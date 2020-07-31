Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Big Wheels leading Queensland two-year-old

When he won the $100,550 QBred Triad Final last Saturday Big Wheels proved himself the top Queensland two-year-old of the season.

Earlier in the season the gelding won the QBred Breeders Classic and from seven starts he has now won three and been three times placed for $78,845 in stakes for breeder-owner John Polson, of Taree (NSW).



Big Wheels --Dan Costello photo



Big Wheels is by the Rocknroll Hanover horse A Rocknroll Dance (sire of No Win No Feed) from Washington Lass NZ, who took a record of 1:55.6 and won nine races. She left an earlier winner in Blacksadance (1:52.8), a winner of six and a placegetter in the recent South-East Derby.

Washington Lass was by Washington VC (1:52 son of Presidential Ball) from Supreme Duchess, by Son Of Afella from Sparkle Bret (2:08.6), a half-sister by Knowing Bret to the good Perth winner Hillas Esquire.

This is a long-established South Island family and an earlier top pacer belonging to it was Viking Water, who won numerous races at Harold Park in the 1960’s.

QBred Triad winning line

The Group 1 QBred Triad 2YO Fillies’ Final winner, Jasper, is a Mach Three half-sister to Joys A Babe, who won the 4YO Triad a few years earlier, and is closely related to other Triad winners in Catwalk Beauty, Attack Life and A Good Chance.



Jasper --Dan Costello photo



Both bred by Kevin and Kay Seymour, Jasper and Joys A Babe are out of the top racemare Joy To Behold (1:56.2), who left others in Jakes A Joy (1:54.1), Kwasii (1:56.6), Joyous Times (1:57.9), Spread The Joy and Johnny Come Lately.

By Fake Left , Joy To Behold is out of Sweet Mover (2:01.8), by Rip Van Winkle from Naivasha, by the NZ Derby winner Willie Win from the Brahman mare Hindu Star and tracing eventually back to the American-bred Norice, who founded one of NZ’s best winning families and one that is widely successfully represented today.

Sweet Mover, an Albion Park winner herself, was the dam of 10 winners, six of whom took records of 2:00 or faster. Besides Joy To Behold, Sweet Mover is also the dam of Son Of Fortune 1:58.3 ($118,537), a dual Group winner in Queensland, the exported Jaccamo 1:53.6 ($281,471) and the Albion Park winners Saldivar 1:57.6 ($101,070) and Slick Style (1:59.2).

An unraced daughter of Sweet Mover in Down The Catwalk (by Vanston Hanover) became the dam of the Triad winners Catwalk Beauty 1:58.2 ($156,566) and Attack Life 1:57.7 ($132,832) and others in Moi Attack (9 wins) and the Perfect Art mare Chance The Walk (1:57), a winner of 13 races and who, in turn, left the Triad and Queensland Breeders Classic winner A Good Chance 1:51.9 ($260,007) and recent Redcliffe winner Chanceless Century.

John Higgins Memorial winner

Gifted as an unraced two-year-old and now a winner of $83,733, One For Dave Andme became the latest WA Group winner when he won $30,000 John Higgins Memorial at Gloucester Park, rating 1:55.7 over 2130 metres.

By the Grinfromeartoear horse Smiling Shard (now in Tasmania), One For Dave Andme is out of a smart racemare in Another One For Me 1:56.3 ($154,565), by the American-bred horse Armbro Operative.

Another One For Me, whose 13 successes included the WA Lord Mayor’s Cup, was a half-sister to the prolific NZ and US winner Ann Other Porsche 1:51.6 ($489,192), who became the dam of the Albion Park winner Red Terror (1:55.3) and grand-dam of the NZ Winter Cup winner Billy Badger 1:50 ($188,637), Stars Tonight 1:56.7 ($100,583) and Need You Now (1:55).

The next dam, Ann Other Vance (2:00.5), was by Vance Hanover from the noted producer Wee Ann, by Lumber Dream from the U Scott mare Forenoon, a half-sister to Blankets, the dam of the mighty Mount Eden.

In the back removes of One For Dave Andme’s pedigree are pacers of the calibre of Impressionist (WA Golden Nugget), Soho Wall Street (1:49.6), Rapid Vance, Our Angel Of Harlem (WA Dainty’s Daughter) and trotters in the same class such as Into The Unknown (Tr 1:56.5) and Bonito.

Well related three-year-old

Alta Blues, a three-year-old by Alta Christiano from Child By The Sea (a half-sister by Astreos to a champion pacer in Somebeachsomewhere), did not race as a two-year-old last season.

But the Alta Christiano gelding has proved himself to some purpose in his three-year-old racing, and he won at Gloucester Park last Friday at a 1:55.7 rate over 2130 metres.

It was Alta Blues’ second success from only five starts and his 1:55.7 clocking was put up when he had nothing in his favour, being trapped wide for a good portion and being several lengths from the leaders at one stage. He is a very good youngster.

Child From The Sea, the dam of Alta Blues, won seven races and took a mile record of 1:56.6 in North America and, at the stud has left three winners including the Wagga Oaks victor Grande Anse (1:57.3).

Tasmanian sale produces winners

When Stepping Stones outfinished her rivals at Hobart last Friday, she became the second winner which had been sold at the 2019 Tasmanian Yearling Sale.

Stepping Stones, a filly by the Artsplace horse Stonebridge Regal , was sold for $4,500 at the sale to Broadmarsh horseman Heath Woods. Written In Silk (Sportswriter-Mon Soie), bought for $20,000 and a winner at Launceston in March, is the other winner from the sale.

Bred by Elderslie studmaster Sue Streit, Stepping Stones is out of the top racemare Step Up And Play, and the first of her produce to win. Step Up And Play, who won 12 races and $70,937 including the Tasmanian Golden Slipper and Mother of Pearl, is by Peace Of Art from Harmonia, by Golden Greek from the Perfect Blue Chip mare Ima Blue Chip, the dam of eight winners including the Blue Bonnet winner Lambretta and grand-dam of the former top Tasmanian juvenile Ima Miss Molly and the Breeders Plate winner Nitro Blue.

Stepping Stones can claim three strong strains of Abercrombie blood through her sire, Stonebridge Regal, damsire Peace Of Art and grand-dam sire Golden Greek.

Star trotter by Ready Cash

One of the most capable young trotters racing in Victoria at present is Cash Lover, who is quickly working her way to the top flight. She has now won at six of her last seven appearances.



--HRV photo



Cash Lover has a wealth of blood to back up her claims to further promotion, being by the French champion Ready Cash from Lucky Love, by Love You from All Sunny, by Sundon from the Speed In Action mare All Action Gal, who established a great winning line for Roydon Lodge Stud, Christchurch.

Lucky Love, who was unraced, ranks as a half-sister to the dual Menangle winner All Action Man (Tr 1:58.8), Sun Prince (Tr 2:07) and to Sunny Sierra, a Sierra Kosmos mare who is the dam of the top Queensland trotter Southern Alps Tr 1:59.9 ($106,544 to date).

All Sunny was a sister to cup class trotters in All Action Sun Tr 1:55.6 ($314,784), Solar Active ($180,639), Sunny Action ($180,173) and All Sundon Tr 1:55.1 ($240,442) and the unraced Roydon Action, the dam of the country cups winners All Royal Gal Tr 1:57.2 ($172,116) and Action Kosmos ($123,234).

Cash Lover was bred by Yabby Dam Farms principal Pat Driscoll.

Further Group success for Bettor Enforce

Bettor Enforce, winner of the Group 3 Ladyship Pace at Menangle, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the mares. She holds a mile record of 1:48.9 and has earned $232,469 in stakes.

Watch Bettor Enforce win the Group 3 Ladyship Pace at Menangle

Bred by Invercargill identity Ben Calder, Bettor Enforce is a seven-year-old Bettor’s Delight mare from the Falcon Seelster mare Their Excuse (TT1:59), dam also of The Paua Diver (1:56), who won two.

Their Excuse was out of Last Excuse, by Live Or Die from the Smooth Fella mare My Excuse. A champion pacer in Just An Excuse (1:55.6), a winner of 17 races and $1 million in stakes including two NZ Cups, belongs to this family which has produced others in Mach’s Gladiator (1:57.5) and Excuse Maker, both minor cup winners in NZ.

The family has also been successfully represented in Australia where it has produced such winners as the dual Vicbred champion Tell Me Tales (1:49.3), Mojo Major (1:53.3) and Talamahara (1:53.9).

From family of Sokyola

Soho Brandenburg, an impressive two-year-old winner at the Shepparton midweek meeting, is a Bettor’s Delight colt from the same family as that which produced the dual Miracle Mile winner Sokyola.

Bred and owned by Robert Watson, Soho Brandenburg is out of a capable racemare in Soho Berlin 1:56.4, and the first of her produce to race. Soho Berlin, who won nine races including the Vicbred 4YO Silver, was a three-quarter sister to the prolific Albion Park winner Any Chance 1:53.5 ($138,032), being by Somebeachsomwhere from Giveusachance (1:55.6), a Melton winner by Live Or Die from Maudola, by Chiola Hanover from the Lumber Dream mare Maudey, and tracing to the taproot Norice.

Only lightly raced, Maudola figured as the dam of the champion Sokyola, who won a record 29 races at Moonee Valley including the Victoria Cup and The Legends twice, and others in the Harold Park winner Holmes Dean (2:00), Julia Jones (2:00.8) and Jackieola, a sister to Sokyola, who left the useful sorts Spunkyola (1:55.6), Sassyola (1:56.5) and Smokenola.

Broodmare double

The Mach Three mare Miss Brazilian produced a two State double last Saturday with Benicio (Menangle) and Mister Brazil (Albion Park). Both bred by Sloy’s Company are by Rock N Roll Heaven and Sportswriter respectively.

Benicio, a seven-year-old gelding, has won 17 races and $177,102 in stakes, while Mister Brazil, an eight-year-old, has won 15 races and $207,916.

Other winners from Miss Brazilian have been Lets Go To Brazil, winner of the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Blue series, Handsome Major, Misterriodejaneiro, Brazilian Rocker and Smoothe Style.

Miss Brazilian ranks as a half-sister to the high class racemares Louvre 1:54.5 ($402,665) and Miss Hazel 1:57 ($310,063) and the Derby winner Renaissance Man 1:53.1 ($297,904), being by Mach Three from My Ami Lee, by Safely Kept from Cosmophylla, by Thor Hanover from the Entrepreneur mare Calophylla.

This is the family of top pacers the calibre of Gumdrops (Vic. Queen of the Pacific), My General Lee (Treuer Memorial), Prince Benji 1:55.3 ($255,998), Fourwing Sweepa (O’Shea Guineas), Christian Sloy, and others.