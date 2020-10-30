Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Maajida top Victorian 3YO filly

There was never much doubt that Maajida was the season’s top rating three-year-old filly as she was the previous season at two years, and she duly confirmed her class by winning the Argent Classic at Melton.

Actually she was a class above her rivals, coming from third last and wide at the bell and tramping her last 800 metres in 57.4 seconds.



Maajida --Stuart McCormick photo

In 17 starts Maajida has now won 12 and been three times placed for $356,900 in stakes for breeder-owners Les, Steve, Gary and Ian Johnson, of The Rock (NSW).

By Somebeachsomewhere , she is out of the Menangle winner Arterial Way (1:55.8), by Art Major from Bettor Motoring 1:58 (NSW Princess Mile winner), by New York Motoring from Better Yet, by Nat Lobell from the top racemare Bright Highland, by U Scott.

Arterial Way, the dam of four winners, was a half-sister to the NSW Breeders Challenge and Bathurst Gold Bracelet winner New York Fashion 1:56.1 ($173,861) and the good metropolitan winners Virage 1:53.7 ($158,079), Motor Holmes 1:56.9 ($108,160) and Points North (1:56.9).

Soho Almasi is some youngster

Soho Almasi broke the Australasian two-year-old fillies’ mile record when she won the $125,000 NSW Breeders Challenge Final at Menangle last Saturday. Her time of 1:51.8 was one-fifth of a second inside the previous mark held by Arma Renegade.

Soho Almasi, who has won five of her six starts and $110,550 in stakes, is a filly by the deceased Matt’s Scooter horse Mach Three , a champion sire in both America and Australasia. On her dam’s side, Soho Almasi belongs to a family which has distinguished itself by the number of fine fillies it has produced.





Soho Almasi --Stuart McCormick photo

Fususi, the dam of Soho Almasi, won 11 races as a two and three-year-old including the Tatlow Stakes and heats of the Breeders Crown and Vicbred and at the stud has produced three winners from five foals of racing age.

Fususi ranks as a half-sister to a top flight filly and Australian Oaks winner in Shake It Mama 1:54.7 ($257,588), being by Village Jasper from the Moonee Valley winner Gold Sarn, by Muckalee Strike from the Caliburn mare Muma Sarn, dam of Muma’s Little Girl 1:59.9 (10 wins) and grand-dam of the Tasmanian Oaks winner Lady Octavia 1:57.2 ($128,724).

Soho Almasi was bred by well known Goulburn breeder Mathew Day.

Well related three-year-old

Winner of the NSW Sapling Stakes as a two-year-old last season, Mach Dan downed the top three-year-olds in the $125,000 NSW Breeders Challenge at Menangle in a new lifetime mark of 1:51.7.

Purchased as a yearling for $100,000, the gelding has banked $177,892 from seven wins and six placings in 16 starts.

Bred by Shannon and Meaghan Nixon, Mach Dan is by the Matt’s Scooter horse Mach Three (sire of Auckland Reactor , etc), from the Bettor’s Delight mare Bettor Give It NZ, who took a record of 1:57.4 and earned $138,061, and is the first of her produce to race.

Bettor Give It ranks as a half-sister to the dual Group 1 winner Twist And Twirl 1:56 ($283,258), dam of reigning Grand Circuit champion and Miracle Mile and Hunter Cup winner King Of Swing 1:48 ($1.4 million), and to the Group 3 winner Feels Like Magic 1:51 ($261,728) and others in Spandau Ballet (1:58.9) and Flying Loose (1:59.5).

Their dam, Giveitawhirlgirl, was by Jenna’s Beach Boy from Impish (1:54.9), by Falcon Seelster from the noted producer Smarty Pants (1:58.6), by El Patron from the Lordship mare Smart Doll.

This is a long established NZ family and an earlier top juvenile belonging to it was Am Opulent, winner of the NZ Caduceus Club Classic and a multiple Group placegetter in Perth.

NSW Breeders Challenge double

Pelosi became only the third filly to win two NSW Breeders Challenge titles when she won the $125,000 three-year-old final at Menangle last weekend.

Pelosi, who is raced by her breeder Wayne Honan, was sired by American Ideal from the Life Sign mare, For Dear Life 1:55.8 ($322,331), who won the Breeders Challenge 2YO series in 2008.

For Dear Life ranked as a half-sister to two high class juveniles in Flightpath 1:55.9 ($291,564) and Petousa 1:57.3 ($180,217), being out of the fine racemare Express Post (1:57.6), by Stature from the Monarch Hanover mare Irish Mail.

Express Post was a half-sister to a capable racemare in Postmark, dam of the Breeders Challenge 2YO Regional Final winner Major Post 1:52.6 ($177,026) and the multiple Group placegetter Missing Letters 1:53.7 ($123,410).

Speak No Evil nears $300,000

Speak No Evil, winner of the Group 3 Angelique Club Cup at Melton last Friday, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the mares. She holds a record of 1:50.9 and has won 15 races and $297,300 in stakes.



Speak No Evil --Stuart McCormick photo

Speak No Evil is a member of one of New Zealand’s most successful families, being a five-year-old Well Said mare from a fine racemare in Top Tempo 1:56.5 ($225,513), an In The Pocket mare who has produced others in the Australia Pacing Gold winners Musical Delight 1:53.1 ($248,910) and Queen Of Pop 1:55.6 ($204,527), Countdown 1:53.1 ($134,270) and That’s How Weroll 1:52.9 ($107,324).

Top Tempo was out of Kliklite (1:56.7), a cup class pacer by Holmes Hanover from Jessica MacFaber, by El Patron from Jill MacFaber, a Lopez Hanover mare from the noted Logan Princess family.

Kliklite produced two smart pacers in McKay 1:55.7 ($236,445), a winner of 31 races, and Winewomenandsong (2:00.3), who won six including the Tasmanian Breeders Plate. Others from Kliklite were Better Klik (1:57.9), Millwood Charlie (1:59.8) and the Victorian winner Marlon Brando.

Speak No Evil was bred and is raced by Bill and Anne Anderson, of Lauriston Bloodstock.

Won Evicus Stakes

Melnrowley, a good looking Heston Blue Chip filly, is rated Tasmania’s top two-year-old filly this season, particularly after her success in the $50,000 Evicus, one of the season’s major juvenile classics. She has won five of her six starts.

In the Evicus, she was never really extended in running out the 1609 metres in 1:57.6, the last 800 in 59.4 and the final 400 in 29.5, figures which she could have easily improved.

She is a two-year-old by Heston Blue Chip , sire of a top filly in Eye Can Run, out of Tania Maree (2:00.8), dam also of Mister Gently (2:00.6), winner of the 2019 North West Plate at Devonport.

Tania Maree, who won nine races, ranks as a half-sister to the Tasmanian Golden Slipper winner Mister Tehaych 2:00 ($113,272) and the Belmont winner Brookwillrock, being by Stonebridge Regal from Gallavance, by The Unicorn from Patro Gal, by a NSW Derby winner in Gyro (a Meadow Vance horse who later proved a successful sire) from the Victoria Oaks winner Ashputtel.

An interesting feature of Melnrowley’s pedigree is that is combines several lines of rather noted colonial-bred blood through The Unicorn, Gyro and Swift Glade, all smart racehorses.

Melnrowley was bred and is part-owned and trained by Stowport horseman Craig Hayes.

Perfect Major’s maternal line

Perfect Major, who won the Group 3 Preux Chevalier, main event at Gloucester Park last weekend, is an Art Major gelding from the same family as that which produced a top Victorian pacer in Riding High.



Perfect Major – Gloucester Park – by Daryl Hollows, Paceway Photos



Perfect Major, a Victoria Derby heat and Southern Cross Final placegetter, has only been sparingly raced but he has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong field he beat at Gloucester Park.

He is a four-year-old by Art Major from Perfect Life (1:58), dam of the Southern Cross winners That’s Perfect 1:53.8 ($122,320) and Perfect Look (1:53) and the talented youngster Rogue Wave (1:53.9).

Perfect Life is a Live Or Die mare from Secret Life, a Safely Kept mare from the noted Larrakeyah Lady tribe.

Smart four-year-old

A bright future is being predicted for the Art Major four-year-old Catch A Moment, whose success at Melton recently was his sixth from 10 starts this season.



Catch A Moment --Stuart McCormick photo



A $75,000 yearling, he has a good deal in his favour on the score of blood. Apart from being by Art Major, and one of his second largest crop, Catch A Moment is out of the Iraklis mare Quick Comment (2:00), a half-sister to the Gloucester Park winner Dav Ed Ash (1:57.4) and Tasmanian Prince of Pace victor Dee Dee Sharp, being out of Ray Of Gladness, by What’s Next from Gladness, by Windshield Wiper from the Bravado Hanover mare First Blood, who founded a strong winning branch of the Starland family.

It includes a champion racemare in Concorde Lombo 1:58.4 ($550,451), Bancoora Next (Bendigo Cup), Lombo Alliance (1:55.5), Lombo Air Express (NSW Sapling), Mon Supremo (WA Pearl), Touch Of Pearl (1:57.2) and Quick Draft 1:53 ($401,199), a sister to Catch A Moment.

Classic winning line

The Dandy Patch winner, Agouda Ruler, is a son of the Bettor’s Delight horse Betterthancheddar , a top racehorse himself and sire of earlier Dandy Patch winners in Resurgent Storm (2018) and Colby Sanz (2019).

Agouda Ruler’s Dandy Patch win was his sixth success from 12 starts. He is a very smart youngster.

Agouda Ruler is out of the Jet Laag mare High Flying Ruler (2:00), a winner of eight races including the Tasmanian Oaks and 3YO Filly Championship. The grand-dam, Northern Ruler (2:00), a Coastal Pacing Thousand winner, is also the dam of the Belmont winner Spirited Ruler and the dual Tasmanian Sires Stakes finalist Flashy Ruler (2:00.6).

My Mdina is well bred

My Mdina, who has won five of her last eight starts, and has graduated to a NR81 mark, is regarded as one of the best young trotters in WA.

She is a five-year-old by the Balanced Image horse Monarchy , who has been a leading sire of trotters in NZ for many years. She is out of a race-winning mare in Maysoon (Tr 2:06.6), a Sundon mare from the same family as the champion square-gaiter Vulcan.

Maysoon, who won two races, also figures as the dam of the NZ Sires Stakes 3YO Classique winner Chloe Rose (Tr 1:59.6) and Imran Khan (7 trotting wins to date).

Maysoon is a sister to the high class trotters Genius Tr 2:02.9 ($214,523) and Noam Tr 1:56.6 ($158,267) and to unraced Epona, who distinguished herself as the dam of one of NZ’s finest trotters in Vulcan Tr 1:55.9 ($918,744), who won 20 races, 12 of which were in Victoria and Lotsa Speed Tr 1:56.6 ($137,985), and the grand-dam of the top juvenile Custodian Tr 1:58.1 ($177,233).

Another sister to Maysoon in Sundon’s Prize (Tr 2:09.8) left the NZ Yearling Sales Series winner Dream Machine Tr 1:57.6 ($159,453).

Other members of this family have been Sassy Pants Tr 1:55.6 (NSW La Coocaracha), Princess Mackendon (NZ Great Northern Breeders Stakes), Thanesan Tr 2:00.4 ($136,357) and Invictus.