Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Alta Orlando in 1:50

Alta Orlando, who dive-bombed his rivals to win the Group 1 $100,000 Schweppes Sprint in 1:50 at Menangle and is one of the leading fancies for tomorrow night’s Miracle Mile, was bred in New Zealand out of an Australian-bred mare.

By Courage Under Fire , the eight-year-old gelding is out of the Totally Western mare La Joconde 1:59 ($153,285), a Group winner and placegetter at three years, and is her first foal.

Others from La Joconde have been Alta Shelby (1:50.6), a winner in NZ and America, Myeyesadoreya (1:54.8) and Alta Dream Lover, who won twice at the NSW provincials last season.

La Joconde, who won seven races, was a half-sister to six winners including a capable racemare in Liberty Lights 1:55.2 ($153,206), being out of the Torado Hanover mare Partisan (2:00.7), a sister to a top pacer and cups winner in Sir Reilly 1:57.1 ($226,743).

Partisan was out of Meadow Leigh, by Meadow Vance from Ultra Girl, by U Scott from the Inter Dominion champion Parisienne, who founded one of the greatest families in the NZ stud book.

From the Ultra Girl branch of it and to which Alta Orlando belongs, others in the Kilmore Cup winner Riverlea Jack ($471,855), Riverlea Bay, Meet Me In Paris, Stormy Day, Tawarri, Le Ruisseau (Vic. Oaks), Joueur and the Inter Dominion trotting heat winner Prince Kid belong.

Ladyship Mile winner’s breeding background

Bettor’s Heart, who scored a nail-biting win in the $200,000 Ladyship Mile in a stunning 1:49.7, is a six-year-old mare by Bettor’s Delight from Valiant Heart, a top racemare who won several at Moonee Valley and later took a record of 1:50.6 in North America.

She is a member of an old-time New Zealand family, which was represented by a feature winner at Invercargill recently in Amore Lancome.

Valiant Heart was a Soky’s Atom mare from Margaret Fields, by Smooth Fella from Kindalla, by Armbro Del from Kinsella, a mare by U Scott. Kinsella, a sister to the former NZ mile record holder Orbiter, was the dam of a useful pacer in Morpheus (1:59.2), who won eight races, and also of Dalestar, a winner in NZ and America.

Kindalla, an Armbro Del mare from Kinsella, left the NZ 2YO and 4YO of the Year Montana Vance 1:57.6 ($357,272) and ranks as the third dam of the Bankstown Cup winner Ben Junior 1:56.3 ($128,519).

Mavella, a Bachelor Hanover half-sister to Kindalla, was responsible for a most successful branch of this family including the good Harold Park winner Who Ho Tommy ($155,007), the Menangle and Albion Park winner Bradness Eldefuego (1:52.7) and Johnny Low (Townsville Cup).

NSW Oaks winner

The Canterbury filly Stylish Memphis, who staked a claim for being the best three-year-old filly of the season when she won the $200,000 NSW Oaks at Menangle, is a member of one of NZ’s top ranking maternal families.

Stylish Memphis, who has now won six races and $228,777, is a filly by the Cam’s Card Shark horse Bettor’s Delight and is third winner of the blue riband classic sired by the Woodlands Stud flagship.

Bettor’s Delight also sired the runner-up, Its Beaujolais.

Stylish Memphis is out of Memphis Melody (2:00.1), a Badlands Hanover mare who left earlier winners in Delightful Memphis 1:51.4 ($507,811), winner of the Leonard Memorial and Winton Cup, Harley Earl 1:55.3 ($146,184) and Memphis Tennessee (NZ Southern Supremacy 3YO).

The next dam, Ok Deb (1:58.1), a winner of nine races including a Victoria Oaks heat, was by Ok Bye from Deborah Dundee, the dam of the top racemare Adios Dream and grand-dam of the mighty Courage Under Fire. Dapper Dana, a smart Tasmanian pacer, is another member of the immediate family.

Trebles at Melton

Pat Driscoll, principal of Yabby Dam Farms and Haras Des Trotteurs, and the champion sire Muscle Hill both landed winning trebles at the all-trotters meeting at Melton.

Driscoll bred and races the Group 1 winners Dance Craze (Australian Trotting Grand Prix) and Im Ready Jet (Need For Speed Princess Final) and was the breeder of Just Believe, while his Ballarat property is the semen base for Im Ready Jet’s sire Quaker Jet, Orlando Vici (sire of Just Believe) and Love You (sire of Il Parata).

Muscle Hill , whose progeny banked $104,760 on the night, led in the Group 1 winners Dance Craze and Elite Stride (Need For Speed Prince Final) and the Group 3 victor Bullion Lady (Breed For Speed Silver Series Final).

Driscoll also bred and races the very smart racemare Pretty Majestic, who captured the Group 3 Northern Trotting Stakes at Auckland the previous night.

Crack colt by Artspeak

A two-year-old to take high ranking in Western Australia is Talks Up A Storm, one of the first crop sired by the US 2YO Colt of the Year Artspeak, who stood at Empire Stallions and is now at Winbak Stud in Canada.

The gelding has won at his only two appearances to date for $66,085. He won the Group 1 $100,000 WA Sales Classic Final for colts and geldings in a race record 1:56.2 and appears every bit as good as the Sandgropers rate him.

Talks Up A Storm is the first foal of the good Gloucester Park winner Typhoon Tan 1:54.4 ($141,722), a NZ bred mare by Live Or Die from Belle Mystique, by Mystical Shark and tracing back to the noted ancestress Purple Patch.

Tintin In America quinella

The Group 1 $100,000 WA Sales Classic Final for two-year-old fillies, run at Gloucester Park, was a triumph for Tintin In America as the sire of the winner Lady Jadore and runner-up Adore Me Some More – rather a notable siring feat.

Tintin In America, the sire of 2019 USA Horse of the Year Shartin, has only 10 foals from his current crop of two-year-olds and already three have raced for a winner and two placegetters.

Lady Jadore, who is undefeated in three starts, is out of Ima High Rolla (2:01.6), who won the WA Sales Classic for three-year-olds in 2008. She ranks as a half-sister to the WA Oaks heat winner Fluent Style (2:00.1), being by Kinney Hanover (son of No Nukes) out of Corniche Trunkey, by Wellwood Hanover from the champion racemare Ferrari Trunkey 1:56.6 ($267,527).

This is the immediate family of the WA Derby and Sales Classic winner Trunkey Maseratti 1:56.4 ($273,457), Bettor Reward 1:52.7 ($243,565), winner of the Westbred 3YO Classic, Destined To Rule 1:57.5 ($143,587), Trunkey Daydream (WA Country Derby) and others.

Lady Jadore and Adore Me Some More were both bred by prominent Perth breeder and studmaster John Coffey.

Grand Prix winning line

Dance Craze, the brilliant winner of the Australian Trotting Grand Prix, emulated the deeds of her dam, former trotting queen La Coocaracha, who won the inaugural running of the Group 1 in 2001.

Dance Craze --Stuart McCormick photo

Dance Craze is one of three Group winners thrown by La Coocaracha, the others being La Grange, who took a record of 1:54.2 in America, and the Breeders Crown and Vicbred champion Reina Danzante (Tr 1:57.1).

La Coocaracha also figures as the second dam of the Vicbred Platinum Homegrown winner Royal Treat, Nieta (Breeders Crown 3YO Silver), a useful pacer in Cocosfella (1:50.8) and the successful colonial sire Louey Louey Louey.

Brothers win in two countries

The siblings None Bettor and Abouttime both won within 24 hours in two different countries last weekend.

None Bettor (by Bettor’s Delight ), the winner of a $US30,000 event at the Meadowlands, New Jersey in 1:50.8, has won 27 races and $445,233 and holds a mark of 1:48.8.

Abouttime (by Art Major), who resumed from a 20 month lay-off to score at Shepparton, has won three of his eight starts including the Victoria Sapling Stakes and a heat of the Bathurst Gold Crown.

Limerick Star (1:59.2), the dam of None Bettor and Abouttime, left an earlier winner in Rosie Oreilly (1:56.5A), an Australian Pacing Gold heat and semi-final winner.

By Christian Cullen , Limerick Star, who won three races in NZ, is out of Lil’s Dream (TT1:55.7), by Smooth Fella from the noted producer Miss Denover, by Boyden Hanover from the NZ Oaks winner Ar Miss.

This family has been bred from extensively in Australia by Bill and Anne Anderson, of Lauriston Bloodstock, and includes the former top juvenile Rocknroll Icon 1:53 ($131,403) and the Melton winner Mach Up (1:55.1), now racing successfully in America.

Grandson of Under Cover Lover

Vampiro, the convincing end-to-end winner of the $50,000 Pinjarra Cup, has now won 23 races and $515,924 in stakes and is rated one of the best pacers in Western Australia at the present.

Earlier in the season he won the Village Kid Sprint, J. P. Stratton Cup and Howard Porter Memorial.



Vampiro --Hamilton Content Creators photo Vampiro --Hamilton Content Creators photo

Vampiro is a six-year-old gelding by Rocknroll Hanover from Fortune Lover, an unraced Artsplace mare from the In The Pocket mare Under Cover Lover 1:51.8 ($864,923), a champion racemare and triple Oaks winner.

At the stud Under Cover Lover left six winners and was the ancestress of horses the calibre of Match In Heaven 1:50.9 (NSW Renshaw Cup), the WA Derby winner Major Trojan, The Odd Lover (WA 4&5YO Championship) and Chachingchaching (NZ Sales Graduate 2YO).

Seventh winner from broodmare

When the Bettor’s Delight three-year-old Motu Tigers Eye won at his first start at Hamilton recently, he credit his dam Silksngems with her seventh individual winner.

Motu Tigers Eye, who was bred at George Timperley’s Motu Lodge Stud, Ohoka, is the eleventh foal of his dam.

Others from Silksngems to win have been Motu Crusader (1:52.9), the winner of four Group events and $361,343, Motu Meteor 1:55.4 ($252,295), a multiple cups winner in Victoria, Motu Treasure 1:55.9 ($191,566), Motu Living Gem, Recklaw’s Gem and Motu Pocket O’Jewels (2:00.3), dam of the NSW and WA Group winner Motu Premier 1:53 ($391,078).

Silksngems, who is now in her 22 nd year, has since produced a filly foal by Vincent.

Silksngems was a Falcon Seelster mare from a top racemare in This Time Franco 1:57.9 ($249,151), by Holmes Hanover from the noted producer Tango Franco. The NZ Oaks winner There’s A Franco, Franco Totem (1:50), Three Blind Mice, winner of the WA Derby, Ocean Ridge (WA Nights of Thunder), Norvic Nightowl and others belong to this fine family.

At the last national yearling sales a colt by Bettor’s Delight from Motu Pocket O’Jewels, a sister to Motu Tigers Eye, was purchased by WA buyer James Park for $120,000.