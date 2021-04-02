Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound.

Up and coming youngsters

Two of Australia’s star three-year-olds at present, and both recent winners who promise to be a force in the forthcoming classics, are Lochinvar Chief and Seb’s Choice.

Both are members of the same family and both are graduates of the Australian Pacing Gold Sale in Melbourne in 2019.

Lochinvar Chief, who won the Bathurst Gold Chalice Consolation and has now won five of his 12 starts, is a gelding by Captaintreacherous from the unraced Always A Target, by Always A Virgin from Alta Calypso (1:59.4), a Moonee Valley winner by Village Jasper from the American-bred Ballie Hanover (1:56.6), a mare imported to New Zealand in the late 1990’s.

Alta Calypso was the dam of a top ranking pacer in Milly Perez (1:52.7), a winner of 19 races and $343,882 including the Vicbred 4YO Final and Mildura Cup, Changing Code (1:53.9, the winner of 16 races and $129,516), Thomas Burns (1:55.1, who won eight) and the Melton winner Seb’s Choice (1:57.6).

Another daughter of Alta Calypso was Charissa Tee (1:58), who ranks as the dam of the exciting three-year-old Patsbeachstorm 1:53.4 ($166,000), the winner of six of his eight starts including the heat and final of the NSW Derby.

Others from this fine family included the prolific Cups winners Five Star Anvil 1:51.5 ($779,733) and Let’s Elope 1:55.3 ($552,013, the exported Gold Class (1:51), Ultimate Desire (1:52.6) and Millview Sarah (NZ Northland Cup).

Bathurst Gold Chalice winner

Winner of the Breeders Crown Silver as a two-year-old last season, Idyllic downed the top three-year-olds in the $100,000 Gold Chalice at Bathurst, including a top ranking three-year-old in Tasty Delight, who finished third.

Idyllic was an Australian Pacing Gold purchase in 2019 in Melbourne, and is a colt by the Mach Three horse Somebeachsomewhere out of the American-bred Ideal Priority, by Western Ideal from the imported Artsplace mare Priority Overnite.

Ideal Priority, who took a record of 1:54.6 in America, was shipped to Australia by Ballarat breeder Bruce Edward and from five live foals, she has produced four winners – all inside 2:00 – including a champion racemare in Petacular 1:55.6 ($454,083), a full sister to Idyllic.

Ideal Priority is a half-sister to Itcan Happen (1:55) and Uncle Peter (1:54.6), both feature race winners on the NSW provincial circuit.

Extradite tops $100,000 mark

A bright future is being predicted for the Washington VC six-year-old Extradite, whose success in the Group 3 The Clarke at Gloucester Park was his fourth winning run from six starts this year.





Extradite winning at Gloucester Park --Daryl Hallows, Paceway Photos

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Washington VC, a 1:52 winning son of Presidential Ball , Extradite is out of the Falcon Seelster mare Falcon Del, a half-sister to a top NZ pacer in Harnett’s Creek 1:57.7 ($291,623), being out of Kahu Del, by Armbro Del from Tee Kahu, by Tuft from the Fallacy mare Kahu, who established a fine family of trotters in NZ.

It includes the Derby winners King Charlie and Shezoneoftheboyz, the Vicbred two-year-old champion Jaxnme, Le Duc (NZ Hambletonian) and others such as Sunset Tour (1:55.7), Jilliby Babavska (1:57.6) and Prince Eddie.

Wainui Creek, who annexed the $50,000 WA Empress Stakes on the same night as Extradite won, is also a member of this family. She is a five-year-old Bettor’s Delight mare from the Christian Cullen mare Christian Creek, a half-sister to Falcon Del, the dam of Extradite.





Wainui Creek winning at Gloucester Park --Daryl Hallows, Paceway Photos

Mister Rea is some youngster

When he won the $100,000 Gold Crown at Bathurst last Saturday, Mister Rea scored his fourth success from as many starts, and he is entitled to be rated this year’s top two-year-old pacer so far.

Earlier in the month, Mister Rea won the NSW Sapling Stakes at Menangle.

Mister Rea ranks as a half-brother to the capable pacers Jesszz Reflection (1:56.9) and Glenburn Anna, being a colt by the Rocknroll Hanover horse Pet Rock , from Just Glenburn (1:59), by Village Jasper from Glenburn Smoothie (1:59.8), by Smooth Fella, from Directa’s Special, by Hilarious Way from the UK mare Saunders Directa.

Just Glenburn, a winner of 17 races, was a sister to Glenburn Addy 1:58.5 (15 wins) and a half-sister to the Harold Park winner Glenburn’s Pan 1:58 ($103,646), the Albion Park victor Glenburn’s Fella (1:56.7) and Glenburn Cheeky (1:59.2).

Mister Rea was bred and is part-owned and trained by noted Riverina horseman Raymond Walker.

Blue blooded filly

Just Hope, who won the $100,000 Gold Tiara Final at the Bathurst Gold Crown carnival, is two-year-old filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Bettor’s Delight , she is the first foal of the Art Major mare Queen Of Pop 1:55.6 ($204,527), an Australian Pacing Gold winner whose dam, Top Tempo NZ 1:56.5 ($225,513) was also a Group winning two-year-old.

She became the dam of a string of winners including the Breeders Crown and Vicbred champion Speak No Evil 1:50.9 ($354,300), the APG winner Musical Delight 1:53.1 ($248,910), That’s How Weroll 1:52.9 ($126,991) and Countdown 1:53.1 ($135,410).

Top Tempo was a three-quarter sister to the Reefton Cup victor McKay 1:55.7 ($236,445), being by In The Pocket out of a fine racemare in Kliklite 1:56.7 ($156,213), a dual NZ Winter Cup winner.

Just Hope was bred by Bill and Anne Anderson, of Lauriston Bloodstock.

Eleventh winner from broodmare

When the Art Major three-year-old Mannho won at Newcastle recently, he credited his dam Full Pleasure with her eleventh individual winner.

Mannho, bred by the Xerri family, had shown good placed form at the NSW provincials. Others from Full Pleasure to win have been the dual Oaks winner Kept For Pleasure 1:56 ($542,343), Don Boston 1:49.8 ($338,074), the WA Golden Nugget winner Nowitzski 1;54 ($237,967), Egodan 1:51.3 ($353,056), Lebron 1:52.9 ($250,550), It’s My Pleasure 1:55.9 ($142,275), Letsrockletsroll (1:54.1), Tiger Island (1:56.6), Lagoon Beach (1:57.4), Five Star Rocker and now Mannho.

Full Pleasure, who is now in her 23rd year, has since produced a two-year-old gelding by Art Major and a yearling colt by Bettor’s Delight.

Full Pleasure, a Vicbred champion at two, was an Armbro Operative half-sister to a useful racemare in Intoxicating (1:57.7), being out of Play The Field, by Kentucky from Saunders Sapphire, by Hilarious Way from the UK bred mare Saunders Directa.

This is the family which produced such winners as Vincent (1:50.4), the champion filly Self Denial (1:57.6), Our Femme Fatale (1:55.3), Keep Rockin (1:52.8), Mackenzie (1:52.8) and Mister Jay Cee (1:52.8).

Siring feat to Village Jasper

The Jate Lobell horse Village Jasper sired the dams of four of the eight pacing winners at Melton last Saturday.

They were Flying Jo (by Mach Three), Villacci (by Modern Art), Seb’s Choice (by Bettor’s Delight) and Tangoingwithsierra (by Sportswriter).

Village Jasper, who twice headed the national money-winning sires’ list, has left the dams of the winners of more than $20 million in Australia.

Death of leading studmaster

One of Victoria’s best known and popular standardbred studmasters, Ken Wills, of Girgarre West, near Shepparton, died last weekend, aged 67 years. He and his wife, Jan, conducted Niota Bloodstock which was established more than 20 years ago.

Over the years they stood many stallions including Straphanger , Great Success , Yankee Spider , Centurion ATM and Kvintet Avenger .

The dual Vicbred champion Plettonic, the Cups winning trotter Belts, the recent Melton winner Mornings and others in Frankntank, Gems and Straps all came out of Niota Bloodstock.

Jan Wills plans to continue to operate the breeding and agistment complex.

Star trotter by Monkey Bones

Funky Monkey, who won her fourth race from as many starts in a heat of the NSW Foundation Series at Menangle, is a four-year-old trotter expected to graduate far beyond her present rating.

A member of KerryAnn Morris’s Menangle Park team, she has a good deal more in her favour on the score of blood than most. By the Andover Hall horse Monkey Bones , the sire of the Group winner Idle Bones and placegetter Overzealous, Funky Monkey is out of the Sundon mare Yukon Quest, whose dam was a useful trotter in Little Contessa (2:04.9, the winner of four races in NZ), was a Britewell mare who left trotters of the calibre of Irish Whisper 1:58.1 ($206,972), winner of the NZ National Trot and several Victorian country cups, the Albion Park winner Davey Mac (2:01.2), Heard The Whisper (2:00.3, who won seven) and Chinese Whisper (seven wins).

Little Contessa ranked as a half-sister to eight winners including the Moonee Valley and Harold Park winner King Whiz 2:04.4 ($128,469) and the Dunedin Trotting Cup winner Prince Whiz (2:02.9), being out of Game Princess, by Game Pride from the Scotch Abbe mare Lady Rolleston. This was the family founded in NZ by the Jay Gould mare Leita (foaled in 1893).

From the Lady Rolleston branch of it and to which Funky Monkey belongs, others in Lord Alias 2:03.2 ($115,940), winner of the NZ Trotting Stakes and Menangle Trotters Cup, and the Scotch Notch Memorial winner Rolleston Lad, and other smart NZ trotters in Monseigneur and Lord’s Invasion also belong.

Ballarat winner from good broodmare

Narutac Prince, an Art Major three-year-old and a winner of a heat of the Vicbred Platinum Home Grown Classic at Ballarat, is out of O Narutac Bella, an American-bred mare with a record of 1:51.2, who is proving a successful broodmare in Australia.

O Narutac Bella is also the dam of Turn It Up 1:52.1 ($492,312), a NZ Jewels and Easter Cup winner, and the sisters Treasure 1:54.9 ($161,402) and Perfect Sense 1:55.5 ($143,530), both classic winners.

O Narutac Bella was a Western Ideal mare from Yankee Venice, by Life Sign from Yankee Velvet, by Direct Scooter from the Nero mare Adored Yankee, a sister to the successful sire Jef’s Emperor and a half-sister to the glamour USA filly Choice Yankee. O Narutac Bella has failed to produce since she foaled Narutac Prince in 2017 but she has a positive test to Bettor’s Delight.