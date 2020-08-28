Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Anntonia is proving herself a smart harness racing two-year-old – she has won two of her four starts to date – and could develop into one of the best her age this season.

A filly by Bettor’s Delight (son of Cam’s Card Shark ), she is out of the Christian Cullen mare Perfect Penny (1:58.8), the dam also of the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Final winner Miss Halfpenny 1:55 ($230,305).

Perfect Penny, a Menangle winner at two, was out of Threepence, by Holmes Hanover from Have A Go Franco, by OK Bye from the Nero’s B B mare Heather Franco, dam of the NSW Derby winning brothers Franco Hat Trick and Franco Heir.

Threepence proved herself in the top flight as a racemare, taking a mile record of 1:57.3, winning 17 races and $253,306 in stakes including the NSW Pink Bonnet and Tasmania Oaks. Besides Perfect Penny, she has left the multiple Group placegetter Bebrave 1:54.3 ($182,620) and the good metropolitan winners Ideal Warrior 1:50.9 ($170,688) and Major Currency 1:53.8 ($103,723).

Threepence was a sister to the outstanding racemare Our Sixpence 1:51.3 ($613,977), the winner of 26 races including the NSW Ladyship Mile and Queen of the Pacific and who, at one stage, held the Australian mares’ mile race record.*

Anntonia was bred by well known Goulburn horseman Matt Day.

Rishi shows promise

Lance Justice, who brought out champions in Smoken Up and Sokyola, has a smart pacer in Rishi racing at present. His success at Melton last weekend was his second winning run on end.

Rishi ranks as a brother to a capable pacer in Our Corelli 1:51 ($199,499), being a six-year-old by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight from Reklaw (2:01.4), by Christian Cullen from Enchanter Franco, by Badlands Hanover from the Nero’s B B mare Emily Franco, dam of the dual Derby winner Franco Enforce 1:50.6 ($593,738).

Rishi’s dam, Reklaw, was a sister to the Albion Park winners Paravani (1:53.2) and Our Buscemi (1:56.9) and to Adore To Our Dreams, dam of the multiple Gloucester Park winner Fulfil The Dream (1:55) and recent Invercargill three-year-old winner Avana (1:57.1).

A half-sister to Reklaw was the NZ country cups winner Patanjali (1:55.8), now racing successfully in America.

Rishi winning last weekend at Melton

New star in Queensland

Doubledelightbrigade, who has won at each of her four appearances at Albion Park, and has graduated to a NR107 mark, is regarded as one of the best young mares in Queensland.

A grand stayer, she is a five-year-old by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight , the leading sire in both NZ and Australia. She is out of Smithie’s Delight (1:58.1), by Smooth Fella from Smithie’s Choice, by Surmo Hanover from Paula Brigade, by Lord Butler from Girl Brigade, by Light Brigade – a pedigree with some real background with a strong staying influence behind it.

Smithie’s Delight, a winner of two races, left another fine racemare in Trigirl Brigade (Mach Three), who won seven and was 10 times placed for $143,710 in stakes, and later became the dam of the Kaikoura Cup winner Classie Brigade 1:54.6 ($393,612), the Albion Park victor Trilight Brigade (1:55.2) and Triroyale Brigade (1:56.9).

Others from Smithie’s Delight were Delight Brigade 1:57.9 ($156,312), the Gloucester Park winner Starlight Brigade (1:55.1), Delightful GNP and the Mach Three mare Tristar Brigade, the dam of the talented WA three-year-old Parmesan (1:58.7), a winner of 12 of his 18 starts to date.

Top Tasmanian two-year-old filly

When she won the $12,000 Blue Bonnet at Hobart last Sunday Written In Silk proved herself the top two-year-old filly in Tasmania for the current season.

It was her second success from five starts, and she soundly defeated the best two-year-old fillies in the State after leading for the last 1200 metres and clocking 1:59.9 for the mile.

Written In Silk, who won the Belmont at Launceston in March, is a filly by the Artsplace horse Sportswriter , who stood his early seasons at the stud in NSW and has been located in Ontario while at the stud in North America.

Sportswriter has been most successful in Australia. His stock includes the Inter Dominion placegetter Our Uncle Sam and the top flight juveniles Lumineer, Niki No No and Mitch Maguire.

Written In Silk is out of the Belmont winner Mon Soie (1:58.6), by Village Jasper from Yeronga Twinkle, a NSW bred mare by Shipp’s Scorch from Ninja Star, by New York Motoring, and tracing to Pride Of Lincoln, founder of Australasia’s greatest classic winning family.

Yeronga Twinkle, who left four winners, was a half-sister to a top ranking pacer in Astral Francais 1:57.7 ($186,435) and to The Milky Way (2:00.2), a French Chef mare who left the Wagga Cup winner Teo Enteo 1:51.7 ($441,446) and Shady Secret 1:52 ($152,438), both big winners in America. The champion WA pacer Allwood’s Chief is also a member of this family.

Written In Silk was purchased for $20,000 at the 2019 Tasmanian Harness Yearling Sale at Carrick.

Perth winner from good broodmare

Bletchley Park, a winner of The Warwick (Listed) and recently a Free-for-all winner at Gloucester Park, is one of the best four-year-olds in WA at present.

He has won $242,699 in stakes, a worthwhile return for the $95,000 paid for him as a yearling. By the Western Ideal horse American Ideal (a leading sire in Australia and NZ), he is out of Alldatglitterisgold, a noted producer by Caprock from Glitter, a trotting mare by Lordship from the Armbro Del mare Sandra Del.

Alldatglittersisgold produced two high class pacers in Bling It On (1:50.2), a winner of 48 races and $1.83 million in stakes and now at the stud in NSW, and Baby Bling (1:50.5), a winner of 21 races and $854,490.

Others from Alldatglittersisgold were a smart racemare in Hectic 1:56.7 ($97,745), the dam of the Menangle winner She Envy 1:53.4 ($105,532); Blingittothemax 1:55.3 ($111,644), Show Me The Bling (1:53.1) and so on.

Another daughter of Alldatglittersisgold was Glitterazzi, who became the dam of Shez Got Bling (1:59.7) and the recent Victorian three-year-old winner Someglitzsomewhere. A Captaintreacherous colt out of Glitterazzi fetched $50,000 at this year’s APG Melbourne sale.

Star three-year-old by Changeover

Yianni, a three-year-old by Changeover from Jodila (1:57.5), by Jereme’s Jet from Trudee, by Albert Albert , won only one race as a two-year-old last season.

But the Changeover gelding has proved himself to some purpose in his three-year-old racing, winning four of his six starts including a heat of the Bathurst Gold Chalice. He is a very good youngster.

Bred and raced by Danny Zavitsanos, Yianni ranks as a half-brother to this year’s Victoria Sapling Stakes winner Ideal Dan (1:55.1), being out of Jodila (10 wins) whose dam was a top racemare in Trudee (1:58, the winner of 21 races and $167,757) was an Albert Albert mare who left a string of winners including Jodan 1:52.9 ($147,129).

Trudee was a half-sister to nine winners including a useful pacer in Suncola (1:57) and the Fake Left mare Intrude, the dam of the glamour Victorian racemare Make Mine Cullen 1:53 ($874,178) and others including Bella Joy, Billy Badlands and Rogers Passion.

Goodtime Heaven and Make Mine Heaven, both very impressive winners at Bendigo and Bathurst respectively this week, are also members of this family.

Victorian trotter has strong bloodlines

Whos The Man, whose winning run at the Bendigo midweek meeting was his third from his last five starts, is a two-year-old trotter of some potential.

He has an all-American breeding background and one which has been most successful. By Angus Hall, he is out of the Sundon mare Oh Yes Indeed, who won a string of races in Victoria including the Lightfoot Laurels.

Oh Yes Indeed, who was bred in Canterbury, was out of Pride Of Dee, by Game Pride from the brilliant trotting mare Thriller Dee, by Crockett from Gay Marlene, by Johnny Globe from Gay Tune, who founded a noted branch of the Brown Bread family.

Besides Whos The Man, Oh Yes Indeed was the dam of the country cups winner The Boss Man Tr 1:58.6 ($265,714), the Vicbred champion Anywhere Hugo Tr 1:57.8 ($149,690), My Mate Mal (14 wins) and Earl Of Stanton (10 wins).

Oh Yes Indeed was a half-sister to the Moonee Valley trotting winner Ace’s Noble (10 wins) and to Lady Odette, the dam of the Harness Jewels winner Charlemagne Tr 1:55.9 ($278,678) and the Australian winners Continental Pride (Tr 1:59.7) and Ode To Success (Tr 1:59.1).

Another half-sister was Millburn Madonna, who left the Melton winner Express Yourself (6 trotting wins to date).

Other trotters further back in this pedigree have been Sundee’s Son, Sunana Asset, Kipper Dee and Classical Whiz.

Leading sire’s absence a loss

Racing at the Gloucester Park meeting last Friday further demonstrated the loss of Alta Christiano to breeders.

With only a few representatives racing, he sired a winning treble with the four-year-olds Alta Rhett and Fake News and the three-year-old gelding Alta Angen.

Alta Engen, a gelding from the Million To One mare Its Karma, has won six of his eight starts including his last three on end and is rated highly.

In all, Alta Christiano’s progeny have earned more than $1.2 million this season.

Unbeaten two-year-old

Beyond Delight, who downed a useful field of two-year-olds at Bendigo recently and is now undefeated in two starts, gives the impression that he could develop into one of next season’s top three-year-olds.

Bred and raced by Bruce and Vicki Edward, Beyond Delight is a well developed black colt by Bettor’s Delight from Whatahottie (1:54.3), the dam also of the WA juvenile winner Miss Serena.

Their dam, Whatahottie, was a Christian Cullen mare from Milagro, by Dream Away from Aberfeldy, by Mark Lobell from Black Watch, by Scottish Command. It is an interesting fact that there is a double strain of Globe Derby blood in Beyond Delight’s pedigree through both Scottish Command and Rosehaven (dam of Black Watch) and a strain of U Scott blood through Scottish Command. It was the Globe Derby line that gave Australia one of its greatest sires in Springfield Globe.

Whatahottie was a sister to the dual Melton winner Christian Miracle (1:55.2) and a half-sister to the metropolitan winners Emiliana (1:55.6) and Hezgot Fusion Power (1:56.2) and to the good NZ winner Miracle Mach.

A champion pacer in Arden Rooney belongs to this family. He won the NZ Cup and A. G. Hunter Cup and in all 21 races and $1,070,230 in stakes. Cash N Flow (1:49), who has won his last 10 starts in NSW, Rocknroll Lincoln (WA Pacing Cup), Katy Perry and Megaera are among many good winning members of Beyond Delight’s family, which has produced both top colts and fillies.

Pixel Perfect to new sire

Pixel Perfect, the dam of Soho Tribeca and Carlas Pixel, is to be mated with the young Somebeachsomewhere horse Soho Lanikai this year. Soho Lanikai, a winner at his only start as a two-year-old at Melton by an incredible 65 metres, is standing his first season at Goodtime Lodge, near Colac.

Pixel Perfect, an Art Major mare from Amarillen, has left six winners from seven foals of racing age and they have amassed more than $2.3 million in stakes between them. She is now rising 14 years.

Peter Wharton