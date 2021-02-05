Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Bondi Lockdown is Derby material

Bought for $20,000 and now the winner of $75,370, Bondi Lockdown stamped himself a genuine Derby candidate, when he won the $100,000 Caduceus Three-Year-Old Classic at Melton, rating 1:53.8 for 1720 metres.

The colt is unbeaten in two appearances this season after setting a new track record at Charlton earlier in the month.

By the Mach Three horse Somebeachsomewhere, who sired three of the first four placegetters in the Group 1, Bondi Lockdown is out of Without Guile, by Art Major. Without Guile left others in Rocknroll Eyes 1:53.6 ($162,687), Joey’s Hangover (1:56.4) and Without Hesitation (2:00.7).

Without Guile is out of a champion racemare in Innocent Eyes 1:57.6 ($421,875), by Safely Kept from the good producer Cerebrano, a Lordship mare tracing to a noted family founder in Topsy.

Without Guile is an unraced half-sister to a capable pacer in Cordero (1:56.9), the winner of five races in WA to date, and Anna’s Innocent (1:57.2), the dam of the 1:55 Menangle winner Rock Of Delight (1:55) and the Melton winner Mea Culpa (1:58.6).

Their dam, Innocent Eyes, a dual Oaks winner, was a sister to the Melton winner Valero (1:56.5) and a half-sister to the WA Solid Gold Bracelet winner Lady Maryclaire, Sienna (1:56.6), the Gloucester Park winner Doc Ryan (1:58) and the D M Dilinger mare She’s Innocent, the dam of Ballarat Cup and Victorian Four-Year-old Bonanza winner Restrepo 1:52.4 ($527,118), now at the stud in Victoria.

The Topsy family had a terrific influence on NZ and Australian breeding through several branches.

Bondi Lockdown

Black Jack Baby top WA three-year-old filly

There was never much doubt that Black Jack Baby was the season’s top rating three-year-old filly in Western Australia as she was the previous season at three years, and she duly confirmed her class by winning at Gloucester Park last Friday.

Actually Black Jack Baby was a class above her rivals, and was not seriously tested in running out the 2130 metres in a 1:57.5 rate with the last 800 in a stunning 55.9.

Her sire, Follow The Stars , won seven races as a two-year-old and was the best of his crop in both Australia and New Zealand, and has been a leading sire in WA with his first two crops to race.

Black Jack Baby is out of What A Card (1:58.8), a NZ bred mare by McArdle from Lady Butler, by Butler B G from Deborah Lobell, by Mark Lobell from Deborah Dundee, by Dundee Adios (a son of the great Robin Dundee). Deborah Lobell, the dam of four winners, was a half-sister to Advance Debra, the dam of the mighty Courage Under Fire and a top flight juvenile in Advance Attack, now at the stud in WA.

This is the family which produced such winners as Jesse Duke (NZ Sires Stakes and Jewels), Stylish Memphis (NSW Oaks), Delightful Memphis, Texas Terror (1:50.2), Scruncher, Ok Deb and others.

Bettor Be The Bomb bred to be good

Bettor Be The Bomb, a son of the American sire Bettor’s Delight, the leading Australian sire for the last nine years, has been one of the stars of the summer racing at Melton.

He has won at each of his last three appearances at the Melbourne headquarters’ track including two under free-for-all conditions. His winning run over 2240 metres in 2:37 in the $50,000 Casey Classic clipped 1.6 seconds off his lifetime mark.

Bettor Be The Bomb is closely related to an earlier top NZ pacer in Dillon Dean, who won seven Group events and $713,130 in stakes.

Bettor Be The Bomb is by Bettor’s Delight from Atom Bomb Belle (1:58.1), by Pacific Rocket 1:50 ($2.3 million), an Albert Albert horse and a half-brother to a fine Canadian pacer in Pacific Titan.

Atom Bomb Belle, who won 10 races, was out of Belle Jane, winner of nine races and by Mercedes from Birdie’s Belle, by Berry Hanover from the 1987 NZ Broodmare of the Year Birdie, dam of the top flight pacers Dillon Dean and Dillon Dale.

Belle Jane was the dam of Seelster Belle 1:52.2 ($245,735), Statistician (1:58.2) and L’Escalier (2:00), who won four races and became the dam of L E Operative 1:55.1 ($224,354) and Kippenberger (1:52.6).

Among others from the Birdie family have been Risk (1:48.4), High Calibre 1:52.2 ($659,090), Anthem (1:51.2), Bracken Sky (WA The Kersley), Image of Courage (1:54.5) and Dapper Bessie (Redcliffe 3YO Sales Classic).

Bettor Be The Bomb

Siblings win in NSW

Two of NSW’s star pacers at present, and both recent winners are Aphorism (by Well Said ) and Kanena Provlima (by A Rocknroll Dance ). Aphorism won at Menangle in 1:52.6 and Bathurst, while Kanena Provlima captured a heat and final of the Junee Pacers Cup.

Both bred by Fran Hausfeld are from Mes Ti Tsepi, a winner herself, and who has left other winners in So Am I (1:59.2) and Delightful Me.

Mes Ti Tsepi was by the Direct Scooter horse In The Pocket from Kalypso (2:00.8), by Safely Kept from Willing Greek, by Golden Greek. Kalypso, who won eight races, became the dam of the Victoria Cup and Chariots of Fire winner Caribbean Blaster 1:52.6 ($1.1 million), now at the stud in WA, War Dan 1:50 (Caduceus Club 3YO Cup), Protikori 1:59 ($212,109) and the top Tasmanian pacer Kalypson Kid (1:56.4).

Well related three-year-old

Chris Frisby, who brought out the champion pacer Our Uncle Sam, has a top three-year-old in He Aint Fakin racing at present.

He downed last season’s champion two-year-old Tasty Delight in the $50,000 Simpson Memorial in a career-best 1:51.3 at Menangle recently. It was his sixth success from 12 starts.

A gelding by Art Major (son of Artsplace), he is out of the lightly raced She Aint Fakin, who ranks as a sister to a grand pacer and four-time Inter Dominion winner Blacks A Fake.

Besides He Aint Fakin, She Aint Fakin was the dam of Mondo Sports (1:55.6), Uroc Skinny Jeans (1:56.7) and Fake Art (1:59.9), the dam of Tromso (2:00.4), who has won three races on end in the Riverina recently.

She Aint Fakin is by Fake Left from Colada Hanover (dam of 11 winners), by Vanston Hanover from Pina Colada, by H T Luca from the Young Charles mare Young Charlene and tracing to the taproot First Water.

He Aint Fakin was bred by well known Young (NSW) owner-breeder Eric Basham.

Watchmylips on top

One of the most capable young pacers racing in Tasmania at present is Watchmylips, who is quickly working his way to the top flight. He has won six of his 12 starts to date.

Watchmylips has a background of blood to back up his claims to further promotion, being a four-year-old by Hes Watching from Belliciouslips, by Sutter Hanover from Ima Blue Bell, by Golden Greek.

Belliciouslips, who took a record of 1:55.9, is a half-sister to the classic winners Nitro Blue (1:59.7) and Ima Miss Molly, Noel’s Girl 1:59.3 (who won eight races) and to the Blissfull Hall mare Ima Blissful Bell, the dam of the speed merchant Streitkid 1:53.5 ($101,855).

Their dam, Ima Blue Bell, a winner of four races, was a half-sister to eight winners including the Blue Bonnet winner Lambretta, Black Quartz (1:58.7), Bluestone Ridge 1:59 (15 wins) and Harmonia, who became the dam of the Golden Slipper winner Step Up And Play.

Watchmylips was bred and is raced by Jamie Cockshutt and Barry Cooper.

Caruba shows promise

Caruba, who won twice at Gloucester Park in the space of four days recently, promises to make steady progress through the classes.

She holds a record of 1:56.1, and is a member of the one of NZ’s leading families, being a five-year-old Caribbean Blaster mare from a smart racemare in Spirit Away (1:57.8), a Safely Kept mare who has produced others in Unreal Desire (1:58.3) and Make Me Grin, both Gloucester Park winners.

Spirit Away was out of Blithe Spirit (2:01.9), a Perth winner by Classic Garry from Go Go Gena, by Romeo Hanover and tracing to a noted foundation mare in Norice (by Charles Derby).

Blithe Spirit figures as the grand-dam of the WA Diamond Classic winner Centrefold Angel 1:55.2 ($237,348, the dam of four sub 2:00 winners, the Group 1 placegetter Let It Roll (1:59.3) and the Righteous Hanover mare Tiffany Twisted (1:59.9), who left two high class pacers in Typhoon Tiff 1:54.4 ($205,673) and Bettor Twisted 1:56.9 ($101,207).

Burnie Cup winner

The north-western pacer Mister Gently, who won the Burnie Cup last weekend, is a member of one of Australia’s top ranking standardbred families.

Mister Gently, who has now won six races, is a gelding by the Die Laughing horse Live Or Die, who stood his entire stud career at Nevele R, Christchurch.’

Live Or Die has been most successful in both NZ and Australia. His stock include the dual NZ Cup winner Just An Excuse, the Hunter Cup winner Bondy, the four-time Derby winner Divisive, Power Of Tara, etc.

Mister Gently is out of Tania Maree, by the Artsplace horse Stonebridge Regal from Gallavance, a Victorian bred mare by The Unicorn from Patrol Gal, by Gyro from the Victoria Oaks winner Ashputtel.

Tania Maree (2:00.8), a winner of nine races, was the dam of a top ranking juvenile in Melnrowley (1:57.6), winner of five of her six starts including the Tasmanian Sweepstakes and Evicus. Mister Tehaych, a half-brother to Tania Maree, won 18 races including the Tasmanian Golden Slipper and Prince of Pace.

Eleventh foal a winner

Executive Banner, who won the first two-year-old race on New Zealand’s South Island, run at Addington, is the eleventh foal of her dam, Corporate Banner.

Executive Banner, a colt by Rock N Roll Heaven, had qualified at Rangiora a few weeks earlier. He ranks as a half-brother to the outstanding racemare Mainland Banner 1:55.1 ($684,579), the winner of 17 of her 22 starts including five at Group 1 level including the NZ Cup and Oaks.

Besides Mainland Banner and Executive Banner, Corporate Banner, who was unraced, left the Franklin Cup winner Titan Banner 1:56.1 ($340,853), the Gloucester Park winner Christian Banner 1:57.1 ($116,723), Caitlin Banner (TT1:58.3) and Moore Than Happy.

Corporate Banner, who is now is her 25th year, has since produced an Art Major colt via embryo transfer.

Corporate Banner is a Soky’s Atom mare from Graceful Poplar, by Lumber Dream from Bachelor Morn, and tracing to the taproot Dusky Morn (by Young Irvington). Other members of the immediate family are the Harness Jewels winner Rocker Band (1:51.8), Crusader Banner 1:54.8 (Howard Porter Memorial), Island Banner (1:51.8), Beau Dandy (1:52.8) and the Melton Plate winner Run Albert Run.