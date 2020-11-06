Weekly Spotlight on Breeding

Breeding authority Peter Wharton presents all the harness racing news on breeding from Australia, New Zealand and North America every Friday brought to you by Garrard’s Horse & Hound

Speak No Evil new pacing queen

Speak No Evil, a daughter of the American sire, Well Said, whose frozen semen is available through Empire Stallions, was the star of the Mares’ Triple Crown at Melton.

She won on the last two nights – the Group 3 Angelique Club Pace over 2240 metres and the Group 1 $100,000 Benstud Queen of the Pacific over 2760 metres, coming from third last at the bell and tramping her last 800 in 55.7 seconds.



Speak No Evil --Stuart McCormick photo



Bred and raced by Bill and Anne Anderson, Speak No Evil is out of the In The Pocket mare Top Tempo 1:56.5 ($225,513), who left eight winners – seven in 2:00 – and five $100,000 earners including the Australian Pacing gold winners Musical Delight 1:53.1 ($248,910) and Queen Of Pop 1:55.6 ($204,527), Countdown 1:53.1 ($134,270) and That’s How Weroll 1:52.9 ($107,324).

Top Tempo is also the second dam of the Group placegetters Beach Music (1:56.3) and Young Rooster (1:58.3).

Top Tempo was out of a top racemare in Kliklite 1:56.7 ($156,213), who produced two smart pacers pacers in McKay 1:55.7 ($236,445), a winner of 31 races, and Winewomenandsong (2:00.3), winner of the Tasmanian Breeders Plate.

Up and coming youngsters

Two promising young horses to win at the final Gloucester Park October meeting were Arma Indie, a New Zealand bred mare, and the two-year-old filly American Arma. Both belong to the same family.

Arma Indie, who has won 10 races and $160,000 in stakes, is a four-year-old mare by Well Said , and one of his third crop.

Arma Indie looks certain to take a tight mark and as a stayer she has a bright future. She is out of Arma Courage (1:58.9), by Courage Under Fire from Arma Class (2:00.6), by Talk About Class from the noted producer Ar Miss.

American Arma, who is rated by experienced judges as one of the top fillies in WA, was bred and is part-owned by Jim Currie, who raced her Group winning dam Arma Xpress 1:56.5 ($279,890). American Rama looks to have terrific potential.



American Arma winning at Gloucester Park -- photo by Daryl Hallows

She is a two-year-old by American Ideal from the top racemare Arma Xpress 1:56.5 ($279,890), by Artiscape from the Holmes Hanover mare Arma Antoinette (2:01.4), a half-sister to Arma Courage, the dam of Arma Indie.

This family has consistently produced a number of good winners over the years. A close relative of American Rama in Australia is Arma O’Rourke 1:56,7 (by Live Or Die), a winner of three at Gloucester Park. Arma ORourke’s dam, Trigg Beach, is a half-sister to Arma Xpress, the dam of American Arma.

Siring feat to Warrawee Needy

Rather a notable siring feat was credited to the E Dee’s Cam horse Warrawee Needy at Menangle last Saturday, when he had three runners in a 10-horse field in the NSW Breeders Challenge True Blue Series for two-year-old colts and geldings.



Warrawee Needy



Warrawee Drinking, a grand type of youngster, Mename’s Needy and The Mountain finished first, third and fourth respectively.

Warrawee Needy’s oldest stock are two-year-olds, and they include Uncle Shank 1:54.8 (a top colt in Queensland), the Bathurst Gold Crown finalist Rockindownunder and The Grogfather.

Warrawee Needy is the only son of E Dee’s Cam imported to Australia, and his first crop has been most impressive. Warrawee Needy, who stands stud in the Riverina, is a half-brother to a champion American filly in Warrawee Ubeaut 1:48.6 ($1.7 million).

By Shoobee’s Place

Shoobee’s Place, a well performed Artsplace horse from a smart racemare in Shoobeedobeedo, by Jate Lobell, and who is now at the stud in WA, was recently represented by two Group winners at Menangle.

Merrywood Lynn, a two-year-old filly, and Katchar Shoobee, a three-year-old gelding, won their respective $50,000 NSW Breeders Challenge True Blue Series. Both are out of Artsplace line mares, Merrywood Lynn being from the unraced Just Lola (by Art Major) and Katchar Shoobee from Lavish Art, a 1:56.9 daughter of Modern Art.

Katchar Shoobee, a brother to the Rod Fitzpatrick Memorial winner Shoobee Doo 1:53.6 ($127,270), is a well developed gelding and promises to be a very good stayer.

Their dam, Lavish Art, was a Modern Art mare from Lavish Franco, by Soky’s Atom from Lady Barbara, by Lordship, is a member of a family which has distinguished itself by the number of fine stayers it has produced.

Before going to WA, Shoobee’s Place produced a number of useful sorts from restricted stud chances in NSW.

Redwood winner by Muscle Mass

Mexicana, who won Redwood Classic – Illawong Barmah, Aldebaran Zeus and Aldebaran Ursula filled the placings behind her – scored her third success, and she is regarded as one of the best young trotters in New Zealand.



Mexicana -Stuart McCormick photo



She is a grand stayer and one of the best fillies left by the Muscles Yankee horse Muscle Mass , who sired top trotters of the calibre of Massive Metro, Custodian, Illawong Byron and others.

Mexicana is a two-year-old filly from Pocaro Tr 1:57.5 ($232,773), by Sundon from Niamey, a noted producer by Chiola Hanover from Game Flyer, by Game Pride – a pedigree with some real background with a strong staying influence behind it.

Besides Mexicana, Pocaro is also the dam of the Harness Jewels winner Missandei Tr 1:59.3 ($177,259), King’s Landing Tr 2:00.9 (5 wins) and Westeros (3 wins).

Pocaro, a multiple Group winner at three, is a sister to two high class trotters in Springbank Sam Tr 1:55.2 ($545,702) and Sun Of Anarchy Tr 1:58.2 ($281,581) and a half-sister to recent Goulburn winner Arnold (Tr 1:59.7) and Daenery’s Targareyen Tr 1:58.2 ($143,723), winner of The Redwood in 2013.

Mexicana was bred and is part-owned by Christchurch enthusiast Trevor Casey.

Beat Chicago Bull’s brother

Major Meister is proving himself a three-year-old of some worth in Victoria and during October he numbered The Graduate among his successes, beating Chicago Bull’s brother Perfect Stride, who was forced wide throughout.



Major Meister --Stuart McCormick photo

Bred in NZ’s Southland by Tom Kilkelly, who part-owns him, Major Meister is a colt by the Artsplace horse Art Major from a capable racemare in Lite Jagermeister (1:56.3), by In The Pocket from the Holmes Hanover mare Lite Jade, a sister to the cup class pacer Kliklite 1:56.7 ($156,213).

Lite Jagermeister, who won three races at Melton, was a half-sister to the NZ winners Dangerous (1:59.9) and Pele and to the Mystical Shark mare Lite Jewel, dam of the outstanding WA mare Sensational Gabby 1:52.4 ($791,681).

Major Meister is a member of an old time NZ family, which was represented by second winner on the night in Speak No Evil, winner of the Queen of the Pacific.

Bettor Twist’s Championship

Bettor Twist, who won the NZ Sires Stakes Fillies Championship, after sitting parked most of the way, has now won three races and is rated one of the brightest prospects in her class. She ranks as a three-year-old half-sister by Bettor’s Delight to the Miracle Mile and A. G. Hunter Cup winner King Of Swing 1:48 ($1.4 million).

Bettor Twist winning at Alexandra Park in 1-52.1

Their dam, Twist And Twirl (1:56), an Artsplace mare from Giveitawhirlgirl, by Jenna’s Beach Boy from Impish, has proved a most successful broodmare. Besides Bettor Twist and King Of Swing, she is also the dam of the Addington two-year-old winner Extreme Stride (1:56.7).

Twist And Twirl was a top racemare in her own right. She won seven races and $283,258 in stakes including the Great Northern Oaks and NZ Sires Stakes 3YO Championship.

This has been one of the most successful branches of the Jessie Pepper family, Twist And Twirl being a sister to the NSW Shirley Turnbull Memorial winner Feels Like Magic 1:51 ($261,728) and a half-sister to the Blossom Lady and Jane Ellen winner Bettor Give It 1:57.4 ($138,061), dam of this year’s NSW Breeders Challenge 3YO and SA Derby victor Mach Dan 1:51.7 ($177,892).

Breeders Crown winner’s Aussie relations

Sandbetweenmytoes, the winner of the $500,000 Breeders Crown for three-year-old colts and geldings at Hoosier Park, has strong breeding links to Australia.

The Somebeachsomewhere gelding is out of the Artsplace mare Galleria, a sister to San Sophia (1:52.6), the dam of eight inside 2:00 including the SA Golden Nursery winner Hilltop Sophia, Raging Bull (1;56.6), now at the stud in NZ, Thisbeachrighthere (1:50.8) and Our Santa Catalina (1:55.6).

Peaky Sneaky, who won the $500,000 Breeders Crown for three-year-old fillies, is a Bettor’s Delight filly from World Of Rock, a Rocknroll Hanover half-sister to the US 2YO and 3YO Filly of the Year Worldly Beauty 1:49.6 ($1.9 million), dam of Rock N Roll World (1:48.6), who is standing his second season in Victoria.

This is the family which produced the highly successful sires Captaintreacherous, Art Major, Perfect Art and American Ideal.



