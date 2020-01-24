Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Third WA Cup winner by American Ideal

Mighty Conqueror, winner of the $450,000 Western Australian Pacing Cup at Gloucester Park, is the third winner of WA’s premier race sired by the Western Ideal horse American Ideal . Earlier winners by him were Soho Tribeca (2018) and My Hard Copy (2015 and 2016).

A five-year-old gelding, Mighty Conqueror has developed some good form since being shipped from NZ at the outset of his four-year-old campaign. He has won 13 races in WA including the WA 4YO Championship, Easter Cup and the Pat Cranley Memorial.

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by American Ideal, Mighty Conqueror is out of the Presidential Ball mare Ballroom Babe (1:56.2), whose dam, Soky’s Lass (by Soky’s Atom ), was a half-sister to the Franklin Cup winner Vance Glory 1:54 ($218,844), Star Motoring (Cambridge Cup), Star Glory 1:54.2 ($128,329) and to Shardon’s Lass, the dam of the Fremantle Cup winner Shardons Aflyin ($500,651).



Ballroom Babe, the dam of Mighty Conqueror, won seven races and at the stud left five winners including Beckinsale (10 wins) and Young Conqueror (7 wins) and is the grand-dam of the promising Victorian three-year-old filly She Will Rock, a winner of three of her six

starts to date.

Other top pacers further back in this pedigree were Christopher Vance, Luxury Liner, Surprise Package and Napoleon.

Close relatives win at Melton

Mota Mate and The Fortunate Son, who won consecutive races at Melton last Friday, both belong to the same family.

Mota Mate, the winner of the Vicbred Platinum Country Series Final, is a four-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding out of the noted producer Gemfire, by Torado Hanover from Gold Mistress, by Golden Money Maker from Madame Han.

While The Fortunate Son is a six-year-old gelding by Roll With Joe from Island Dreamer, by Island Fantasy from Dream Chaser, by Classic Garry from Dreamwood, a Lumber Dream half sister to Gold Mistress, the grand-dam of Mota Mate.

This line has been bred from extensively by Goulburn Valley breeder Helen Head and her late husband, Graham, and includes the ‘Cups King’ Safari, the sire of crack racemare Berisari, who won on the same night at Melton.

Sub 1:50 double for Bettor’s Delight

Bettor’s Delight was credited with two new sub 1:50 winners on the same night at Menangle. Wrangler NZ, a six-year-old gelding, won in 1:48.8, while Bettor Enforce NZ, a seven-year-old mare, scored in 1:48.9.

Wrangler, who was bred by Ken and Anne-Maree Spicer, ranks as a brother to the NZ Derby winner Sheriff, being out of Jen Marie (2:01.2), by Christian Cullen from the Falcon Seelster mare Inspiring Dash (1:59), the dam of the outstanding racemare Venus Serena 1:52.1 ($796,397), the Group 1 winner Rona Lorraine ($133,268) and Cracka Stride 1:52.4 ($112,036).

Bred by Ben and Karen Calder, Bettor Enforce, who has won 12 races and almost $140,000 in stakes, is the first produce of Their Excuse (TT1:59), by Falcon Seelster from the Live Or Die mare Last Excuse, a sister to the dual N Z Cup winner Just An Excuse.

APG Brisbane sale on Sunday

The Australian Pacing Gold Brisbane Sale will be held at Albion Park on Sunday. The entry totals 41 yearlings and breeders from Queensland and NSW are represented.

The yearlings include some royally bred youngsters with some top class racemares such as Forever Gold, Courageous Annie, October Original, Catwalk Beauty, Dont Break My Ark, Pacific Jaccka, Victree Bonita, Paris Pepperell, and others.

There’s half-brothers to a host of smart performers including Colt Thirty One, Sally Fletcher, Forever Gold, Pinup Boy and Sheeza GNP and half-sisters to Rock With Sam, Clintal Do and Hedges Avenue.

A feature of the sale will be the first crop of well credentialled sires Betting Line , Always B Miki , Racing Hill and trotter Sebastian K .

Double for NZ broodmare

The In The Pocket mare Tricky Woman left winners in both hemispheres on the same day last week.

Bettor Trix, a five-year-old Bettor’s Delight mare, won a $US16,000 race in a career-best 1:51.6 at Dover Downs, Delaware, while her younger brother Copperfield posted his second win from only seven starts at Timaru.

A smart racemare in her own right, Tricky Woman has left other winners in Bettor To Be Tricky (1:56), a winner of 11 races and $86,315, and Wat A Woman (1:59.4).

Tricky Woman ranks as a half-sister to Scuse Me (1:53.5), the Group winning dam of Adore Me, Have Faith In Me, Imagine Me, and so on.

Eye-catching win

The highlight of the Geelong midweek meeting was turned in by the three-year-old debutant Private Eye, who broke stride in the last lap and gave the leaders a tidy start.

With 400 metres to run he was still 15 metres from the leaders, and his chance could have been written off. But Private Eye, after recovering his gait, was switched to the outside and stormed home to win by almost a length.

Private Eye’s performance was an amazing one in every respect. He is a son of the American Ideal horse He’s Watching , a top colt pacer and who now stands at Alabar Bloodstock in NZ.

Oh Eye See (1:54.5), the dam of Private Eye, was Armbro Operative mare from Grace Robinson, who proved a great broodmare. She left nine sub 2:00 winners, four $100,000 earners and three Group 1 winners from 10 foals to race.

Won SA St Leger

When he won the $14,000 St Leger at Globe Derby Park on Saturday, Hesashark scored his fourth success on end, and he is entitled to be rated as this season’s top three-year-old in South Australia.

From 12 lifetime starts he has won seven times and been three times placed for $30,000 in stakes.

Hesashark is a gelding sired by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Shadyshark Hanover , who is now standing in North America. He is out of Goodtime Katie, an unraced mare by Grinfromeartoear from the Life Sign mare Lifes Just Magic, the dam of the cup class pacer Idealsomemagic and the Menangle winner Goodtime Slater ($103,888).

Hesashark was bred by Ian and Judi Slater, of the Goodtime Lodge stud, near Colac (Vic.) and was sold as a yearling at the South Australian sales.

By Soho Valencia

Soho Valencia , a well performed Art Major horse from a top broodmare in Benelise, by Vintner, and who is now at the stud in NSW, was represented by his first winner recently in the three-year-old filly Trioli.

She led all the way at Dubbo and has won two of her four starts.

Soho Valencia has been only lightly patronised at the stud and from nine foals in his first crop he has produced a winner and a placegetter from three starters.

Trioli, who is the first foal of the Julius Caesar mare Lily Rapido, belongs to the same family as Royal Three and Mister Langus, two of NSW’s most outstanding colt pacers of the 1980’s.

A real Doozzie!

Doolittle Doozzie, who won her third race for the season at Redcliffe and has now won six races, is one of the best four-year-old mares in Queensland at present.

A product of the Redcliffe Yearling Sale, she has earned $23,280 from only 19 starts. By the Rocknroll Hanover horse Pet Rock and one of his first crop, she is out of the classics winner Cha Ching Chaching (1:56.2), a half-sister to four winners including Irockmyworld 1:57 ($91,881) and the good Tasmanian pacer Vander Jenkins.

Doolittle Doozzie was bred by Burwood Stud, one of Queensland’s leading nurseries who stand Cha Ching Chaching’s sire, Cammibest, and the former NZ superstar Changeover, now making his mark as a sire.

Promising three-year-old trotter

Elite Stride, a runaway winner on debut at the midweek Melton meeting, is a three-year-old trotting colt of all-American parentage.

Bred and raced by Emilio and Mary Rosati, he was got by Muscle Hill from Real Babe, an American bred mare by the Andover Hall horse Donato Hanover. Real Babe, who took a record of 1:52.4 as a five-year-old, was bought by the Rosati’s for $200,000 at a Harrisburg mixed sale in 2013.

She finished up with a stake tally of $386,103.

Real Babe’s dam, Housethatruthbuilt (by Muscles Yankee), won 13 races including the Breeders Crown and Kentucky Futurity and $1.1 million in stakes and was the top three year-old filly of her year.

Elite Stride promises to do this fine family further credit.

Top racemare remembered

Memories of the top racemare of the 2010’s, Shake It Mama, came flooding back with the runaway win of the three-year-old Cool Rocking Daddy at Cobram.



Shake It Mama Shake It Mama

A gelding by A Rocknroll Dance , he is the second produce of Shake It Mama, a Mach Three mare whose first offspring, Mamas New Dude (by Western Terror) won twice in December.

Shake It Mama, who was bred and raced by David Sheppard, won 15 races including the Bathurst Gold Tiara and Australian Oaks and $257,588 in stakes. She was a half-sister to the Group winner Fususi 1:59.2 ($180,305) and the Fake Left mare Pyrites (1:57.9), the dam of the Breeders Crown Silver winner Bettor Be Gold (1:52.8) and the Albion Park winner Golden Year (1:54.7).