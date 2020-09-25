Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

NZ Sires Stakes winner

The Pukekohe colt American Dealer, who firmly clinched his claim to being the best three-year-old colt of the season when he won the $128,800 Garrard’s Sires Stakes Final at Alexandra Park, is a member of one of NZ’s top ranking standardbred families.

American Dealer, who has now won four races and $99,670, is a colt by the Western Ideal horse American Ideal , who stood his early seasons at Woodlands Stud and has been located at Northern Rivers Equine while at the stud in Victoria.

American Ideal has been most successful in Australia. His stock include the champion Bling It On, the WA Pacing Cup winners Soho Tribeca, My Hard Copy and Mighty Conqueror, the brilliant but ill-fated Centenario and the Derby winner Ideal For Real.



American Dealer --Megan Liefting/Race Images photo



American Dealer is out of Maddison’s Delight, by Bettor’s Delight from Pacing Grace 1:57.7 (8 wins), a North Island bred mare by In The Pocket from Jessie Grace, by Vance Hanover, and tracing to the taproot Verity (by Vancleve).

Pacing Grace was the dam of two high class pacers in Pacing Major (1:52), a winner of 19 races and $621,436, and All U Need Is Faith 1:49.8 ($326,114), a good winner in NZ and America.

Other daughters of Pacing Grace also bred on with marked successes. Grace Way (1:56.8) became the dam of the Victoria HRSC 3YO Cup winner Three Ways 1:54.1 ($219,949), the Redcliffe Derby winner Make Way 1:51.7 ($148,095) and Forgotten Highway 1:55.6 ($147,019).

Pacing Delight, a sister to Maddison’s Delight, left a Group 2 winning juvenile in Virgil 1:52.3 ($121,741), the Menangle winner Mason’s Delight (1:51.9) and recent Addington three-year-old winner Aladdin.

American Dealer is a half-brother to the thrice Gloucester Park winner Sweet Maddison (1:57.1).

Call Me Hector star sprinter

Call Me Hector advanced strong claims to being the best sprint pacer in Tasmania today when he scored a record-breaking win in the Free-for-all at Launceston last Sunday.

Call Me Hector carved out the 1680 metres 1:59.4, a rate of 1:54.4 - 0.2 inside the previous track standard. He also holds the Hobart track record of 1:54.3 set 12 months earlier.



Call Me Hector --tasracing.com.au



It was his sixth win for the season. At his previous start he disposed of Ryley Major and others, and earlier in the year he won at Melton in 1:55.2.

Call Me Hector has not done a great deal of racing, having averaged 11 starts a season. In four seasons of racing Call Me Hector has won 19 races and has been 16 times placed from 58 starts for $129,856.

By champion sire Art Major , he is out of Lady Jillett Lombo, by Mach Three from Lady Titian Lombo (1:59.4), by Fake Left from Titian Annie, by Big Band Sound. Call Me Hector is a half-brother to the former top racemare Call Her Julie 1:56.2 ($172,428) and recent Cranbourne winner Groom (1:57.3).

Well related three-year-old filly

Artemis, who downed a strong field of three-year-olds at Menangle last weekend, is a Mach Three filly from the same family as that which produced a champion New Zealand pacer in Courage Under Fire.

It was her third success at the Sydney headquarters track.

She is a filly by the Matt’s Scooter horse, Mach Three, from Eyre To The Throne (1:58.9), the best of whose several progeny have been the Breeders Crown winner Cyclone Kate 1:50.3 ($341,723) and the NZ Kindergarten winner Cyclone Prince 1:57.1 ($131,057).

Eyre To The Throne ranks as a sister to the prolific Menangle winner Passion Stride 1:53.4 ($162,028), being by Presidential Ball from the In The Pocket mare Erin Brockovich, a full sister to Courage Under Fire, the winner of a record six Derbies, and Advance Attack, a former to Kiwi juvenile who is now at the stud in WA.

Fifth on end

The Western Districts gelding Jilliby Sylvester, who is being aimed at the forthcoming three-year-old classics, extended his unbeaten winning sequence to five at the Horsham midweek meeting. He is by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Roll With Joe , sire of the record-breaking juvenile Ignatius.

Jilliby Sylvester’s dam, Jilliby Opal, was unraced, being by Artsplace from Jilliby Gold 1:59 ($183,394), a top racemare whose 24 successes included the Queen of the Pacific, and by What’s Next, a world champion and highly successful sire.

Jilliby Gold, the dam also of a capable pacer in Jilliby Rio 1:55.8 (27 wins and $214,755), was a half-sister to the Nyah Cup and USA winner Jilliby Spirit 1:50.2 ($495,022), the Melton winner Jilliby Master (1:55.4) and others in Jilliby Lightning (1:57.2) and Jilliby Jet (1:57.8).

Their dam, Jilliby Diamond, who left nine winners, was by the Inter Dominion winner Koala King from Jilliby Dollar, by the dual Derby winner Royal Dollar.

Jilliby Sylvester is a member of Marg Lee’s team.

Broodmare double

The Art Major mare Glenferrie Shuffle 1:57 ($279,839), a former Breeders Crown 2YO champion, left two winners in the space of 24 hours.

Her first two foals, Zanadu (by Bettor’s Delight ) and Kezzamac (by Well Said ), won at Menangle and Canberra respectively.

Zanadu, who went in 1:55.3, has now won five races, while the three-year-old Kezzamac has won twice.

Glenferrie Shuffle, a winner of 13 races, is out of a fine racemare in Hot Shoe Shuffle 1:57.9 ($295,011), by Falcon Seelster from Off Beat, by Vance Hanover from Broken Drum, by Lordship from the Smooth Fella mare Berndon Star (2:02.8), a half-sister to the Victoria Derby winner Smooth Falcon.

Glenferrie Shuffle is a half-sister to the Menangle winner Jivin Cullen 1:54 ($190,713), the exported Joshua Mac 1:57.8 ($107,760), Sem’s Delight (1:57) and Hotinthecitytonite (1:58.8), dam of the Melton and Albury String of Pearls victor Delightful Jazz 1:54 ($105,600).

Star three-year-old by Sportswriter

James Rattray, who brought out champions in Beautide and Ignatius, has a smart three-year-old in Jimartee racing at present.

He downed a strong field in a heat of the NSW Breeders Challenge at Penrith, rating 1:53.9 over 1720 metres – only 0.3 outside Ignatius’s track record. Earlier in the season he won the Young Derby and from 20 starts he has won seven times and been six times placed for $75,600 in stakes.

Jimartee ranks as a half-brother to a handy pacer in Vienna Boy (1:52.6), being a gelding by the Artsplace horse, Sportswriter, from Vienna Bromac, by Courage Under Fire from Universal Woman, by Caprock from Winsome Tricks, by Overtrick from Winsome Glow, dam of the Kaikoura Cup winner Franco Whisper.

Vienna Bromac, who won four races at Menangle and took a record of 1:54, was a half-sister to the good NZ and Albion Park winner Amysteriouseagle (2:00.8). This is the family of the Breeders Crown champion Just Cala, Classiesistar (1:51.8), Sir Clive (NZ Kindergarten), Posh Jaccka (Vic. Gold Chalice), Adda Rising Star and others.

Tailored Elegance bred to be top trotter

Tailored Elegance, who is proving herself a star juvenile trotter, has won three of her last five starts including a runaway success at Bendigo last Saturday when having only her second start on Australian soil.



Tailored Elegance -HRNZ



She is a three-year-old filly by Muscle Hill , sire of Australia’s top trotting mare in Dance Craze, out of the Armbro Invasion mare Classic Armbro (Tr 2:07.2), a winning daughter of the former NZ trotting queen Merinai Tr 2:00.8 ($244,155).

Besides Classic Armbro, Merinai, who won three Group 1 races, is also the dam of the smart NSW square-gaiter Sunny Elegant Tr 1:57.2 ($102,330), Miss Pegasus, who won nine and $86,391), Wingsonhai (7 wins) and Madam Spur (5 wins).

Merinai is the grand-dam of the NSW Foundation Series and Bathurst Gold Coronet winner Pegasus Elegance Tr 1:54.6 ($128,060), the prolific Melton winner Pretty Sunday Tr 1:57.4 ($175,182), Sonofanearl Tr 2:00.6 ($117,798), Rosemma (Lyn McPherson Memorial) and the Maori Legend victor Aldebaran Shelly.

Tailored Elegance is a sister to the promising youngster I See Fire and a half-sister to Sertorius Tr 1:58.6 (8 wins and $116,898) and the Victorian winner Popcorn Sutton.

Henrik Larsson unbeaten three-year-old

Henrik Larsson, who beat a useful field at Gloucester Park last Friday and is undefeated in four starts, gives the impression that he could develop into one of next season’s top four-year-olds.

Bred in New Zealand, Henrik Larsson is a big, muscular colt by Art Major from No Mas (2:00.8), a lightly raced mare by Badlands Hanover from Sammi Franco, by Falcon Seelster from the NSW bred Stormy Pat, a sister to the glamour filly Eva Thor, the winner of 15 races as a two and three-year-old including the Raith Memorial and National Stallion Stakes.

No Mas, who won twice, figures as a half-sister to a grand WA pacer and cups winner in Our Jimmy Johnstone 1:53.5 ($778,635), the Harold Park winner Fast Sticks (1:59) and to Sevenspanishangels, dam of the Wanganui Cup winner Thunderfromthethrone.

Henrik Larsson is the first foal of his dam.

A champion pacer in Don’t Retreat belongs to this family. He won a record 26 races at Harold Park and qualified for three Inter Dominion finals and in all won 54 races and $340,317 in stakes.

Alecane (NSW Cannonball Stakes and ID heat), Seaswift Joy (1:50), NZ 3YO of the Year Kotare Legend and Majestic Major are among many good winning members of Henrik Larsson’s family, which has produced to pacers in both NZ and Australia.

Blue blooded filly

Rogue Wave, who scored a commanding win in a slick 1:54.3 at her first start at the Shepparton midweek meeting, is a two-year-old filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Somebeachsomewhere , by Mach Three from Where’s The Beach, by Beach Towel, she is out of the Live Or Die mare Perfect Life, whose dam, Secret Life (1:58.6), ranked as a sister to Royal Crime 1:55.7 ($100,753) and a half-sister to the Southern Cross winners Lovelist 1:53.2 ($222,889) and Punch Line (1:54.2) and to the Modern Art mare Modern Life, dam of Rising Stars winner Ample Power 1:55.6 ($107,825).

Lovelist became the dam of this year’s unbeaten two-year-old filly Treachery, winner of the $100,000 The Allwood.

Their dam, Lifeline, was a half-sister to the Hunter Cup winner Safe And Sound ($995,606), Gold Rocket (1:51), Massarua (1:55.8) and The Good Times (1:54.4).