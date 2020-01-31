Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North American every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Lochinvar Art’s Bonanza

Lochinvar Art, a good looking Modern Art entire, is rated Victoria’s top four-year-old to date this season, particularly after his success in the $100,000 4YO Bonanza, one of the season’s major age classics. He has won twice and was an unlucky fifth in his three starts.

In the Bonanza, he was not really extended in running out the 1720 metres in a track record mile rate of 1:48.6, the last 800 in 53.7 and the final 400 in 26.4.

Lochinvar Art, by Modern Art, is out of Ponder In Paris, who took a record of 1:56.5. Ponder In Paris, the dam also of Roseuponher (1:55.5), was a half-sister to Art In Paris 1:56.2 (11 wins), being by Ponder from Alive In Paris, by Live Or Die from Zora Paree, by Torado Hanover from the Hilarious Way mare Paree Beauty. This was the family founded by the New Zealand bred mare Bessie B.



Lochinvar Art -Stuart McCormick photo Lochinvar Art -Stuart McCormick photo

From the Paree Beauty branch of it and to which Lochinvar Art belongs, others in My Cherie (Vic. Oaks and Vic. Sires Stakes Final), Drunken Desire 1:51.4 ($351,503), Mind The Wire (Qld Lord Mayor’s Cup) and All Hotted Up (NSW Derby heat) are also members.

Siring feat to Bettor’s Delight

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight at Melton last Saturday, when he had three runners in the 12-horse field in the Victoria Derby.

Two of his stock, Line Up, a good type of colt, and Perfect Stride finished first and third respectively, and his third representative, Bad To The Bone, finished a creditable eighth.



Line Up --Stuart McCormick photo Line Up --Stuart McCormick photo

Bettor’s Delight, who stands at Woodlands Stud, the breeders of the Derby winner, also provided the quinella pair, Dr Susan and Stylish Memphis, in the Victoria Oaks on the same night.

Beach Parade, the dam of Line Up, is also the dam of Typhoon Stride, who won at Bankstown one night earlier, and the top flight racemare Partyon 1:51.3 ($638,261), the winner of five races at Group 1 level. By Beach Towel, Beach Parade was unraced but she left four winners. She was out of Idle Franco, by Falcon Seelster from the Nero’s B B mare Imperial Franco, a half-sister to the standout pacer Franco Ice.

Balraj wins in 1:49.9

Balraj, a New Zealand bred gelding who has won three races in quick time this season including a 1:49.9 effort at Menangle – and has graduated to a NR86 mark, is regarded as one of the best young pacers in the country.

He is unbeaten in eight appearances on Australian soil and has won 10 of his 13 lifetime starts for $47,680 in stakes and holds a mile record of 1:49.1.

Balraj winning in 1:49.9 at Menangle

Balraj is a four-year-old gelding by the Artsplace horse Art Major , who has been a leading sire for more than a decade. He is the first foal of the lightly raced Mahendra (2:01.6), a Courage Under Fire mare from the same family as that which produced a top Australian pacer in Iam Mr Brightside.

Mahendra ranked as a sister to the Roxburgh Cup winner Indra 1:59.1 ($90,993), being out of Ce’nedra, an unraced mare by Caprock from A Bel Air (2:05.8), by Bo Scot’s Blue Chip from the Armbro Hurricane mare Jascoe (9 wins), the dam of four winners including the dual Harold Park winner Bou Grattan and the Greymouth Cup winner Chummy.

From Larrakeyah Lady family

Always Fast, who led throughout in the inaugural $50,000 Mercury80 Final at Melton, is another member of the noted Larrakeyah Lady tribe.

He ranks as a half-brother to two high class pacers in Ride High 1:55.2 ($211,547) and Rocknroll Magic 1;54.5 ($466,183), being a four-year-old entire by Always A Virgin from All The Magic, by Live Or Die from Celebrity Ball, by Presidential Ball from Larrakeyah Lady, who established a great winning line for Victorian breeders Peter Gleeson and Bruce and Craig Cameron.

She left a Hunter Cup winner in Safe And Sound ($995,606), a top racemare in The Good Times and others in Massarua, Gold Rocket and Safeguard, all $100,000 earners.

Addington winner from good broodmare

One Over Da Son, a Muscle Hill four-year-old and a winner at Addington last Friday, is out of One Over Kenny, a champion racemare with a bankroll of over $1 million, who is proving a successful broodmare.

One Over Da Son winning at Addington

Over Over Kenny is also the dam of One Over Da Moon Tr 1:55.5 ($368,548), a Group winner on both sides of the Tasman, Ultimate Stride Tr 2:00 ($145,635), last year’s Australian 2YO Trotter of the Year, and others in One Over Da Skye, One Over Da Stars and One Over Dover.

A close relative of One Over Da Son and co to win at Auckland on the same night was Kenny’s Dream, a five-year-old by Dream Vacation from the Sundon mare One Under Kenny, a sister to One Over Kenny.

Another full sister, Nice One Kenny, ranks as the dam of this week’s impressive Menangle winner Princess Kenny (by Monarchy), the winner of five races at the Sydney headquarters’ track this season.

Golden Guitar to Wet My Whistle

The $50,000 Group 2 Golden Guitar, for intermediate grade pacers, one of the features of the Music Festival carnival at Tamworth, was won by Wet My Whistle, a lightly raced four year-old gelding by Bettor’s Delight from Dreaming Spires.

Bettor’s Delight , a son of Cam’s Card Shark, has been the leading sire in both hemispheres for four of the last five years. He sired an earlier winner of the Golden Guitar in Emjayem Grand.

Dreaming Spires, the dam of Wet My Whistle, has proved a prolific broodmare. She is also the dam of Hug The Wind 1:49 ($548,660), winner of the NZ 2YO Sires Stakes Championship and still racing successfully in America, the Melton winner Our Summer Wind 1:54.8 ($117,446), The Valiant (1:59.5) and Delicata (2:01), the dam of the NZ 3YO of the Year and Inter Dominion finalist Chase Auckland 1:50.4 ($747,069) and the promising three-year-old filly Little Miss Perfect (1:56.9).

Another daughter of Dreaming Spires in Forgotten Dreams figures as the dam of the former top WA juvenile Sprinter, who took a mile record of 1:48.6 in America. Wet My Whistle was bred by Tony and Anne Parker, of Auckland.

Won Leeton Breeders Plate

The Group 3 $30,600 Leeton Breeders Plate, the first major two-year-old classic of the season, was won by The Kew Legend, a colt by Bettor’s Delight from Sexy Lady, by Panorama.

A $36,000 Melbourne APG graduate, The Kew Legend ranks as a half-brother to the Melton winner Juliustigres 1:56.5 ($81,095) and Smash It 1:57.7, who won twice as a three-year-old last season.

Their dam, Sexy Lady, who won two races, was a half-sister to a top trotter in Gentleman Jim, the winner of 21 races including the Scotch Notch Memorial and $131,817, and a smart pacer in Mesmerizing 1:57.9 ($179,221), the dam of the classics and cups winner Messini 1:54.2 ($711,711).

The third dam, Jasmarilla, was one of the best female pacers ever raced in this country. She won 50 races and $503,000, took a mile mark of 1:55.2, was a dual Vicbred champion, set an Australian mile two-year-old record and was named 2YO of the Year.

At the stud Jasmarilla left only the one winner, but she is the grand-dam of the top flight juveniles Hardhitter (1:51.4) and Eye See Diamonds (1:51.6), both winners of the NSW Breeders Challenge Final, and the Seymour Nursery winner Two Eye See (1:52.4).

First winner by Artspeak

The Western Ideal horse Artspeak , a former USA 2YO Colt of the Year and who is now at the stud in Canada, was recently represented by his first Australian winner from his first crop in the two-year-old filly Indyanna.

She took full advantage of a perfect trip to outfinish her rivals in a heat of the Kindergarten Series at Port Pirie on her racetrack debut.

Before going to Australia, Artspeak stood at Hanover Shoe Farms and from 80 foals of racing age he has produced 54 starters and 30 winners with 20 in 2:00 or better.

Aalyah Rose, the dam of Indyanna, won 16 races, took a mile record of 1:55.8 and earned $80,920 in stakes and was well above the average. She ranked as a sister to Melegend 1:57.2 (16 wins) and Blissed Out and a half-sister to Farasthe Eyecansee 1:59.6 (7 wins to date).

Indyanna was bred and is raced and trained by leading Adelaide veterinarian Toby Ryan.

Prix d’Amerique winning line

The Prix D’Amerique winner Face Time Bourbon is a son of the Star’s Pride line horse Ready Cash , who won the Prix d’Amerique twice himself and sired two earlier winners of the premier European race in Readly Express (2018) and Bold Eagle (2016 and 2017), who carried on to win the USA Breeders Crown.

Face Time Bourbon’s win was only the third time a five-year-old has won the race in the last 25 years and he became only the 11 th five-year-old to win in 100 years.



Face Time Bourbon with driver Bjorn Goop winning the Prix d'Amerique --Sarah Thomas photo Face Time Bourbon with driver Bjorn Goop winning the Prix d'Amerique --Sarah Thomas photo

Vita Bourbon, the dam of Face Time Bourbon, was sired by Love You , a son of the 1996 Prix d’Amerique winner Coktail Jet.