire of pacers by Die Laughing from Universal Kim, by Holmes Hanover from Kim Bromac, by Bo Scot’s Blue Chip.

Ushaka Bromac, a winner of 16 races, was a half-sister to Put Your Lights On (2:00), Badlands Bromac (2:00.1) and Garbo, all pacing winners.

Their dam, Ursula Bromac, who was unraced, ranks as a sister to Una Bromac, dam of the outstanding trotters Winterfell Tr 1:58.1 ($426,384) and Escapee Tr 1:57.4 ($263,115), a top Queensland trotter in Needle Tr 1:57.4 ($122,481) and Caligula, who established an Australian mile record for a trotting gelding of 1:54.4 at Menangle last March.

Ursula Bromac was a half-sister to the NZ, Australian and USA winner Ulrica Bromac 1:49.6 ($250,339) and the Albion Park victor Kylie Bromac 1:55.6.

In the back removes of Aldebaran Ursula’s pedigree are pacers of the calibre of Menin Gate, Smooth Showgirl, Allwood’s Chief, Astral Francais and Beefy T but in some branches of the family the emphasis has been on trotters.

Close relatives win at Penrith

Far Out Bro, Backintown and Sport Cadet, who won on the same night at Penrith recently, are all members of the same family. All were bred by the Sloy’s Company.

The three-year-old Far Out Bro (by Mach Three ) and four-year-old Backintown (by Bettor’s Delight ) are half-brothers, both being out of Far Apart (2:01.5), an Art Major mare from the good Harold Park winner Come Together (1:58.5), by Western Hanover from the NSW Sires Stakes champion Miss Chevious 2:00.7 ($166,786), by Troublemaker.

Sport Cadet, a five-year-old gelding by Sportswriter, is out of the Bettor’s Delight mare Nothin Bettor (1:56), a half-sister to Far Apart, the dam of Far Out Bro and Backintown. Nothin Bettor, who won three races at Menangle, is also the dam of the Albion Park winner Hot Red Heaven (1:52.6).

This is the family which produced such winners as Luda (1:52.5) and Spicy Stride (1:52.8), both NSW Breeders Challenge champions, the Bathurst Gold Crown winner Astride (1:53.6), Oyster Stride (1:53.5) and Steel Screens (1:53.7).

Keayang Ninja is top two-year-old trotter

When he won the $50,000 Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic Final at Melton last Saturday, Keayang Ninja scored his fourth success, and he is entitled to be rated as this season’s top two-year-old trotter. From five starts, he has won four and been placed once for $40,390 in stakes.



Keayang Ninja --Stuart McCormick photo



Keayang Ninja is by the Conway Hall horse Wishing Stone, a world champion trotter himself and now at the stud in Italy. Wishing Stone is out of the Valley Victory mare Meadowbranch Magic, a member of the noted Minnehaha tribe which has produced a host of winners in both Australia and NZ over the years and included a top pacer in Poster Boy, a dual Vicbred champion and Derby winner, and Five Star Anvil, who won feature races in NZ, Victoria and Tasmania.

On his dam’s side, Keayang Ninja has something in his favour. His dam Another Clare (Tr 2:02), by Keystone Crosby, is a granddaughter of the Caliburn mare Downsouth’s Sister, dam of the NSW Trotters Derby and Bill Collins Mile winner Clare’s Brother Tr 1:58.6 ($179,007).

Downsouth’s Sister was a sister to a fine trotter in Downsouth Clare, the winner of 19 races and $101,313 and one-time holder of the Australian trotting mare’s mile record of 1:59.2, and a half-sister to former Trotter of the Year and cups winner Game Ebony Tr 2:03.7 (29 wins and $181,636) and the Chris Howe Cup winner Mister Everest.

Their dam, Lucy Clare, a good winner in the Melbourne Showgrounds era, was a half-sister to a capable trotter in Supreme Soon, dam of the Derby heat winner Uncle Grubby.

Other members of this family have been Sparkling Success Tr 1:53.9 ($420,170), a dual Breeders Crown champion and winner of the Great Southern Star, and the dual Bill Collins Mile winner Will Trapper Tr 1:59.9 ($266,100), Trapper’s Salute Tr 1:54.2 ($222,685) and Trapper’s Puzzle (SA Trotters Cup).

Keayang Ninja was bred by Marg, Jason and Paddy Lee.

Well related three-year-old

Adira, who won a semi-final of the NSW Breeders Challenge at Menangle, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she won twice from three attempts.

She has maintained her solid form as a three-year-old winning seven races and will be among the leading fancies for the $125,000 Breeders Challenge Final on Saturday.

Adira is by the Mach Three horse, Somebeachsomewhere , from the Bettor’s Delight mare Our Lissome (2:05.8), and is her first foal.

Our Lissome ranks as a half-sister to three winners including Lislass (2:01.3), dam of the Albion Park winner Escalera (1:53), being out of the American-bred Lisdargan, by The Panderosa from the Abercrombie Lisaleen, a sister to the champion racehorse and sire Albert Albert.

Lis Mara 1:47.6 ($2.1 million), a US Breeders Crown winner and successful sire, a top flight filly in I Luv The Nightlife 1:48.8 ($1.9 million) and the smart colts Captain Victorious (1:48.6) and De Los Cielos Deo (1:50) also belong to this family.

Blue blooded filly

Soho Broadway, who cleared novice class at the Harness Breeders Victoria meeting at Maryborough, is a two-year-filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Bettor’s Delight , she is out of the prized Art Major mare Pixel Perfect, whose dam, Amarillen, ranked as a sister to the Oaks winner Tenirama (2:00.1) and a half-sister to Group winners Terryrama (1:56) and Cody Maverick (1:58.9), their dam, Nellirama, being out of the dual Oaks winner Nellie Robins.

Soho Broadway ranks as a half-sister to four Group winners including Soho Tribeca 1:53.8 ($1.1 million), now at the stud in Victoria, the NSW Ladyship Mile winner Carlas Pixel 1:49.5 ($480,128) and the APG Final winner Soho Nolita 1:53 ($238,220).

Vicbred Platinum two-year-old winner

Sheza Pleasure, who won the $50,000 Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic Final for two-year-old trotting fillies at Melton, is a Bacardi Lindy filly from the same family as that which produced a top NSW trotter in Arizona Blue.





Sheza Pleasure --Stuart McCormick photo

Sheza Pleasure, who had been placed in her heat, overcame a difficult draw and a wide passage to post her first success in the Group 1.

A member of an old time family, she ranks as a half-sister to Milly’s Magic, who won at Globe Derby Park on the same night as Sheza Pleasure won. A half-brother in Lord Lohki was placed at Shepparton two nights earlier.

Sheza Pleasure’s dam, Sheza Comment, was by a top American trotter in Sierra Kosmos (Tr 1:53.8, who traces back to the thoroughbred mare Sally Sovereign, by Sovereign), from Sheza Cop (Tr 2:04.5), by Keystone Gondola (son of Speedy Crown) from Arctic Fox, by North Pole (son of Meadow Skipper) from All Aflame, by Scottish Brigade from All States.

This family has had an association of some 80 years in Australia, and is has been responsible for a long line of winners such as Arizona Blue Tr 1:56.9 ($236,465), a winner of 21 races including the Victoria and NSW Derbies and Bruce Skeggs Trotters Cup, the SA Derby winner Ima Cop Too, The Keystone Cop (26 wins), the prolific Menangle winner Chalcis (Tr 1:59.3), Sheza Amason (Tr 1:59.5) and Keystone Maori (Strathalbyn Trotters Cup).

The first three dams of Sheza Pleasure have left 15 winners from 27 foals.

Shoobee Doo on top

Shoobee Doo, a winner of the NSW Rod Fitzpatrick Memorial and recently a winner at Melton, is one of the most promising four-year-olds in Victoria at present.





Shoobee Doo --Stuart McCormick photo

He has won $124,270 in stakes, a worthwhile return for the $16,500 paid for him as a yearling. By the Artsplace horse Shoobee’s Place, and one of first crop, he is out of Lavish Art (1:56.9), by Modern Art from Lavish Franco, by Soky’s Atom from the Lordship mare Lady Barbara.

Shoobee Doo is a brother to the dual Menangle winner Katchar Shobee (1:53.7).

Star three-year-old by American Ideal

A bright future is being predicted for the American Ideal three-year-old The Ideal Touch, whose success at Gloucester Park last Friday was his fourth winning run in as many starts in WA.

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by American Ideal, a leading sire in both NZ and Australia, The Ideal Touch is out of the Mach Three mare Touch Of Rose (2:00.1), the dam of earlier winners in Ferritt’s Sister (1:56.9), Fiery Ferret (1:58.3) and Delightful Gloria (1:59.2).

Touch Of Rose, a Listed placegetter as a two-year-old, was out of Rose Sands (TT1:57.8), by Holmes Hanover from the good producer Sonorous (1:59.9), by Noodlum from Panasonic, by Jerry Adios from the NSW Oaks winner Strafe.

The family, which traces to the Blackwood Abdallah mare Miss Kate, producer a champion pacer in Shakamaker 1:55 ($2.2 million), who won 46 races, including the Inter Dominion and Victoria Cup, and other top pacers in Haughty, who won two New Zealand Cups, Destreos and Report For Duty.

Won Pot of Gold

Major Fernco, who won the Pot of Gold Final at Albion Park and now won three races from six starts in Queensland, promises to make rapid progress through the classes.

Bred in NZ’s Southland district, Major Fernco is a three-year-old colt by Art Major from Sniper’s Lair, by a NZ Cup winner in Changeover (an In The Pocket horse who is now standing stud in Queensland) from Lil’s Dream (TT1:55.7), by Smooth Fella from Miss Denover

Sniper’s Lair, who was unraced, is a half-sister to Outtasight 1:59 (4 NZ wins) and to the Artsplace mare National Gallery (1:54.4), a winner of 11 races including the Golden Wattle Cup and dam of the Listed winner Rocknroll Icon 1:53 ($136,403), Mach Up (1:55.1), Looking Fabulous (1:56) and the unbeaten three-year-old Honolua Bay (1:55.6).

Another half-sister in Limerick Star (1:59.2) left None Bettor 1:48.8 ($562,075), now racing successfully in North America, the Victoria Sapling Stakes winner Abouttime (1:52.9) and the APG heat and semi-final winner Rosie Oreilly (1:56.5).

Major Fernco can boast a pedigree with some real background with a strong staying influence behind it.

From SA Oaks winner

A smart three-year-old filly in SA so far this season is Fairiesdelight, who was bred and is raced by the Cormack family.

A filly by Bettor’s Delight , she is out of the SA Oaks and Sires Produce winner Awaywiththefairies (1:58.3) and the first of her produce to race. She has won four races and been placed in the SA Oaks and Ladyship and looks a three-year-old with the potential one would expect of her breeding.