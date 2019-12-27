Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Ryley Major is tops in Tasmania

There was never much doubt that Ryley Major was the top rating pacer in Tasmania, and he duly confirmed his class by winning the $30,000 Golden Apple at Launceston.

Starting from a 30 metre handicap, the gelding raced three deep without cover for the last lap before prevailing the last few strides, rating 1:59.1 for the 2200 metres stand – only 1.5 seconds outside his own track record.Ryley Major has won his last seven races on end and a mainland trip is likely for the rugged stayer.



Ryley Major --tasracing.com.au Ryley Major --tasracing.com.au

The winner of $191,561, he is a seven-year-old Art Major gelding out of Shez Ryleymak 1:56.2 ($270,688), a fine racemare whose 23 successes included the Vicbred Super Series 2YO Final and Tasmanian Oaks.He is her first foal.

By Totally Western , Shez Ryleymak is from the Ticket To Heaven mare Rosary (1:59.2), a Granny Smith winner from Rosewood Treasure, by Out To Win from the Bachelor Hanover Rosewill.

Apache Shark (1:55.3), a Vicbred heat winner at two, the Tasmanian Matron winner Rosewood Robust, a winner at Harold Park and Moonee Valley, and Canonlybeone 1:56.9 (NSW Winter Gift) also belong to this family.

Broodmare double

The Badlands Hanover mare Lady Antebellum left important winners in two different countries in the space of 24 hours.

Billy Badger, a six-year-old Art Major gelding, won a $US30,000 Open in a career-best 1:50 at Dover Downs, Delaware on Thursday, while Stars Tonight, a four-year-old Bettor’s Delight gelding, scored at Addington the following day. Billy Badger has amassed stake earnings of $US188,637, while Stars Tonight has earned $62,368.

Stars Tonight winning at Addington

They are the first two offspring of the unraced Lady Antebellum, who is also the dam of talented three-year-old filly Need You Know, the winner of three races this season including a Sires Stakes heat in 1:55.1 at Auckland.

The trio were bred by Woodlands Stud.

Patrickthepiranha is cup material

One of the most promising young pacers racing in Western Australia at present is the four year-old Patrickthepiranha, who won the Group 2 $50,000 Christmas Gift at Gloucester Park last Friday and has quickly won his way to the top flight.

As a three-year-old he won nine of his 15 starts including the Group 1 Westbred Classic, the Group 2 Caduceus Club Classic and the Yearling Sales Classic and in all, has earned almost $250,000 in stakes.



Patrickthepiranha --Jodie Hallows photo Patrickthepiranha --Jodie Hallows photo

Patrickthepiranha has a wealth of blood to back up his claims to further promotion, being by Four Starzzz Shark from That’s The Spirit NZ, by Pacific Rocket from Oh Whata Spirit, by Whata Baron from the Lordship mare Spirit Of Venus.

His dam, That’s The Spirit, was a capable mare winning 22 races, earning $134,334 and taking a mile record of 1:54.9 and at the stud has left four winners from six foals of racing age. Besides Patrickthepiranha, she is also the dam of Join The Que (1:57.6), a recent Gloucester Park winner, and Camelot Spirit 1:58.9 (3 wins).

The next dam, Oh Whata Spirit, produced eight individual winners – five in 2:00 – and was a prolific broodmare. She was the dam of an outstanding filly in Fake Spirit 1:59.8 ($184,368), winner of the NSW Oaks and NZ Delightful Lady Classic, the exported Family Spirit 1:52.4

($158,899), Rum Ball 1:58.7 (NZ Sales 2YO Graduette) and the Holmes Hanover mare Holm’s Spirit (2:02.4), who, in turn, is the dam of the WA Botra Cup winner Springsteen 1:54.7 ($157,989) and the Menangle winner In The White House (1:56).

This is the family which also produced Ciccio Star, the dam of Idancedallnight and Major Star, Waltzing With Cullen (1:51.7), Vasari (1:52) and the good Harold Park winner Nketia.

Brother to Tiger Tara

Stingray Tara, a winner over the flying mile in 1:53.9 at Winton, is a younger brother to the 2018 Inter Dominion champion and Australian Horse of the Year Tiger Tara.

A member of Hamish Hunter’s Ryal Bush team, the four-year-old is a son of Bettor’s Delight and the Dream Away mare Tara Gold, the dam also of Tara Tutaia (1:58.3), Turbo Tara, Rock Of Tara and Yankee Tara, all NZ winners.

Stingray Tara was bred by Tim Grant and G. M. Anicich.

Keayang Ignite on fire

Keayang Ignite, a good looking Angus Hall colt, is rated Victoria’s top three-year-old trotter to date this season, particularly after his success in the Group 1 $50,000 Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic, one of the season’s major three-year-old classics.



Keayang Ignite --Stuart McCormick photo Keayang Ignite --Stuart McCormick photo

A $15,000 purchase at the 2018 Australasian Premier Trotting Sale, Keayang Ignite has banked $37,980 from his four appearances.

In the Home Grown Classic, he was not really extended in running out the 1720 metres in a 1:59.6 rate, the last 800 in 57.5 and the final 400 in 27.9, scoring by open lengths.

Bred by Aldebaran Park, Keayang Ignite belongs to Australia’s foremost trotting family, being by Angus Hall from Aldebaran Revenue, by Revenue from Maori Lindy, by Lindy Lane from Maori’s Glory, by Red Coach Glory from the Kentucky mare Maori Mia, a daughter of Maori Miss, who established a great winning line for the late Ric Healy, of Marnoo.

From the Maori Mia branch of it and to which Keayang Ignite belongs, others in Kinvara Sue, Vincennes, Maori’s Glory, Broke As Usual, Maori Demon and Master Maori – all Vicbred champions – Pretty Majestic, Illawong Moonshine, Asdenro, and other fine trotters belong.

Victoria’s first female triple Vicbred champion Spidergirl and the Breeders Crown winners Illawong Armstrong and Kyvalley Kyrie, all belong to the family which produced Keayang Ignite.

Angus Hall retires

Angus Hall , the sire of Keayang Ignite and a second winner at Melton, Gus An Maori, has been retired from stud duties in Canada. His frozen semen in Australia is still available from Mountain View Stud, Ballarat.

The mighty son of Garland Lobell has produced 46 winners from 65 starters to date in Australia for progeny earnings of $2.1 million, an average of $32,300 per starter. His stock include Group 1 winners Endsino, Une Belle Allure, Moonlight Dream, Kyvalley Clichy, Aimforthemoon, Kyvalley Kyrie, Betty Hall, Charlie Runkle and now Keayang Ignite.

While in NZ, Angus Hall is represented by trotters the calibre of My Arya, Missandei, Petite One and Springbank Eden.

Gold Chalice double

The Village Jasper broodmare Sierra Tango completed a classic double when her daughter Rockingwithsierra (by Sportswriter ) took out the Group 3 $30,000 Gold Chalice for three year-old fillies at Melton.

Twelve months earlier Tangoingwithsierra, a year older sister to Rockingwithsierra, won the same race.

Sierra Tango, a smart racemare in her own right, has left four winners from four foals of racing age, being also the dam of Dancingwithsierra 1:54.3 ($161,544), winner of the Tasmania Oaks, and Waltzingwithsierra 1:54.5 ($85,491).

Sierra Tango is out of the Group 1 winner Twinkletoes, the dam of Dance For Glory, who scored at Albion Park last Saturday night.

Live On Broadway 10 wins on end

Live On Broadway is proving himself a smart type – he has won 10 of his 11 starts to date and looks a gelding with the potential one would expect of his breeding.

A six-year-old gelding by Art Major , Live On Broadway is out of a cups winner in Broadway Play 1:57.3 ($173,744), who ranked as a half-sister to the crack racemare Broadway’s Best 1:52.4 ($643,091), winner of 29 races including the Victoria Oaks and the NSW Ladyship Mile, Broadway Playboy 1:52 ($215,700), Another Broadway 1:52.3 ($106,414) and Fifth And Broadway (1:56.7), dam of the Queensland classics winner Governor Jujon 1:54.9 ($126,857).

Live On Broadway was bred by Christian McLean, of Gisborne.

14th foal a winner

The Well Said gelding The Blue Wren, who broke maiden ranks at Shepparton on Christmas Eve, is the 14 th foal and 12 th winner of former Broodmare of the Year Miss Paula.

A smart racemare in her own right, Miss Paula figures as the dam of ‘black type’ winners McRaes Mate, Albert Kelly, Greg Kelly and Macca Kelly and the grand-dam of millionairess Frith, Molly Kelly and Stenning.