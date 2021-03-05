Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Three-year-old world record

A fresh world 2400 metre record rating for a three-year-old filly was established by the Bettor’s Delight filly Anntonia of 1:52.9 – bettering the previous record of 1:56.7 held by La Machane – when she won the $200,000 NSW Oaks at Menangle.

Anntonia, who has now won five of her 10 starts – she finished second to Beach Music in her heat – is a member of the same family as Franco Hat Trick.

Anntonia ranks as a half-sister to the NSW Breeders Challenge winner Miss Halfpenny 1:55 ($234,540), being by Bettor’s Delight from the Christian Cullen mare Perfect Penny (1:58.8), whose dam, the Oaks winner, Threepence 1:57.3 ($253,306), was by Holmes Hanover from Have A Go Franco, by Ok Bye from Heather Franco, by Nero’s B B.

Threepence was a sister to a fine racemare in Our Sixpence 1:51.3 ($613,977), who set an Australian mile record for mares winning the 2013 NSW Ladyship Mile. Their dam, Have A Go Franco, was a half-sister to two high class pacers in Franco Hat Trick 1:52 ($659,210) and Franco Heir 1:56.4 ($392,272), both NSW Derby winners.

This is the family which produced such winners as Vandanta (1:50), Howard Hughes (1:53), recent winner of the Pinjarra 4YO Classic, Lady Luca (WA Diamond Classic), Magic Franco (1:54.2), Franco Harbourmaster and Silent Major (1:55), who captured the Village Kid Sprint at Northam on the same night as Anntonia won.

Pink Bonnet winner

Silk Cloud, the season’s latest two-year-old classic winner, in beating a useful field in the $50,000 Pink Bonnet at Menangle, gives the impression that she could develop into one of next season’s top three-year-olds.



Silk Cloud --Club Menangle Photo



Bought for $13,000 at the 2020 Bathurst Gold Crown Yearling Sale, Silk Cloud is a well developed filly by Shadow Play from Modern Babe, the dam of an earlier winner in Ultra Bliss (2:00.5).

Their dam, Modern Babe, was a Modern Art mare from Flawless Babe, by Windshield Wiper from Our Flawless, by Out To Win. It is an interesting fact that there is a double strain of Bye Bye Byrd in Flawless Babe (grand-dam of Silk Cloud), through both Windshield Wiper and Out To Win (sire of the dam of The Unicorn).

Modern Babe is a half-sister to a capable pacer in Mirfak Prince, who took a record of 1:56.6, won 32 races and $128,936, Incorruptible 1:55.5 (who won 12) and to the Classic Garry mare Fearless Babe, dam of the Melton winner Fearless Courage (1:58.6).

A top flight racemare in Torrent belongs to this family. She won 13 races including the NZ Easter Cup, Timaru Cup and Inter Dominion Consolation. Amaze, winner of the NZ Derby, the triple NSW Sires Stakes champion Step Outside, Cavaliere Servente, Elite Angel and Jamestown are among many good winning members of Silk Cloud’s family.

Stylish Memphis in 1:49.2

Stylish Memphis, winner of then $200,000 NSW Ladyship Mile in 1:49.2, continues to prove herself in the top bracket among the mares.

She is a member of one of NZ’s most successful families, being a four-year-old Bettor’s Delight mare from Memphis Melody (2:00.1), a Badlands Hanover mare who produced others in the Group winners Delightful Memphis 1:51.5 ($507,811) and Memphis Tennessee 1:58.5 ($113,015), Harley Earl 1:55.3 ($146,184) and Virginia Lightning (1:57.1).

Memphis Melody was out of Ok Deb (1:58.1), a Victoria Oaks heat winner by Ok Bye from the Dundee Adios mare Deborah Dundee, dam of a fine racemare in Adios Dream 1:58.4 ($167,597) and the NZ Sires Stakes 2YO Final winner Advance Debra, who, in turn, of the mighty Courage Under Fire 1:54.2 ($1.4 million) and a top juvenile pacer in Advance Attack 1:57.2 ($406,094).

Other members of this family, which was founded in NZ by the Bribery mare Entice, were Jesse Duke (NZ Sires Stakes 2YO Final and Harness Jewels), the Breeders Crown champion Cyclone Kate (1:50.6), Passion Stride and last year’s outstanding WA youngster Black Jack Baby.

Siring feat to Fly Like An Eagle

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the Mach Three horse Fly Like An Eagle at Gloucester Park last Friday, when he provided the quinella pair in the Group 1 APG 2YO Fillies Sales Classic Final.

Valhalla Miss, a grand type of filly, led throughout to defeat Extraordinary Mary (second), and his third runner, Shes An Eagle, finished a respectable seventh.

Fly Like An Eagle’s oldest stock are four-year-olds, and they include Chasing The Wind (a Group winner in NSW as a two-year-old), Dancelikeanangel, Dancinginthedark and Mondos Eagle.

Fly Like An Eagle was the first son of Mach Three to stand stud in WA, and his early crops have been most impressive. Based at Allwood Stud, Fly Like An Eagle is closely related to the champion NZ pacer and now highly successful sire Changeover.

Well related three-year-old filly

Just For Love, who won the $50,000 APG 3YO Fillies Sales Classic at Gloucester Park, showed ability as a two-year-old last season when she finished second to Black Jack Baby in the Westbred Classic.

She has opened her three-year-old season on a winning note and will be well in line for the major juvenile classics.

Just For Love is a filly by the Matt’s Scooter horse, Mach Three , from Harper Grace (1:55.5), the dam of the recent Sales Classic two-year-old heat winner Rock On Top (1:58).

Harper Grace ranks as a half-sister to a smart juvenile and Australian Pacing Gold winner in Bus To Harland, being by Grinfromeartoear from Tiz Herself, by Exotic Earl from the noted producer Laurick’s Pride, by Dale’s Gift.

Just For Love was bred by prominent Perth breeder Steve Johnson.

Star trotter by Father Patrick

Have No Fear, a brilliant straightout trotter by the American sire Father Patrick from Without Fear (a member of the same maternal line as the Derby winner Stress Factor), advanced strong claims to being the best young trotter in the country when he won the Group 1 Need For Speed Prince Final at Melton.



Have No Fear -- Stuart McCormick Photo



A three-year-old, Have No Fear is in his second season of racing, but from nine starts he has won five and been twice placed.

He has a background of trotting blood second-to-none. Apart from being by Father Patrick, and one of his first frozen crop, Have No Fear is out of the Sundon mare Without Fear (6 wins), a sister to a top NZ filly trotter in Fear Factor, being out of Fickle, by Wide Acclaim from Frivolous, by Rodney Day from the Gay Piper mare Gay Helen, whose family today is one of the best in the NZ stud book.

It includes Derby winners in Habibti and Stress Factor and other fine trotters in Our Renezmae (Breeders Crown 2YO), the Dominion Handicap winner Habibti Inta, Habibti Ivy (NZ Oaks), Saratoga and Prince Fearless (Central Victorian Championship).

WA Sales Classic winner

Bought for $30,000 and now a winner of $61,925, Floewriter became the first two-year-old classic winner for the season when he won the $100,000 APG Sales Classic Final at Gloucester Park.

By the Artsplace horse Sportswriter , Floewriter is out of Maddy White (1:56.9), by the Australian bred horse Lombo Mandingo. Maddy White left an earlier winner in Star Of Diamonds (1:58.4), who was twice placed in Group company.

Maddy White, the winner of 11 races and $110,824 in stakes, was out of Benjor Maddy Lombo, by Perfect Art from Magic Maddy Lombo, by Classic Garry and tracing to the noted family founder in Bessie B.

Maddy White was a half-sister to the WA Derby and Governor’s Cup winner Handsandwheels 1:53.2 ($666,379), the WA 3YO Sales Classic winner Rock Me Over 1:53.8 ($292,119) and the promising three-year-old Squinta (1:58.6). Their dam, Benjor Maddy Lombo, was a half-sister to two high class pacers in Suave Stuey Lombo 1:49.6 ($587,032) and Miss Trickin Lombo 1:53.3 ($230,312) and to the Panorama mare Sweet Maddy Lombo 1:59.5 ($106,588), a Group winning juvenile who became the dam of the Menangle winner Lombo Idle Belief (1:51.1).

The Bessie B family had a terrific influence on NZ and Australian breeding through several branches.

First winners by Always B Miki

Always B Miki (1:46), the equal fastest horse of all-time and who shuttles between North America and Alabar’s Victorian branch, was recently represented by his first Australian winner in the two-year-old gelding Uncle Miki.

He led most of the way and won by open lengths at Bathurst. The gelding is the second foal from the Village Jasper mare Balcony (1:59.9).

A second Always B Miki winner was the two-year-old filly Taking The Miki, who won at her second start at Northam. She is the first foal of All American Dream (1:58.7), a Bettor’s Delight mare.

Need For Speed to Queen Elida

The $60,000 Need For Speed Princess, for three-year-old trotting fillies, one of the features of the Aurora Australis carnival at Melton, was won by Queen Elida, a well performed filly by Love You from Queen Kenny.



Queen Elida --Stuart McCormick Photo



Love You, a son of Cocktail Jet , has been one of Europe’s top sires of trotters for many years, and his frozen crops in New Zealand and Australia have produced a cavalcade of stars.

He has sired such winners as dual NZ Trotter of the Year Monbet (1:55.2), Enghien (1:57.3), Habibti (1:56.5), Ultimate Stride, Il Pirata, Father Christmas and other top trotters. Love You had sired an earlier winner of the Need For Speed Princess in Amour De Frere.

Queen Kenny, the Group winning dam of Queen Elida, was by Monarchy, who also distinguished himself as a sire of trotters, from Nice One Kenny, the dam of the Menangle winner Princess Kenny (1:55.3), Royal Kenny (2:00.5) and the promising Here Comes Kyvalley and the second dam of the ill-fated Im Jake The Mus (1:58.8).

This has been a most successful family, as One Over Kenny, a sister to Nice One Kenny, was one of NZ’s greatest ever trotting mares and ranked as the dam of the top colt trotters One Over Da Moon, now at the stud in NZ, and Ultimate Stride.

The latest Need For Speed Princess winner, Queen Elida, has certainly a wealth of successful trotting blood on both sides of her pedigree.