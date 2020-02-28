Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Lochinvar Art on top

Lochinvar Art, a good looking Modern Art entire, is rated Australasia’s top four-year-old to date this season, particularly after his success in the Chariots Of Fire, one of the season’s major four-year-old classics.

He has won three of his five starts this season and 15 out of 33 lifetime starts and holds a mark of 1:48.6 in winning the Victorian 4YO Bonanza at Melton.

Lochinvar Art has won $505,796 in stakes, a worthwhile return for the $29,000 paid for him as a yearling. By the Artsplace horse Modern Art, who is now standing at the Lochend Stud in NSW, he is out of Ponder In Paris, by a world champion in Ponder (a son of The Panderosa) from Alive In Paris, by Live Or Die from Zora Paree, by Torado Hanover from Paree Beauty.

Lochinvar Art is the best winner from this family in recent years but in an earlier decade it produced a top filly is My Cherie, who won the Victoria Oaks, Oceania El Dorado and Victoria Sires Stakes 2YO Final.

Gloucester Park winners closely related

Handsandwheels and Iceenothink, who won on the same card at Gloucester Park last Friday, both belong to the same family.

Handsandwheels, who led throughout in the Group 2 $50,000 RWWA Cup, is a six-year-old Mach Three entire out of Benjor Maddy Lombo (2:01.8), by Perfect Art from Magic Maddy Lombo, by Classic Garry from the Windshield Wiper mare Misty Maiden, the first filly to win the Australian Derby.

While, Iceenothink is a seven-year-old gelding by Art Major from Decethreelombo, a sister to Magic Maddy Lombo, the grand-dam of Handsandwheels.



Handsandwheels --Scott Hamilton Photo

Decthreelombo, the dam of Iceenothink, has been one of the gems of the Australian stud book. She is the dam of eleven individual winners, seven of whom took records of better than 2:00, including former 2YO of the Year Lombo Skyrider (1:50) – her first foal – Lombo Cloud Nine (1:55.3) and Lombo Silhouette (1:58.4) and the Jet Laag mare Flylika Byrd Lombo (1:59.8), the dam of Lady De La Renta 1:49.4 ($306,529), a classics winner in Perth and now racing successfully in America.

Our Princess Tiffany in 1:49.9

Our Princess Tiffany gave a further taste of her class when she comfortably won the $50,000 Robin Dundee Stakes, the main lead-up event to the NSW Ladyship Mile at Menangle.

Despite sitting parked for the last 600 metres, she clocked a lifetime best of 1:49.9 in the Group 2 mile – the last two fractions in 27.6 and 27.

Bred by Braeden and Caroline Whitelock, of Palmerston North, she was got by Art Major from Dancing Diamonds, a Bettor’s Delight mare who took a record of 1:57.7, won nine races and $343,276 in stakes.

Our Princess Tiffany is her first foal. Her second issue, Rock Diamonds (by Rocknroll Hanover ), won three races at Group level in Western Australia and later took a mark of 1:50 in America.

Dancing Diamonds was a full sister to a top WA pacer in Ohoka’s Bondy 1:53.6 ($388,148) and the Menangle winner Elderberry Stride (1:51.7) and a half-brother to the WA Marathon victor Code Red 1:55.1 ($132,639) and Sir Major Stride (1:52.2).

Their dam, Asabella, was by In The Pocket from Mio Bellisimo, by Smooth Fella from Krina Bella, by Lordship from Bellajily, a NZ Derby winner by Van Dieman from the Doral’s Derby mare Malabella. This was the family founded by the Jewel Chimes mare Krina, the winner of the Nelson Cup and dam of seven winners from eight foals.

From the Malabella branch of it and to which Our Princess Tiffany belongs, others in the dual NZ Sires Stakes champion and Kaikoura Cup winner Imagine That, Jovial Jenie (NZ Franklin Cup), Happy Hazel (NZ 3YO Filly of the Year), Miss Sangrial (WA Empress Stakes), last year’s Australian 2YO of the Year Be Happy Mach and other fine pacers belong.

NZ Sapling Stakes trifecta

The Group 3 NZ Sapling Stakes was a triumph for Bettor’s Delight as the sire of Krug first, First Class second, Boyshavtime third and Nevada fourth – rather a notable siring feat.

Krug, who has won two of his three starts so far, ranks as a half-brother to the Menangle winner Lenola Stride (1:53.7) and the recent Strathalbyn Trotters Cup winner Champagne Prince, being out of Champagne Princess 1:56.9 ($143,484), an Oaks winner by Soky’s Atom from Champagne Royal, by Smooth Fella from the Lordship mare Regal Guest, a half-sister to the 1981 NZ Sapling Stakes winner Hilarious Guest.

New two-year-old sensation

Ballarat trainer Michael Stanley, who has a grand record in producing star juvenile pacers, produced an outstanding two-year-old filly at Melton last Saturday in Soho Almasi.

Having her first start, the filly was not really extended in running out the 1720 metres in a 1:56.3 rate, the last 800 in 56.9 and the final quarter in 28.5, figures that she could have sharply improved.



Soho Almasi never out of second gear --Stuart McCormick photo

By Mach Three , and one of the last commercial crop of the Matt’s Scooter horse who died in New Zealand three years ago, Soho Almasi is out of Fususi (1:59.2), a fine racemare by Village Jasper from the Muckalee Strike mare Gold Sarn, the dam of the Australian Oaks and Bathurst Gold Tiara winner Shake It Mama 1:54.7 ($257,588).

Shake It Mama, who won 15 races, figures as the dam of Mamas New Dude, a Western Terror gelding who won in a career-best 1:55.4 on the same card as Soho Almasi.

Ignatius’ brother wins Cup

Goggo Gee Gee, a full brother-in-blood to former champion juvenile Ignatius, scored his most important win to date when in the Burnie Cup last Sunday.

The seven-year-old gelding has now won 16 races and $132,210 in stakes.

Goggo Gee Gee belongs to one of Tasmania’s top families, being by Bettor’s Delight from a fine racemare in Ashkalini 2:00.2 (124,338), by Art Major from Gorse Bush, by Ticket To Heaven from the Holly Sand mare Barrington Lass, who established a great winning line for the Rattray family. She left 15 individual winners.

Ashkalini, who won twice at Group level, was a half-sister to the dual Inter Dominion champion and Miracle Mile winner Beautide 1:50.2 ($2.1 million), the Granny Smith winner Death And Taxes 1:58.1 ($125,300) and Acutabovetherest (1:57.1).

Keayang Liberty’s family background

Keayang Liberty, the convincing winner of the Ian Daff Memorial at Melton, is a four-year mare expected to graduate far beyond her present rating.

It was her third win from her last four starts. At her previous start she easily disposed of a handy lineup at the Terang Cup meeting.



Keayang Liberty --Stuart McCormick photo

Keayang Liberty has not done a great deal of racing, having only nine starts in three seasons of racing.

By the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven , she is out of Secret Twirl (2:00.4), a useful racemare by Albert Albert from Aotearoa, by Booth Hanover from Lady Kyamba, by Most Chance.

Keayang Liberty is a half-sister to Keayang Ebonyrose 1:53.9 ($116,382), winner of the Melton Mares Championship, and Keayang Falcon 1:58 (9 wins).

She was bred and is part-owned and trained by renowned Victorian Western districts horsewoman Margaret Lee.

Private Eye looks promising

Private Eye is proving himself a smart three-year-old – he is unbeaten in two appearances to date including a track record-breaking win in the $25,000 George Croxford Tribute at Gunbower - and could develop into one of the best his age this season.

A gelding by the American Ideal horse He’s Watching, and one of his first crop, he is out of a classic winner Oh Eye See 1:54.5 ($101,705), who ranked as a sister to a top juvenile in Two Eye See 1:52.4 ($306,703) and a half-sister to the NSW Breeders Challenge winners Eye See Diamonds 1:51.6 ($284,875) and Hardhitter 1:51.4 ($175,430) and the Fake Left mare Zoeyzoey, dam of the Goulburn Sapling winner Seeuinnashville (1:53.5).



Freddie (left) and Sam Taiba with Private Eye

Their dam, Grace Robinson, a daughter of Perfect Art and 2YO of the Year Jasmarilla, was unraced she left was the dam of nine sub 2:00 winners and three Group 1 winners.

Victorian trotter has strong bloodlines

Montpellier, who hoisted a fresh track record at the Ararat Cup meeting recently, is an Orlando Vici gelding from the same family as that which produced a champion New Zealand trotter in Lyell Creek.

Montpellier, a Breeders Crown finalist at two, has shown up as a very useful trotter, and has won four races and been five times placed from 20 starts.

The gelding was one of the first crop of Orlando Vici, a French stallion who has made rather a spectacular start as a sire in Australia. In his first season he left 11 foals, and all have raced and 10 have been successful including the NSW Trotters Derby winner Xebec, Orlando Storm (Maryborough Oaks) and this week’s winners Just Believe (Melton) and Deneuve Star (1:56.6, Menangle).

Bred and raced by Pat Driscoll, Montpellier promises to be the cream of the crop.

Centenario dies

Centenario, whose death is reported, was a champion two and three-year-old pacer.

The American Ideal colt won eight races at two years, including the Australian Pacing Gold, Vicbred Super Series and Shakamaker Classic, and was named 2YO Colt of the Year.



Centenario --Stuart McCormick photo

Among his three wins as a three-year-old was a heat of the NSW Derby and the Holloway Classic at Ballarat.

Centenario was bought as a yearling for $115,000 by Tim Bunning from his breeder Benstud Standardbreds, and was raced throughout his career by a syndicate of high profile owners.