Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday

Crack colt by Alta Christiano

A two-year-old to take high ranking in Western Australia was Mighty Ronaldo, one of the third crop sired by Alta Christiano , who is now at Luke Primmer’s stud at Young (NSW).

Having only his third start, he won the $25,000 Western Crown at Gloucester Park by open lengths in 1:59.3 and appears every bit as good as the Sandgropers rate him.



Mighty Ronaldo --Jodie Hallows photo

Mighty Ronaldo is out of Millwood’s Delight (1:57), by Bettor’s Delight from a useful racemare in Gliding By (1:57.4), by Vance Hanover from Significant, by Out To Win from the Scottish Command mare Black Watch, a top racemare and cups winner. This was the family founded by the NZ bred mare Regina.

From the Black Watch branch of it and to which Mighty Ronaldo belongs, others in Chicago Bull, Arden Rooney, Rocknroll Lincoln, Keayang Cullen, Katy Perry, Lauraelle, The Unicorn and Sovereign Hill – all Group 1 winners - also belong.

Siblings win in Victoria

Two of Victoria’s most promising youngsters at present, and both winners last weekend, are Pacifico Dream and Momentslikethese.

Both bred by Harvey Kaplan and trained by Emma Stewart are out of Mint Julep, an unraced daughter of Presidential Ball and the champion racemare Jadah Rose (1:49.6).



Pacifico Dream --Stuart McCormick photo

Pacifico Dream, a three-year-old colt by Mach Three , won the Group 3 $40,000 Victoria Sires Classic at Melton and has won five of his 10 starts to date, while Momentslikethese, a two- year-old filly by Art Major , won impressively on debut at Maryborough.

Mint Julep, the dam of Pacifico Dream and Momentslikethese, was a half-sister to the former ‘Cups King’ Guaranteed 1:50.4 ($856,316), now at Goodtime Lodge stud in Victoria, and Jadahson 1:53.9 ($277,390).

Cruz in 1:49.9

Cruz, who hoisted a fresh lifetime record of 1:49.9 leading from end to end at Menangle, is an American Ideal gelding from the same family as that which produced a top NSW pacer in Yayas Hot Spot.

Cruz, who was bred in NZ by Helen Hayward, did most of his early racing in Victoria before transferring to Craig Cross’s Cobbitty barn in June 2019. He has now won 23 races and $210,407 in stakes.

A tough customer, Cruz is a six-year-old brother to the SA Golden Nursery winner Elijah (1:58.3) and the Gloucester Park winners Heavens Delight 1:55.9 ($105,697), Macheaven (1:55.8) and Ucanttakeitwithu (1:56.4), being out of a handy racemare in Close To Heaven (2:00.1), by the Abercrombie horse Dare You To, a world champion and Inter Dominion heat winner.

Close To Heaven, who won seven races and $55,428, left eight winners, six of whom took records of 2:00 or better. She was out of Spaxton Rebel (2:00), by Clever Innocence from Spaxton Hanover, by the Auckland and Hunter Cup winner Waitaki Hanover from the Young Charles mare Pretender, a half-sister to the NZ Oaks winner Local Lie.

Cruz was the first of two winners at Menangle sired by American Ideal , the other being The Texas Ranger who rated 1:57.4 over 2300 metres. American Ideal also figured as the damsire of a third winner, Makoa (by Art Major ).

Won NZ Flying Stakes

Copy That, who is proving himself a three-year-old of some worth in the Auckland area, tasted Group success in the $47,000 Vero Flying Stakes at Addington, beating a very good three-year-old in One Change (by Bettor’s Delight ) and Minstrel (by Rocknroll Hanover ).

Bought for a six figure amount as a late two-year-old, Copy That has now won eight races and been placed five times placed from 18 starts for $113,900 in stakes. Earlier in the season he won the Alabar 3YO Classic and was runner-up in the Sires’ Stakes Final and Northern Derby.

A colt by the Western Ideal horse American Ideal (now at the stud in Victoria), Copy That is from the Live Or Die mare Lively Nights 1:57.4 (7 wins), and the first of her produce to race.

She was out of White Nights (dam of three in 2:00), by Road Machine from B G Star, by Butler B G from the Mercedes mare Proud Star, a half-sister to the Cardigan Bay Stakes winner Top Vance.

This is the immediate family of Christopher Vance and Luxury Liner, both NZ Cup winners, Surprise Package (A. G. Hunter Cup), Napoleon and this year’s WA Pacing Cup winner Mighty Conqueror.

Eighth winner from broodmare

When the American Ideal three-year-old The Code Breaker won at Northam last Saturday, he credited his dam Alldatglittersisgold with her eighth individual winner.

The Code Breaker, who cost $72,500 as a yearling, had been placed at its previous outing four days earlier.

Others from Alldatglitterisgold to win have been the Hunter Cup and Victoria Cup winner Bling It On 1:50.2 ($1.8 million), the Miracle Mile winner Baby Bling 1:50.5 ($854,490), Bletchley Park 1:53.6 ($186,200), Hectic 1:56.7 ($97,745), Show Me The Bling (1:53.1), Blingittothemax (1:55.3), My Apache Gold and now The Code Breaker.

Alldatglittersisgold, who is now in her 20 th year, has since produced a yearling colt by American Ideal and a weanling colt by him.

A dual Broodmare of the Year, Alldatglittersisgold was a Caprock mare from Glitter, by Lordship from Sandra Del, by Armbro Del from Mist Ahead, who founded a very strong branch of the Wild Lass family.

Grandson of Oaxaca Lass

A bright future is being predicted for the American Ideal six-year-old Kardesler NZ, whose success at Cobram last week was his third winning run from five starts on Australian soil.

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by American Ideal, Kardesler is out of the Presidential Ball mare Kusadasi, a daughter of the champion racemare Oaxaca Lass (by Holmes Hanover). Oaxaca Lass, who won four Group 1 races and $426,585 in stakes, became the dam of winners in Condrieu 1:51.5 ($269,520), a multiple Listed winner in Australia, the top Tasmanian pacer Illegal Immigrant 1:55.2 ($143,836), Intrepid Traveller (1:54.8) and Weka

Lass, the dam of the talented Victorian racemare Reciprocity 1:53 ($158,400).

The family traces back through mares by Ok Bye, Smooth Fella, Garrison Hanover, Light Brigade and Grattan Loyal to the noted foundation mare Tondeleyo. Recent winners from this family include the NSW Ladyship Mile winner Bettor’s Heart, Krug (Cardigan Bay Stakes), Micton Mouse (Tas. Derby), Be Jacks Legend (Cambridge Futurity) and the Breeders Crown champion Wrapper’s Delight.

SA Oaks winner’s breeding background

Final Peace, who won her fourth race in the South Australian Oaks at Globe Derby Park, is by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Village Jolt , sire of a top racemare in Keayang Ebonyrose.

Final Peace is out of Peaces Of You (1:57.2), a winner of 12 races and $97,791, and is her only foal. By Peace Of Art (a 1:52 son of Artsplace), Peaces Of You was a half-sister to Forever And A Day 1:57.6 ($10 wins) and a member of the same family as the Derby winners in Carol Dillon and Exemplify (trotter) and a smart racemare in Lady Belladonna. Final Peace is a member of David Murphy’s Ballarat team.

Renaissance Man for Riverina

The Art Major horse Renaissance Man has been relocated to the Riverina where he is to do stud duty. He will stand at Yirribee Pacing Stud where Lazarus, Tintin In America, Lennytheshark, Million Dollar Cam and Fear The Dragon head a select sire list.

Renaissance Man has been lightly used at the stud in Western Australia since he finished racing, and the oldest of his stock are currently racing as four-year-olds. From his first crop of 27 foals, 11 have raced and nine have been successful including the WA Country Oaks winner My Prayer 1:58.4 ($81,617), the Gloucester Park winner Yo Te Amo Haitch, Ourboybart (1:57.8), the Melton three-year-old winner Disclosure (1:56.5) and Another Snag (1:55.1)

His second crop includes the Westbred 2YO Classic winner Fifty Five Reborn (1:57.9) and the Group 2 placegetter Missbillynotsilly (1:58.6) and Medieval Man (1:58.8).

A particularly well bred horse, Renaissance Man is by Art Major from a smart racemare in My Ami Lee, the dam also of good winners in Louvre 1:54.5 ($402,665), the Oaks winner Miss Hazel 1:57 ($310,063) and My General Lee 1:52.2 ($261,897).

My Ami Lee was by Safely Kept from Cosmophylla, by Thor Hanover from the Entrepreneur mare Calophylla, who established a good winning family.

Renaissance Man proved himself a brilliant pacer on his day, taking a mile record of 1:53.1 and winning 18 races including the NSW Sires Stakes 2YO Final, the Victoria Youthful Stakes and the SA Derby. He finished up with a stake tally of $297,904.

Broodmare double

Former pacing queen Foreal left important winners on either side of the Tasman last Saturday.

Im Field Marshal (by Art Major ) won in Free-for-all company in 1:51.1 at Menangle, while his three-year-old brother Forsure registered his first success in 1:56.2 at Winton.

Forsure winning at Winton

Foreal, an Inter Dominion and dual Oaks winner, left earlier winners in Im Rocknroll Magic (1:51.1), a multiple Menangle winner, and the exported Madiba (1:51.4).

Half-brother to Terror To Love

The four-year-old Well Said Love, who won at the opening day of the Forbury Park club’s meeting at Wingatui, ranks as a half-brother to the triple NZ Cup winner and dual Horse of the Year Terror To Love , now making a name for himself as a sire.

Bred and part-owned by Terry McDonald, Well Said Love, by the Western Hanover horse Well Said , is out of Love To Live, a Live Or Die mare from Michael’s Magic, by Michael Jonathan (son of Albatross) from the Tarport Coulter mare Dream Star.

Well Said Love is the twelfth foal of Love To Live, whose family includes the good Australian winners Bad All Over 1:56.3 ($126,444) and Cee J P (1:57.8) and the NZ winner Mach’s Love (1:58), the dam of recent Menangle three-year-old winner and Simpson Sprint runner-up Mach Da Vinci (1:51.3).

An unraced daughter of Love To Live in Spred It Round (by Soky’s Atom) became the dam of

the prolific Gloucester Park winner Bad Round 1:56.8 ($162,165).

By Ready Cash

Always Ready, a four-year-old by the French horse Ready Cash from the Yankee Paco mare Class Of Her Own (a half-sister to a champion trotter in Let Me Thru), was one of the best his age at two but did not race last season.

But the Ready Cash entire has proved himself to some purpose in his four-year-old racing, winning twice at Ballarat – both by wide margins - from his only two attempts.

Always Ready has won six of his 10 lifetime starts for $107,880 in stakes and holds a mark of 2:00.6. He is a very good young trotter.