Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Star four-year-old by A Rocknroll Dance

A bright future is being predicted for the A Rocknroll Dance four-year-old Yorkshire, whose success in the Group 3 Gordon Rothacker Memorial Championship at Melton was his first on Australian soil at his second start.

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by A Rocknroll Dance, and one of his first crop, Yorkshire is out of the Christian Cullen mare Veste (1:57.1), a Group 1 winner of $106,023, being out of a fine racemare in Coburg (1:56.8), by Falcon Seelster from Vicario, and tracing to the Berlin mare Regina, whose family today is one of the best in the NZ stud book.





Yorkshire --Stuart McCormick photo

It includes the million dollar winners Il Vicolo, Gotta Go Cullen and Stunin Cullen, Our Triple Play 1:51 (Queensland 4YO Championship), Code Bailey (Bendigo Cup), the NZ Sires Stakes 3YO Championship winner Its All About Faith (1:54.6) and others.

Crack colt by Bettor’s Delight

One Change, who won the Christmas Cup at Albion Park – Bright Energy and Colt Thirty One filled the minor placings behind him – is a New Zealand bred colt with an interesting and successful background.

Bred by North Island identities Rob Carr and Don Kirkbride, he was got by Bettor’s Delight from Changedown, a mare by the Warm Breeze horse Falcon Seelster. One Change, who took a record of 1:51.1 as a three-year-old, has run up a tidy score of 14 successes and nine placings from 24 starts for $577,794 in stakes.



One Change --Dan Costello photo

One Change’s dam, Changedown, was an unraced mare by Falcon Seelster, a dual world champion from the Jessie Pepper family, and who proved a very successful sire and broodmare sire in both NZ and Australia. Changedown was out of a smart racemare in Chaangerr, who took a record of 1:58.7, won six races and $75,860 and became the dam of the champion Kiwi pacer Changeover 1:53.4 ($2.3 million), now a successful sire in Queensland, Change Stride 1:50 ($376,988), Change Gear 1:52.8 ($190,884) and Change Time (1:56.2) and Changedown (the dam of One Change).

Chaangerr was a Vance Hanover mare from Nell’s Pride, by Tuft from Nell Air, by Ricochet. Besides Chaangerr, Nell’s Pride, a Rotorua Cup winner, left the NZ Cup and dual Miracle Mile winner Chokin 1:56.2 ($1.8 million), the multiple Group 3 winner Chuin 1:54.2 ($185,028) and also Pretty Smooth, a Smooth Fella mare who became the dam of the Inter Dominion heat winner Anvil Vance 1:57.8 ($450,729) and the grand-dam of the NZ Derby winner Fly Like An Eagle 1:53.9 ($699,419) and Mach Doro 1:50.2 ($448,040).





Beautide’s sister

Kabibi, a three-year-old sister by Bettor’s Delight to the Miracle Mile winner and dual Inter Dominion champion Beautide, broke novice ranks at Burnie last weekend. The filly had been placed in three of her previous six starts.

An eleventh foal, Kabibi is out of the Ticket To Heaven mare, Gorse Bush, whose dam, Barrington Lass, the dam of 15 individual winners, established a great winning line for leading Tasmanian horseman Barrie Rattray.

Others from Gorse Bush were Death And Taxes 1:58.1 ($125,300) and Ashkalini 2:00.2 ($124,338) both Granny Smith winners, Acutabovetherest (1:57.1), Chalondra (1:56.6) and Ashura (1:59.5).

WA Christmas Gift winner

Vivere Damore, the impressive winner of the $50,000 Christmas Gift at Gloucester Park, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the WA female ranks.

She is a member of an old time Australian family, being a five-year-old Lincoln Royal mare from the Village Jasper mare Living On Love, a sister to the prolific Perth winner Here Comes Zoe 1:55.2 ($113,996) and a half-sister to the WA Sires Stakes champion Chivalrous Fella 1:55.5 ($271,809), a winner of 20 races at Gloucester Park, and My Zapherine 1:58 (dam of Fully Zapped 1:57.6).

Their dam, Inamorato (by Embrace Me), was unraced but she left nine winners. She was out of Datelinka, by New Morris (son of Morris Eden) from Nalaara First, by Aachen from the Merchant mare Country Cousin and tracing to the taproot Ethylin (by Judge Huon), foaled in Tasmania in 1899.

Inamorato was a half-sister to What A Novice (TT2:00.8), dam of the glamour Victorian racemare Nemeeshar 1:58.2 ($331,230), the winner of four Group 1 races, and the third dam of the APG Consolation winner Arggghhh (1:53.4), Sheer Strength 1:55.5 (who won 17), Courageous Katee 1:57.8 (12 wins) and recent Victorian winner Shaq (1:55.2).

Vivere Damore was bred by John Coffey, of Patrician Park, who part-owns her.

Well related three-year-old

Winner of the Albion Park Gold and QBred Triad as a two-year-old last season, Expensive Ego has opened his three-year-old season on a winning note with successes in 1:50.6 and 1:51.1 at Menangle.

Expensive Ego was an Australian Pacing Gold purchase in 2018 at Brisbane, and is a colt by the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven from Art Start (1:58.2), by Perfect Art (a brother to Art Major) from the Queensland Oaks winner Sweet Clementine (1:59.6), a half-sister to the NZ Great Northern Oaks winner Adios Trick and to Sweet Liberty 1:57.9 ($102,706) and Sweet Sue, both winners of the QBred Triad.

Art Start, who won 14 races, has left four winners from five foals of racing age including the QBred 2YO winner Art’s Treasure 1:50.9 ($152,542) and the prolific Albion Park winner Bohdi Tree 1:52.1 ($192,854).

Other members of this family, which was founded in NZ by The Brat (by the thoroughbred Young Diomedes), were Centenario (2YO Colt of the Year), the dual Inter Dominion heat winner Philadelphia Man (1:52.6), My Liberty Belle (QBred 3YO Triad), Lagoon Stride (1:56.1) and Who Said What (1:54.1).

Group success for Gotta Party Doll

Gotta Party Doll, who won the Group 3 Red Ochre Mares Classic at Dubbo, after leading from the early part and soundly trouncing her rivals, has now won nine races this season and is rated one of the brightest prospects in her class. She ranks as a six-year-old half-sister by Gotta Go Cullect to the former top Sunraysia pacer Loaded (1:57.4).

Their dam, My Party Doll, was a Falcon Seelster mare from Smooth Doll, by Smooth Fella from the Lordship mare Living Doll, who proved a most successful broodmare. She is the dam of NZ and USA winners Talking Doll 1:55.2 ($114,857) and Straight Eight (1:59.2) and the Harold Park winner Lamarque (1:59.1).

My Party Doll, winner of the NZ Yearling Sale Series as a three-year-old, was a half-sister to the good Gloucester Park winners Black N Bettor 1:56.1 ($179,805) and Lavros Butler (1:57.4), and the In The Pocket mare My Barbie Doll, the dam of nine winners including Mister Ardee 1:56.2 ($284,198), Express Ball 1:53.2 ($187,744) and Weedon’s Express 1:53.1 ($137,540).

Another half-sister in Cee Ash (TT1:57.3) ranks as the dam of the dual Melton winner My Cash (1:53.1).

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Norice family, Living Doll being a half-sister to the NZ Free-for-all winner Chief Command, Indecision (Rangiora and Ashburton Cups) and Jack Ruler (1:58.2).

Vicbred winning line

The two-year-old Evas Image (by Father Patrick ), who won a heat of the Vicbred Super Series at Maryborough, and the three-year-old Builder Bob (by Angus Hall), who finished third in his respective heat, are both out of the Last Sunset mare Shes An Image, who won the Vicbred Super Series herself.

Both were bred by Chris Lang Jnr and his wife Haley, of Ballarat, and were sold at the Australasian Premier Trotting Sale in Melbourne. The first was Builder Bob, who went for $41,000 in 2018, while Evas Image brought $70,000 in 2019 – the top price that year.

Shes An Image won 20 races including the Victoria and NSW Oaks and $233,824 in stakes and took a mile record of 1:57.4. She is a half-sister to the Tatlow and Central Victorian Championship winner Gentle Image 2:00 ($202,230), Godofthunder (SA Hambletonian) and the lightly raced Joyce’s Image, who became the dam of the promising Queensland filly Shegotsass (10 wins to date).

Helansin improved

The most improved two-year-old in recent weeks is Helansin, from Chris and Alison Alford’s Bolinda barn, and he is already being regarded as a candidate for next year’s three-year-old classics.





Helansin --Stuart McCormick photo

He is a Somebeachsomewhere gelding from a useful racemare in Eye Like Candy (1:55.8), by Presidential Ball from the Group placed Arivee (1:59.3), by Safely Kept from the Golden Greek mare Willing Greek, who has founded an outstanding family of winners.

Eye Like Candy, who won nine races, is also the dam of the talented NZ four-year-old Jawbreaker (1:55.6), winner of the Show Day Futurity at the recent NZ Cup carnival.

From family of Maori’s Idol

Needabacardi, who won the Christmas Trotters Cup, one of the features of the Summer carnival at Albion Park, is a Bacardi Lindy gelding from the same family as that which a champion trotter in Maori’s Idol.





Needabacardi --Dan Costello photo

Needabacardi, who was a Vicbred Super Series winner as a two-year-old, has been a widely traveller trotter having won at Melton, Menangle and now Albion Park.

He ranks as a half-brother to the Breeders Crown and Vicbred champion Kyvalley Clichy 1:59.2 ($167,750), being out of Modern Maori, by Sundon from a fine racemare in Maori Princess, by Entrepreneur from the Overtrick mare Maori Trump.

This family has consistently producer a number of top trotters over the years. A close relative of Needabacardi in Victoria is the Inter Dominion champion Sumthingaboutmaori, by Pine Chip. Sumthingaboutmaori’s grand-dam, Maori Trump, is a half-sister to Maori’s Idol.

Sumthingaboutmaori figures as the dam of promising three-year-old filly Imamaorijet, a Vicbred Super Series heat winner at Maryborough last Monday.

Needabacardi was bred in northern Victoria by Neville and Louise Pangrazio.

Siblings win at Northam

It was no mean feat for the half-brothers Tradie (by Yankee Sensation ) and Pivotal (by Badlands Hanover) to win on the same night at Northam recently. The former has now won six races and the latter, two.

Sagacity, the race-winning dam of Tradie and Pivotal, was out of a capable racemare in Fine Glance, who won three races at Moonee Valley. Besides Sagacity, she was also the dam of Nemjul (2:00.6), Bristowrama (2:02.4) and the Classic Garry mare Miss Burnside (2:00.8), who became the dam of the Globe Derby Park winners Any Suggestions (1:57.5) and Miss Lively (1:58)).

Fine Glance was out of Gavil Girl (2:06.7), by Gaviland from the Lock Up mare Sans Pareil, who established a great winning line for the late Jack Bagley, of Chiltern (Vic.). She left the Victoria Sires Stakes champion and Tatlow Memorial winner Part Of Glory 2:00.2 ($156,155), Triumph Lad (Victoria Sires Produce) and a top Tasmanian pacer in Swishinon 1:56.3 ($154,379).

Other members of this family have been the Cranbourne and Shepparton Cups Phoenix Prince 1:52 ($244,680), Goonly 1:53.4 (Tontine Series), Udoit 1:55.4 ($143,215) and the SA Oaks winner Doug’s Courage (1:58).