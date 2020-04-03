Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Tasty Delight is some youngster

Tasty Delight, a good looking Bettor’s Delight gelding, is rated New South Wales’ top youngster to date this season, particularly after his success in the $100,000 Bathurst Gold Crown, one of the season’s major two-year-old classics.

Earlier in the season Tasty Delight won the NSW Sapling Stakes at Menangle. From five starts he has won four times and been once placed for $85,450 in stakes.

Bred by Croon Bloodstock, Tasty Delight is a gelding with an all-American family background. Apart from being by Bettor’s Delight , and the third of his progeny to win the Gold Crown, Tasty Delight is out of the Artsplace mare Gentle Audrey, a daughter of the top flight US mare and millionairess Caressable (1:55.8) and a member of the powerful Shy Ann tribe.

In America Gentle Audrey left a top pacer in Jeremy’s Successor 1:48.6 ($889,435) and in New Zealand, the Queensland Premier’s Cup winner Gentle Western (1:55), Feel The Money (1:57.3) and the Albion Park winners Junior Johnson (1:55.6) and Allaboutdreams (1:56.4).

Tasty Delight is the fifteenth foal of his dam.

Top two-year-old filly

The Gold Tiara, one of the major two-year-old classics of the season, was won by Joanna, a filly by Somebeachsomewhere from the crack racemare Repelem.

Joanna belongs to one of Australia’s top families, being by Somebeachsomewhere from Repelem, by Dream Away from the Classic Garry mare Lombo Limelight, a granddaughter of the good Harold Park winner Trunkey Gold, who established a great winning line for prominent WA breeder Mick Lombardo.

She left two high class juveniles in Mazzini Magic 1:56 ($367,140), Smooth Sensation 2:00.9 ($249,419) and the WA Triple Crown winner Linda’s Gold, all to whom bred on to some purpose. Mazzini Magic produced the Australian Pacing Gold winner Lethal Lombo 2:00.5 ($169,326), Mary Mazzini (1:57.7) and Lombo Missile (1:59.1); Smooth Sensation left capable pacers in Lombo Serene (Western Crown) and Maka Million Lombo (1:57.9), while Linda’s Gold was the dam of the WA Country Derby winner Megagold Lombo (1:55.6).

Another daughter of Trunkey Gold was Lombo Boucheron, an unraced Windshield Wiper mare who founded the branch to which the Bathurst Gold Tiara winner belongs. She left a smart Tasmanian pacer in Northern Ruler, the dam of the Tasmanian Oaks winner High Flying Ruler; the Gloucester Park winner Lombo Zeppelin and the lightly raced Lombo Limelight, who became the dam of three winners including Repelem 1:52.9 ($266,346), whose 41 successes included the Southern Cross 2YO and 3YO Finals, Jodie’s Babe and Ian Daff Memorial.

Repelem, who is being bred from by SA breeder Mark Carey, has produced two foals of racing age in the brilliant but ill-fated Revolt (1:55.6), a winner of eight races and $51,570, and now Joanna.

Won Shakamaker Classic

Bar Room Banta, the brilliant winner of the Shakamaker Classic at Melton in 1:53.8 – one of the fastest times ever put up by a juvenile at the track – gives the impression that he could develop into one of next season’s top three-year-olds.



Bar Room Banta --Stuart McCormick photo

A colt by A Rocknroll Dance (son of Rocknroll Hanover ) he is out of the handy racemare Jerada Ace (1:56.4), who ranked as a half-sister to the Kilmore Cup winner and dual Inter Dominion finalist San Carlo.

Jerada Ace, who won twice at Menangle, has left five winners from six foals old enough to race including the Breeders Crown and NSW Breeders Challenge heat winner Jeradas Delight (1:56.7).

Jerada Ace was from Bridge Player (2:01.9), a Moonee Valley winner by Classic Garry from Ailsa, by Muckalee Strike from Nicamond (14 wins), the dam of a top pacer in Blueberry Prince.

It is an interesting fact that the first five dams of Bar Room Banta are race winners. He carries the blood of Christian Cullen , Classic Garry, Muckalee Strike, Light Brigade, Radiant Robert and U Scott, all leading sires and broodmare sires.

Focus Stride is well bred

Focus Stride, who won the $100,000 Gold Chalice Final, one of the features of the Bathurst Gold Crown carnival, is a three-year-old Art Major colt from the same family as that which produced the NZ Cup winners Chokin and Changeover.

Focus Stride has not raced a great deal. He was winless in 11 starts as a two-year-old but has really come into his own at three, winning six of his seven starts.

By Art Major, Focus Stride is out of Sparkling Stride NZ, a Christian Cullen mare who left an earlier winner in Magical Times (1:58.4), who has won three races to date.

The next dam, the Falcon Seelster mare Bhutan (2:00.2), won eight races and $38,372 in stakes and at the stud left five winners including the Marlborough Cup winner Joey Maguire (1:59.2) and Kim Maguire (2:04.4), the dam of the NZ Messenger and Harness Jewels winner Eamon Maguire 1:51.9 ($312,203).

Bhutan was a half-sister to a grand pacer in Changeover 1:53.4 ($2.3 million), now a successful sire in Queensland, Change Stride 1:50 ($362,803) and Change Gear 1:52.8 ($190,884), being out of the capable racemare Chaangerr (1:58.7), by Vance Hanover from the Tufty mare Nell’s Pride, the dam of the mighty Chokin.

This is the family which also produced Three Eagles, the dam of the NZ Derby winner Fly Like An Eagle and Mach Doro 1:50.2 ($434,740), last year’s NZ 2YO of the Year One Change and the NZ Easter Cup victor Anvil Vance.

Focus Stride was bred and is raced by Emilio and Mary Rosati.

Ninth on end

The four-year-old Cool Water Paddy won his ninth race on end in the Launceston Mile, for free-for all pacers, at the club’s twilight meeting. He is by the Christian Cullen horse, Ohoka Arizona , sire of a top racemare in Millwood Faith.

Cool Water Paddy is out of the Village Jasper mare Glentara (2:08.3), who left the NSW Carousel and Cordina Sprint winner Monifieth 1:50.5 ($622,283), the Menangle winners Ohoka Johnny (1:52.7) and Something Eyre (1:58.1) and the Tasmanian winner Glen Eyre (1:56.3).

The grand-dam Rose Ayr (2:05.3), a Marlborough Cup winner, was by Noodlum from the Smooth Fella mare Montrose (2:02.2), a daughter of Heathmount, the dam of Classiebawn (NZ Breeders Stakes), a cup class pacer in Blair Logie and others.

Stroma, one of the most outstanding juveniles raced in this country, the derby winners Lanercost and Glengowan, My Glengower, Tintinara and Charlotte Brew (Vic. Oaks), all belong to the family which produced Cool Water Paddy.

Cool Water Paddy is a member of Juanita McKenzie’s team.

Well related three-year-old

Keayang Jackie, who produced a barnstorming finish to win the 3YO Classic at Melton, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she was placed in heats of the NSW Breeders Challenge and Australian Pacing Gold.

She has opened her three-year-old season on a winning note and will be well in line for the major juvenile classics.



Keayang Jackie --Stuart McCormick photo

She was sired by the Rocknroll Hanover horse A Rocknroll Dance from Christian Party, the dam of an earlier winner in Having The Faith, who won in 1:56 as a two-year-old at Addington.

Christian Party ranks as a half-sister to a grand pacer and NZ 2YO Championship winner Hoss Cartwright 1:51.8 ($352,878) and the Menangle and Auckland winner Strike Up The Band 1:52 ($206,548) and to the In The Pocket mare Barn Dance Betty, the dam of the Harness Jewels and Breeders Crown 2YO champion Cowgirls N Indians 1:56 ($323,735).

Their dam, Party Party 1:53.2 ($251,236), a dual Group 1 winner, was a half-sister to the A.

G. Hunter Cup and Fremantle Cup victor Another Party 1:56.3 ($888,678) and the Queen of the Pacific winner Champagne Party 1:56.3 ($152,445).

Others from this fine family have been a top Western Australian pacer in Waylade, Democracy (1:50), the NZ Sires Stakes 3YO champion Democrat Party, American Boy (1:50.2) and Livingontheinterest (WA Christmas Gift).

Demon Delight on top

Demon Delight, a Derby heat winner and recently winner of the $50,000 City Of Melton Plate, is one of the best four-year-olds in Victoria at present.

He has won $188,090 in stakes, a worthwhile return for the $30,000 paid for him as a yearling. By the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight , he is out of the Jenna’s Beach Boy mare Ghadas Koala (2:01.1) and the first of her produce to race.



Demon Delight --Stuart McCormick photo

Ghadas Koala was a half-sister to the smart performers Machin Out 1:52.1 ($261,996) and All I Can Be 1:53.7 ($143,949), being from Out Swing N (1:57.9), a cup class mare by Holmes Hanover from the NSW and Queensland Oaks winner Swing Out Sister, by Big Band Sound.

This family has produced some useful pacers over the years. Swing Out Sister left earlier winners in Swing Blade ($156,491), winner of the NSW Tatlow, and Seven Wishes (1:55.3), but Demon Delight is the best winner from this family in recent years.

Pick My Pocket is well bred

Pick My Pocket, who won the Group 2 $50,000 WA Empress Stakes at Gloucester Park, is a New Zealand bred mare with an interesting and successful family background.

Bred by Charles Roberts, of Auckland, she was got by Bettor’s Delight from La Filou (1:59), a northern bred mare by the Direct Scooter horse In The Pocket. Pick My Pocket, who took a record of 1:55.3 as a four-year-old, has run up a tidy score of 10 wins and 14 placings from 40 starts for $150,284 in stakes.

Pick My Pocket’s dam, La Filou, who was only lightly raced, left earlier winners in the VHRC 3YO Cup, Tasmanian Guineas and prolific Menangle winner The Dip 1:52.2 ($191,503) and He’s Lightfingered, a winner at Menangle in 1:54.8.

La Filou ranked as a half-sister to two outstanding pacers in Adore Me 1:47.7 and Have Faith In Me 1:47.5, both Australasian mile record holders and million dollar earners, Imagine Me 1:56.9 ($247,175), the exported Megabucks (1:49.6) and Stand By Me (1:51) and the Hondo Grattan Sprint winner Toledo (1:59.9).

Their dam, Scuse Me, won eight races including the Great Northern Oaks and the Taylor Memorial Mile in a record 1:53.5 and $126,841 and the stud became the dam of 13 individual winners.

Scuse Me was a B G’s Bunny mare from the noted Smooth Fella producer Super Smooth, the dam of the metropolitan winners Supabet 1:53.8 ($103,945), Smooth Delight (1:57.3) and Il Casino (1:59.1) and to the In The Pocket mare Tricky Woman (1:56.2), the dam of the recent good Albion Park winner Bettor To Be Tricky 1:52.6 ($110,992).

Four winners by Sportswriter

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the Artsplace horse Sportswriter at the Launceston twilight meeting when he left the first four winners on the program.

They were the two-year-old filly Written In Silk, who won The Belmont, Spoilt Sport, Beam Me Up Chopper and Lip Reader.