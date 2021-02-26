Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Dainty’s Daughter Classic winner

The Perth filly, Rumour Has It, who firmly clinched her claim to being the best three-year-old filly of the season in WA when she won the $50,000 Dainty’s Daughter at Gloucester Park, is a member of one of New Zealand’s top ranking standardbred families.

Rumour Has It, who has now won six races, is a filly by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Roll With Joe , who stood his early seasons at the stud in NSW and has been located at Alabar while at the stud in Victoria.

Roll With Joe has been most successful in Australia. His stock include Ignatius, who set a new national mile record for two-year-olds, the Derby winner Muscle Factory and the Group winning filly Arts Treasure.

Rumour Has It is out of Roustabout (1:59.5), by the NZ bred sire Christian Cullen , from Little Egypt, a South Island bred mare by Deal Direct from Impressionable, by Talk About Class from the Lordship mare Tilla, dam of the dual Inter Dominion heat winner Impressionist.

Roustabout, who numbered the WA Empress Stakes among her four successes, produced others in Arousing 1:56.6 ($119,663), Loving You (1:55.7) and Just A Horse (1:57.5). She was a sister to the Tuapeka Cup winner Montecrengle (1:58.1) and to Summer Ale, dam of Argyle Beach 1:52.1 ($133,542) and a half-sister to the Battle of Bunbury winner Pelusiac (1:53.3), Im The Sphinx (1:56.6) and Just Dont Be Cruel (1:57.4).

The Black Prince in 1:51.1

The Black Prince, a Bettor’s Delight six-year-old and the winner of the $100,000 Newcastle Mile in 1:51.1, is out of My Style, a capable racemare with a record of 1:56.2 who is proving a successful broodmare.

My Style is also the dam of Im Stylish 1:56.8 ($115,214), winner of the WA Western Crown, the three-year-old Idealism, who won at Winton last Sunday, The Moonshadow (1:50.8) and his full brother Weewah (1:55.3), a recent winner at Gloucester Park.



The Black Prince --Club Menangle Photo



My Style was a McArdle mare from Simply Devine, by In The Pocket from Awfully Nice, by Nero’s B B from the Lumber Dream mare Dream Bel. She was a half-sister to the NSW Robin Dundee victor Start Dreaming 1:51.7 ($166,024), Black Edition (1:56.8, winner of three) and Power Dreaming (1:52.8), now racing successfully in America.

Their dam, Simply Devine, was only lightly raced, but she left six winners. She was a sister to the Moonee Valley winner Silver Lined Pocket 1:50.4 ($360,665) and a half-sister to Dream Allulike, dam of Whenthegroundshook (1:54.2) and Soho Cash (1:59.5), and to Putting On The Glitz, dam of a fine racemare and Oaks winner in Secret Potion 1:57.5 ($285,312).

Other members of this family, which was founded in NZ by Bonnie Belle, were the speed merchant Defoe (TT1:53), Picard 1:49.8 (Hondo Grattan Sprint), the millionaire pacer Dreamout Loud (1:48.8), Dream To Share 1:52 ($220,357) and Hear The Call (SA Breeders Plate).

Maajida star racemare

Maajida advanced strong claims to being the best mare in Australia today when she scored a brilliant win in the $50,000 Robin Dundee Stakes in a career-best 1:50.3 at Menangle.

It was her fifth successive win. At her previous start she disposed of Amelia Rose and others in the Vicbred Final at Melton, and before that she downed a smart field in the Breeders Crown Silver at Bendigo.

Maajida has not done a great deal of racing, but from 24 starts she has won 18 races and has been three times placed for $484,550.





Maajida --Stuart McCormick Photo

Bred and raced by the Johnson family of The Rock (NSW), she is a four-year-old by the superstar Mach Three horse, Somebeachsomewhere , out of Arterial Way (1:55.8), by Art Major from the NSW Princess Mile winner Better Motoring (1:58), by New York Motoring from Better Yet, by Nat Lobell.

Maajida is a sister to the Bathurst Gold Chalice winner Lifeonthebeach 1:50.2 ($178,282) and a half-sister to the Menangle winner We Salute You (1:51.3).

Expensive Ego in 1:48.9

Expensive Ego, a good looking Rock N Roll Heaven entire, is rated Australia’s top four-year-old this season, particularly after his 1:48.9 success in the $200,000 Chariots of Fire, the major four-year-old classic on the calendar.





Expensive Ego takes the Chariots of Fire --Club Menangle Photo

He has won $305,218 in stakes, a worthwhile return on the $27,000 paid for him as a yearling. By the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven (a leading sire in both Australia and America), Expensive Ego is out of Art Start (1:58.2), by Perfect Art (a brother to Art Major) from Sweet Clementine (1:59.6), by Land Grant from Sue Adios.

Expensive Ego is the best winner from this family in recent times, but a few years ago it produced a top Grand Circuit pacer in Philadelphia Man, who won six Group races.

Cup winner by Raging Bull

Wildwest, who won the $50,000 Governor’s Cup at Gloucester Park – the WA Cup winner Vultan Tin and finalist Our Jimmy Johnstone were among the beaten brigade – has made smart progress through the classes.

He is a grand stayer and the best performer left by the Christian Cullen horse Raging Bull , who sired the good racemares Our Bare Knuckle and Flame Lady.

Wildwest is a five-year-old gelding from Bay Jet, by Jereme’s Jet (son of Western Hanover) from Fake’s Dream, by Fake Left from Clipjoint, by Lumber Dream from the Out To Win mare Bonnie Win, a half-sister to the NZ Cup winner True Averil.

Fake’s Dream, who took a record of 1:59.5, was a half-sister to the exported Street Machine (1:55.6) and Making Contact (1:57.2) and the Victorian winners High Roller and Lumber Jak.

Brother and sister

It was no mean feat for the siblings My Ultimate Star and Our Ultimate Katie to win on the same night at Penrith recently. Both are by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight (the leading sire in Australia and NZ).

The Crystal Star (1:59.8), the dam of My Ultimate Star and Our Ultimate Katie, was out of a handy racemare in Lordship’s Falcon, who won three races in NZ. Besides The Crystal Star, she was also the dam of Sunny Two Shoes (1:59.8), Mysisterastar (2:00.6), Boulton Home and Mac’s Wee Pea, all NZ winners.

Lordship’s Falcon was out of the Lordship mare Venetian Star, the dam of the Bendigo Cup and NZ Flying Mile winner Anvil’s Star 1:54.8 ($470,115). One of her daughters, Star Command, left a winner in Lavra Florence (1:57.4), who became the dam of Lavra Joe, a winner at Gloucester Park last Friday.

Other members of this family have been the WA Derby winner Patronus Star 1:53.2 ($286,590), Billies A Star 1:55.6 ($145,263), the WA 4YO Championship winner Ima Rocket Star 1:56.2 ($411,929) and Marshal Star (Wellington Cup).

Well bred three-year-old

Electric Eye, an impressive winner at Cobram recently, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when he finished third to Bar Room Banta in the NSW Breeders Challenge Final.

He has opened his three-year-old season on a winning note and will be well in line for the major juvenile classics.

Electric Eye is a colt by the Cam’s Card Shark horse, Bettor’s Delight , from the Listed winner Nikalongboulevard (1:57.1), the best of whose several progeny have been the Bathurst Gold Tiara and Bracelet winner Dont Think Twice 1:50.2 ($4653,665) and Jokers Tothe Right 1:53.8 ($140,168).

Nikalongboulevard ranks as a half-sister to Nikalong Henry (1:57.1), being by Pacific Rocket from Nikalongtheground, by Nikalong Shadow from Ground, by Meck Hanover. Nikalongboulevard was 14 when she left Electric Eye.

Tailamade double

The million dollar racemare Tailamade Lombo left winners in both hemispheres last weekend.

Alpine Stride, a seven-year-old gelding by Rocknroll Hanover , won at the Terang Cup meeting, while Colossal Stride, a gelding by Bettor’s Delight, scored in 1:51.8 at The Meadowlands, New Jersey.

Tailamade Lombo, the former 2YO and 3YO Filly of the Year, has been a most successful broodmare. Besides Alpine Stride and Colossal Stride, she is the dam of the 2YO Filly of the Year Aussie Made Lombo 1:55.1 ($578,456), the Hobart Pacing Cup winner Yakuza 1:56.8 ($266,857), the WA Listed winner Tsunami Lombo 1:55.3 ($167,617) and Jewel’s Stride (1:53.9).

She figures as the second dam of the WA Westbred and Sale Classic winner Soho Interceptor 1:55.9 ($177,634) and Starsbythebeach 1:57.9 (Albury String of Pearls).

Trotting Cups winner

Well Defined, a son of the American sire, Majestic Son , who stands at Alabar’s New Zealand farm, has been the star trotter on the Victorian Country Cups circuit.

He has won the Terang and Ararat Trotters Cups at his last two appearances. His winning run at Ararat over 2570 metres from the stand in a 2:03.3 rate established a new track record.

Well Defined is closely related to an earlier top trotter in Sundon, who won 27 races including the Dominion Handicap and NZ Trotting Stakes and $264,085 in stakes. He later became a champion sire and broodmare sire.

Well Defined is by Majestic Son from Focus On Me, by S J’s Photo, a Photo Maker horse who won at Group level in North America and Scandinavia. Focus On Me, a trotting winner herself, left other trotters in Trip’s On Me, My Sky, the two-year-old Highgrove and the Menangle winners Running Free (1:59.2) and Reign On Me (1:59.8).

Focus On Me was out of Sunny Gal, an unraced mare and by Roydon Boy from Sungait Song, a mare by the former top flight juvenile B F Coaltown, winner of the Reynolds Memorial. B F Coaltown became a leading sire of trotters in America.

Sungait Song was the dam of Sunny Gal, the great Sundon, the Victoria Oaks winner Sunning, Sungait Reb (1:57.2) and Sunsong, dam of the dual Trotters Derby winner Solar Faire and grand-dam of the multiple Group 1 winner Sheemon 1:57 ($546,419).

First winner by Racing Hill

The Roll With Joe horse, Racing Hill , a US Breeders Crown winner and who stood a single season at the stud in Victoria, was represented by his first winner when Iambecauseofyou was successful recently at Newcastle.

Iambecauseofyou, who was making only his second appearance, carved out the mile in a sharp 1:56.

Bred and owned by Nathan Varcoe, Imabecauseofyou is out of the American Ideal mare, Ideal Talilia, whose dam, Talilia, was by Albert Albert from the smart Magnum Almahurst mare Irish Town (TT1:55.7), who several useful winners, including the Pink Bonnet winner Gracie Wilkes (1:56) and Ballychurch.