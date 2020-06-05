Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound .

Always An Angel is WA’s leading 2YO filly

When she won the $100,000 Diamond Classic at Gloucester Park last Friday Always An Angel proved herself the top two-year-old filly in WA for the current season.

It was her fifth success on end, and she comfortably defeated the best two-year-old fillies in the State in the Diamond Classic after being required to overcome a difficult barrier draw.

In six starts Always An Angel has now won five with one placing for $87,607 in stakes.

A $55,000 purchase at the 2019 National Yearling Sale at Karaka, Always An Angel is by the Artsplace horse Art Major , and was bred by Highfields Bloodstock, of Chris and Tina Barlow, Albany, NZ.



Always An Angel winning at Gloucester Park –Jodie Hallows photo



On her dam’s side, Always An Angel has something in her favour. Her dam, Angel Of Destiny, by Christian Cullen, is a daughter of the Presidential Ball mare Destiny, the dam of the NZ Sires Stakes 2YO champion and Harness Jewels winner Onlyforyou 1:55.8 ($347,900).

Destiny was a half-sister to the WA Derby winner In The Force 1:57.9 ($311,364) and Indulge 1:58.8 ($111,116), being out of Dark Angel, by Falcon Seelster from the American-bred mare Urgent Need, who founded a strong branch of the prized Lida family in NZ. She was the dam of the country cup winners Spy 1:51.6 ($392,656), No Need (1:57.4) and Il Capitano and the ancestress of the Redcliffe Cup winner Only The Brave 1:53.8 ($268,478), Pure Power 1:51 ($305,000), the Ashburton Cup winner Heisenberg 1:55.6 ($155,719), and others.

Major Times is well bred

Major Times, who won his third race during the regional racing at Melton, is a five-year-old expected to graduate far beyond his present rating.

A member of Emma Stewart’s Ballarat team, he has a good deal more in his favour on the score of blood than most. By Art Major , Major Times is out of a capable racemare in The Good Times 1:54.4 ($201,024), the dam of others in Rock Classic (1:55.4) and Wild Man (1:57.5).



Major Times --Stuart McCormick photo



The Good Times, who won 17 races including the Tatlow Memorial, was a Live Or Die mare from Larrakeyah Lady (2:02.5), a top racemare by Windshield Wiper from the Mark Lobell mare Hot Foot, whose family today is one of the best in the Australian stud book.

The Good Times ranks as a half-sister to the outstanding pacer Safe And Sound 1:57 ($995,606), the winner of 33 races including the Hunter Cup and Kilmore Cup, and the talented pacers Gold Rocket 1:51 ($393,387), Massarua 1:55.8 ($282,692) and Safeguard 1:55.8 ($112,165).

Other black type performers belonging to this noted family include Ride High, Rocknroll Magic, Beauty Secret, Major Secret, Lovelist, Jazzam, Out To Play, Exciteusinthecity and Starburst Girl.

Celebrity Chef and Jobell’s Image, who both won at the recent Melton midweek meeting, are also members of the same tribe.

Speech Is Silver star sprinter

The New Zealand bred five-year-old Speech Is Silver advanced strong claims to being one of the best sprinters in Queensland today when he scored an effortless win at Albion Park recently.

It was his fourth successive win. Speech Is Silver has not done a great deal of racing, having averaged five starts a season. In three seasons of racing Speech Is Silver has won 11 races and has been three times placed from 15 starts for $56,325.

By the deceased Matt’s Scooter horse, Mach Three , he is out of Silence Is Golden (1:59.7), by Grinfromeartoear from the Live Or Die mare Bishop’s Blessing, a half-sister to the champion pacer Auckland Reactor and the top West Australian pacer Taihape Tickler 1:57.1 ($183,919).

Silence Is Golden was a half-sister to the Breeders Crown champion Devil Dodger 1:50.8 ($724,666), The Devils Own 1:52.4 (NZ Yearling Sales Series 2YO Final) and to Mach Three mare May Fly, the dam of the Melton winner Harpagus (1:54.7).

Hows The Memory in 1:50.8

Hows The Memory, winner of the Group 3 Ladyship Pace in 1:50.8 at Menangle, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the mares.

She holds a record of 1:50.1, and is a member of one of Australasia’s leading maternal families, being a five-year-old Mach Three mare from the top racemare Distant Memory 1:55.1 ($173,155), by Troublemaker from Macranda (2:03), a noted producer by Classic Garry from the NZ bred mare Melanie.

Distant Memory, the dam of Hows The Memory, won 10 races in a brief career including the Vicbred 2YO Final and Bathurst Gold Tiara. She is a half-sister to Joannie Pony 1:57.5 (13 wins), the smart Sunraysia pacers Next To Reign and Senor Banderas and the good Melton winner Sahara Miss (1:54.4), dam of the Vicbred Platinum Homegrown 2YO Classic winner Starofsahara (1:56.2), the APG 2YO Championship winner Sahara Sirocco (1:53.8) and Sahara Tiger (1:56.3).

Their dam, Melanie, a Moonee Valley and Harold Park winner, was the dam of the metropolitan winners Mel Cee (1:59.7), Melissa Charm and Profiler and the grand-dam of the APG 3YO Final winner Dazed And Confused 1:56.8 ($172,444) and Poppy Cee 1:52.7 ($108,075). She is the third dam of the Homegrown Classic winners Roll With It 1:53.9 ($123,028) and Marylebone (1:57) and Melton victor Our Sir Ivanhoe 1:55.5 ($105,109).

Hows The Memory was bred and is by Wagga couple Denis and Jo Howe.

Another for America

A near cup class pacer in Leonidas, who has a 1:51.1 rate to his credit and has won three of his five starts for the David Aiken stable, is under orders to go to North America.

He is by Mach Three from a handy racemare in Rogers Joy (1:58.1), and the first of her produce to race. Rogers Joy, winner of the Victoria Shakamaker Classic, was by Art Major from Bella Joy 1:55.8 ($109,849), a Group 2 winner by Village Jasper from the Fake Left mare Intrude (2:01.8), who established a great winning line for the late Roger Bazley.

Bella Joy, who numbered the Victoria Sapling Stakes among her 17 successes, was a very successful broodmare. Besides Rogers Joy, she was also the dam of the NSW Breeders Challenge winners Supersonic Miss 1:52.6 ($373,722) and Goodtime Heaven 1:52 ($2236,087), the cups winner Jukebox Music 1:53.6 ($334,301) and to the Bettor’s Delight mare Bella Shine 1:55.5, the dam of the exported Shineonucrazydiamond 1:50 ($298,659).

This is the family which also produced the champion racemare Make Mine Cullen, the SA Pacing Cup winner Sicario, College Chapel (Bathurst Gold Crown), Roger’s Passion and promising Victorian youngster Soho Lanikai.

Glenavril King measures up

Glenavril King, who has won five races in quick time this season, and has graduated to a NR73 mark, is regarded as one of the most promising young pacers in Victoria.

Glenavril King, by Courage Under Fire , is out of Lombo Socialite, who took a record of 1:57.7 and won six races. She was a Presidential Ball mare from an outstanding racemare in Lombo Rapida (1:57), a winner of 27 races including the WA Oaks and Chariots of Fire and $790,629 in stakes.

At the stud Lombo Rapida left three winners headed up by the Moonee Valley winner and triple Vicbred finalist Gloria Lombo 1:58.2 ($104,074), who became the dam of the metropolitan winners Lombo Del Rosso (1:56.7) and Artista Lombo.

Lombo Rapida was by Northern Lights (son of No Nukes) from Pliability (TT1:59.3), by Windshield Wiper from the Lumber Dream mare Our Miss Andrea, and tracing back through U Scott, Gamble and Nelson Derby to a noted foundation mare in Mavis Wood.

Glenavril King ranks as a brother to the Vicbred Silver 3YO Trot winner Social Fireball (6 wins) and Pearlescent (2:00.7).

Star trotter by Skyvalley

Pink Galahs, a filly by Skyvalley from Sweetasay (a member of the same maternal line as the champion Maori’s Idol), is proving herself a three-year-old trotter of some worth in Victoria over the regional racing period.

She numbered among her successes a victory from older, more experienced rivals at Melton, and from 11 starts she has won six with three placings for $45,430.

Pink Galahs is trained by Matthew Craven and owned by breeders Laura and Caleb Lewis in partnership with Bryan Healy, who drove Maori’s Idol throughout his brilliant career.

Pink Galahs’ dam, Sweetasay (Tr 2:00.8), was by a Derby winner in Tennotrump (who also traces back to the broodmare gem Maori Miss, by Grand Monarch), from Maoridona, a NZ bred mare by Sundon from Maori’s Glory (Tr 2:02.9), a dual Vicbred champion by Red Coach Glory from Maori Mia. This family has had an association of some 60 years in Victoria, and it has been responsible for a long line of winners such as the Inter Dominion champion Sumthingaboutmaori, Maori’s Idol, Noopy Kiosk, Danny Bouchea, Blitzthemcalder, and more recently, Australasia’s fastest ever trotter Maori Time, Spidergirl, Moonshine Linda, Pretty Majestic and Lightning Calder.

Seventh on end

Bettorhavtime, who won his seventh race on end at Globe Derby Park last Saturday, is unquestionably South Australia’s pin up pacer at present. He is by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight , the leading sire in Australia and New Zealand.



Bettorhavtime and trainer Heather Stevens



Bettorhavtime is the first foal out of Donthavtime 1:58.7 (7 NZ wins), by Mach Three from Time To Say Goodbye, by the dual NZ Cup winner Il Vicolo from the Lordship mare Lady Locket, a daughter of Lucy Locket, the dam of Lord Lenny 1:56.8 ($301,790), a high class pacer in Lookahead and others.

Time To Say Goodbye was a half-sister to the Queensland Lord Mayor’s Cup winner Catch Twenty Two and the smart Tasmanian pacer Echovale Ave and a member of the same family as the NZ Derby winner Jack Cade and the top Victorian racemare Berisari.

Bettorhavtime is a member of Heather Stevens’ Globe Derby team.

Master Publisher impresses

Master Publisher, a three-year-old by A Rocknroll Dance from Neverland Franco, by Badlands Hanover from the American-bred mare No Paba, by Abercrombie, failed to win a race in three starts as a two-year-old in NZ last season.



Master Publisher winning at Gloucester Park –Jodie Hallows photo



But the A Rocknroll Dance gelding has proved himself to some purpose in his three-year-old racing, and he won at Pinjarra in 1:57.4 and Gloucester Park in 1:57.5 in the space of 11 days.

Master Publisher has won six out of 11 in Western Australia including three at Gloucester Park. He is a very good youngster.