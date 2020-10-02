Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Rocknovertime is top Tassie youngster

The Rock N Roll Heaven gelding Rocknovertime firmly established himself as the top Tasmanian two-year-old of the season when he won the $20,000 Sweepstakes Final at Hobart last Sunday. He has won three of his four starts.

A January foal, Rocknovertime was bred and is part-owned by Julie Hill, the wife of leading Tasmanian trainer Paul Hill, who has won the classic on a record eight occasions.

Rocknovertime is by the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven (sire of Heaven Rocks, etc), from Time Moves On, who took a record of 2:06.4. She produced earlier winners in Chica Bella (1:58.7), whose 11 successes included the Sweepstakes’ Fillies Final in 2015, Cesta La Vie 2:00.5 (10 wins) and Hotlikeasunrise (2:00.7). But after producing Rocknovertime in 2017 she failed to breed in the next two seasons but is due to foal to the Tasmanian-based Stonebridge Regal next month.

Time Moves On was by the leading Tasmanian sire Time Stands Still from the Cognac Hanover mare Evening Jay, the grand-dam of 2015 Sweepstakes winner Hillview Jake 1:57.8 ($107,045).

Won Harness Million

There was never much doubt that Krug was the season’s top rating three-year-old as he was the previous season at two years, and he duly confirmed his class by winning the $200,000 Harness Million Final at Auckland.

Actually he was a class above his rivals, and was not seriously tested in running out the 2200 metres in 2:39.1, a mile rating of 1:56.3.

By Bettor’s Delight , Krug is out of a fine racemare in Champagne Princess 1:56.9 ($143,484), by Soky’s Atom from Champagne Royal, by Smooth Fella from Regal Guest, by Lordship from New Guest, by Garrison Hanover.

Champagne Princess, the dam of six winners, was a sister half-sister to Champagne N Diamonds, dam of the Gloucester Park winner McArdle’s Gem 1:56 ($133,175), Sparkling 1:56.4 (Melton) and recent three-year-old winner American Colt (1:59.2). This is the family which produced such winners as Hilarious Guest, Speedy Guest, Be Jack’s Legend, Fiery Falcon, Oaxaca Lass, Bionic Chance and others.

Melton two-year-old winner

Jacks Hawk, the latest metropolitan two-year-old winner, in beating a useful field at Melton, gives the impression that he could develop into one of next season’s top three-year-olds.



Jacks Hawk --Stuart McCormick photo

Failing to reach the reserve when offered at the 2019 Australian Pacing Gold Melbourne sale, Jacks Hawk is a well developed colt by Art Major from Rotkara Stella, the dam of earlier winners in Yousaidit 1:54.6 (Menangle), Bella Stella and Petes Pet Rock.

Their dam, Rotkara Stella, was a Mach Three mare from Rotkara, by D M Dilinger from Crown Velvet, by Thor Hanover from a top racemare in Purple Para, by Aachen. Rotkara Stella was a half-sister to a capable pacer in Marquez, who took a record of 2:00.8 and won eight races.

A top flight juvenile in Croesus belongs to this family. He won 10 races as a two and three-year-old including the APG Final and Tatlow Memorial. Smokey Quartz (1:51.7), Come Cullect (1:52), On The Scotch (SA Southern Cross) and Solarsonic are among many good winning members of Jacks Hawk’s family, which has produced top trotters and pacers.

Jacks Hawk was bred and is raced by Jessica Francis.

Loorrim Lake improved

The most improved three-year-old in recent weeks is Loorrim Lake, a member of Emma Stewart’s Ballarat team – and he is regarded as a genuine candidate for the forthcoming classics. His success at Melton recently was his seventh winning run from his last nine starts.





Loorrim Lake --Stuart McCormick photo

He is a Roll With Joe gelding from the Group 2 winning mare Jethros Madam 1:59.8 ($101,681), by Fake Left from the Entrepreneur mare Madam Ex, an unraced mare who left a string of winners including the crack Queensland juvenile Bistro Lady 2:00.1 ($217,845), Ex Factor (1:56.9) and the Perfect Art mare Exclusif, dam of the dual Newcastle Mile winner Bettor Bet Black 1:51.6 ($455,809).

Others from Jethros Madam have been Justatic (1:55.4), Miss Elly May (2:00.5) and Madam Jay Gee.

Soho Tribeca’s brother

Soho Hamilton, who won the Group 3 $30,000 The Warwick, defeating older rivals at his second start at Gloucester Park, has now won six races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class.

He ranks as a three-year-old brother by American Ideal to a grand pacer and Cups winner in Soho Tribeca 1:53.8 ($1,103,854), now standing at Northern Rivers Equine stud in Victoria.

Their dam, Pixel Perfect, an Art Major mare from Amarillen, by Fake Left from Nellirama, has proved a broodmare gem. She is also the dam of the Breeders Crown and NSW Ladyship Mile winner Carlas Pixel 1:49.5 ($480,128), the Australian Pacing Gold winner Soho Nolita 1:53 ($238,220) and others in Birdy Mach 1:51.4 ($235,171) and Perfect Mach 1:58.5 ($193,746).

Pixel Perfect was unraced but she was a half-sister to Villagem 1:52.1 ($626,585), winner of 25 races including the Chariots of Fire and Breeders Crown, the Victoria Oaks winner Miss Graceland 1:54 ($244,658) and the APG winner Nostra Beach 1:53.5 ($266,190).

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Topsy family, Amarillen being a sister to the top Tasmanian racemare Tenirama 2:00.1 ($110,830) and a half-sister to the Group 1 NSW Western Region Championship winner Terryrama (1:56) and the former crack Tasmanian juvenile Cody Maverick (1:58.9).

No Win No Feed in 1:50.8

No Win No Feed, who hoisted a fresh lifetime mark of 1:50.8 at Menangle, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the mares in NSW. She has won 11 races and $328,780 in stakes.

She is a member of one of NZ’s most successful winning families, being a four-year-old A Rocknroll Dance mare from Designer Rose, an Art Major mare who also figures as the dam of the Bathurst Gold Chalice placegetter Fire And Sword (1:55.5).

Designer Rose was out of Koro’s Legacy (1:58.2), a prolific producer by JJ’s Cornell (son of Nero) from Yankee Heart, by Sly Yankee from the Scottish Hanover mare Hearty Hanover, and tracing to the taproot First Water.

Koro’s Legacy, a winner of eleven races at Harold Park, left the NSW Pink Bonnet winner Denises Legacy (1:57.8), the Bathurst Gold Tiara heat winner My Irish Rose (1:59.4), Sea Of Roses (1:56.7), Woodrow Wilson (1:57.9) and Centennial Rose, a sister to Designer Rose, who has produced three in 2:00.

Star five-year-old by Changeover

A bright future is being predicted for the Changeover five-year-old Rakasinc, whose success at Gloucester Park last Friday was his sixth winning run from his last eight starts.

He has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Changeover, a champion racehorse who now stands at Burwood Stud, Queensland, Rakasinc is out of the Son Of Afella mare Rakarach (2:01.5), a half-sister to a fine racemare in Rakamo, being out of Sentimental Belle, by Lumber Dream from the U Scott mare Sentimental Lass, whose family today is one of the best in the NZ stud book.

It includes the Be Good Johnny Sprint winner Rakarolla (1:50.6), Heez On Fire (WA San Simeon), Im Soxy ($212,496), Rocknroll Emma ($165,713) and the Boort Cup winner Daylight Dan ($170,029).

Little Brown Jug winner’s interesting family

The Captaintreacherous gelding Captain Barbossa, winner of the $560,000 Little Brown Jug at Delaware, is a member of the same family as this year’s outstanding North American three-year-old Tall Dark Stranger. Sportswriter, a champion juvenile and now a leading sire, is also a close relative.

The Jug result was also a notable score for the young sire Captaintreacherous as both the winner and third placegetter Catch The Fire were sired by the Somebeachsomewhere horse, who has been the leading sire of two and three-year-olds with his first two crops. Captaintreacherous has been so greatly in demand that he has been fully booked every year in both America and Australia.

Captain Barbossa is the second foal of the multiple Stakes-winning mare Swinging Beauty 1:49.8 ($893,268), by Art Major from the Camluck mare Stunning Beauty (1:53), a half-sister to Precious Beauty, the dam of Sportswriter and the grand-dam of Tall Dark Stranger.

Fourth on end

Ellmers Hoofing It, who has won seven of his eight starts - including his last four in succession - is regarded as one of the best pacers in South Australia at present.

He is a six-year-old gelding by the Warm Breeze horse Falcon Seelster , a leading sire in NZ for many years. He is out of a handy racemare in Ellmer Rae (1:58.4), a Silk Legacy mare from the same family as Eric’s Legend 1:53 ($225,766).

Ellmer Rae, who won three races at Harold Park, is the dam of the Methven Green Mile Cup and Menangle winner Ellmer Hanover 1:52.2 ($200,769). She was a sister to Ellmer Joy (2:02.3), the dam of the Inter Dominion Consolation winner Ellmer’s Image 1:49.6 ($266,415) and a half-sister to Tuahiwi Trick 1:54.2 ($294,304), being out of Tudor Belle, by Tudor Hanover from Belmer Scott, by Scottish Hanover from the U Scott mare Lady Belmer.

This family was founded in NZ by the Rey de Oro mare Purple Patch. She became the dam of a cup class pacer in Countless, a smart racemare in Ingle Belmer and a top Australian pacer in Loyal Rey, winner of the WA Stratton Cup. The family is extensively represented today, mainly through Inglewood (a mare by U Scott).

First winner

The Christian Cullen horse, Night Of The Stars , a multiple Group placegetter and now at the stud in Victoria, was represented by his first winner in the three-year-old filly Shes A Hovercraft at Bendigo recently.

Shes A Hovercraft had won twice earlier in the season. She is one of the first small crop of Night Of The Stars.

Bred by Dean Braun, who trained her sire, Shes A Hovercraft is out of the Lislea mare, De La Rosa (1:57.3), whose dam, La Tondena was by Michael Jonathan from the Card Shark mare Castallan, who left several useful winners in NZ including Schumacher 1:52.6 ($269,389), who later raced successfully in America.

Night Of The Stars, who earned $114,982 in a brief career, is standing at the Paringa stud, Meredith, near Ballarat, of Chelsea Munro and Toby Whitehead.