Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Golden Easter Egg winner

The Camden filly Our Antonio Rose, who downed a top field in the $30,600 Golden Easter Egg at Menangle, is a member of one of New Zealand’s top ranking standardbred families.

Our Antonio Rose, who has won six of her nine starts, is a filly by the Artsplace horse Sportswriter , who stood his early seasons at the stud in NSW and has been located at Alabar Bloodstock in NZ and Victoria since 2016.

Sportswriter has been most successful in Australia. His stock include the top NSW pacer Uncle Sam, runner-up in the Inter Dominion Final and A. G. Hunter Cup, the 2YO Colt of the Year Lumineer and the glamour filly Niki No No.

Our Antonio Rose has a good deal in her favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Sportswriter, she is out of the Courage Under Fire mare The Coldstream, the dam of the NSW Breeders Challenge 4YO Final winner Black Silhouette 1:51 ($162,035), the Menangle winner Ray’s Choice 1:50.5 ($122,329) and Jacks At The Beach (1:55.1), a prolific winner at Albion Park.

The Coldstream is a sister to the dual Derby winner Lanercost 1:52.5 ($509,121) and Ohoka Darcy 1:56.1 ($141,751) and a half-sister to the Melton and Menangle winner Ballochbuie 1:53.5 ($154,235), the Gloucester Park winner Get Outta Eyre 1:52 ($123,270) and to the Sands A Flyin mare Hawthorne, dam of Our Missionary Man 1:53 ($210,958).

Their dam, Lanoch, was by New York Motoring from Heathland, by Vance Hanover from Cotswold, by Scottish Hanover from the Garrison Hanover mare Heathmont, who really established the Bright Alice family to real purpose.

Champion Australian two-year-old Stroma, Monifieth (1:50.5), Charlotte Brew (Vic. Oaks), Montana Falcon (NSW Sapling), the current top Tasmanian pacer Cool Water Paddy and others all belong to Heathmount’s branch of the family.

Gloucester Park double winner

Good Times Ahead, who won twice at Gloucester Park recently and has worked his way down to an NR 81 mark, is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class. He ranks as a seven-year-old half-brother by Mach Three to the top Tasmanian stayer Full Speed Ahead 1:57.1 ($112,126) and the Menangle winner Feel The Burn (1:52).

Their dam, Maheer Princess (1:58.8), was a Christian Cullen mare out of the former NZ 2YO Filly of the Year Fern Glen 1:59 ($125,235), who proved a most successful broodmare. She is also the dam of the WA Pacing Cup and NZ Sires Stakes 3YO Final winner Maheer Lord 1:53 ($515,470), Lavros Glen 1:54.4 ($122,984), the exported Maheer Maid (1:55.8) and Maheer Glen, the dam of the prolific Victorian cups winner Ideal Success 1:54.4 ($217,459).

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Precision family. It includes the Miracle Mile winner Lucky Creed (1:59), who won a record 24 consecutive races, the Inter Dominion Consolation winner Cyamach (1:50.8), Johnny Be Cool (1:49.8), Bel Cardo Master, El Cadeau (SA Oaks) and the top trotters Flakey Jake and Tamra Nightingale.

Well related three-year-old

Sports Package, who won the WA Country Oaks at Bunbury, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she finished second to Double Expresso in a Westbred race.

She has opened her three-year-old season on a winning note and will be well in line for the major juvenile classics.

She is a filly by the Artsplace horse Sportswriter from Ultimate Package (2:01.8), the best of whose several progeny has been the WA Diamond Classic winner Cimnorene 1:55.9 ($117,191).

Ultimate Package ranks as a half-sister to the Gloucester Park winners Flight Mode (1:57.8) and Pacific Invader, being by Northern Luck from Saabrina (2:00.7), by Classic Garry from Soky’s Number, a Soky’s Atom mare who established a great winning line for Goulburn Valley breeders Brian and Marilyn Gourley.

She left the WA Derby winners Saab and Talladega and a top flight filly in Saabella, all Group 1 winners and siblings of Saabrina.

Up and coming stars

Two of Australia’s star pacers at present, and both recent winners and who both look certain to take a tight mark, are Fame Assured and Struve. Both belong to the same sire line and are from the same maternal family.

Fame Assured, a winner in 1:50.8 at Menangle and the winner of 20 races overall and $207,983 in stakes, is a five-year-old Mach Three mare out of Faith Prevails (1:58.1), by Fake Left from the top Queensland filly Girl From Ipanema (1:57.6), by Vanston Hanover from the Oaks winner Goldrush Girl TT1:55.3 ($151,619).

Struve, a four-year-old gelding by Courage Under Fire , is out of the Jereme’s Jet mare Jet’s Girl, a half-sister to Fame Assured. Struve has won six of his 12 starts including the Reg Withers 3YO Classic at Kilmore.

Faith Prevails, who won four races at Albion Park, left others in the QBred Triad 3YO Final winner Frankie Rocks 1:52.2 ($245,862), the multiple Group placegetter Feel The Faith 1:53.1 ($171,323), the promising filly Fearless Faith (1:55.5) and French Charm, the dam of this week’s impressive Albion Park juvenile winner Frontliner (1:58.1).

This family has consistently produced a number of good winners over the years. A full brother to Faith Prevails is Famous Forever , a successful colonial sire, while two half-sisters to her in Guitarzan 1:56.9 ($216,956) and Forever After 1:56.2 ($172,808) both won numerous classics in Queensland.

From top racemare

A star two-year-old in Victoria so far this season is Keayang Kamikaze, who is raced by the Craven family and trained by Margaret Lee.

A colt by Bettor’s Delight , he is out of a top flight racemare in Libertybelle Midfrew 1:53.9 ($640,497) and the first of her produce to win. He scored at Terang in 1:58.6 after finishing runner-up in the Shakamaker Classic at Melton on debut.

Watch Keayang Kamikaze win at Terang.

Keayang Kamikaze looks a two-year-old with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

Close relatives win at Stawell

Gus An Maori and Maori Amour, who both won on the same card at Stawell recently, both belong to the same branch of the prized Maori Miss tribe.

Gus An Maori, who has won 10 races and $60,606 in stakes, is an eight-year-old Angus Hall gelding from the Inter Dominion trotting champion Sumthingaboutmaori, while Maori Amour, a six-year-old Majestic Son mare, is out of Maori Daunou, a daughter of Sumthingaboutmaori.

Watch Maori Amour win at Stawell.

By the American sire Pine Chip, Sumthingaboutmaori was out of Maori Princess, a top flight trotting mare by Entrepreneur from Maori Trump (dam of Noopy Kiosk), by Overtrick from the Grand Monarch mare Maori Miss, who established a great winning line for the late Ric Healy, of Marnoo in Victoria’s western district.

Come On Frank’s half-brother

Whatabro, a three-year-old half-brother to former top South Australian pacer Come On Frank, is making smart progress through the classes. The gelding won twice at Globe Derby Park this week.

By the Cam’s Card Shark horse Four Starzzz Shark , Whatabro is out of Whatacorka (2:02.4), by What’s Next from a fine racemare in Uncork (1:59.9), by Tuapeka Knight from the Adios Vic mare, Tales Of Tabella, a daughter of Kerry Tales, the dam of Armchair Ride (SA Golden Nursery) and the grand-dam of a high class pacer in Gotanedge, the SA Derby winner Robust Rock, Albert Terrill (Bathurst Gold Crown) and others.

Kerry Tales was a half-sister to the SA Guineas winner Jennifer Robyn and a member of the same family as the Victoria Cup winner Bag Limit, Pelicanrama (2YO of the Year) and the WA Golden Nugget winner Yarracoola.

Widely travelled trotter

A trotter who was bred in Victoria, is owned is Western Australia and who began his career in NZ, recently won his third race on end at Kilmore. He is the Majestic Son gelding Storm Cloud, bred by Pauleen Thomson, raced by the Howlett family and originally trained in NZ by Brent Mangos.

Now prepared by Brent Lilley, Storm Cloud has only been sparingly raced and from eight starts he has won four times – at Kilmore by 16 metres and at Pinjarra by 14 metres – and been twice placed.

Storm Cloud is a five-year-old gelding by Majestic Son (a to-ranking trotter by Angus Hall) and is out of Cloud Chaser Tr 2:01.5 (8 wins), a Wind Cries Maori mare who left the multiple Group 1 winner Cruisin Around Tr 1:57.5 ($259,372) and Livin The Life (3 wins).

By Auckland Reactor

Reactor Now equalled the Kilmore track record held by Bitobliss recently when he paced 1690 metres in 1:59, a mile rate of 1:53.4.

He is a good looking four-year-old by Auckland Reactor (a Grand Circuit winner and son of Mach Three) from the Western Ideal mare Who’s Sorry Now, dam of the Gloucester Park winner Jack William 1:55.2 ($95,182) and Bettor Be Sorry (1:54.5), who was undefeated in four starts last season.

Reactor Now has not raced a great deal. He did not race as a two-year-old, won two out of four at three years, and has won three of his four outings this season.

The Dude impresses

The Dude, who has won five races in quick time this season, and who hoisted a fresh lifetime mark of 1:53.3 at Melton last Saturday, is regarded as one of the most exciting pacers in Victoria.



The Dude --Stuart McCormick photo



The Dude is a five-year-old sired by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight , and one of three winners left by him at the Melton meeting. He ranks as a full brother to the thrice Albion Park winner Itz My Generation (1:54.4), being out of A New Sensation, by Christian Cullen from the noted producer Radiant Guest, by Vance Hanover from She’s The Best, a daughter of the champion NZ racemare Hilarious Guest.

A New Sensation, dam of The Dude, was a half-sister to Village Hero (1:50.6), a feature race winner in NZ and Canada, the Harold Park free-for-all winner He’s My Hero (1:54.3), Fake Rose (1:57.8) and the NZ country cup winners Explosive Art and Secret Guest.

The Dude is a member of Andy and Kate Gath’s team.

First winner for Im Stately

The Majestic Son horse, Im Stately, an outstanding juvenile trotter and now at Loddon Valley Stud near Bendigo, was represented by his first winner when Dynamic Diesel was successfully recently at Bendigo.



Im Stately



Dynamic Diesel had been placed in two of his four starts as a three-year-old this season.

Raced and trained by his breeder Shane Hall, Dynamic Diesel is out of the Our Sir Vancelot mare, Hilltown Ashley, who left earlier winners in Iona Spider Tr 1:59.6 ($87,570) and Hilltown Yankee (5 wins).

Hilltown Ashley is a half-brother to the 2004 Trotter of the Year Sammy Do Good Tr 1:58.3 ($314,580) and to Kellybrooke (8 wins), the dam of seven winners at the diagonal gait including the cups winner El Paco Tr 1:55.5 ($292,668).

A half-sister to Im Stately in the three-year-old Venkman (by Wishing Stone ) was a very impressive winner at Shepparton last week.