Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Eighth on end

Bernie Winkle, a seven-year-old New Zealand bred gelding, has won his last eight starts and is the best pacer racing in Victoria’s Sunraysia district at present. He is by the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven , sire of a top racemare in Shez All Rock.

Bernie Winkle is out of Dolly McD, by Mach Three from the Panorama mare Panodoll, a half-sister to Joyfulbelle (1:56.3), the dam of the high class racemares Bettor Joy 1:50.2 ($567,680) and Joyfuljoy 1:51.6 ($480,442), both Group winners in NZ and now racing successfully in America, and the grand-dam of the WA Diamond Classic winner Majorpride 1:58 (139,245) and recent Tasmanian winner Giftofjoy (1:58.3).



Bernie Winkle -- Stuart McCormick photo



Bernie Winkle ranks as a half-brother to the Invercargill Cup and USA winner Statham 1:50.2 ($156,714) and the NZ winners Toby O’Tara (1:59.5) and Croesus.

Crack youngster by ‘Captain’

A two-year-old to take high ranking in Victoria is Lochinvar Chief, one of the first crop sired by the champion American pacer Captaintreacherous , whose frozen semen in available at Empire Stallions.

The gelding has won three races and been three times placed from seven starts for $42,600. He soundly trounced older rivals at Echuca recently in the smart time of 1:58.8, and appears every bit as good as the Victorians rate him.



Lochinvar Chief wins a race at Bathurst --Bathhurst Harness Racing Club photo



A $70,000 yearling, Lochinvar Chief is out of Always A Target, by Always A Virgin from a useful racemare in Alta Calypso (1:59.4), by Village Jasper and tracing back to the American mare, Minnehaha.

Near Cup class

Out To Play, who won the Flying Horse Pace, the main event at Ballarat last Saturday night, is an Art Major entire from the same family as that which produced the emerging champion Ride High.

Out To Play, who won the Vicbred Super Series as a three-year-old, has only been sparingly raced, but he has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong field he beat at Ballarat.

Bred and part-owned by Peter Gleeson, Out To Play is from Play Ball, by Presidential Ball from Secret Life (1:58.6), by Safely Kept from Lifeline, a Classic Garry half-sister to Celebrity Ball, the grand-dam of Ride High.

Out To Play ranks as a half-brother to the Vicbred Championship Final winner Stay And Play (1:55.5) and a brother to the Melton winner Paintball 1:54.4 ($100,508), who, in turn, left the Vicbred finalist The Pantheist (1:56) and the smart two-year-old filly Holi Starzzz (1:56.1), the winner of four of her six starts to date.

NSW Pink Diamond winner

Operative Anna, the brilliant end to end winner of the Harness Breeders NSW Pink Diamond Stakes at Menangle, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she won the Group 2 Breeders Challenge Regional Final.

She has opened her three-year-old season with some consistent form and will be well in line for the remaining juvenile classics.

She is a filly by the Rocknroll Hanover horse Rock N Roll Heaven , from Operative Waves, the best of whose several progeny has been the Seymour Nursery Pace winner Waves Of Fire 1:52.8 ($240,411).

Operative Waves ranks as a half-sister to the NSW winner Beautifulsmile (1:59.2), being by Presidential Ball from Operative Lady (2:01.8) by Armbro Operative from the Tuapeka Knight mare Genia’s Dream NZ, a half-sister to the Australian Pacing Championship winner Jack Brandon 1:59.6 ($132,570) and to the dam of the Victoria Breeders Plate winner Not Today 1:55 ($178,486).

Operative Anna was bred and is raced by long-time NSW enthusiasts Tim Neven and Melissa Beal.

Close relatives are winners

Two smart young horses at present, and both recent winners who promise to be a force in the remaining juvenile classics, are the close relations Askmeilltellya and Act Now.

Both bred by Bruce Edward are by Somebeachsomewhere with the three-year-old Askmeilltellya being out of the American-bred mare Molly’s Lucky Star and the two-year-old Act Now from one of her daughters, Molly’s Ideal.

Askmeilltellya, winner of the WA Diamond Classic as a two-year-old, has now won six races and $111,283 in stakes, while Act Now posted his maiden success at his third start.

Molly’s Lucky Star (1:54.4) is by Bettor’s Delight from Pacific Destiny, by Artsplace from the Big Towner mare One More Kiss, dam of the top American pacer Pacific Fella (1:48.4), who stood stud in Victoria.

Others from Molly’s Luck Star have been Pin Stripes (1:53.7, who won five), Our Jaguar Star (1:57.4) and War Dan Star (1:59.3).

Bully’s Delight impresses

Bully’s Delight, who won at Melton last weekend, after being blocked for racing room at one stage, has now won nine races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in his class. He ranks as a five-year-old half-brother by Bettor’s Delight to the prolific Melton winner Kid Coconut 1:55 ($146,951).



Bullys Delight winning at Melton – photo by Stuart McCormick



Their dam, Mi Coconut, was an Albert Albert mare from Milady 1:59.6 ($147,351), by Kotare Knight from Lucky Piece, has proved a most successful broodmare. Besides Bully’s Delight and Kid Coconut, others of her progeny have been Blisstar (1:58.8), Queen Of Diamonds (1:57), Ilikemillie (1:57.2) and Mighty Boy Coconut (1:57.3).

Mi Coconut won 18 races and $192,172 including the Queen of the Pacific and was a top racemare in her own right. She was a half-sister to Milady Meg, winner of seven races and $54,102 including the Granny Smith, and Mi Mademoiselle (5 wins).

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Kate (by Highland Chief) family, Milady being a half-sister to Family Revenge (5 wins), dam of Armbros Revenge 1:53.4 ($291,006), a classics winner in Tasmania who later competed successfully in America.

More Shades Of Gold – bred to be a top trotter

More Shades Of Gold, who won the Group 2 $31,800 Franco Australian Trotters Cup at Menangle, is a five-year-old trotter expected to graduate far beyond his present rating.

A member of Blake Fitzpatrick’s Cawdor team, he has a good deal more in his favour on the score of blood than most. By Majestic Son , the leading sire of trotters in both NZ and Australia, More Shades Of Gold is out of the Evander’s Gold mare Hanover The Gold (Tr 2:05.6), whose dam, Chiola’s Choice (by Chiola Hanover), was a half-sister to Game Neroli, the grand-dam of the exported Rosie Rush Tr 1:57 ($155,629).

Hanover The Gold, who won five races trotting, also figures as the dam of the Breeders Crown 3YO champion Kratos Tr 1:59.4 ($108,254) and the good Menangle winners A Loan Again Tr 1:57 ($148,829), Bad Habbott Tr 1:56.4 ($133,382) and I’m Just Awesome.

I’m A Nauti Boy (7 wins), the Cambridge Trotting Stakes winner Earl Whitesock and a champion trotter in an earlier decade in David Moss, the winner of 31 races and $490,275, all belong to the family which produced More Shades Of Gold.

Sister of Delightful Lana

Iolanta, winner of the Tatlow Stakes as a two-year-old last season and recently a winner at Maryborough in a sharp 1:55.5, is a Bettor’s Delight sister to the Victoria and NSW Oaks heat winner Delightful Lana 1:54.5 ($148,269).

Both bred by Christchurch identity John McKenzie are by Bettor’s Delight from Long Live Lana (2:01.2), a handy racemare herself, and who has left other winners in Son Of Lana (1:57.9), Major Coo and this season’s Victorian juvenile winner Rock N Roll Do (1:55.6).

Long Live Lana was a half-sister to the Albion Park winners Nonno Stride 1:54.3 ($138,554) and Ruato Bay 1:53.8 ($128,600), being by the Direct Scooter horse In The Pocket from Infante Elana, by Soky’s Atom from Entrancing, Mark Lobell from the Morano mare Coo Doo, who established the best winning branch of the Mavis Wood family.

Other top performers belonging to this noted family include the Group winning pacers Havago (WA Pacing Cup), Heavens Trend, Cant Refuse, Captain Peacock (NZ Derby), Schinzig Buller, The Flyin Doctor (1:49) and Elegant Christian and the trotters Dependable, Ima Gold Digger, Valmagne, Monty Python and Benchmark.

Typhoon Tiff is tops

Typhoon Tiff, winner of the Group 3 The Schrader at Gloucester Park last weekend, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the female pacers in Western Australia.

Typhoon Tiff, who won the Dainty’s Daughter and Westbred Classics as a three-year-old, has been a difficult horse to produce at her peak, but she has shown up as a very useful pacer, and it was a strong field she beat at Gloucester Park.

She holds a mile record of 1:54.4 and has won 10 of her 19 starts for $188,167 in stakes.

Bred and raced by Colleen Lindsay, Typhoon Tiff was sired by Bettor’s Delight from the Righteous Hanover mare Tiffany Twisted (1:59.9), who left earlier winners in Bettor Twisted 1:56.9 ($101,207) and Tiffany Twirl (1:57.3).

Tiffany Twisted, who won three races in Perth as a two-year-old, was a half-sister to a fine racemare in Centrefold Angel 1:55.2 ($237,348), a winner of 14 races including the WA Diamond and Dainty’s Daughter Classics and dam of four sub 2:00 winners.

Their dam, Twisted Art, was by Perfect Art from Blithe Spirit (2:01.9), by Classic Garry from Go Go Gena (dam of 6 winners), by Romeo Hanover from the King Oro mare Papagena, dam of the dual WA Empress Stakes winner Bellagena.

In the back removes of Typhoon Tiff’s pedigree are horses of the calibre of the Inter Dominion heat and dual WA Easter Cup winner Magic Flute, Hezavillain (WA Triple Crown 2YO), Mary Catherine (1:52.2) and Modulation, a top pacer in the Wayville era.

Typhoon Tiff was one of three winners on the night sired by Bettor’s Delight, the others being Bettor Party and Carter Micheal, an impressive winner over 2130 metres and a stayer of some real potential.

Blue blooded filly

Ladies In Red, who outstayed her rivals on debut at the Shepparton midweek meeting, is a two-year-old filly who can claim some worthwhile blood.

By Mach Three , she is out of the Western Terror mare Kabbalah Karen B (1:53.8), whose dam, Mib Hanover, ranked as a sister to the dam of the top American pacer Noble Ability 1:49.2 ($1.7 million).

Kabbalah Karen B, who was imported from Canada by Victorian breeders Bill and Anne Anderson, is also the dam of the Victoria Derby and dual Breeders Crown winner Our Little General 1:49.8 ($685,795), now racing successfully in America, and the Melton winners Kasbah Kid 1:54.3 ($157,620) and Beautiful Woman (1:56.4).

At the last APG Melbourne sale a filly by Bettor’s Delight from Kabbalah Karen B was purchased for Ballarat owner Tim Bunning for $38,000.